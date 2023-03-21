Accuweather Forecast: Rain starts back up today

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Eastern parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern County.

This includes parts of Porterville and Woodlake.

A Winter Storm Warning by the NWS also issued for the Sierra Nevada starts Sunday through Wednesday.

Wet weather sticks around through Wednesday, with breezy winds and rain on Tuesday and potential thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Then the potential for scattered showers on Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans has the latest Accuweather Forecast from ABC30 Action News.