Electronics

There’s Still Time to Shop These Leftover Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals

By Nishka Dhawan
 3 days ago

Prime Day Early Access sales ended yesterday but here are a bunch of electronics deals you can take advantage of right now. We’ve listed some of the top tech deals below from Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale — that you can still shop.

Get an LG OLED TV for 40% off

The LG 64-inch OLED TV features crystal-clear images and can be used hands-free with both Google and Alexa voice assistants. It’s currently on sale for just $1,496.99, so shop this tech deal while stocks last.

Buy: LG OLED TV $1,496.99

Snag the Apple Watch Series 8 for $50 off

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS features fall detection, a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking. You’ll also be able to connect it to your Apple devices to receive notifications straight on your wrist. Get it now for 13% off this Prime Day 2022.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 8 $349.99

Get a Wireless Charger for 44% off

This top-rated wireless charger has more than 150,000 reviews and is compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones. Buy it now for only $13.99 – 30% off.

Buy Yootech Wireless Charger $13.99

Echo Show 5 Down to $40

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) deal stands out because it was only released last year. It’s smaller than the Echo Show 8 or 10, but for under $40, you’re getting an incredible value. Its small size makes it the perfect smart speaker with a screen to keep on your bedside table or desk. You can place or accept video calls on popular services like Zoom with just a couple of taps, and have full access to Amazon’s Alexa.

The biggest benefit to using an Echo with a screen is that you can see Alexa’s answers in addition to hearing them. Asking for a weekly forecast will show you the highs, lows, and weather conditions for each week. It’s easier to see this information at a glance rather than waiting for Alexa to speak.

Buy Echo Show $39.99

Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset Just $65

Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Headset is a must-have PC accessory for gamers who want a competitive edge when playing online. It’s THX-certified, which means you should expect great audio quality, and it can even simulate 7.1 surround sound, so you can hear opponents trying to sneak up behind you. Normally $129.99, the Kraken Ultimate is $64.99 right now.

Buy Razer Kraken Ultimate $64.99

Take 12% off a Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum

The Roomba i3+ is one of the few gadgets that will actually do an annoying chore for you. The robot vacuum’s sensors allow it to navigate around obstacles and clean your floors as efficiently as possible. This model comes with an automatic dirt disposal, which will empty the contents of its dust bin into an easy-to-handle bag — one of the most useful Prime Day early access deals around.

Buy iRobot Roomba i3+ $483

Get This Portable Projector Under $100

This mini portable projector projects in 1080p resolution and offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, VGA and USB. Buy it now as part of Amazon’s tech deals for just $69.99 — down 42%. Take an additional $10 off if you click on the coupon below the product’s price.

Buy TOPVISION Projector $59.99

Grab 10% off the Bose QuietComfort 35 II

With stellar noise cancelation, comfy padded earcups, and Alexa built-in, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II will be your go-to pair of headphones. They’re also selling at a discount, retailing for $312.95 right now (originally $349).

Buy: Bose QuietComfort 35 II $330.00

Save $30 on an LG 27-Inch High-Resolution Monitor

LG’s 27-inch Gaming Monitor has an ultra-high refresh rate for smooth gameplay, supports the latest technology like NVidia G-Sync, and can be rotated a full 90 degrees and used vertically. Normally $299.99, it’s 10% off right now.

Buy: LG 27GL83A Gaming Monitor $269.99

Get a Free Kindle Unlimited Membership

Get instant access to thousands of digital books, audiobooks and podcasts online with a free Kindle Unlimited membership for 30 days (regularly $9.99). You can also pick up the regular Kindle for $89.99 and get three months of Kindle Unlimited membership free.

Buy Kindle Unlimited Free Month $0

Save 11% on the Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds

These Sony earbuds feature some of the best noise cancellation and come with Alexa built-in. They’re currently discounted for Prime Day 2022 by $11%, bringing their price down to just $248.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds $248

Get Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs For $16

These smart plugs let you control anything that’s plugged into them by using an app on your phone, and cost just $8 a pop thanks to Prime Day.

