10 best peated whiskies for a deliciously smoky tipple

By Nick Moyle
The Independent
 15 days ago

Peated whisky causes much division among drinkers. There are those who believe that only whisky that has been peated is good enough to fill their glasses, while others will run a mile simply on the uncorking of a bottle.

The unmistakable smoky aromas and flavours are produced by using malt that has been dried in kilns that use burning peat as their heat source, a practice from the days when peat was the most readily available fuel.

The resulting smoke infuses the malt with a range of flavours including obvious ones such as ash and charcoal, but also other phenols that are harder to pin down, with iodine or medicinal notes being commonly used to describe them.

Although the islands, and Islay in particular, are seen as the true home of peated whisky, the practice is widely used throughout Scotland and has spread to most other whisky-distilling countries.

To give you a taste for some of the best peated whiskies currently available, we’ve toured the globe in order to fill this list with a full range of peaty flavours, from those with subtle smoke to some full force, peat beasts.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Laphroaig single malt whisky 10yr, 40%

Ardbeg wee beastie whisky, 47.4%

Cotswolds Distillery peated cask single malt whisky, 59.3%

Lagavulin 12 year old special releases 2020, 56.4%

Benriach the smoky twelve, 46%

High Coast Timmer peat smoke, 48%

Bruichladdich octomore 10.3, 61.2%

Westland peated single malt, 46%

Compass Box the peat monster, 46%

Togouchi chugoku jozo 12 year old Japanese whisky

The verdict: Peated whisky

