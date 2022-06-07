ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside All of the Ups and Downs of Todd Chrisley’s Family: Drama, Divorce and More

By Life & Style Staff
 5 days ago

The drama is real! Todd Chrisley and his famous family are no strangers to scandal. From financial troubles to feuds (past and present) with his older children, Kyle and Lindsie , the Chrisley Knows Best stars have seen their fair share of ups and downs through the years.

A Guide to the 'Chrisley Knows Best' Kids — From Oldest to Youngest!

No matter what happens, the reality dad always has the support of daughter Savannah . She stuck up for the real estate mogul after she said fans were creating “drama out of nothing” and blaming him for her split from fiancé Nic Kerdiles in September 2020.

"At the end of the day, everyone loves to portray dad as this controlling freak and that's the reason my relationship didn't work out. That is false," the former beauty queen said on Todd and wife Julie ’s “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.

"Nic will tell you that, as well,” Savannah continued, noting she and her ex had already broached the subject. “Nic was like, 'That's not why our relationship ended though.' Our relationship ended on our terms and because of us and things that we weren't giving each other. And that's just what it was."

Although she was speaking about her and the hockey player’s uncoupling, Savannah’s words seemed to reflect all of the negative or sensitive moments that have happened within the famous family.

"Just because we choose to live a public life, doesn't give anyone the right to be hateful,” she added. “I've chosen to live a very public life. But with that being said … I don't owe my life to the people that follow me on Instagram. You know, I don't owe it to these tabloids to give them an answer to a question that they want."

Todd and Julie are parents to Savannah and sons Chase and Grayson . The Southern businessman also shares Kyle and Lindsie with ex-wife Teresa Terry .

Although Todd and Kyle were estranged for years due to various factors — like his son’s battle with addiction, custody disputes about Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, and trust issues — the father-son duo reconciled in 2019.

Despite the Drama, Lindsie Chrisley Has Earned a Big Net Worth

"My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me," Kyle wrote via Instagram in August of that year. "I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous, and through all that, they have stood by my side. Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology. His words were 'I love you always, and you are forgiven' and just like that, I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness."

In June 2022, Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 counts of fraud. Although the pair denied the allegations, their case went to trial in May 2022. Todd and Julie were found guilty on all charges on June 7, Life & Style confirmed. They are facing up to 30 years in prison , Insider reported.

The Atlanta federal jury convicted Todd of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. For her part, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

This is an ongoing article that was originally published on October 5, 2020, and last updated on June 7, 2022.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for the Chrisley family’s drama through the years. See the biggest scandals to plague the reality family.

Comments / 1

