Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases 2022

No matter which smartphone you buy these days, it's essential to get a case for it, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is no exception. The Galaxy S20 FE offers everything — from powerful hardware to great cameras — at a very attractive price. Moreover, it's a smartphone that'll easily last you years, provided you get one of these best Galaxy S20 FE cases to give it the protection it deserves. And while you're at it, you may also want to check some of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors to shield that 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen from all kinds of damage.

Protect your investment with one of these stylish Galaxy S20 FE cases

Caseology Parallax Series

Funky 3D effects

The Caseology Parallax is one of those cases that have become a favorite for many. The unique 3D design on its back improves grip and ergonomics, while the rest of the case gives you the protection you need. Caseology also ensures this case can be used with many of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors while still maintaining support for wireless charging.

Galaxy S20 FE Spigen Rugged Armor

The classic

Spigen has reigned supreme as one of the best case makers for years, thanks mainly to its Rugged Armor series. It's one of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases with its lightweight design and "Air Cushion" technology for enhanced shock absorption. Plus, you get that classic design that Spigen has been providing for years.

Samsung Silicone Cover

Straight from Samsung

Few things are better than a no-nonsense silicone case, and Samsung provides just that with its Silicon Cover. This case wraps neatly around the whole body of the Galaxy S20 FE while leaving plenty of room at the bottom for the speakers and the USB Type-C charging port.

i-Blason Ares Series

Double-layered protection

This two-part case ticks all the boxes: it's got a clear back, so your Galaxy S20 FE's color can shine through, and it also has a robust dual-tone bumper that protects against drops while adding grip. And because the bumper comes in five different color combos, there's one for almost every FE color.

Kowauri Leather Flip Wallet

Carry it all together

Between Samsung Pay and Google Pay, your S20 FE is already a wallet, so why not carry your IDs and cash to make it official? This wallet case comes in five colors and has room for two cards, plus cash. It has magnets to stay closed without adding bulky straps and functions as a kickstand.

Ringke Onyx Series

Understated and stylish

Ringke's flexible TPU case is easily one of the best protective covers you can get for your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It has a textured back panel that looks good and helps with the in-hand grip. There's also a nice lip around the camera module and even anchor points for attaching a lanyard or your favorite phone charm.

Samsung Clear Standing Cover

Prop it up

It doesn't matter how big a phone is. But, being able to prop it up to watch some YouTube can be pretty valuable. With the Clear Standing Cover for the Galaxy S20 FE, you'll get a built-in kickstand on the back and a transparent TPU cover wrapping around your device.

S20 FE Spigen Monument

For that premium feel

The Monument is a new entry to Spigen's vast lineup of excellent cases. It's not too much to write home about when it comes to the design, as it features Spigen's Air Cushion technology while being made of a TPU material. But instead, the Monument's defining feature is its unique rear design - with a textured finish at the top and a smooth matte finish at the bottom.

Osophter Protective Cover

Simply solid

Protection is the name of the game when finding the best Galaxy S20 FE cases, and Osophter delivers. This Protective Cover is made from TPU and polycarbonate, ensuring the best shock absorption for your smartphone. There are four colors to choose from to match your case color to your phone's shade.

Crave Dual Guard

Rugged and colorful

Easily one of the best-looking Galaxy S20 FE cases, Crave's Dual Guard features a dual-layer construction that gives your smartphone protection from even the hardest of falls. It's available in many colors, such as Navy, Forest Green, and Red. Oh, and did we mention the lifetime warranty?

Anccer Newborn Series

For the best grip

Anccer's Newborn Series is a bit more unique from the rest, with three different materials. First, the edges are protected by a soft TPU bumper, while a polycarbonate backplate helps keep everything in place. But then there's an added layer of PU leather that not only looks good, but also adds a bit more grip to your phone.

Osophter Clear Cover

Stunningly transparent

Most clear cases are just transparent, but that's not the case (pun intended) with Osophter's Clear Cover. While it's still a see-through case, you can choose from various designs/color shades that make your case pop. For instance, one has a colorful painting overlay, another with a two-tone Pink Teal shade, and more.

SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series

Completely enclosed

Thanks to its full-body design, the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the most protective cases for the Galaxy S20 FE. In addition to the ultra-rugged backplate, it has a front shell that protects the edges of the display and features a built-in screen protector. Plus, you can use the built-in kickstand when you need to use your phone hands-free.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Tough protection

Otterbox has been in the case and accessories market for years, and the company has finally joined the S20 FE fray with the Symmetry Series of cases. This case uses a dual-layer design, with an inner TPU shell and a rigid polycarbonate backplate to keep everything in place.

ANTSHARE Heavy Duty Case

Get down and dirty

Not feeling confident in your Galaxy S20 FE's IP68 water and dust resistance rating? Fear not, for this rugged case from ANTSHARE offers 360-degree protection. No matter what element or angle you drop your S20 FE at, it'll survive the fall.

Protect your Galaxy S20 FE with the best cases

Caseology's Parallax Case for the Galaxy S20 FE is easily our favorite of all the cases listed above, and for good reason. The Parallax is a home run, thanks to a unique 3D design on the back that provides an added layer of cushion without interfering with the device's wireless charging capabilities. The case also features raised bezels for added protection around the display and the rear camera module, thus ensuring that one of the best Android phones stays in a pristine condition forever.

On the other hand, Spigen's Rugged Armor is an obvious choice for not just the Galaxy S20 FE, but just any modern smartphone. If you haven't tried the Rugged Armor before, you'll be pleasantly surprised with its soft TPU material, which provides a bit more grip than others. In addition, Spigen's "Air Cushion" technology adds a bit of extra protection on all four corners to help absorb any shocks and impacts.