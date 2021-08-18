Cancel
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVI start time, channel, date, and the halftime show

By Matt Fitzgerald
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Check out our NFL games today flagship post for everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL season

Sep 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay calls a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVI odds, snapshot of top contenders

Also Read:
NFL Top 100 Players of 2021: Patrick Mahomes best NFL player, young stars rise

Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl lines, courtesy of DraftKings :

Team Super Bowl LVI odds
Kansas City Chiefs +500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600
Buffalo Bills +1000
Green Bay Packers +1300
Baltimore Ravens +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Los Angeles Rams +1400
Cleveland Browns +1600
Seattle Seahawks +2200

Could the Chargers or Rams serve as true hosts for Super Bowl LVI? Well, both seem poised to at least challenge for a spot in the Big Game, although the Bolts (+3000) are viewed as quite the long shot by oddsmakers.

Interestingly, the Chargers stole away brilliant Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, and with a rising star in Justin Herbert under center and a talented roster returning, the Chargers should be a force in the AFC this coming season.

Also Read:
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2021 NFL season

We bring this host team possibility up first, because Super Bowl LV marked the first time ever that a participant was playing a home game, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took full advantage , crushing the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Kansas City came up short in its quest for back-to-back championship in Super Bowl LV, as the Bucs’ defense swarmed Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes for 29 pressures. Tom Brady took home his seventh Lombardi Trophy and fifth Super Bowl MVP award in the Bucs’ victory .

Is the Tampa Bay’s D the best in the NFL? Click here for our NFL defense rankings

Despite the loss, Kansas City is still favored in Super Bowl 2022 odds, thanks to an overhauled offensive line and the assumption that Mahomes will be out for vengeance after failing to reach the end zone in the NFL’s grand finale.

Unsurprisingly, amid the uncertainty surrounding the Carson Wentz injury , the Indianapolis Colts’ Super Bowl LIV odds have dipped as the preseason begins.

Super Bowl history

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen’s son Wyatt, wears his helmet after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the 56th iteration of the modern Super Bowl. The first game took place back in January of 1967 with the Green Bay Packers taking out the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay ultimately won Super Bowl II, too, with a victory over the then-Oakland Raiders.

It was only back in 2002 that the Super Bowl moved to February. That was due to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 on the United States the previous fall. The NFL decided to keep the big game in February after it had been played the month prior throughout its history.

Related: Top 20 NFL QB Rankings – Find out who is the best quarterback in NFL

Here’s a look at the past five Super Bowls

WATCH: Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal Super Bowl LV rings in amazing video

Super Bowl records

Most Super Bowl appearances: New England Patriots (11)

Most Super Bowl wins: Tom Brady (7), New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

Super Bowl losses: Denver Broncos, New England Patriots (5)

See where these winning franchises stack up in our latest edition of NFL power rankings

How many fans will be in attendance at the Super Bowl?

It’s difficult to say this far out, but despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 7,500 healthcare workers were granted admission to Super Bowl LV for free, and a total of 24,835 fans were said to be in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for the epic Chiefs-Buccaneers clash.

Although the NFL and host city likely will need to contend with health and safety protocols as COVID-19 persists, the procedures for handling the pandemic are a lot clearer than a year ago, and many stadiums are opening to full capacity for the 2021 season. Assuming there aren’t any setbacks, Super Bowl LVI will hopefully pack its brand-new venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzhPh_0XAR7RSi00 Also Read:
NFL reportedly won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccinations despite Delta surge

Who performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, has been in charge of assembling the Super Bowl Halftime Show in recent years. After Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed in Miami, Super Bowl LV saw The Weeknd as the main headliner. Not much else is known about the upcoming performance, but here’s a look at some of the other most recent performers.

LIII: Maroon 5 and Travis Scott
LII: Justin Timberlake
LI: Lady Gaga
50: Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars

This is only speculation right now as to who the Super Bowl LVI performers could be in 2022, but based on the marquee names that have landed the gig of late, we could be looking at someone like Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles or even Ariana Grande.

There’s really no limit to the imagination as to who could land the rocking stadium gig, and the massive, multi-billion-dollar venue would be quite the extraordinary mass concert to score for any of these world-class musical artists.

Super Bowl national anthems of the past

We have seen some absolutely tremendous renditions of the national anthem over the past half century or so. Whitney Houston’s performance of the song ahead of Super Bowl XXV back in 1991 stands above the rest. It came at a time when the United States found itself at war for the first time since Vietnam decades earlier, and captivated the nation.

Mariah Carey’s performance ahead of Super Bowl XXXVI between the then-St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots months after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks also gave us goosebumps.

Super Bowl LV offered a fascinating mashup of genres from its dual performers who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan is teaming up with country music star Eric Church for a dynamic duet featuring some truly unique musical interplay. The arrangement itself, though, was admittedly a little too flashy, and unlike in the instances of the late, great Houston and Carey, the national anthem seems to be most effective oftentimes when it’s performed in straightforward fashion, as opposed to being too ornamental in its execution.

Related: NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 – Patrick Mahomes best NFL player, young stars rise

In any event, it certainly was an extraordinary 2020 NFL season as everyone dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was great to see the entertainment side of Super Bowl Sunday proceedings intact while adhering to safety protocols first and foremost.

Despite obvious bumps along the way, there was, in fact, a Super Bowl champion crowned amid an unprecedented time when it looked like the season itself could’ve been in jeopardy.

Whichever teams and performers take to the field at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, the venue itself and the massive Los Angeles-area market should provide a larger-than-life, Hollywood-style backdrop for Super Bowl LVI. After three straight Super Bowls in which the final score wound up being decided by double digits, the next Big Game is due to be an instant classic that comes down to the final possession.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

