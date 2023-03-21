Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Accuweather Forecast: Rain starts back up today

By Kevin Musso,

19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lk184_0XEmJvRE00

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Eastern parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern County.

This includes parts of Porterville and Woodlake.

A Winter Storm Warning by the NWS also issued for the Sierra Nevada starts Sunday through Wednesday.

Wet weather sticks around through Wednesday, with breezy winds and rain on Tuesday and potential thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Then the potential for scattered showers on Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans has the latest Accuweather Forecast from ABC30 Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lccwf_0XEmJvRE00

For weather updates, follow Madeline Evans on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

For weather updates, follow Kevin Musso on Facebook and Twitter .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
Atmospheric River: Concerns over flooding, rapid snowmelt in Valley and foothills
Fresno, CA22 hours ago
Polar Plunge at Millerton Lake helps benefit Special Olympics Northern California
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Family displaced after car crashes into central Fresno home
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Amtrak station closed in Corcoran due to weather conditions
Corcoran, CA6 hours ago
Corcoran declares local emergency to prepare for snow runoff
Corcoran, CA2 days ago
Sandbag barrier along San Joaquin River aims to protect Firebaugh from flooding
Firebaugh, CA19 hours ago
Valley Grown: Spring is here!
Tulare, CA1 day ago
Severe erosion along Tule River fuels flood concerns for Porterville homes
Porterville, CA21 hours ago
Tulare County Fairgrounds provides shelter for livestock animals after flood
Porterville, CA20 hours ago
Concern over San Joaquin River water level in Firebaugh
Firebaugh, CA1 day ago
Visalia prepares for flooding as Lake Kaweah reaches capacity
Visalia, CA4 days ago
Thousands of sandbags in place to protect Firebaugh from flooding
Firebaugh, CA5 days ago
Evacuation orders issued for residents in Porterville area due to weather conditions
Porterville, CA5 days ago
Highway 168 lane closure above Shaver Lake due to collapsed road
Shaver Lake, CA5 days ago
Lindsay residents recovering from devastating flood last week
Lindsay, CA4 days ago
Ponderosa residents down to one way in and out of town
California Hot Springs, CA3 days ago
Valley native inspired by faith and family for music journey
Fresno, CA6 hours ago
Woodlake extends emergency declaration as residents demand answers
Woodlake, CA14 hours ago
Fresno County sends thousands of sandbags to San Joaquin riverbank
Firebaugh, CA6 days ago
Porterville residents staying vigilant as Tule River continues to surge
Porterville, CA4 days ago
Evacuation orders issued for Allensworth and Alpaugh communities
Alpaugh, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy