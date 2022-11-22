All the new Spider-Man comics and collections from Marvel arriving in 2022 and 2023
Need a list of new Spider-Man comics and collections?
We got ya covered.
Spider-Man is 60 years old in 2022 but he's arguably as popular as ever - maybe you saw Spider-Man: No Way Home with three of them?
Every month Marvel publishes numerous Spidey series, limited series, specials, and collections gathering recent Spider-Man story arcs all in one volume. And in some cases, bringing back storylines that haven't been available in print for years.
So for more on all of Marvel's Spider-Man titles as well as everything else the publisher offers, check out our regularly updated list of new Spider-Man comics and Marvel's full monthly schedules through December and into January and February 2023.
- Marvel Comics November 2022 schedule
- Marvel Comics December 2022 schedule
- Marvel Comics January 2023 schedule
- Marvel Comics February 2023 schedule
Here's a week-by-week rundown of upcoming Spider-Man comics:
On sale Wednesday, November 23
- Amazing Spider-Man #14 (The Dark Web) by writer Zeb Wells and artists Michael Dowling and Kyle Hotz
- Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #2 (of 5) by writers Taboo and B. Earl and artist Juan Ferreyra
- Amazing Spider-Man by Wells & Romita Jr. Vol. 2: The New Sinister trade paperback by writer Zeb Wells and artists John Romita Jr. and Ed McGuinness collects Amazing Spider-Man #6-8
- The Spectacular Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover collects Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #1-42 and Annual #1, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #13, and Fantastic Four (1961) #218
- Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse trade paperback by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima collects Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1-5
- Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Premiere hardcover by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davila collects Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War (2022) #1-5
On sale Wednesday, November 30
- Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #1 (of 4) by writers Mariko Tamaki and Vita Ayala and artist Gurihiru
- Savage Spider-Man trade paperback by writer Joe Kelly and artist Gerardo Sandoval collects Savage Spider-Man #1-5
On sale Wednesday, December 7
- Dark Web #1 (one-shot) by writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini
- Spider-Man #3 by writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley
On sale Wednesday, December 14
- Amazing Spider-Man #15 (The Dark Web) by writer Zeb Wells and artist Ed McGuinness
- Dark Web: X-Men #1 (of 3) by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Rod Reis
- Origins of Marvel Comics: Marvel Tales #1 (one-shot) by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko
- Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #1 Facsimile Edition by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli
- Spider-Man: The Wedding Album Gallery Edition hardcover by writer David Michelinie and various and artists John Romita Jr. and various collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #290 - 292, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #21, Spectacular Spider-Man Annual #7, What If? (1989) #20 - 21, Marvel Saga: The Official History of the Marvel Universe #22, and material from Not Brand Echh #6
- Marvel Masterworks: The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 24 hardcover by writers Tom Defalco with Roger Stern, Stan Lee, and Bob Layton and artists Ron Frenz with Rick Leonardi and Bob Layton collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #252-262 and Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #18
On sale Wednesday, December 21
- Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 (of 5) (The Dark Web) by writer Jed MacKay and artist Vincenzo Carratu
- Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #2 (of 5) by writer J.M. Dematteis and artist Eder Messias
- Gold Goblin #2 (of 5) (The Dark Web) by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina
- Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 (of 2) by writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Francesco Mortarino
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 2 hardcover by writers Brian Michael Bendis and Jason Latour and artist Sara Pichelli and various collects Spider-Man #1-21 and #234-240, Spider-Gwen #16-18, Spider-Men II #1-5, Generations: Miles Morales Spider-Man & Peter Parker Spider-Man
On sale Wednesday, December 28
- Amazing Spider-Man #16 (The Dark Web) by writer Zeb Wells and artist Ed McGuinness
- Venom #14 (The Dark Web) by writer Al Ewing and artist Bryan Hitch
- Dark Web: X-Men #2 (of 3) by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Rod Reis
- Murderworld: Spider-Man #1 (one-shot) by writers Zim Zub and Ray Fawkes and artist Farid Karami
- Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #3 (of 5) by writers Taboo and B. Earl and artist Juan Ferreyra
- Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #2 (of 4) by writers Mariko Tamaki and Vita Ayala and artist Gurihiru
- Miles Morales Vol. 8: Empire of the Spider trade paperback by writer Saladin Ahmed and artists Christopher Allen, Alberto Foche, Carmen Carnero, and Paco Medina collects Miles Morales: Spider-Man #37-42
On sale Wednesday, January 4, 2023
- Spider-Man #4 by writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley
- Gold Goblin #3 (of 5) by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina
- Marvel-Verse: Kraven the Hunter trade paperback by writers Erik Burnham, Sean Mckeever, Paul Tobin, and Robbie Thompson and artists Christopher Jones, Patrick Scherberger, Ronan Cliquet,and Nathan Stockman collects Marvel Action Spider-Man (2018) #5-6, Marvel Adventures Spider-Man (2005) #7, Marvel Adventures Super Heroes (2010) #4, and Spidey (2015) #9
- Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: Invasion of the Spider-Slayers trade paperback by writers David Michelinie, Eric Fein, Steven Grant, Jack Harris, Roy Thomas, Peter David, and more and artists Mark Bagley, Aaron Lopresti, Jeff Johnson, Tom Lyle, Michael Bair, Jim Craig, and more collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #368-377, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #27, Spider-Man/Dr. Strange: The Way To Dusty Death, and Spider-Man Special Edition: The Trial of Venom
- New Fantastic Four: Hell in a Handbasket trade paperback by writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson collects New Fantastic Four #1-5
On sale Wednesday, January 11, 2023
- Amazing Spider-Man #17 (The Dark Web) by writer Zeb Wells and artist Ed McGuinness
- Mary Jane & Black Cat #2 (of 5) (The Dark Web) by writer Jed Mackay and artist Vincenzo Carratu
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #2 by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini
- Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #2 (of 2) by writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Francesco Mortarino
- Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writer Nick Spencer and artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, Michele Bandini, Chris Bachalo, Iban Coello, Ken Lashley, Gerardo Sandoval, Kev Walker, Patrick Gleason, Francesco Manna, Jan Bazaldua, and more collects Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #1-43, #16.Hu, #18.Hu-20.Hu, Amazing Spider-Man: Full Circle, and material from Free Comic Book Day 2018 (Amazing Spider-Man/Guardians of the Galaxy)
On sale Wednesday, January 18, 2023
- Dark Web: X-Men #3 (of 3) by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Rod Reis
- Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #4 (of 5 ) by writers Taboo and B. Earl and artist
- Juan Ferreyra
- Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #3 (of 4) by writers Mariko Tamaki & Vita Ayala and artist Gurihiru
- Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #3 (of 5) by writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Eder Messias
- Venom #15 (The Dark Web) by writer Al Ewing and artist Bryan Hitch
- Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: The Hero Killers trade paperback by writers David Michelinie, Eric Fein, JM Dematteis, Fabian Nicieza, and more and artists Mark Bagley, Aaron Lopresti, Jerry Bingham, Scott Mcdaniel, Mike Zeck, Brandon Peterson, and more collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #361-367; Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #26; Amazing Spider-Man: Soul of the Hunter; and material from Spectacular Spider-Man Annual #12, Web of Spider-Man Annual #8, and New Warriors Annual #2
- Ultimate Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 2 hardcover by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artists Mark Bagley, Joe Quesada, and Trevor Hairsine collects Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #40-71 and Ultimate Six #1-7
On sale Wednesday, January 25, 2023
- Amazing Spider-Man #18 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Ed McGuinness
- All-Out Avengers #5 by writer Derek Landy and artist Greg Land
On sale Wednesday, February 1, 2023
- Dark Web Finale #1 (one-shot) by writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #3 by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini
- Venom #16 (The Dark Web) by writer Al Ewing and artist Bryan Hitch
