‘Big Brother’ Babies! Jessica Graf and More Reality Stars Who Have Given Birth

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
Courtesy of Jessica Nickerson/Instagram

From Big Brother to babies on board! These former reality stars started families after leaving the CBS show.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson announced in September 2018 that they were expecting their first child together. (The Marine welcomed his daughter Paisley in a previous relationship.)

“WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon!” the season 19 alums captioned their Instagram reveal at the time. “I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together! … We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything. #MomToBe #BabyOnBoard.”

Six months later, the Florida native gave birth to their baby girl, Maverick. The new mom gushed about the little one for her 1st birthday, writing via Instagram: “Looking at you makes me so happy because you’re the living and breathing embodiment of me and your father’s love. Thank you for making me laugh every day and being my human stress ball. You’re a bright light in this world and I look forward to seeing the wonderful human you’ll be come.”

Now, the toddler is on her way to becoming a big sister, the Amazing Race alums announced in May 2020. “I’m excited for our growing family, our kids are going to turn out great,” the Iowa native wrote at the time. “I know most don’t want their kids to grow up too quick, but knowing how well they will turn out, I’m itching to see what they accomplish!”

He and Graf aren’t the only Big Brother contestants to welcome children. Louise Cliffe was the first in March 2017.

“Eli Mark Pilkington born the 1st of March at 3.30pm,” the season 12 alum captioned an Instagram collage. “The hardest day of my life was also the best day of my life.”

The model went on to welcome her second son, Ezra, in February 2018.

Keep scrolling to see more babies from the franchise, from Christmas Abbott’s son to Vanessa Rousso’s twins.

