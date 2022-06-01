ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Orion telescopes and binocular deals you can get now

By Gemma Lavender
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago

There's plenty of out-of-this-world Orion telescopes and binocular deals out there right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8i7v_0XCXrR0N00
(Image credit: Orion )

If you're looking for the best Orion telescope and binoculars deals then you've come to the right place. We've searched the internet, scoped out the biggest discounts on Orion models and put them all in this handy guide.

Orion are a widely-known and trusted name in the world of optics and are responsible for some of the best telescopes on the market. This guide highlights all the best telescope deals and binoculars deals Orion has to offer. The optics maker has a wide range of models on the market, meaning there's an Orion telescope and binocular deal to suit every level of astronomer and every budget.

When people think of astronomy, telescopes are normally one of the first things that come to mind. But they're not the only way to view the night sky, in fact Orion make some of the best binoculars on the market. Binoculars aren't normally as powerful as telescopes but they can offer tremendous stargazing views and are often a cost-effective alternative.

Despite being a tried and trusted name in the world of optics, there are other top brands out there. Be sure to check out our brand-specific guides for Celestron, Meade Instruments, Vixen and Sky-Watcher deals. However, if it's Orion telescope and binoculars deals you're after, read the handy guide below.

Today's Best Orion Telescopes and Binoculars Deals

32 Amazon customer reviews (opens in new tab)

☆☆☆☆☆

$84.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

$166.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

$349.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Which Orion telescope should you buy?

When it comes to the best Orion telescope and binoculars deals, experience is irrelevant. The range of Orion products on the market to suit everyone from first timers to seasoned astronomets is impressive and that means you should be able to find a discount on whatever type of telescope you're looking for. If you're looking for something easy to use and to give you an effective viewing experience, the Orion Observer II 60 mm telescope (opens in new tab) is less than $100. If you're a serious skywatcher and want to splash the cash then the Orion SkyQuest XX16g GoTo Dobsonian for $4,000 is a great option (although it's hard to find in stock at the moment).

When it comes to astrophotography, Orion's series of astrographs lead the market too. Again, there's something for everyone and every budget, as those looking to get the best images possible while saving every penny can opt for a reflector whereas Ritchey-Chrétien models are available if you're looking to make an investment too.

If your budget falls around $100, we recommend the Orion SpaceProbe II 76 mm (opens in new tab), which provides good views of the moon’s surface, planets and brighter galaxies and nebulas. A massive advantage to owning this instrument is the ease in which it can be assembled, allowing skywatchers to get observing within minutes.

However, if you're a beginner looking for more detailed views of deep-sky targets then you'll want a telescope with a larger aperture. If you're willing to invest a little more in your telescope then something to consider is the Orion StarMax and Orion SkyQuest XT lineup of telescopes for great contrast and clarity through the optical system. It's worth reminding that the larger the aperture, the higher the price tends to be.

Today's Best Orion Telescopes and Binoculars Deals

32 Amazon customer reviews (opens in new tab)

☆☆☆☆☆

$84.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

$166.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

$349.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Heading into hobbyist territory, skywatchers often look to invest more in a telescope — especially when it comes to upgrading. For intermediate skywatchers, who have experience with advanced equatorial mounts and don't require the assistance of a computerized setup, we recommend the Orion AstroView 120ST EQ refractor or the Orion StarMax 127 mm for breathtaking views of the solar system and deep sky.

The computerized telescope, also known as a GoTo, isn't aimed at any particular level of experience and is enjoyed by beginners and seasoned skywatchers. If you would rather have the telescope do all of the tracking and aligning for you, and at the touch of a button, then the Orion StarSeeker IV 150 mm GoTo is a worthy investment alongside the Orion SkyQuest XX 12i IntelliScope Truss Dobsonian. You should look to spend between $500 and $4,500 on one of these revolutionary instruments, depending on the size of the telescope's objective lens or mirror.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28e4MO_0XCXrR0N00

Gemma is content director of Space.com, Live Science, science and space magazines How It Works and All About Space, history magazines All About History and History of War as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) kids education brand Future Genius. She is the author of several books including "Quantum Physics in Minutes", "Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual to the Large Hadron Collider" and "Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual to the Milky Way". She holds a degree in physical sciences, a Master’s in astrophysics and a PhD in computational astrophysics. She was elected as a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society in 2011. Previously, she worked for Nature's journal, Scientific Reports, and created scientific industry reports for the Institute of Physics and the British Antarctic Survey. She has covered stories and features for publications such as Physics World, Astronomy Now and Astrobiology Magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

Sky-Watcher telescope deals available right now

All the best Sky-Watcher telescope deals available right now, all in one place. Sky-Watcher telescope deals are something to take note of whenever they pop up, and we've made a round-up of the biggest discounts out there. We've also scoped out the best available prices on some of our favorite models, even if they're not on offer.
INDUSTRY
Space.com

Hubble telescope spots peculiar dwarf galaxy with really bright neighbor

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a dazzling new view of a busy star birth factory. The oddly shaped Minkowski's Object, a dwarf galaxy, glows in blue toward the bottom left of the image, while the elliptical galaxy NGC 541 shines brightly in the upper right. Minkowski's Object is bursting with stars, containing at least 20 million stellar objects, and it has been greatly influenced by its larger neighbor, NASA officials wrote in a statement (opens in new tab) when releasing the new Hubble Space Telescope image on May 23.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orion#Binoculars#Mathematics#Large Binocular Telescope#Celestron
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Planets
IFLScience

Which Planet Is Closest To Earth? Ok, Now Guess Again.

The order of the planets is something most of us learn in school: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and (until 2006) Pluto. So, you would be forgiven for thinking that as Earthlings, our closest planetary neighbor is Venus. And in a way, you would be right – at its nearest, Venus approaches Earth closer than any other planet in the Solar System. Likewise, its orbit is closer to our orbit than any other. However, in another sense, you would be wrong. At least, that is the argument put forward in an article published in Physics Today.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Rover Spots Surreal 'Spikes' on Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Curiosity rover has a knack for snapping eye-opening pictures of the Gale Crater on Mars. There was the (actually very small) "doorway" recently and then a facelike cliff last year. The latest "wow, look at that" image to come to my attention shows two delicate, gravity-defying formations reaching upward from the dusty Martian surface.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

A Road Deep Under Water? Scientists Amazed by Magnificent Discovery

Partway through a video of the team's submarine research, a crew member aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus murmurs, "I feel like I'm staring at the route to Atlantis." "Are you serious?" This is insane." Exploration Team. Perhaps the scientist, who was part of a Corps of Exploration team investigating the...
SCIENCE
Space.com

Space.com

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy