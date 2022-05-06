NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

It is the fourth time the greater Phoenix area has hosted a Super Bowl, with the most recent occurring in 2015.

Let’s take a closer look at the finer details for Super Bowl LVII, including the Super Bowl start time, where to watch the epic showdown, and more information surrounding the next battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl start time, TV info, location

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Time: The Super Bowl start time is approximately 6:30 PM EST

Station: FOX

Location: Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, it is unknown Fox’s lead analyst will be

The 6:30 PM EST Super Bowl start time is somewhat misleading, as games usually start about 20 minutes after that. Typically, broadcasts switch off between the three main networks (CBS, NBC and Fox). Last season saw NBC air Super Bowl LVI with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth getting the call.

Super Bowl LVII may feature the duo of Kevin Burkhardt and former NFL great Greg Olsen providing a unique perspective, but Fox has yet to announce a lead analyst.

Super Bowl LVII odds, snapshot of top contenders

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl lines, courtesy of DraftKings :

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +650 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Green Bay Packers +1000 Los Angeles Rams +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1500 Los Angeles Chargers +1500 Denver Broncos +1600 Dallas Cowboys +1700 Cleveland Browns +1700 Cincinnati Bengals +1800 Baltimore Ravens +2200 Indianapolis Colts +2200 Arizona Cardinals +2500 Tennessee Titans +3000 Miami Dolphins +3500 Las Vegas Raiders +3500 Philadelphia Eagles +3500 New England Patriots +4000 Minnesota Vikings +4500 New Orleans Saints +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +6500 Washington Commanders +6500 New York Jets +10000 Seattle Seahawks +10000 Chicago Bears +10000 New York Giants +10000 Carolina Panthers +10000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 Detroit Lions +15000 Atlanta Falcons +15000 Houston Texans +20000

Super Bowl history

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the 57th iteration of the modern Super Bowl. The first game took place back in January of 1967 with the Green Bay Packers taking out the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay ultimately won Super Bowl II, too, with a victory over the then-Oakland Raiders.

It was only back in 2002 that the Super Bowl moved to February. That was due to the attacks of Sept. 11 in the United States the previous fall. The NFL decided to keep the big game in February after it had been played the month prior throughout its history.

Here’s a look at the past five Super Bowls

Super Bowl records

Most Super Bowl appearances: New England Patriots (11)

Most Super Bowl wins: Tom Brady (7), New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

Super Bowl losses: Denver Broncos, New England Patriots (5)

How many fans will be in attendance at the Super Bowl?

Located at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Super Bowl LVII will have the venue packed to the brim. The listed capacity for events such as a Super Bowl is 78,600 people. Since it is the biggest sporting event in the nation, expect State Farm Stadium to test that capacity limit to its full extent.

Who performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, has been in charge of assembling the Super Bowl Halftime Show in recent years. After Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed in Miami, Super Bowl LV saw The Weeknd as the main headliner. Then in Super Bowl LVI, fans got to witness several Hip Hop legends with Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige all making appearances.

Here’s a look at some of the other most recent performers.

LIII: Maroon 5 and Travis Scott

LII: Justin Timberlake

LI: Lady Gaga

50: Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars

Super Bowl national anthems of the past

We have seen some absolutely tremendous renditions of the national anthem over the past half-century or so. Whitney Houston’s performance of the song ahead of Super Bowl XXV back in 1991 stands above the rest. It came at a time when the United States found itself at war for the first time since Vietnam decades earlier and captivated the nation.

Mariah Carey’s performance ahead of Super Bowl XXXVI between the then-St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots months after the September 11, 2001, attacks shook the world.

Super Bowl LV offered a fascinating mashup of genres from its dual performers who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan teamed up with country music star Eric Church for a dynamic duet featuring some truly unique musical interplay. The arrangement itself, though, was a little too flashy, and unlike in the instances of the late, great Houston and Carey, the national anthem seems to be most effective oftentimes when it’s performed in a straightforward fashion, as opposed to being too ornamental in its execution.

In any event, it certainly was an extraordinary 2020 NFL season and it was great to see the entertainment side of Super Bowl Sunday.

Whichever teams and performers take to the field at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, the venue itself should provide a beautiful backdrop for Super Bowl LVII.

