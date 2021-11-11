ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Space Heaters for Staying Cozy on Those Chilly Fall and Winter Evenings

By Sarah Morlock and Nina Bradley
 7 days ago

The best way to prepare for chilly weather is by investing in one of the best space heaters. Sure to be a favorite addition to any household, these handy devices will help keep you cozy and warm, even on the coldest of nights. Of course, winter is the most obvious time for using these reliable home-heating devices, but it’s a good idea to keep one on hand the rest of the year, too, just in case the temperature unexpectedly drops, and you could use a little burst of heat.

A space heater does precisely what the name suggests — it is a piece of equipment you can use to heat an enclosed space (and sometimes cool it, too). Using the best space heaters — usually compact or comparatively portable heaters — rather than your entire centralized heating system can help save on your energy bill. It does this by allowing you to focus on heating a single area or room of your home instead of the entire house.

Key features to look out for in electric space heaters include:

  • Thermostat – There are many different types of thermostats used on space heaters. The most adjustable is the digital style, as this can allow you to select any temperature. This can also lead to further savings on energy by not having the heater set any warmer than you need it.
  • Noise Level – Not all space heaters are quiet, but some are explicitly designed to operate at a lower decibel level. Anything below 45db should be quiet enough for you to sleep through without stirring.
  • Oscillation – Depending on the space you’re looking to heat, you may want to cover a wider span of the room than what’s currently directly in front of the heater. Many of the best electric space heater models available offer an oscillation function for greater room coverage.
  • Remote Control – You can often control the temperature of a space heater without even touching it, thanks to the introduction of remote controls, which accompany many of the space heater models.
  • Built-In Timer – Only want your space heater on for the next 30 minutes? No problem. Many space heaters feature a built-in timer option.
  • Safety – It’s imperative to check the safety features of a space heater and ensure that they’re kept at a distance from all other materials when used.

The Best Space Heaters for 2021

There’s a vast range of available space heaters, covering a range of heating needs. Whether you’re looking to keep your feet warm while you’re working or make your garage a comfortable place to be, there’s a space heater that can do the job for you. Below we’ve put together a selection of the best space heaters to help you find the right one for you.

1. Lasko Ceramic Digital Display

BEST OVERALL

For a sound choice, look no further than the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater. Available in three different sizes, this heater combines a metallic finish with advanced technology to enable you to set the desired temperature in your chosen space. It’s important to be comfortable and warm, whether around the home with your family or in your office. With the high and low heat settings on this space heater, along with its adjustable thermostat, you can create your home sweet home at precisely the temperature you like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaTDu_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Lasko Ceramic Digital Display $64.49 (orig. $69.39) 7% OFF

2. Amazon Basics Space Personal Mini Heater

COMPACT PICK

At under $20 and with over 2,000 five-star ratings from existing customers, this 500-watt Amazon Basics Space Personal Mini Heater is a popular and budget-friendly answer to fighting the cold this winter. It sports a modern, portable speaker-like design and comes in various colors, including blue and white. Its compact size makes it ideal for use on desks, shelves, and tabletops at under six by six inches. The efficient ceramic coil heats up in a matter of seconds and also includes integrated tip-over protection for more excellent safety and confidence during use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCMki_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Amazon Basics Space Personal Mini Heater $23.65

3. Vornado MVH Vortex Heater

ALSO CONSIDER

The compact and stylish Vornado MVH Vortex Heater offers 1500 watts of heating power. This, along with its three heat settings and adjustable thermostat, makes it easy to raise the room’s temperature you’re into your desired level. It also features tip-over and overheating protections to provide greater reassurance for users. In addition, you’ll find a built-in handle that makes transporting your device simple and convenient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B4Fs_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Vornado MVH Vortex Heater $69.99

4. Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater

PORTABLE PICK

While comparatively small in stature, this Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater is more than capable of keeping you warm when the temperature drops. For ease of use, the heater sports a simple, user-friendly design, meaning there’s no confusion when it comes to heating your home. Choose between the two heating settings and adjust the thermostat to your desired temperature. The device’s compact size minimizes the amount of space it takes up in any room while making it one of the most portable options on our list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Grqk6_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater $35.99 (orig. $39.99) 10% OFF

5. PELONIS PH-19J Fast Heater

BEST HEATING TOWER

If you prefer a tower-style space heater and want it on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the PELONIS PH-19J Fast Heater. At under $50, it won’t break the bank, while functionally, this 1500-watt device has plenty to offer, including 83-degree oscillation, 70-degree heat within three seconds, and multiple safety features. You’ll also enjoy the device’s comparatively compact size, which allows it to be used on or under tables without any difficulty or inconvenience.

Read More: Best Floor Heaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybH5Z_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: PELONIS PH-19J Fast Heater

6. Lasko Curve Oscillating Tower Fan

BEST OSCILLATING

Having a warm home or office doesn’t need to take hours to achieve or break the bank in the process. This Lasko Curve Oscillating Tower Fan is suitable for all home spaces and works to increase temperatures quickly and efficiently. Lasko is committed to delivering fast and efficient heating, meaning you’ll likely be impressed at how quickly this appliance gets the job done. Furthermore, for greater usability, the handy remote lets you select from three-speed settings, an oscillating function and set a timer up to 7.5 hours in duration.

Read More: Best Garage Heaters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rH0vm_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Lasko Curve Oscillating Tower Fan $73.00

7. Dyson Pure Cool Purifier Space Heater

BEST SPLURGE

The future is here; it’s the Dyson Air Purifier and Space Heater. This space heater is designed for those who struggle with traditional space heaters and is certified as asthma and allergy-friendly. The air purifier can blow hot or cold air for temperature control, making your home a healthier place to live. In addition, this heater boasts WiFi so that you can control it with your smartphone or digital assistant. Say goodbye to stagnant air and smells with this glimpse into where technology is heading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d293J_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Dyson Pure Cool Purifier Space Heater $792.88

8. GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

BEST HANDLE

When it comes to carrying convenience, it’s hard to beat the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater. The easy-to-carry handle allows you to transport the device and move it when it’s functioning without a problem. Depending on your needs, you can also choose between a 1500-watt, a 750-watt and a fan-only mode. Plus, the heater is made from flame-retardant material and includes tip-over and overheating protection for better safety.

Read More: Best Tent Heater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eFox_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $38.99

9. Lasko 751320 Ceramic Tower Space Heater

BEST REMOTE CONTROL

If your biggest complaint about using a space heater is getting up to change the settings, the Lasko 751320 Ceramic Tower Space Heater could be the answer you’re looking for. In addition to featuring intuitive controls on the top of the central tower, it comes supplied with a compact remote which lets you change all of the major functions from a distance. Furthermore, this 1500-watt device offers oscillation, a timer up to seven hours and built-in overheating protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWVqa_0XEkuiAm00

10. Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater

DESIGNER PICK

With the Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater in your home, you won’t just be getting a space heater; you’ll be getting a stylish decor piece, too. By breaking the design into the golden, jug-shaped heater and an accompanying four-legged stand, it’s easy to fool yourself into thinking this is a piece of art rather than a space heater. Functionally, the device features a handy timer that lets you choose between one and seven hours, after which it will shut itself off. The 1500-watt oscillating heater also enables you to choose from two heat settings and boasts an adjustable thermostat for truly customizable heating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lahfs_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater $71.05 (orig. $91.99) 23% OFF

11. Lasko 5775 Electric Space Heater Tower

WFH OFFICE PICK

The Lasko 5775 Electric Space Heater Tower offers 1500 watts of heating power in a widespread oscillating tower. At just under 23 inches tall but with a compact, 8.5 by 7.5-inch footing, it’s ideal for covering areas like offices, bedrooms and living rooms without taking up excess space. The design also incorporates a fast-heating, ceramic element with overheat protection, all housed in a cool-to-touch, durable material. Additionally, the tower includes a cut-out handle for more accessible transportation and positioning when it’s in use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSYCF_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Lasko 5775 Electric Space Heater Tower $58.99

12. De’Longhi Comfort Temp Radiant Heater

BEST RADIATOR STYLE

There’s something quite charming about a traditional radiator-style device like the De’Longhi Comfort Temp Radiant Heater. Its old-fashioned style and impressive heating capabilities make it an aesthetic and functional addition to your home. Controlling the temperature is easy thanks to the adjustable thermostat and multiple preset heat settings. Furthermore, you can engage the comfort temp technology to automatically select the optimal temperature for the most energy-efficient heating level, helping you stay comfortably warm and lower your energy bills simultaneously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGK24_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: De’Longhi Comfort Temp Radiant Heater $81.46 (orig. $89.95) 9% OFF