- Edge of Spider-Verse trade paperback by writers Dan Slott, Alex Segura, Karla Pacheco, David Hein, Irene Sankoff, Tee Franklin, Steve Foxe, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and more and artists Mark Bagley, Nathan Stockman, Will Robson, Bob Mcleod, and more collects Edge of Spider-Verse (2022) #1-5
- Miles Morales: The Avenging Avenger! trade paperback by writers Brian Michael Bendis and Jason Latour and artists Sara Pichelli, Szymon Kudranski, Jan Bazaldua, and Robbi Rodriguez collects Spider-Man (2016) #12-19 and Spider-Gwen (2015b) #16-18
On sale Wednesday, February 8, 2023
- Amazing Spider-Man #19 by writer Joe Kelly and artist Terry Dodson
- Gold Goblin #4 (of 5) by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina
- Red Goblin #1 by writer Alex Paknadel and artist Jan Bazaldua
On sale Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Spider-Man #5 by writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley
- Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #4 (of 5) by writer J.M. Dematteis and artist Eder Messias
- Mary Jane, and Black Cat #3 (of 5) by writer Jed Mackay and artist Vincenzo Carratù
- Amazing Spider-Man By Wells & Romita Jr. Vol. 3: Hobgoblin trade paperback by writer Zeb Wells and artists John Romita Jr., Patrick Gleason, Nick Dragotta, Michael Dowling, and Kyle Hotz collects Amazing Spider-Man (2022) #9-14
On sale Wednesday, February 22, 2023
- Amazing Spider-Man #20 by writer Joe Kelly and artist Terry Dodson
- Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #5 (of 5) by writers Taboo and B. Earl and artist Juan Ferreyra
- Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #4 (of 4) by writers Mariko Tamaki and Vita Ayala and artist Gurihiru
- Amazing Spider-Man #129 Facsimile Edition by writer Gerry Conway and artist Ross Andru
- Marvels Snapshots trade paperback by writer Kurt Busiek and various and artist Gerry Ordwary and various collects Sub-Mariner: Marvels Snapshots, Fantastic Four: Marvels Snapshots, Captain America: Marvels Snapshots, X-Men: Marvels Snapshots, Avengers: Marvels Snapshots, Spider-Man: Marvels Snapshots, Civil War: Marvels Snapshot, and Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots
- Spider-Verse/Spider-Geddon Omnibus hardcover collects Edge of Spider-Verse #1-5; Spider-Verse (2014) #1-2; Superior Spider-Man (2013) #32-33; Amazing Spider-Man (2014) #7-15; Spider-Man 2099 (2014) #5-8; Scarlet Spiders #1-3; Spider-Woman (2014) #1-4; Spider-Verse Team-Up #1-3; Edge of Spider-Geddon #1-4; Spider-Geddon #0-5; Superior Octopus #1; Spider-Force #1-3; Spider-Girls #1-3; Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man (2017) #311-313; Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #1-4; Vault of Spiders #1-2; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Man Noir Video Comic; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Gwen — Ghost Spider Video Comic; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Man Video Comic; Spider-Geddon Handbook, and material from Free Comic Book Day 2014 (Guardians of the Galaxy)
On sale Wednesday, March 1, 2023
- Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones #1 (of 5) by writer Emily Kim and artist Kei Zama
- Hallows' Eve #1 (of 5) by writer Erica Schultz and artist Michael Downling
On sale Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: The Goblin Lives trade paperback by writer Jed Mackay and artists Federico Sabbatini and Alessandro Cappuccio collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #53-67, Spectacular Spider-Man (1968) #1-2, Marvel Super-Heroes (1967) #14, and material from Not Brand Echh #6 and #11
On sale Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Spider-Punk: Banned In D.C. trade paperback by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason collects Spider-Punk #1-5
On sale Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Spider-Man 2099 Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writers Peter David, Ian Edginton, Ben Raab, Terry Kavanagh, Pat Mills, Tony Skinner, John Francis Moore, Jon Peterson, and Mark Waid and artists Rick Leonardi, Kelley Jones, Tom Grindberg, Ron Lim, Chris Batista, Jim Fern, Joe St. Pierre, David Boller, Roger Robinson, Andrew Wildman, Keith Pollard, Mike McKone, Malcolm Davis, Grant Miehm, Pat Broderick, Tom Morgan, Gabriel Morrissette, and more collects Spider-Man 2099 (1992) #1-46 and Annual #1, Ravage 2099 #15, X-Men 2099 #5, Doom 2099 #14, Punisher 2099 #13, Spider-Man 2099 Meets Spider-Man, and Spider-Man 2099 Special
On sale Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Spider-Man: One More Day Gallery Edition hardcover by writers J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada and artists Joe Quesada collects Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #544-545, Sensational Spider-Man (2006) #41, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2005) #2,4 and Marvel Spotlight: Spider-Man – One More Day
