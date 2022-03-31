ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

12 films to watch if you love 'The Matrix'

By Meghan Cook
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQUUG_0XEP0xGP00
Keanu Reeves in "The Matrix."

Warner Bros

  • "The Matrix" revolutionized the sci-fi genre, and there are movies fans of the film may also enjoy.
  • "The Matrix" star Keanu Reeves also plays an action hero in "John Wick" and "Speed."
  • Films like "Blade Runner 2049," "V for Vendetta," and "Minority Report" feature dystopian futures.
"Speed" (1994) is a great precursor to "The Matrix" for Keanu Reeves' fans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReHPw_0XEP0xGP00
Keanu Reeves stars in "Speed" alongside Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper.

20th Century Fox

Summary : In "Speed," a Los Angeles SWAT officer named Jack (Keanu Reeves) teams up with a civilian (Sandra Bullock) to outsmart a bomber, all while aboard a bus that is rigged to explode if it drops under 50 miles per hour.

Why you'll like it : Before he played Neo in "The Matrix," Reeves garnered critical acclaim for his performance in "Speed."

Upon its release, the breathless action flick solidified Reeves' position as a strong protagonist and proved he could add dimension to a high-stakes thriller.

The creators of "The Matrix" wrote and directed the space adventure "Jupiter Ascending" (2015).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvjRX_0XEP0xGP00
Lana and Lilly Wachowski wrote and directed both "The Matrix" and "Jupiter Ascending."

Warner Bros. Pictures Roadshow Entertainment

Summary : In "Jupiter Ascending," a young woman named Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis) inherits an unexpected legacy she learns that she is the princess of an ancient alien dynasty.

Why you'll like it : Fans who enjoyed the stranger aspects of the "Matrix" mythology will love this homage to space operas.

Although it wasn't a hit with most critics , "Jupiter Ascending" amassed a cult following from viewers who praised its magnetic premise, oddball charm, and striking visual effects.

Lana and Lilly Wachowski also wrote the acclaimed science-fiction thriller "V for Vendetta" (2005).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Baemk_0XEP0xGP00
Hugo Weaving, who plays Agent Smith in "The Matrix," stars in this film alongside Natalie Portman.

Warner Bros.

Summary : Set in a future dystopia where the British government rules with an iron fist, "V for Vendetta" centers upon Evey (Natalie Portman), a fearful citizen who is radicalized by a faceless vigilante (Hugo Weaving).

Why you'll like it : Although the Wachowskis passed directing duties to James McTeigue, "V for Vendetta" benefits from the duo's intelligent dialogue and innovative storytelling.

The film also stars Weaving, who delivers an unforgettable performance as V and memorably played Agent Smith in "The Matrix" trilogy.

"District 9" (2009) is an inventive science-fiction thriller.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrIQM_0XEP0xGP00
"District 9" is set in an alternate version of South Africa.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Summary : Set in an alternate history where aliens have come to Earth seeking refuge, field agent Wikus (Sharlto Copley) must hide amongst the aliens in the same South African region he used to police after he's infected with otherworldly biotechnology.

Why you'll like it : "District 9" is an inventive take on alien films — the new species comes looking for peace and aid instead of destruction.

"The Matrix" makes viewers question the motives of the sentinels who hunt down Neo and his friends, and similarly "District 9" turns the science-fiction narrative on its head and questions the morality of the humans.

"Inception" (2010) makes its characters, and viewers, question reality.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29A3hM_0XEP0xGP00
Both "The Matrix" and "Inception" have memorable plot twists.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Summary : In a world where people can influence each other's dreams, Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) takes on one last job to plant an idea in a target's subconscious with the help of a skilled team of thieves.

Why you'll like it : Just as Neo rewrites the code around him to stop bullets, the characters in "Inception" use dreams to bend the reality around them.

Although "The Matrix" reveals its plot twist early in the film, "Inception" holds onto its twist until the final frame — a cleverly executed ending that keeps viewers on their toes until the last second.

"Ex Machina" (2014) is a dark psychological science-fiction film.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogfhv_0XEP0xGP00
Domhnall Gleeson and Oscar Isaac star in "Ex Machina."

A24/Universal Pictures

Summary : In "Ex Machina," young programmer Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) wins a contest to stay at the private estate of his CEO (Oscar Isaac).

In the process, he becomes the unwitting test subject for Ava (Alicia Vikander), the company's latest advancement in artificial intelligence.

Why you'll like it : It's not as bombastic or action-packed as some other entries on this list, but "Ex Machina" is a compelling slow burn with a distinguished cast and has all of the elements of a mesmerizing science-fiction thriller.

