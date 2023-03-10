Open in App
Accuweather Forecast: Rain Moves In Tomorrow

By Kevin Musso,

21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NmuS_0XEmJvRE00

High snow levels in the Sierra will promote rapid snow melt and may lead to life threatening flooding along creeks, streams, rivers, and lakes.

WInter Storm Warning above 7,000 feet - Up to 8 feet of snow at the highest elevations. An additional Atmospheric River arrives late Monday-Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso has the latest Accuweather Forecast from ABC30 Action News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lccwf_0XEmJvRE00

