Best PS5 controllers 2022

By Samuel Tolbert
 3 days ago

The PS5 ushers in a new generation of console gaming, and with it comes a completely new controller. Still, players can use their old PS4 controllers in a limited capacity with backward-compatible games as long as they're officially licensed. Here are the best PS5 controllers you should be looking at.

The best PS5 controllers to get your game on

DualSense

The obvious choice

The DualSense is the official controller for the PS5. It's slightly larger than the DualShock 4 and sports enhanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It provides an immersive experience that allows you to feel every shot, special ability, punch, or slide like never before. It's also the only controller that can play full PS5 games right now.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4

The classic

The standard DualShock 4 was the main controller for the PS4, and it can be used with the PS5 — to play backward compatible games. You can still use it to play your existing library, but you'll have to swap to the DualSense for PS5 games.

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition (2019)

High-quality

Licensed third-party controllers can also be used with backward-compatible games, and the Razer Raiju Ultimate is one of the best. You can customize the thumbsticks and other aspects of the controller, ensuring you have the best experience possible.

Nacon Revolution V3

Asymmetrical

If you don't mind having a wired controller, the Nacon Revolution V3 is a great way to play PS4 games on PS5 with an asymmetrical stick layout, similar to an Xbox One controller.

Limited options for PS5 controllers

The DualSense was first revealed before the launch of the PS5 . Right now, if you want to play PS5 games like the Demon's Souls PS5 remake, you only have one option: the DualSense. There aren't an overwhelming number of PS5-only games right now, but more will start coming as time goes on. We've already got some, such as Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop , and Ghostwire: Tokyo, plus more on the way in 2023 and beyond with the arrival of games from first-party teams and third-party partners.

Indeed, we've actually seen some companies even dropping the PS4 versions of cross-generation games, moving to develop exclusively for the newest hardware, as making games for older consoles simply isn't reasonable if you want to keep advancing the technology used in games. Even considering cross-generation games, you'll want to play the PS5 versions in order to ensure you get DualSense support, as well as higher-end visual features.

If you want to play your backward compatible PS4 games, you can use the DualShock 4. If you're in the mood to spend a lot of money, you can get an officially licensed third-party controller. If you have any questions about something being compatible, it's probably best to check out the slate of upcoming PS5 accessories.

Regardless of the games you're playing, we recommend sticking with the DualSense controller. It has a better battery, and as explained by PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke in our PS5 review, the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers provide better gameplay sensations than ever before.

Android Central

Android Central

