10 best fake tans for maintaining a sun-kissed glow all year round

Most of us have been robbed of our summer holiday this year thanks to the pandemic, and although we’ve enjoyed a few heatwaves in the UK, being stuck inside for the most part of the year has not helped us to achieve that healthy sun-kissed glow.

If the thought of dark, dreary mornings and cold weather has got you feeling miserable, especially in these circumstances, raise your spirits with a fake tan that will help you stay golden all year long.

One of the more controversial beauty products, many of us steer clear of fake tanning through fear of looking like an oompa loompa, smelling like a biscuit or staining our bed sheets.

But fake tan formulas have moved on from the days of streakiness and startling shades. Traditional mousses are still a firm favourite, but brands are finding new ways to get us glowing, from tanning waters and gels to mists and serums.

We’ve been on the hunt for the best instant tans on the market and as avid fake tanners ourselves, our criteria was strict. The bronzers that made the cut had to apply easily leaving no streaks.

We rejected any that had the biscuit-like, telltale scent and were looking for shades that produced an authentic looking tan, whether they were light or dark. We also considered how the tan lasted and didn’t include any that went patchy after a couple of days, or irritated our skin.

Whether you’re a serial tanner or a complete novice, our top tip is to always use a mitt to apply the tan and to exfoliate and moisturise beforehand. Focus on drier areas such as elbows, ankles, hands and wrists as fake tan can stick to dry skin and become telltale signs of a bad job.

To make your tan last even longer, continue moisturising every night when wearing it. Invest in some exfoliating gloves and a good body scrub to remove your tan when it starts going patchy and to prepare your skin for the next layer.

For more information on choosing the best product try our fake tan buying guide , or read through our top picks below.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Sosu by Susanne Jackson dripping gold lotion

Filter by Molly Mae tanning mousse, dark

Australian Glow one hour express self tan mousse in dark

Effin Hair effin light to medium tanning mousse

Isle of Paradise self-tanning mousse in dark

Bondi Sands aero aerated tanning foam

Doll Beauty doll tan in medium

UTAN cherry and almond turbo mousse

St Tropez purity bronzing water gel

Bali Body self tanning mousse in dark

The verdict: Fake tans

