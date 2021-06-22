Cancel
Economy

Fed announces it will extend for an additional quarter several measures to ensure that large banks maintain a high level of capital resilience

 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Due to the continued economic uncertainty from the coronavirus response, the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced it will extend for an additional quarter several measures to ensure that large banks maintain a high level of capital resilience.