In "The Terminator" (1984), the human race is plagued by killer robots.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nsc2J_0XEP0xGP00
"The Terminator" was released 15 years before "The Matrix."

TriStar

Summary : In the action-fueled flick "The Terminator," a murderous cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels from 2029 to kill young Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and secure the future of an artificial intelligence network known as Skynet.

Why you'll like it : James Cameron introduced a game-changing entry in the science-fiction genre with "The Terminator" 15 years before "The Matrix" made its debut.

Although its six sequels received mixed critical reception , the long-running franchise is a testament to the massive success of the first film.

"Minority Report" (2002) is a cautionary cyber-thriller.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLxwC_0XEP0xGP00
"Minority Report" is also set in a dystopian future.

20th Century Fox

Summary : In the distant future, police chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise) is tasked with using predictive technology to track down criminals before they can commit murder. But at the hands of the same authoritarian technology, he is accused of the future killing of a man he's never met.

Why you'll like it : Like "The Matrix," "Minority Report" is another science-fiction thriller set in a dystopian future. While the former makes great use of computer programming and tech to forward its story, the latter uses its protagonist's technology against him.

In the action-thriller "Upgrade" (2018), a man adjusts to his newfound abilities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wq00d_0XEP0xGP00
Both films feature unexpected heroes.

Universal Pictures

Summary : After Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) barely survives a mugging, he wakes up paralyzed and devastated by the loss of his wife. But when a rich benefactor offers Trace a miracle cure, he uses his new superhuman abilities to get revenge.

Why you'll like it : In "The Matrix," Neo goes from isolated hacker to kung-fu master after Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) offers to train him.

And in the action movie "Upgrade," Trace has a similar trajectory as he uses new powers to become an unexpected hero.

"Blade Runner 2049" (2017) is a science-fiction movie with spectacular special effects.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hynvz_0XEP0xGP00
Ryan Gosling stars in the follow-up to the original "Blade Runner."

Warner Bros. Pictures

Summary : In "Blade Runner 2049," Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is a future mercenary known as a blade runner. When K comes face to face with a long-dead secret, he tracks down former blade runner Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) to get answers.

Why you'll like it : A follow-up to the science-fiction classic "Blade Runner" (1982) , "Blade Runner 2049" returns to a city in shambles with Gosling providing a fresh pair of eyes.

Like "The Matrix," the "Blade Runner" films benefit from innovative world-building and cutting-edge special effects to fully immerse viewers.

"I, Robot" (2004) imagines a future where robots and humans live side by side.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRI2I_0XEP0xGP00
Will Smith in "I, Robot."

20th Century Studios

Summary : Set in 2035, "I, Robot" follows detective Del Spooner ( Will Smith ) as he investigates the mysterious death of a high-profile Robotics CEO. Despite the laws set to protect humans from robots, Spooner suspects that an android is responsible.

Why you'll like it : Like a lot of films on this list, "I, Robot" explores the relationship between robots and humans in an alternate future.

Although the war between machines and humans is volatile in "The Matrix," this film establishes a more tenuous and nuanced connection between metal and man.

Reeves proves that he's still an action hero in "John Wick" (2014).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iph9j_0XEP0xGP00
The fourth installment of the "John Wick" series is set to release in 2022.

Lionsgate

Summary : In "John Wick," assassin John Wick (Reeves) is forced out of retirement when a mafia dealer's son kills his dog. Out for blood, Wick will stop at nothing in his path for vengeance.

Why you'll like it : Since "The Matrix," Reeves has worked across an array of genres, but his most recent critical success has stemmed from the "John Wick" series.

The film, and its subsequent sequels, have gripping action sequences, stunning fight choreography, and worthy villains. Through it all, Reeves never misses a beat as the titular hero, taking down thugs and top assassins with a flick of his wrists.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
TechRadar

Three great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March 2022, don’t miss them

Netflix is more committed than ever to pushing original content, with the streaming giant set to release a brand new movie every single week for the duration of 2022. Among the big-name releases lined up are Knives Out 2, the sequel to the hugely successful detective drama, The Gray Man, a starry spy thriller with Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans, and Spiderhead, a dystopian thriller led by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domhnall Gleeson
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Oscar Isaac
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lionsgate Films#Hackers#Los Angeles Swat
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Sandra Bullock reveals why she’s stepping away from acting

Home is where the heart is, at least for Sandra Bullock. In a new interview with "ET", Bullock revealed she is taking a break from her acting career in order to be “in the place that makes me happiest." “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,”...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

345K+
Followers
25K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy