NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.
It is the fourth time the greater Phoenix area has hosted a Super Bowl, with the most recent occurring in 2015.
Let’s take a closer look at the finer details for Super Bowl LVII, including the Super Bowl start time, where to watch the epic showdown, and more information surrounding the next battle for the Lombardi Trophy.
Super Bowl start time, TV info, location
- Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Time: The Super Bowl start time is approximately 6:30 PM EST
- Station: FOX
- Location: Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium)
- Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, it is unknown Fox’s lead analyst will be
The 6:30 PM EST Super Bowl start time is somewhat misleading, as games usually start about 20 minutes after that. Typically, broadcasts switch off between the three main networks (CBS, NBC and Fox). Last season saw NBC air Super Bowl LVI with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth getting the call.
Super Bowl LVII may feature the duo of Kevin Burkhardt and former NFL great Greg Olsen providing a unique perspective, but Fox has yet to announce a lead analyst.
NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs
Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl lines, courtesy of DraftKings :
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+650
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+700
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Green Bay Packers
|+1000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1000
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1500
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1500
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1700
|Cleveland Browns
|+1700
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1800
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2200
|Arizona Cardinals
|+2500
|Tennessee Titans
|+3000
|Miami Dolphins
|+3500
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3500
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+3500
|New England Patriots
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4500
|New Orleans Saints
|+5000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+6500
|Washington Commanders
|+6500
|New York Jets
|+10000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+10000
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+15000
|Houston Texans
|+20000
Super Bowl history
This will be the 57th iteration of the modern Super Bowl. The first game took place back in January of 1967 with the Green Bay Packers taking out the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay ultimately won Super Bowl II, too, with a victory over the then-Oakland Raiders.
It was only back in 2002 that the Super Bowl moved to February. That was due to the attacks of Sept. 11 in the United States the previous fall. The NFL decided to keep the big game in February after it had been played the month prior throughout its history.
Here’s a look at the past five Super Bowls
- LVI: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20
- LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9
- LIV: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20
- LIII: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
- LII: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33
Super Bowl records
Most Super Bowl appearances: New England Patriots (11)
Most Super Bowl wins: Tom Brady (7), New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers (6)
Super Bowl losses: Denver Broncos, New England Patriots (5)
How many fans will be in attendance at the Super Bowl?
Located at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Super Bowl LVII will have the venue packed to the brim. The listed capacity for events such as a Super Bowl is 78,600 people. Since it is the biggest sporting event in the nation, expect State Farm Stadium to test that capacity limit to its full extent.
Who performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, has been in charge of assembling the Super Bowl Halftime Show in recent years. After Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed in Miami, Super Bowl LV saw The Weeknd as the main headliner. Then in Super Bowl LVI, fans got to witness several Hip Hop legends with Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige all making appearances.
Here’s a look at some of the other most recent performers.
LIII: Maroon 5 and Travis Scott
LII: Justin Timberlake
LI: Lady Gaga
50: Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars
Super Bowl national anthems of the past
We have seen some absolutely tremendous renditions of the national anthem over the past half-century or so. Whitney Houston’s performance of the song ahead of Super Bowl XXV back in 1991 stands above the rest. It came at a time when the United States found itself at war for the first time since Vietnam decades earlier and captivated the nation.
Mariah Carey’s performance ahead of Super Bowl XXXVI between the then-St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots months after the September 11, 2001, attacks shook the world.
Super Bowl LV offered a fascinating mashup of genres from its dual performers who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan teamed up with country music star Eric Church for a dynamic duet featuring some truly unique musical interplay. The arrangement itself, though, was a little too flashy, and unlike in the instances of the late, great Houston and Carey, the national anthem seems to be most effective oftentimes when it’s performed in a straightforward fashion, as opposed to being too ornamental in its execution.
In any event, it certainly was an extraordinary 2020 NFL season and it was great to see the entertainment side of Super Bowl Sunday.
Whichever teams and performers take to the field at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, the venue itself should provide a beautiful backdrop for Super Bowl LVII.
