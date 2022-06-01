ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky-Watcher telescope deals available right now

By Gemma Lavender
 5 days ago

All the best Sky-Watcher telescope deals available right now, all in one place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDL3U_0XCucn5T00
(Image credit: Sky-Watcher)

Sky-Watcher telescope deals are something to take note of whenever they pop up, and we've made a round-up of the biggest discounts out there. We've also scoped out the best available prices on some of our favorite models, even if they're not on offer.

In the world of optics, Sky-Watcher is a tried and trusted name in fact, they make some of the best telescopes on the market. That's why it's always worth scoping out Sky-Watcher telescopes when they become available. Some of the best telescopes deals out there are Sky-Watcher models but you should also check out our round-up for more top discounts.

We've seen supply shortages in recent times and unfortunately, that has also led to a shortage in Sky-Watcher telescope deals but that doesn't mean they're not out there. The market-leading optics maker has a range of models available so there's always something to suit every level of astronomer and every budget.

Sky-Watcher telescope deals aren't the only discounts out there so if you want to check out other brands, be sure to check out our Celestron telescope deals, Orion telescope deals and Meade telescope deals guides.

If telescopes aren't quite for you but you still want great views of the night sky, the best binoculars give you just that and if you grab some top binocular deals - they can be even more of a cost-effective alternative. However, if it's the best Sky-Watcher telescope deals you want, then read our round-up below.

Sky-Watcher telescope deals

Sky-Watcher Heritage-130P FlexTube (UK)| RRP: £175 | (opens in new tab)Now: £165 (opens in new tab)

Save

£10 on the Sky-Watcher Heritage: a telescope that's perfect for the whole family. With a foldable design that can be packed away with ease and unfolded to get observing straight away, observers young and old can enjoy dazzling views of bright deep-sky targets, the Moon and planets.

Note: Although £10 doesn't seem like much of a discount, this is a lower price than we've seen in recent times so this is a good price to pay.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Sky-Watcher Explorer-130 EQ2 (UK) | RRP £199 | Now: £179 (opens in new tab)

Take advantage of Wex Photo Video's latest offer (£20 off) on the Sky-Watcher Explorer-130 EQ2. Ideal for serious beginners, this reflector telescope is ideal for observing a selection of deep-sky targets, the Moon and planets. Comes with eyepieces, 2x Barlow lens, red-dot finder and more.

Note: Again although £20 doesn't seem like much, £179 is a lower price than we've seen previously so this is a good deal.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Sky-Watcher Skyliner-200P (UK) | RRP £389 | Now: £349 (opens in new tab)

Save £40

on a telescope that offers a simple yet effective setup, the Sky-Watcher Skyliner-200P is a fantastic option for the beginner and seasoned astronomer looking for a "grab and go" instrument. Observe "faint fuzzies" and planets with up to 406x magnification.

Note: Like the deals above, this is the lowest price we've seen for this model for a while.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Choosing the right telescope

There are two major factors to consider when choosing the right telescope: your experience with astronomy and your budget. Luckily, there's enough Sky-Watcher telescopes out there that there's something for everyone and every budget.

If you're looking for one of the best beginner telescopes then you'll want to look out for something easy to set up and easy to use. You can get good quality telescopes for under $100, the Sky-Watcher Mercury 607 (opens in new tab) refractor or the Sky-Watcher Astrolux 76 (opens in new tab) reflector have retailed in that price range before. More experienced astronomers who might want to make more of an investment can always opt for models like Sky-Watcher Skyliner-250PX (opens in new tab) or Sky-Watcher Skyliner-200P (opens in new tab), which offer higher-end specs.

If it's one of the best telescopes for kids you're looking for then we can recommend the Sky-Watcher Heritage 76 (opens in new tab) and Sky-Watcher Infinity 76P because of their low maintenance and easy-to-store away qualities. They're also robust in build so you'll get years of use out of little investment and they can withstand minor knocks too. Two great options for introducing someone to sky watching or just in case astronomy is a passing phase.

The Sky-Watcher telescope models we have introduced so far are perfect for views of the solar system, with notable targets being the craters and seas of the moon and small but bright sights of Jupiter and Saturn. They will also provide good observations of bright deep-sky objects such as the Orion Nebula in the constellation of Orion (the Hunter) and the stunning Pleiades star cluster in Taurus (the Bull).

Those keen on a substantial step up in quality and closer views of targets will need to consider increasing their budget for a larger objective lens or aperture — that is the "light-gathering” ability of a telescope. For magnified views of the planets, galaxies and nebulas, the Sky-Watcher Skyhawk-114, Sky-Watcher Explorer-200P and Sky-Watcher Skyliner-400P FlexTube Parabolic Dobsonian are certainly worth a look.

With an increase in budget, comes an improvement in the type of technology that has become prevalent in telescope manufacturing: computerized, or GoTo, mounts. At the touch of a button, these revolutionary instruments are able to slew to your chosen target without needing to use sky maps to find your way around the night sky. They’re not aimed at any particular level of astronomer and are often used by beginners and seasoned skywatchers alike, particularly since they also offer a quick and easy align process and take the hassle out of manual calibration.

In terms of computerized telescopes, the Sky-Watcher Explorer-130PS AZ-Gti WiFi, Sky-Watcher Skyliner-200P FlexTube SynScan GoTo, Sky-Watcher Evostar-120 (EQ3 PRO) SynScan GoTo, Sky-Watcher Heritage-90P Virtuoso and Sky-Watcher Startravel-102 (AZ) SynScan GoTo are all excellent choices. Deciding on which one is best for you will largely depend on your budget, whether you’re a keen solar system observer, want to bring those faint deep-sky galaxies and nebulas into sharper focus or are hunting for a bit of an all-arounder.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28e4MO_0XCucn5T00

Gemma is content director of Space.com, Live Science, science and space magazines How It Works and All About Space, history magazines All About History and History of War as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) kids education brand Future Genius. She is the author of several books including "Quantum Physics in Minutes", "Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual to the Large Hadron Collider" and "Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual to the Milky Way". She holds a degree in physical sciences, a Master’s in astrophysics and a PhD in computational astrophysics. She was elected as a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society in 2011. Previously, she worked for Nature's journal, Scientific Reports, and created scientific industry reports for the Institute of Physics and the British Antarctic Survey. She has covered stories and features for publications such as Physics World, Astronomy Now and Astrobiology Magazine.

