All the new Spider-Man comics and collections from Marvel arriving in 2022
Need a list of new Spider-Man comic books and collections?
We got ya covered.
Spider-Man is 60 years old in 2022 but he's arguably as popular as ever - maybe you saw that recent movie with three of them?
Every month Marvel publishes numerous Spidey series, limited series, specials, and collections gathering recent Spider-Man story arcs all in one volume. And in some cases, bringing back storylines that haven't been available in print for years.
So for more on all of Marvel's Spider-Man titles as well as everything else the publisher offers, check out our regularly updated list of new Spider-Man comics and Marvel's full monthly schedules through October.
- Marvel Comics August 2022 schedule
- Marvel Comics September 2022 schedule
- Marvel Comics October 2022 schedule
Here's a week-by-week rundown of upcoming Spider-Man comics:
Wednesday, August 10
- Amazing Spider-Man #7 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason
- Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1 by writer Christos Gage and artist Todd Nauck
Wednesday, August 17
- Edge of the Spider-Verse #2 (of 5) by writer Dan Slott and various and artist Ig Guara and various
- Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3 (of 5) by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila
- Amazing Spider-Man #1 Annual Facsimile Edition
Wednesday, August 24
- Amazing Spider-Man #8 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Christopher Allen
- Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #5 (of 5) by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima
- Devil's Reign trade paperback by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto collects Devil's Reign #1-6
Wednesday, August 31
- Amazing Fantasy #1000 by writers Neil Gaiman, Armando Iannucci, Jonathan Hickman, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Kurt Busiek, Anthony Falcone, Rainbow Rowell and More and artists Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel, Michael Cho, Goran Parlov, and more
- Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4 (of 5) by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila
- Silk Vol. 2: Age of the Witch trade paperback by writer Emily Kim and artist Takeshi Miyazawa collects Silk #1-5
Wednesday, September 7
- New Fantastic Four #4 by writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson
- Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega #1 by writer Steve Orlando and artist Paul Fry
Wednesday, September 14
- Amazing Spider-Man #9 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Patrick Gleason
- Edge of the Spider-Verse #3 (of 5) by writer Dan Slott and various and artist Hikaru Uesugi and various
- Spider-Punk #5 (of 5) by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Justin Mason
- Edge of the Spider-Verse #4 (of 5) by writer Dan Slott and more and artist Nathan Stockman and more
- What If…? Miles Morales trade paperback by writers Cody Ziglar, John Ridley, Anthony Piper, and Yehudi Mercado and artists Paco Medina, Farid Karami, Edgar Salazar, and Luigi Zagaria collects What If…? Miles Morales #1-5
- Ben Reilly: Spider-Man trade paperback by writer J.M. Dematteis and artist David Baldeon collects Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #1-5
- Spider-Man: Spider-Verse – Amazing Spider-Man trade paperback by writers Stan Lee, Robbie Thompson, Ralph Macchio, and Chris Eliopoulos and artists John Romita Sr., Nathan Stockman, Chris Allen, and Lanna Souvanny collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #51-52, Spider-Man: Master Plan, Spider-Man: Reptilian Rage, and material from Marvel Action Origins #1
Wednesday, September 21
- Edge of the Spider-Verse #4 (of 5) by writer Dan Slott and various and artist Nathan Stockman and various
- Peter Porker, The Spectacular Spider-Ham: The Complete Collection Vol. 2 trade paperback by writers Steve Mellor, Michael Eury, Fred Hembeck, Danny Fingeroth, Alan Kupperberg, Barry Dutter, J. Michael Straczynski, Tom Defalco, Jason Latour, and more and artists Joe Albelo, Ron Zalme, Alan Kupperberg, Fred Hembeck, John Costanza, Jacob Chabot, Adam Dekraker, David Lafuente and more collecting What The—?! #20; Ultimate Civil War: Spider-Ham; Spider-Ham 25th Anniversary Special and Spider-Man Annual (2019) #1 plus the Spider-Ham stories from Marvel Tales (1964) #201-212, #214-219, #223-230, #233, #236-237, #239-240 and #247; What The—?! #3, #18, #22, #24 and #26; and Spider-Verse (2015) #1
Wednesday, September 28
- Amazing Spider-Man #10 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Nick Dragotta
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 by writer Saladin Ahmed and artists Carmen Carnero, Christopher Allen, and various
- Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 (of 5) by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Dávila
On sale Wednesday, October 5
- Spider-Man #1 by writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley
- New Fantastic Four #5 (of 5) by writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson
- Edge of the Spider-Verse #5 (of 5) by writer Dan Slott and more and artist Bob McLeod and more
- Amazing Spider-Man #1 Facsimile Edition
- Amazing Spider-Man by Wells and Romita Jr. Vol. 1: World Without Love trade paperback by writer Zeb Wells and artist Romita Jr. collects Amazing Spider-Man #1-5
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 2 hardcover by writers Brian Michael Bendis and Jason Latour and artist Sara Pichelli and various collects Spider-Man #1-21 and #234-240, Spider-Gwen #16-18, Spider-Men II #1-5, Generations: Miles Morales Spider-Man & Peter Parker Spider-Man
On sale Wednesday, October 12
- Amazing Spider-Man #11 by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr.
On sale Wednesday, October 19
- Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 (of 5) by writers B. Earl and Tabo o and artist Juan Ferreyra
- Dark Ages trade paperback by writer Tom Taylor and artist Iban Coello collects Dark Ages #1-6
- Savage Spider-Man trade paperback by writer Joe Kelly and artist Gerardo Sandoval collects Savage Spider-Man #1-5
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover collects Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #1 - 28 and #16.1, Spider-Man #1 - 5, Cataclysm: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 - 3, Ultimate Spider-Man #200, Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 - 12, and material from Ultimate Fallout #4
On sale Wednesday, October 26
- Amazing Spider-Man #12 by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr .
- The Spectacular Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover collects Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #1-42 and Annual #1, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #13, and Fantastic Four (1961) #218
- Spider-Gwen: Unmasked trade paperback by writer Jason Latour and artist Robbi Rodriguez, and various collects Spider-Gwen (2015) #24-34
On sale Wednesday, November 2
- Gold Goblin #1 (limited series) by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Lan Medina
- Spider-Man 2099: Exodus trade paperback by writer Steve Orlando and artists Paul Fry, Dave Wachter, Marco Castiello, Zé Carlos, Alessandro Miracolo, and Kim Jacinto collects Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Alpha, Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #1-5, and Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Omega
On sale Wednesday, November 16
- Spider-Man: The Wedding Album Gallery Edition hardcover by writer David Michelinie and various and artists John Romita Jr. and various collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #290 - 292, Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #21, Spectacular Spider-Man Annual #7, What If? (1989) #20 - 21, Marvel Saga: The Official History of the Marvel Universe #22, and material from Not Brand Echh #6
On sale Wednesday, November 23
- Amazing Spider-Man #14 by writer Zen Wells and artists Michael Dowling and Kyle Hotz
- Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War Premiere hardcover by writers Christos Gage and Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davila collects Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War (2022) #1-5
- Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writer Nick Spencer and artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, Michele Bandini, Chris Bachalo, Iban Coello, Ken Lashley, Gerardo Sandoval, Kev Walker, Patrick Gleason, Francesco Manna, Jan Bazaldua, and more collects Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #1-43, #16.Hu, #18.Hu-20.Hu, Amazing Spider-Man: Full Circle, and material from Free Comic Book Day 2018 (Amazing Spider-Man/Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Amazing Spider-Man by Wells & Romita Jr. Vol. 2: The New Sinister trade paperback by writer Zeb Wells and artists John Romita Jr. and Ed McGuinness collects Amazing Spider-Man #6-8
- Spider-Verse/Spider-Geddon Omnibus hardcover collects Edge of Spider-Verse #1-5; Spider-Verse (2014) #1-2; Superior Spider-Man (2013) #32-33; Amazing Spider-Man (2014) #7-15; Spider-Man 2099 (2014) #5-8; Scarlet Spiders #1-3; Spider-Woman (2014) #1-4; Spider-Verse Team-Up #1-3; Edge of Spider-Geddon #1-4; Spider-Geddon #0-5; Superior Octopus #1; Spider-Force #1-3; Spider-Girls #1-3; Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man (2017) #311-313; Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #1-4; Vault of Spiders #1-2; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Man Noir Video Comic; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Gwen — Ghost Spider Video Comic; Spider-Geddon: Spider-Man Video Comic; Spider-Geddon Handbook, and material from Free Comic Book Day 2014 (Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse trade paperback by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima collects Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #1-5
One sale in December
- Dark Web Alpha #1 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert
On sale Wednesday, December 14
- Marvel Masterworks: The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 24 hardcover by writers Tom Defalco with Roger Stern, Stan Lee, and Bob Layton and artists Ron Frenz with Rick Leonardi and Bob Layton collects Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #252-262 and Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #18
On sale Wednesday, December 28
- Ultimate Spider-Man Omnibus Vol. 2 hardcover by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artists Mark Bagley, Joe Quesada, and Trevor Hairsine collects Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #40-71 and Ultimate Six #1-7
On sale Wednesday, February 1, 2023
- Amazing Spider-Man Beyond Omnibus hardcover by writer Zeb Wells and various and artist Patrick Gleason and various collects Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #75-93, #78.Bey, #80.Bey, #88.Bey and #92.Bey; Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond and material from Amazing Spider-Man (2018) #74 and Free Comic Book Day 2021: Spider-Man/Venom
April 5, 2023
- Spider-Man 2099 Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writers Peter David, Ian Edginton, Ben Raab, Terry Kavanagh, Pat Mills, Tony Skinner, John Francis Moore, Jon Peterson, and Mark Waid and artists Rick Leonardi, Kelley Jones, Tom Grindberg, Ron Lim, Chris Batista, Jim Fern, Joe St. Pierre, David Boller, Roger Robinson, Andrew Wildman, Keith Pollard, Mike McKone, Malcolm Davis, Grant Miehm, Pat Broderick, Tom Morgan, Gabriel Morrissette, and more collects Spider-Man 2099 (1992) #1-46 and Annual #1, Ravage 2099 #15, X-Men 2099 #5, Doom 2099 #14, Punisher 2099 #13, Spider-Man 2099 Meets Spider-Man, and Spider-Man 2099 Special