On sale Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Marvel Masterworks: The Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 hardcover [Remasterworks] by writer Stan Lee and artists Steve Ditko With Jack Kirby collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #1-10 and material from Amazing Fantasy (1962) #15
On sale Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Superior Spider-Man Omnibus Vol 1 hardcover by writers Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and more and artists Richard Elson, Humberto Ramos, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Ryan Stegman, Javier Rodríguez, and more collects Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #698-700, and Superior Spider-Man (2013) #1-31 and Annual #1-2
On sale Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Spider-Man: No Way Home — The Art of the Movie hardcover by writer Jess Harroldst
On sale Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Amazing Spider-Man Beyond Omnibus hardcover by writer Zeb Wells and various and artist Patrick Gleason and various collects Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #75-93, #78.Bey, #80.Bey, #88.Bey and #92.Bey; Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond and material from Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #74 and Free Comic Book Day 2021: Spider-Man/Venom
On sale Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Marvel Masterworks: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 6 hardcover by writer Bill Mantlo with Tom Defalco and artists Al Milgrom, and Ed Hannigan with Luke McDonnell, Rick Leonardi, and Bob Hall collects Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #67-79
- Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider Omnibus hardcover by writer Seanan Mcguire, Vita Ayala, Mike Costa, and Robbie Thompson and artists Rosi Kämpe, Takeshi Miyazawa, Pere Pérez, Ig Guara, Flaviano, David Baldeón, and more collects Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #1-10, Spider-Geddon: Ghost-Spider Video Comic, Ghost-Spider #1-10 and Annual #1, King In Black: Gwenom Vs. Carnage #1-3, Web Warriors #1-11, and material from Amazing Spider-Man (2015) #1
On sale Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Marvel: July 1963 Omnibus hardcover by writers Stan Lee, Robert Bernstein, Larry Lieber, and more and artists Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, Joe Sinnott, Larry Lieber, Stan Goldberg, Al Hartley, Dick Ayers, Jack Keller, Don Heck, and more collects Avengers (1963) #1, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #5, Fantastic Four (1961) #19 and Annual #1, Journey Into Mystery (1952) #96, Modeling With Millie #25, Patsy and Hedy #90 and Annual #1, Patsy Walker #109, Rawhide Kid (1955) #36, Sgt. Fury #3, Strange Tales (1951) #113, Tales of Suspense (1959) #46, Tales To Astonish (1959) #48, X-Men (1963) #1, Kathy #25, Kid Colt Outlaw #113, Millie the Model #117 and Two-Gun Kid #66
On sale Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition hardcover by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale collects Spider-Man: Blue #1-6
On sale Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- What If?: Into The Multiverse Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writers Peter B. Gillis, Roy Thomas, Danny Fingeroth, Jim Valentino, Doug Murray, Kurt Busiek, Jean-Marc Lofficier, Glenn Herdling, Richard Howell, Dwayne Mcduffie Ron Marz, George Caragonne, Mark Gruenwald and more and artists Steve Ditko, Ron Wilson, Greg Capullo, Dave Simons, Mark Bagley, Jim Valentino, Ron Lim, Rich Buckler, Rik Levins, Vince Mielcarek, Marc Jorgensen, Gary Kwapisz, Richard Howell, Luke Mcdonnell, Rodney Ramos, Tom Morgan, Gavin Curtis, Dale Eaglesham, Rurik Tyler, Scott Mcdaniel, Joe Phillips, Dave Hoover, Mark Pacella and more collects What If? (1988) #1, What If? (1989) #1-39, and Quasar #30
On sale Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Spider-Man by Joe Kelly Omnibus hardcover by writers Joe Kelly and Zeb Wells and artists Chris Bachalo, Phil Jimenez, Paulo Siqueira, Marco Checchetto, Mike Mckone, Eric Canete, Max Fiumara, Dale Eaglesham, Gerardo Sandoval, Pop Mhan, Andy Smith, Ken Niimura, Michael Lark and more collects Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #575-576, #595-599, #606-607, #611, #617, and #625; Non-Stop Spider-Man #1-5; Savage Spider-Man #1-5; Marvel Fanfare (1996) #2-3; and Webspinners: Tales of Spider-Man #7-9 – plus material from Amazing Spider-Man: Extra! #1 and #3; Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #577, #600, #612, #634-637, and #647; and Spider-Man: Grim Hunt – The Kraven Saga
Comments / 0