13. Atomi Smart WiFi Tabletop Space Heater

BEST TABLETOP SMART HEATER

Like most devices in your home nowadays, there is an option for controlling your space heater using your smartphone. In this case, the Atomi Smart WiFi Tabletop Space Heater is a solid choice as it offers 1500 watts of power, 70-degree heat in two seconds and, of course, the ability to control it with your smartphone. The device itself sports a large, digital touch-screen panel for easy contact control, while the accompanying Atomi Smart App offers intuitive remote control from your smartphone. Furthermore, should you wish, you can use Alexa or Google Assistant to control your device using your voice alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmhFn_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Atomi Smart WiFi Tabletop Space Heater $89.99 (orig. $99.99) 10% OFF

14. Atomi Smart WiFi Portable Tower Space Heater

BEST TOWER SMART HEATER

This WiFi and voice-enabled tower heater provides a smart option for keeping your home warm and toasty. With it, you will be able to control your heater from your phone, Alexa, or Google Assistant at any time. It features built-in overheat protection, a cool-touch exterior, and a tip-over safety switch to keep things safe as it effortlessly heats surrounding air to 70 degrees in mere seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EEXd_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Atomi Smart WiFi Portable Tower Space Heater $119.99

15. Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater

QUIETEST

If you’re looking for warmth without the accompanying background noise, you’ll want to consider the Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater . This retro-looking device uses dual heating systems and utilizes infrared heating methods. The infrared heat allows the 1500-watt device to run at nearly whisper-quiet noise levels, making it ideal for light sleepers and households with younger children. Furthermore, the heater includes tip-over and overheating protection as well as a 12-hour auto shut-off timer for added safety should you happen to nod off.

Read More: Best Infrared Hea ters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVZxa_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater $127.63 (orig. $249.99) 49% OFF

16. Mr Heater Portable Propane Radiant Heater

BEST FOR CAMPING

Let this space heater be your warming buddy, whether inside, outside or on the move. Ready to tackle even the lowest temperatures, this heavy-duty portable propane radiant heater is nearly 100% efficient and is available in red and black or grey. Although small in size, Mr Heater can cater to spaces of up to 225 square feet and is no doubt the piece of gear you want closest for a night out under the stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDJiy_0XEkuiAm00


Buy: Mr Heater Portable Propane Radiant Heater $218.69

Space Heaters FAQ

If you’re still not 100% convinced that a space heater is the way to go for you, here are some of the most frequently asked questions to put your mind at ease and give you all the knowledge you need to make the most informed decision.

Are Space Heaters Energy-Efficient?

Unlike most central heating systems found in homes, space heaters make it easy to target one room for heating rather than the whole house. This targeted approach to heating can make a space heater more efficient than your whole-house approach and save on energy costs. However, it’s worth noting that if you are looking to heat your whole home rather than a single space, then using multiple space heaters will likely work out more expensive. In summary, space heaters are a great option to have on hand when you’re looking for a boost of warmth in a targeted area of your home. Plus, they can be a more cost-effective way to achieve that goal without having to run your central heating unit.

Are Space Heaters Safe?

Like any electronic device, it’s best to buy your space heater from a reputable brand name such as Lasko, Honeywell or Dyson . Doing so means you can be more confident in its quality and safety standards. And, although space heaters are generally safe when used correctly, it’s still a wise decision to never leave them running without being nearby or having regular supervision. To deliver the safest user experience, you’ll find many of the best space heaters have integrated safety features such as an automatic shut-off and tip-over protection.

Which Type of Space Heater is Best?

This question has a different answer for different people. When deciding the best space heater for your needs, you should consider the size of the space you’re aiming to heat and whether it’s indoors or outdoors. The four main types of space heaters to choose from are ceramic, oil-filled, infrared and vortex. There are also propane heaters best suited to use outdoors, most commonly used as patio heaters . The size of the heater itself is usually a good indication of its heating potential. However, some of the more modern devices deliver greater heating power in a more compact design.

How Powerful are Space Heaters?

Most space heaters have a power rating between 500 to 1500 watts. In short, the greater the wattage of the device, the greater its heating output. Specific models have different settings which allow them to use different wattage levels, delivering a level of heating better suited to your needs. A less powerful device may be capable of heating smaller rooms. However, if you require a device to warm larger spaces in your home, it’s worth investing in a more powerful machine. To ensure you find a device capable of meeting your needs, always check the accompanying room size advisories in the product description.