Buy Kasa Smart Plug $15.99

Score a Fitbit Inspire 2 for $65

Get a clearer picture of your overall health with the Fitbit Inspire  2, which tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate, calories burned, and more. Normally $99.95, it’s 35% off today.

Buy: Fitbit Inspire 2 $64.95

Save $25 On the Dyson V8 Animal+

This Dyson stick vacuum is ideal for carpets and is now on sale for $424, down from $449 — saving you 6%.

It’s got a HEPA filter for thorough cleaning and can get about 40 minutes of battery life on a single charge. It’s considerably, lightweight too, allowing you to easily use this vacuum across your home. It features hygenic bin emptying too, so you never have to come un contact with the dirt your new vacuum has picked up.

Buy: Dyson V8 Animal+ $424.00

Snag 20% off the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

These Powerbeats Pro earbuds make a great choice for workouts or runs thanks to ear hooks, sweat resistance, and high-end audio quality. Right now they’re marked down 20%, bringing the price to $199.95.

Buy: Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $199.95

Get 19% off This Wire-Free Video Doorbell

Keep an eye on your front door with this HD video doorbell, which can be installed without the need for existing doorbell wiring. It’s 19% off right now, down to $161.99.

Buy: Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell $149.99

Get this Smart Lock for 10% off

The August Wi-Fi smart lock is easy to install and is a great way to keep your home feeling more secure. It’s also seeing a major early Prime Day deal right now, down to $183.99 — save 10%.

Buy August Wi-Fi $193.99

Save 55% on Razer’s Kishi Gamepad

If you play a lot of iPhone games, and are sick of using on-screen buttons, Razer’s Kishi Gamepad is a must-have tech accessory. It splits into two pieces that grip the sides of your phone, and turns it into a true portable game system.

Buy: Razer Kishi Mobile Controller $44.99

13 % Off ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

This summer, take control of your home’s temperature from anywhere with ecobee’s SmartThermostat. The thermostat detects when you’re home to adjust the temperature for maximum comfort, and then reduces energy when you jet out of town. This energy-saver is on sale for just $189.99 (regularly $219.99).

Buy ecobee SmartThermostat $189.99

Take 14% off the UE BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

UE’s Bluetooth speakers pack a punch, despite their size, and come with rugged waterproofing for durability. This best-selling BOOM 3 is on sale for Prime Day, clocking in at just $128 (14% less than normal).

Buy: UE BOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker $128.99

Take 51% off Beats Studio3

With solid noise-canceling capabilities, a sleek build, and an Apple computer chip, these Beats Studio3s sound great, look stylish, and connect easily to your devices. Right now they’re going for $169.95 — or 51% off their retail price of $349.95.

Buy: Beats Studio3 Headphones $149.99

Take $50 off the Panasonic LUMIX FZ300

Another good professional camera, the Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 is now discounted to $447.99, $50 off from its original price of $597.99 — one of the best camera deals live route now.

Buy: Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 $397.99

Save 11% on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone

One of the best Android phones is the Samsung Galaxy S20 with a crystal clear display, seamless body and 5G capabilities. The phone has a triple camera with night mode for sharper photos, plus a 30x optical zoom. The phone is unlocked too, so you can use it with any carrier.

Buy SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE $624.99

Save 14% on the TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Router

Get both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz connectivity with this WiFi router. Right now it’s also on sale for less than $30, so buy this router while this Prime Day deal lasts.

Buy: TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Router $29.99

Save 28% on the Logitech C270 HD Webcam

Add to your home office with this HD Logitech webcam, that can work with your PC, laptop or even your 2-in-1 tablet. It’s also under $30 right now so shop now during Prime Day if you need a webcam that can work well in low light conditions.

Buy: Logitech C270 HD Webcam $26.52

