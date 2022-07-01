ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors 2022

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE might be mostly made of plastic, but it still warrants protection, especially when it comes to the screen. Thus, you'll probably be looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors. This smartphone turns heads with its sleek design and a spec-sheet that could rival some of the best Android phones on the market.

Here are some screen protectors we think are worthy, but be sure to hit up some of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases to further protect your phone.

Screen protectors to protect your Galaxy S20 FE display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ari5v_0XBLsK6W00

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Easy application

Supershieldz is one of the most popular brands of screen protectors because not only is the glass quite durable, but the pocketbook-style application method is so easy even my mother can put them on by herself. This pack also gives you two spares, so if your first one shatters in the line of duty, you can replace it the moment you get home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlD1M_0XBLsK6W00

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Screen and eye protection

ZAGG makes some of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors with the InvisibleShield Glass+. This screen protector is not only rated to be four times stronger than the competition but also has some benefits for your eyes. The built-in Eyesafe layer also helps to filter out the HEV blue light, making it easier on your eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSEvh_0XBLsK6W00

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Film for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Thin and flexible

If you don't like the difference in touch sensitivity that you get with glass, film protectors offer some scratch-protection while still being thin and responsive. This "Max Coverage" version is edge to edge, so you won't have to worry as much about feeling the edges of it the way you do with "case-friendly" screen protectors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMoMP_0XBLsK6W00

MP-Mall Anti-Fingerprint Tempered Glass for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

All the glass

Since the Galaxy S20 FE now features a plastic and aluminum build, you now have two pieces of glass to protect. With this tempered glass kit from MP-Mall, you'll get two screen protectors for the big screen, along with two more glass lens protectors for the camera module.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRahq_0XBLsK6W00

LK Ultra-Thin HD Tempered Glass for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Extra backup

Installing screen protectors can be quite a pain, but LK makes it easy with its Tempered Glass kit. There are three glass protectors for the front, along with three for the camera module. But the company also includes an alignment tool to make sure you get the perfect installation on the first attempt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FZtP_0XBLsK6W00

OMOTON Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Ultra-thin

Some screen protectors add too much bulk to a sleek device like the Galaxy S20 FE. That's not the case with the OMOTON Tempered Glass kit, which comes with screen protectors that add just 0.3mm of thickness. This helps to make it feel like you don't even have a screen protector installed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFUTe_0XBLsK6W00

UniqueMe Bubble Free Tempered Glass for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

No bubbles allowed

With the UniqueMe Bubble Free Tempered Glass kit, you'll get three screen protectors and two camera guards with rounded corners. The company states these will keep your display looking clear, and the oleophobic coating helps reduce the number of fingerprints that show up. UniqueMe's protectors also feature a nano-automatic absorption technology to ensure that you won't have to worry about bubbles or fingerprints getting in the way of your installation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRx6T_0XBLsK6W00

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S20 FE

Made for cases

The problem with screen protectors is that they often peel up around the corners when they butt up against the edges of a case. Still, Spigen, as one of the best case manufacturers on the market, knows exactly how to strike that balance between fully covering your screen and having just enough room to not interfere with your case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jlt6e_0XBLsK6W00

Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protector

Plastic works too

Although PET Film screen protectors won't do too much to protect the display from cracking, these are still useful. This package from Supershieldz includes six-film screen protectors, so your display should be just fine for as long as you own the Galaxy S20 FE.

Avoid the scratches and get the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors

When you're looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors, you can't go wrong with the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 pack). You get a couple of spares, which can come in handy if you tend to drop your phone a lot — remember, a glass screen protector is supposed to break to protect the screen when your phone endures a harsh fall. The application method is easy even if you're not tech-obsessed with the delicate hands of a master craftsman.

If you tend to get eye strain headaches a lot (like me), consider upgrading to the ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass+. In addition to keeping your device's display looking pristine, these also aim to help alleviate potential eye strain from staring at your display. These screen protectors even feature "embedded ions" to help kill off most of the bacteria that can accumulate on your display.

Those who want to protect the main display and want some protection for the camera module will love the MP-Mall tempered kit. There are two tempered glass screen protectors for the primary screen, but two smaller protectors are for the rear camera module. Installation couldn't be easier with the included instructions, and you won't have to worry about dealing with any bubbles either.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock

Smartphone manufacturers big and small have been battling severe supply chain issues for the last couple of years, but a new report claims that Samsung is now facing the complete opposite — too much supply. Samsung severely misjudged demand for 2022. The Elec is reporting that Samsung currently has...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount

Despite evidently offering plenty of room for discounts at their exorbitant prices, Apple's 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros haven't been marked down anywhere near as often (or as drastically) as the iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), or even iPad Air (2022) in recent months. But now that a...
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Galaxy S20 Fe#Zagg#Invisibleshield
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

The week is young but Walmart has decided to start things off with a huge clearance sale on tech. With deep discounts on everything from budget-priced Chromebooks to TVs and even Instant Pots, there’s something for every need here. With so many great deals going on, it can be hard to know where to begin so we’ve helped you out by highlighting some of the very best prices around. Alternatively, if you want to see what the sale is offering for yourself, hit the button below to check out the full range.
SHOPPING
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Apple's biggest product line is set for healthy growth, and the company also has additional catalysts that could come into play. Two massive markets could supercharge Amazon's growth in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Official dates and best early deals on Lego, Shark, Fitbit and more

Calling all deal hunters – we’ve got some good news for you: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is landing next week, with the sale confirmed to return on Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July. And the retailer has already kicked off its early sale, which includes up to 50 per cent off big-ticket brands.The event started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary, and has since become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year. The shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to save money on everything from air fryers,...
FIFA
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
916
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy