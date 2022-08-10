All the new Spider-Man comics and collections from Marvel arriving in 2022

Need a list of new Spider-Man comic books and collections?

We got ya covered.

Spider-Man is 60 years old in 2022 but he's arguably as popular as ever - maybe you saw that recent movie with three of them?

Every month Marvel publishes numerous Spidey series, limited series, specials, and collections gathering recent Spider-Man story arcs all in one volume. And in some cases, bringing back storylines that haven't been available in print for years.

So for more on all of Marvel's Spider-Man titles as well as everything else the publisher offers, check out our regularly updated list of new Spider-Man comics and Marvel's full monthly schedules through October.

Here's a week-by-week rundown of upcoming Spider-Man comics:

Wednesday, August 10

Amazing Spider-Man #7 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason

by writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1 by writer Christos Gage and artist Todd Nauck

Wednesday, August 17

Wednesday, August 24

Wednesday, August 31

Amazing Fantasy #1000 by writers Neil Gaiman, Armando Iannucci, Jonathan Hickman, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Kurt Busiek, Anthony Falcone, Rainbow Rowell and More and artists Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel, Michael Cho, Goran Parlov, and more

by writers Neil Gaiman, Armando Iannucci, Jonathan Hickman, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Kurt Busiek, Anthony Falcone, Rainbow Rowell and More and artists Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel, Michael Cho, Goran Parlov, and more Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4 (of 5) by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila

by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila Silk Vol. 2: Age of the Witch trade paperback by writer Emily Kim and artist Takeshi Miyazawa collects Silk #1-5

Wednesday, September 7

New Fantastic Four #4 by writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson

by writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega #1 by writer Steve Orlando and artist Paul Fry

Wednesday, September 14

Wednesday, September 21

Edge of the Spider-Verse #4 (of 5) by writer Dan Slott and various and artist Nathan Stockman and various

by writer Dan Slott and various and artist Nathan Stockman and various Peter Porker, The Spectacular Spider-Ham: The Complete Collection Vol. 2 trade paperback by writers Steve Mellor, Michael Eury, Fred Hembeck, Danny Fingeroth, Alan Kupperberg, Barry Dutter, J. Michael Straczynski, Tom Defalco, Jason Latour, and more and artists Joe Albelo, Ron Zalme, Alan Kupperberg, Fred Hembeck, John Costanza, Jacob Chabot, Adam Dekraker, David Lafuente and more collecting What The—?! #20; Ultimate Civil War: Spider-Ham; Spider-Ham 25th Anniversary Special and Spider-Man Annual (2019) #1 plus the Spider-Ham stories from Marvel Tales (1964) #201-212, #214-219, #223-230, #233, #236-237, #239-240 and #247; What The—?! #3, #18, #22, #24 and #26; and Spider-Verse (2015) #1

Wednesday, September 28

Amazing Spider-Man #10 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Nick Dragotta

by writer Zeb Wells and artist Nick Dragotta Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artists Carmen Carnero, Christopher Allen, and various

by writer Saladin Ahmed and artists Carmen Carnero, Christopher Allen, and various Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 (of 5) by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila

On sale Wednesday, October 5

On sale Wednesday, October 12

Amazing Spider-Man #11 by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr.

On sale Wednesday, October 19

On sale Wednesday, October 26

Amazing Spider-Man #12 by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr .

by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr The Spectacular Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover collects Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #1-42 and Annual #1, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #13, and Fantastic Four (1961) #218

collects Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #1-42 and Annual #1, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #13, and Fantastic Four (1961) #218 Spider-Gwen: Unmasked trade paperback by writer Jason Latour and artist Robbi Rodriguez, and various collects Spider-Gwen (2015) #24-34

On sale Wednesday, November 2

Gold Goblin #1 (limited series) by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina

by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina Spider-Man 2099: Exodus trade paperback by writer Steve Orlando and artists Paul Fry, Dave Wachter, Marco Castiello, Zé Carlos, Alessandro Miracolo, and Kim Jacinto collects Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Alpha, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1-5, and Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega

On sale Wednesday, November 16

Spider-Man: The Wedding Album Gallery Edition hardcover by writer David Michelinie and various and artists John Romita Jr. and various collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #290 - 292, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #21, Spectacular Spider-Man Annual #7, What If? (1989) #20 - 21, Marvel Saga: The Official History of the Marvel Universe #22, and material from Not Brand Echh #6

On sale Wednesday, November 23

One sale in December

Dark Web Alpha #1 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert

On sale Wednesday, December 14

Marvel Masterworks: The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 24 hardcover by writers Tom Defalco with Roger Stern, Stan Lee, and Bob Layton and artists Ron Frenz with Rick Leonardi and Bob Layton collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #252-262 and Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #18

On sale Wednesday, December 28

Ultimate Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 2 hardcover by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artists Mark Bagley, Joe Quesada, and Trevor Hairsine collects Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #40-71 and Ultimate Six #1-7

On sale Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Amazing Spider-Man Beyond Omnibus hardcover by writer Zeb Wells and various and artist Patrick Gleason and various collects Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #75-93, #78.Bey, #80.Bey, #88.Bey and #92.Bey; Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond and material from Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #74 and Free Comic Book Day 2021: Spider-Man/Venom

April 5, 2023

Spider-Man 2099 Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writers Peter David, Ian Edginton, Ben Raab, Terry Kavanagh, Pat Mills, Tony Skinner, John Francis Moore, Jon Peterson, and Mark Waid and artists Rick Leonardi, Kelley Jones, Tom Grindberg, Ron Lim, Chris Batista, Jim Fern, Joe St. Pierre, David Boller, Roger Robinson, Andrew Wildman, Keith Pollard, Mike McKone, Malcolm Davis, Grant Miehm, Pat Broderick, Tom Morgan, Gabriel Morrissette, and more collects Spider-Man 2099 (1992) #1-46 and Annual #1, Ravage 2099 #15, X-Men 2099 #5, Doom 2099 #14, Punisher 2099 #13, Spider-Man 2099 Meets Spider-Man, and Spider-Man 2099 Special

