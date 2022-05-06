ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6NqJ_0XAR7RSi00

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

It is the fourth time the greater Phoenix area has hosted a Super Bowl, with the most recent occurring in 2015.

Let’s take a closer look at the finer details for Super Bowl LVII, including the Super Bowl start time, where to watch the epic showdown, and more information surrounding the next battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl start time, TV info, location

  • Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023
  • Time: The Super Bowl start time is approximately 6:30 PM EST
  • Station: FOX
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium)
  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, it is unknown Fox’s lead analyst will be

The 6:30 PM EST Super Bowl start time is somewhat misleading, as games usually start about 20 minutes after that. Typically, broadcasts switch off between the three main networks (CBS, NBC and Fox). Last season saw NBC air Super Bowl LVI with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth getting the call.

Super Bowl LVII may feature the duo of Kevin Burkhardt and former NFL great Greg Olsen providing a unique perspective, but Fox has yet to announce a lead analyst.

Super Bowl LVII odds, snapshot of top contenders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EVsP_0XAR7RSi00
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzkLE_0XAR7RSi00
Also Read:
NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs

Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl lines, courtesy of DraftKings :

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +650
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Green Bay Packers +1000
Los Angeles Rams +1000
San Francisco 49ers +1500
Los Angeles Chargers +1500
Denver Broncos +1600
Dallas Cowboys +1700
Cleveland Browns +1700
Cincinnati Bengals +1800
Baltimore Ravens +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2200
Arizona Cardinals +2500
Tennessee Titans +3000
Miami Dolphins +3500
Las Vegas Raiders +3500
Philadelphia Eagles +3500
New England Patriots +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4500
New Orleans Saints +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +6500
Washington Commanders +6500
New York Jets +10000
Seattle Seahawks +10000
Chicago Bears +10000
New York Giants +10000
Carolina Panthers +10000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000
Detroit Lions +15000
Atlanta Falcons +15000
Houston Texans +20000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiXv9_0XAR7RSi00
Also Read:
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season

Check out our NFL games today flagship post for everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL season

Super Bowl history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9vvr_0XAR7RSi00
Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the 57th iteration of the modern Super Bowl. The first game took place back in January of 1967 with the Green Bay Packers taking out the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay ultimately won Super Bowl II, too, with a victory over the then-Oakland Raiders.

It was only back in 2002 that the Super Bowl moved to February. That was due to the attacks of Sept. 11 in the United States the previous fall. The NFL decided to keep the big game in February after it had been played the month prior throughout its history.

Related: NFL QB Rankings – Check our top-20 quarterbacks, from Aaron Rodgers to Carson Wentz

Here’s a look at the past five Super Bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BA6qs_0XAR7RSi00
Also Read:
Super Bowl winners: Most Super Bowl wins, Lombardi Trophy history

Super Bowl records

Most Super Bowl appearances: New England Patriots (11)

Most Super Bowl wins: Tom Brady (7), New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

Super Bowl losses: Denver Broncos, New England Patriots (5)

See where these winning franchises stack up in our latest edition of NFL power rankings

How many fans will be in attendance at the Super Bowl?

Located at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Super Bowl LVII will have the venue packed to the brim. The listed capacity for events such as a Super Bowl is 78,600 people. Since it is the biggest sporting event in the nation, expect State Farm Stadium to test that capacity limit to its full extent.

Who performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, has been in charge of assembling the Super Bowl Halftime Show in recent years. After Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed in Miami, Super Bowl LV saw The Weeknd as the main headliner. Then in Super Bowl LVI, fans got to witness several Hip Hop legends with Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige all making appearances.

Here’s a look at some of the other most recent performers.

LIII: Maroon 5 and Travis Scott
LII: Justin Timberlake
LI: Lady Gaga
50: Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars

Super Bowl national anthems of the past

We have seen some absolutely tremendous renditions of the national anthem over the past half-century or so. Whitney Houston’s performance of the song ahead of Super Bowl XXV back in 1991 stands above the rest. It came at a time when the United States found itself at war for the first time since Vietnam decades earlier and captivated the nation.

Mariah Carey’s performance ahead of Super Bowl XXXVI between the then-St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots months after the September 11, 2001, attacks shook the world.

Super Bowl LV offered a fascinating mashup of genres from its dual performers who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan teamed up with country music star Eric Church for a dynamic duet featuring some truly unique musical interplay. The arrangement itself, though, was a little too flashy, and unlike in the instances of the late, great Houston and Carey, the national anthem seems to be most effective oftentimes when it’s performed in a straightforward fashion, as opposed to being too ornamental in its execution.

Related: NFL MVP odds 2022-23 – Russell Wilson trade boosts odds to win first MVP trophy

In any event, it certainly was an extraordinary 2020 NFL season and it was great to see the entertainment side of Super Bowl Sunday.

Whichever teams and performers take to the field at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, the venue itself should provide a beautiful backdrop for Super Bowl LVII.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Football
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
Eminem
Person
Shakira
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Beyonce
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Carson Wentz
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III celebrated his wife - and mother of his children - on social media on Sunday afternoon. RG3 is married to Estonian track athlete Grete Šadeiko, who competed collegiately at Florida State. RG3 and his wife, Grete, seemed to have a pretty fun weekend. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#Super Bowl Liv#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Fox Location#Cbs#Nbc
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Message For Gisele On Mother's Day

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is appreciating his wife on Mother's Day. Brady posted a photo with Gisele Bundchen on Instagram thanking her for everything she does for him and their kids. Brady has been married to Bundchen for 13 years. They currently have three kids together. She's been...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Country
Vietnam
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys offseason after NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft came and went, so let’s predict some things involving the Dallas Cowboys. Now that the Dallas Cowboys completed a largely forgettable NFL Draft when compared their usual attention-grabbing standards, there are things to predict about “America’s Team” heading into the heart of the NFL offseason.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Paid Tribute To Erin Andrews This Week

NFL fans - and sports fans in general - took to social media to pay tribute to Andrews on her birthday. Erin and Charissa discussed their birthdays - including a big one for Charissa - on the podcast this week. Happy birthday to both of them!
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy