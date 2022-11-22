All the new Spider-Man comics and collections from Marvel arriving in 2022 and 2023

Need a list of new Spider-Man comics and collections?

We got ya covered.

Spider-Man is 60 years old in 2022 but he's arguably as popular as ever - maybe you saw Spider-Man: No Way Home with three of them?

Every month Marvel publishes numerous Spidey series, limited series, specials, and collections gathering recent Spider-Man story arcs all in one volume. And in some cases, bringing back storylines that haven't been available in print for years.

So for more on all of Marvel's Spider-Man titles as well as everything else the publisher offers, check out our regularly updated list of new Spider-Man comics and Marvel's full monthly schedules through December and into January and February 2023.

Here's a week-by-week rundown of upcoming Spider-Man comics:

On sale Wednesday, November 23

On sale Wednesday, November 30

On sale Wednesday, December 7

Dark Web #1 (one-shot) by writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert

by writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini

by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini Spider-Man #3 by writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley

On sale Wednesday, December 14

On sale Wednesday, December 21

On sale Wednesday, December 28

On sale Wednesday, January 4, 2023

On sale Wednesday, January 11, 2023

On sale Wednesday, January 18, 2023

On sale Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Amazing Spider-Man #18 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Ed McGuinness

by writer Zeb Wells and artist Ed McGuinness All-Out Avengers #5 by writer Derek Landy and artist Greg Land

On sale Wednesday, February 1, 2023

On sale Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Amazing Spider-Man #19 by writer Joe Kelly and artist Terry Dodson

by writer Joe Kelly and artist Terry Dodson Gold Goblin #4 (of 5) by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina

by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina Red Goblin #1 by writer Alex Paknadel and artist Jan Bazaldua

On sale Wednesday, February 15, 2023

On sale Wednesday, February 22, 2023

On sale Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1 (of 5) by writer Emily Kim and artist Kei Zama

by writer Emily Kim and artist Kei Zama Hallows' Eve #1 (of 5) by writer Erica Schultz and artist Michael Downling

On sale Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: The Goblin Lives trade paperback by writer Jed Mackay and artists Federico Sabbatini and Alessandro Cappuccio collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #53-67, Spectacular Spider-Man (1968) #1-2, Marvel Super-Heroes (1967) #14, and material from Not Brand Echh #6 and #11

On sale Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Spider-Punk: Banned In D.C. trade paperback by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason collects Spider-Punk #1-5

On sale Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Spider-Man 2099 Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writers Peter David, Ian Edginton, Ben Raab, Terry Kavanagh, Pat Mills, Tony Skinner, John Francis Moore, Jon Peterson, and Mark Waid and artists Rick Leonardi, Kelley Jones, Tom Grindberg, Ron Lim, Chris Batista, Jim Fern, Joe St. Pierre, David Boller, Roger Robinson, Andrew Wildman, Keith Pollard, Mike McKone, Malcolm Davis, Grant Miehm, Pat Broderick, Tom Morgan, Gabriel Morrissette, and more collects Spider-Man 2099 (1992) #1-46 and Annual #1, Ravage 2099 #15, X-Men 2099 #5, Doom 2099 #14, Punisher 2099 #13, Spider-Man 2099 Meets Spider-Man, and Spider-Man 2099 Special

On sale Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Spider-Man: One More Day Gallery Edition hardcover by writers J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada and artists Joe Quesada collects Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #544-545, Sensational Spider-Man (2006) #41, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2005) #2,4 and Marvel Spotlight: Spider-Man – One More Day

On sale Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Marvel Masterworks: The Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 hardcover [Remasterworks] by writer Stan Lee and artists Steve Ditko With Jack Kirby collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #1-10 and material from Amazing Fantasy (1962) #15

On sale Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Superior Spider-Man Omnibus Vol 1 hardcover by writers Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and more and artists Richard Elson, Humberto Ramos, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Ryan Stegman, Javier Rodríguez, and more collects Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #698-700, and Superior Spider-Man (2013) #1-31 and Annual #1-2

On sale Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Spider-Man: No Way Home — The Art of the Movie hardcover by writer Jess Harroldst

On sale Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Amazing Spider-Man Beyond Omnibus hardcover by writer Zeb Wells and various and artist Patrick Gleason and various collects Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #75-93, #78.Bey, #80.Bey, #88.Bey and #92.Bey; Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond and material from Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #74 and Free Comic Book Day 2021: Spider-Man/Venom

On sale Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Marvel Masterworks: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 6 hardcover by writer Bill Mantlo with Tom Defalco and artists Al Milgrom, and Ed Hannigan with Luke McDonnell, Rick Leonardi, and Bob Hall collects Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #67-79

by writer Bill Mantlo with Tom Defalco and artists Al Milgrom, and Ed Hannigan with Luke McDonnell, Rick Leonardi, and Bob Hall collects Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #67-79 Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider Omnibus hardcover by writer Seanan Mcguire, Vita Ayala, Mike Costa, and Robbie Thompson and artists Rosi Kämpe, Takeshi Miyazawa, Pere Pérez, Ig Guara, Flaviano, David Baldeón, and more collects Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #1-10, Spider-Geddon: Ghost-Spider Video Comic, Ghost-Spider #1-10 and Annual #1, King In Black: Gwenom Vs. Carnage #1-3, Web Warriors #1-11, and material from Amazing Spider-Man (2015) #1

On sale Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Marvel: July 1963 Omnibus hardcover by writers Stan Lee, Robert Bernstein, Larry Lieber, and more and artists Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, Joe Sinnott, Larry Lieber, Stan Goldberg, Al Hartley, Dick Ayers, Jack Keller, Don Heck, and more collects Avengers (1963) #1, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #5, Fantastic Four (1961) #19 and Annual #1, Journey Into Mystery (1952) #96, Modeling With Millie #25, Patsy and Hedy #90 and Annual #1, Patsy Walker #109, Rawhide Kid (1955) #36, Sgt. Fury #3, Strange Tales (1951) #113, Tales of Suspense (1959) #46, Tales To Astonish (1959) #48, X-Men (1963) #1, Kathy #25, Kid Colt Outlaw #113, Millie the Model #117 and Two-Gun Kid #66

On sale Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition hardcover by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale collects Spider-Man: Blue #1-6

On sale Wednesday, August 2, 2023

What If?: Into The Multiverse Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writers Peter B. Gillis, Roy Thomas, Danny Fingeroth, Jim Valentino, Doug Murray, Kurt Busiek, Jean-Marc Lofficier, Glenn Herdling, Richard Howell, Dwayne Mcduffie Ron Marz, George Caragonne, Mark Gruenwald and more and artists Steve Ditko, Ron Wilson, Greg Capullo, Dave Simons, Mark Bagley, Jim Valentino, Ron Lim, Rich Buckler, Rik Levins, Vince Mielcarek, Marc Jorgensen, Gary Kwapisz, Richard Howell, Luke Mcdonnell, Rodney Ramos, Tom Morgan, Gavin Curtis, Dale Eaglesham, Rurik Tyler, Scott Mcdaniel, Joe Phillips, Dave Hoover, Mark Pacella and more collects What If? (1988) #1, What If? (1989) #1-39, and Quasar #30

On sale Wednesday, August 9, 2023