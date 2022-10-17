The best Casper mattress sales and deals in October 2022: up to 50% off mattresses and bedding

Looking to save in the Casper mattress sales? You've come to the right place. While Casper's discounts are less regular and often less generous than other brands, there are ways to save (and if you do spot a good bargain, you'll know to snap it up!). Right now, there isn't an obvious discount on the current mattress range, but if you're lucky you'll get a popup offering to knock 15% off the cost of your new mattress by signing up to the Casper newsletter. Add your email address to unlock the discount.

Casper sits highly in our guide to the best mattresses because it makes excellent memory foam and hybrid mattresses that deliver support and pressure relief. You'll get 100 nights to try out your Casper at home, and each model comes with a 10-year warranty (neither applies to Final Sale models).

If you're not fussed about having the latest and greatest models, though, a smarter move might be to head to the clearance section , where you'll find big price drops on previous-generation mattresses including the 2020 Nova, 2020 Wave and Casper Essential, although size availability is sometimes limited. Note that all sales are final, though, so you won't be able to send the mattress back if you don't get on with it. In the clearance section you'll also find more bargains – up to 50% off bedding, accessories and bundles. Again, all sales are final. If you have your heart set on a current Casper mattress, a smarter move at this point might be to hang on for the Black Friday mattress deals to start to appear from mid-November.

Head below for a look at this month's best Casper mattress deals and discounts...

Casper mattress sales: the best deals

Casper mattress sale: up to 15% off mattresses

Save up to $524.50 - If you sign up to the Casper mailing list (and you aren't already on there), you can save 15% on the brand's hybrid and memory foam mattresses. This adds up to a decent saving on the queen size models, reducing the price of the all-foam Casper Original to $1,100. The discount can be used on the brand's pressure-relieving hybrid mattresses too, including those with Snow cooling tech. View Deal

Casper 2020 Wave mattress: 30% off at Casper

You’ll need to move fast if you want 30% off Casper’s memory foam mattress for hot sleepers – popular sizes are selling out fast. All sales are final, and while it doesn’t come on a trial like the current range of Caspers, it does have a 5-year limited warranty. It’s a good pick for anyone with back pain as it uses gel pods and premium foam to boost comfort. View Deal

Casper Mattress Bundle sale: Up to 20% off at Casper

Save up to $1,250 - A Casper Bundle is the best option if you want to save on a new mattress plus bedding. The 'Best-Selling Bundle' is priced from $1,026 (was $1,283) and includes the Original Mattress, a Foundation and mattress protector. The 'Upgrade Bundle' (from $1,616) includes a Nova or Wave Hybrid, a protector and a bed frame. View Deal

Casper bedding sale: Up to 50% off at Casper

This new discount is available on a wide range of Casper bedding, including pillows, weighted blankets and bed sheets. The biggest discount is on bedding bundles and pillows, with the popular low loft Casper Original Pillow (which sits in our best pillows guide) now 40% off. The price is reduced to $52. The Casper Weighted Blanket is also on sale at $99 (was $169). View Deal

Casper Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2022: Our predictions

The 2021 Casper mattress Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sale brought with it discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of sleep products and gifts. Specifically in terms of mattresses, there was 30% off the Wave Hybrid and Nova Hybrid. The cheaper Casper Original got a 20% discount, with a queen size costing $876. There were no discount codes available for the entry-level Casper Element.

All Casper Bundles were on sale too. The Best-Selling Bundle (including the Original Mattress, a Foundation and mattress protector) dropped to $653 (was $933). The Upgrade Bundle dropped to a starting price of $1,276 for a Nova Hybrid or Wave Hybrid, mattress protector and your choice of bed frame.

However, as is often the case at Casper, the very best deals were found in the brand’s Final Sale section. There, savvy shoppers could get up to 50% off past season Casper hybrid mattresses.

In prior Casper Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, the discounts weren't as good, but do factor in that the baseline prices for the Casper Original, the Nova Hybrid and the Wave Hybrid have increased.

We predict that the 2022 Casper Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales will once again offer discounts of up to 30% on the Nova and Wave hybrid models, with perhaps an additional $50-100 off if you upgrade to the Casper Snow cooling tech package. We don't expect to see discounts bigger than 20% on the Casper Original, but we would like to see Casper offering some free bedding in addition to money off, which would make it more competitive with other leading sleep brands.

How much is a Casper mattress?

If you want the cheapest Casper mattress, look at the Casper Snug , a well-rated cheap mattress in the brand's clearance sale. However, it's only available in king for $357 (was $595). We don't know if stock will be replaced as this is an older model.

Prices do jump from there, with the super popular Casper Original starting from $895 when not on sale. This is one of the best memory foam mattresses for the money so well worth a look.

The premium Casper Nova Hybrid starts at $1,395, with the Casper Wave Hybrid starting from $1,795 without a promo code to lower the price. Both hybrids can be upgraded with Casper’s innovative Snow cooling technology, at the price of $500 per mattress. If heat is your biggest sleep killer, then this extra cost could be worth it to help you sleep deeper, for longer — our Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review seems to think so, anyway.

These prices put Casper at the top end of the mid-range mattress in a box market, with discounts ranging from 10 to 15%, or up to 20% on mattress bundles. However, mattress sales at Casper don't last as long as those from other brands and offers change frequently, so if you see a deal you like, it's best to grab it while you can.

All of the mattresses come with a 100-night trial and free shipping in America, but final sale mattresses can't be returned. If you change your mind during the trial period, Casper will collect the mattress for free and refund your money. It's a similar approach with the Leesa Original, and we explore both brands in our Leesa vs Casper comparison.

Which Casper mattress should you choose?

Casper's three main mattresses cater for every kind of sleeper and budget. The cheapest now is the 11-inch Casper Original . It comes in an all-foam or hybrid option, with prices starting from $895 for a twin size.

For anyone looking for something softer or extra plush, the 12-inch Casper Nova Hybrid packs in extra padding and cushioning, and starts from $1,395 . Meanwhile, if you suffer from aches and pains, the Casper Wave boasts 13 inches of gel pods and five layers to provide much-needed relief. It's packed full of innovative sleep tech, and the most expensive Casper mattress, starting at $1,795 . If you add Snow cooling tech, the starting price jumps to $2,295.

For another high-quality hybrid that's often on sale, read our Saatva Classic mattress review . This luxury innerspring hybrid suits most sleepers and is up to $250 off thanks to the new Saatva mattress sale .

The best Casper mattress prices

1. Casper Original mattress deals

The best-selling Casper mattress - and it suits all sleep positions

Sizes: 6 - Twin to Cal King | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam/Hybrid | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $895 - $1,695

Great for all-over comfort Targeted neck and back support Best value Casper mattress You need a cooler bed

When it comes to beds-in-a-box, the Casper Original is the first to come to mind for many people, partially because it was one of the first and partially because it's one of the best. You can choose between an all-foam construction or hybrid coil support, depending on your preferences.

Whichever version you select, the Casper Original delivers three zones of targeted support, with softer foam for the shoulders, and firmer foam supporting the hips and lower back in the middle of the mattress. The Original helps keep you cool as well, with Casper's trademarked Airscape top layer. This is a perforated foam layer that helps wick away heat and increase air circulation. You could also boost this further by adding one of the best mattress toppers for comfort and cooling.

The all-foam version is a good one to choose if you like the feeling of being hugged by your mattress; while the hybrid option gives an extra bit of lift and bounce from the coil sprung base. You'll want to use the Original on a foundation to give it more rigidity and support, and the Casper mattress and foundation bundle deal on offer right now is a great way to care for both your body and your new mattress.

2. Casper Nova Hybrid mattress deals

The softest Casper mattress for those who want plush support

Sizes: 6 - Twin to Cal King | Depth: 12 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Hybrid | Comfort: Medium-soft | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $1,795 - $2,895

Recycled mattress cover Soft yet supportive Seven zones of support May be a little soft for back sleepers

Casper's mid-range Nova Hybrid mattress is the perfect choice if you like to have a super comfy, plush mattress, but don't want to sacrifice support. With seven zones of targeted support combined with an extra soft Airscape top layer, it'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud.

Since soft mattresses can tend to make you hotter at night thanks to their cradling effect, Casper has made a special effort to ensure the Nova keeps you cool. It boasts two separate layers of perforated foam to increase airflow, and the hybrid construction also contributes to this.

If you're a fan of soft mattresses and you're not sure if the Original will be quite as plush as you want, the Nova is the perfect option – with more that twice the zones of support plus a softer top layer, it'll make sure your back is healthy while keeping you in utmost comfort.

3. Casper Wave Hybrid mattress deals

The best Casper mattress for hot sleepers

Sizes: 6 - Twin to Cal King | Depth: 13 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Hybrid | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 100 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: $1,795 - $3,495

Extra-supportive gel pods Thin layer of dedicated cooling gel Full-body ergonomic zones Expensive

If you want the best cooling mattress Casper makes, the Wave Hybrid with Snow technology is the one to choose. The Wave Hybrid is Casper's most advanced mattress, boasting a huge amount of ergonomic and cooling tech to deliver the ultimate bedtime experience.

The Wave is especially good if you really suffer from night-time overheating. With three layers of Airscape (compared to the Original's one and the Nova's two), the Wave is designed from the ground up with cooling in mind. Starting with the hybrid base to increase airflow, the mattress is topped with three layers of perforated foam, and finished with a thin layer of cooling gel.

If you're plagued by aches and pains, the Wave is also your best option. With gel pods under the waist and back, your spine will be perfectly aligned no matter what position you sleep in, and Casper's zoned support max tech provides full-body relief.

If it's in budget, there's no competition between Casper's other offerings and the Wave – but it is expensive. However, just like all of Casper's products, the Wave is covered by a 100-day trial period, so you can make sure it lives up to the claims and is really worth the money.

Casper mattress bed frame deals

If you want the whole package, you might want to pick up a Casper bed frame and foundation, too. There's quite the selection, including the sturdy and basic Metal Bed Frame , which can be bought with the foundation (from $299), the Adjustable Bed Frame (from $795) and the ultimate in luxury, the Casper Haven Bed Frame (from $1,495).

While your Casper mattress does need a foundation to provide the correct support, your choice of bed frame is largely down to taste. For example, the Platform and Haven both have headboards, while others are of simpler construction. The most important thing is that you have some sort of frame to make the most of your new mattress, and keep it stable and off the floor as you sleep.

Do you need a Casper mattress discount code?

You don't usually need a Casper mattress discount code, but there are occasions when the brand places them at the very top of its website for you to copy and paste into the promo code box at checkout. If you do this, you'll get the discount being offered by Casper.

At other times, when no specific Casper discount code is needed, you'll see the sale price listed with the original price for Casper mattresses and bedding. These savings are automatically applied so you don't have to do a thing extra.

To take advantage of a Casper mattress deal, just head straight to the website and check the homepage to see if you need to use a promo code – it will be shown at the top – or not.

