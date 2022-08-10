ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

All the new Spider-Man comics and collections from Marvel arriving in 2022

By Michael Doran
Need a list of new Spider-Man comic books and collections?

We got ya covered.

Spider-Man is 60 years old in 2022 but he's arguably as popular as ever - maybe you saw that recent movie with three of them?

Every month Marvel publishes numerous Spidey series, limited series, specials, and collections gathering recent Spider-Man story arcs all in one volume. And in some cases, bringing back storylines that haven't been available in print for years.

So for more on all of Marvel's Spider-Man titles as well as everything else the publisher offers, check out our regularly updated list of new Spider-Man comics and Marvel's full monthly schedules through October.

Here's a week-by-week rundown of upcoming Spider-Man comics:

Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 17

Wednesday, August 24

Wednesday, August 31

Wednesday, September 7

Wednesday, September 14

Wednesday, September 21

  • Edge of the Spider-Verse #4 (of 5) by writer Dan Slott and various and artist Nathan Stockman and various
  • Peter Porker, The Spectacular Spider-Ham: The Complete Collection Vol. 2 trade paperback by writers Steve Mellor, Michael Eury, Fred Hembeck, Danny Fingeroth, Alan Kupperberg, Barry Dutter, J. Michael Straczynski, Tom Defalco, Jason Latour, and more and artists Joe Albelo, Ron Zalme, Alan Kupperberg, Fred Hembeck, John Costanza, Jacob Chabot, Adam Dekraker, David Lafuente and more collecting What The—?! #20; Ultimate Civil War: Spider-Ham; Spider-Ham 25th Anniversary Special and Spider-Man Annual (2019) #1 plus the Spider-Ham stories from Marvel Tales (1964) #201-212, #214-219, #223-230, #233, #236-237, #239-240 and #247; What The—?! #3, #18, #22, #24 and #26; and Spider-Verse (2015) #1

Wednesday, September 28

  • Amazing Spider-Man #10 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Nick Dragotta
  • Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artists Carmen Carnero, Christopher Allen, and various
  • Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 (of 5) by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila

On sale Wednesday, October 5

On sale Wednesday, October 12

On sale Wednesday, October 19

On sale Wednesday, October 26

On sale Wednesday, November 2

  • Gold Goblin #1 (limited series) by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina
  • Spider-Man 2099: Exodus trade paperback by writer Steve Orlando and artists Paul Fry, Dave Wachter, Marco Castiello, Zé Carlos, Alessandro Miracolo, and Kim Jacinto collects Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Alpha, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1-5, and Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega

On sale Wednesday, November 16

  • Spider-Man: The Wedding Album Gallery Edition hardcover by writer David Michelinie and various and artists John Romita Jr. and various collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #290 - 292, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #21, Spectacular Spider-Man Annual #7, What If? (1989) #20 - 21, Marvel Saga: The Official History of the Marvel Universe #22, and material from Not Brand Echh #6

On sale Wednesday, November 23

  • Amazing Spider-Man #14 by writer Zen Wells and artists Michael Dowling and Kyle Hotz
  • Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Premiere hardcover by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davila collects Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War (2022) #1-5
  • Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writer Nick Spencer and artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, Michele Bandini, Chris Bachalo, Iban Coello, Ken Lashley, Gerardo Sandoval, Kev Walker, Patrick Gleason, Francesco Manna, Jan Bazaldua, and more collects Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #1-43, #16.Hu, #18.Hu-20.Hu, Amazing Spider-Man: Full Circle, and material from Free Comic Book Day 2018 (Amazing Spider-Man/Guardians of the Galaxy)
  • Amazing Spider-Man by Wells & Romita Jr. Vol. 2: The New Sinister trade paperback by writer Zeb Wells and artists John Romita Jr. and Ed McGuinness collects Amazing Spider-Man #6-8
  • Spider-Verse/Spider-Geddon Omnibus hardcover collects Edge of Spider-Verse #1-5; Spider-Verse (2014) #1-2; Superior Spider-Man (2013) #32-33; Amazing Spider-Man (2014) #7-15; Spider-Man 2099 (2014) #5-8; Scarlet Spiders #1-3; Spider-Woman (2014) #1-4; Spider-Verse Team-Up #1-3; Edge of Spider-Geddon #1-4; Spider-Geddon #0-5; Superior Octopus #1; Spider-Force #1-3; Spider-Girls #1-3; Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man (2017) #311-313; Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #1-4; Vault of Spiders #1-2; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Man Noir Video Comic; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Gwen — Ghost Spider Video Comic; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Man Video Comic; Spider-Geddon Handbook, and material from Free Comic Book Day 2014 (Guardians of the Galaxy)
  • Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse trade paperback by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima collects Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1-5

One sale in December

  • Dark Web Alpha #1 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert

On sale Wednesday, December 14

On sale Wednesday, December 28

On sale Wednesday, February 1, 2023

  • Amazing Spider-Man Beyond Omnibus hardcover by writer Zeb Wells and various and artist Patrick Gleason and various collects Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #75-93, #78.Bey, #80.Bey, #88.Bey and #92.Bey; Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond and material from Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #74 and Free Comic Book Day 2021: Spider-Man/Venom

April 5, 2023

  • Spider-Man 2099 Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writers Peter David, Ian Edginton, Ben Raab, Terry Kavanagh, Pat Mills, Tony Skinner, John Francis Moore, Jon Peterson, and Mark Waid and artists Rick Leonardi, Kelley Jones, Tom Grindberg, Ron Lim, Chris Batista, Jim Fern, Joe St. Pierre, David Boller, Roger Robinson, Andrew Wildman, Keith Pollard, Mike McKone, Malcolm Davis, Grant Miehm, Pat Broderick, Tom Morgan, Gabriel Morrissette, and more collects Spider-Man 2099 (1992) #1-46 and Annual #1, Ravage 2099 #15, X-Men 2099 #5, Doom 2099 #14, Punisher 2099 #13, Spider-Man 2099 Meets Spider-Man, and Spider-Man 2099 Special

