ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Every single Julie Andrews movie, ranked

By Meghan Cook
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcung_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews has been acting in movies for over 70 years.

Disney; 20th Century Fox; Disney

  • Julie Andrews is best known for "The Sound of Music" (1965) and "The Princess Diaries" (2001).
  • Per critics, her best works are "Victor Victoria" (1982) and "Mary Poppins" (1964).
  • But her lowest-rated films are "Unconditional Love" (2002) and "The Tooth Fairy" (2010).
Andrews' lowest-rated film is "Unconditional Love" (2002).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEG25_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews and Kathy Bates in "Unconditional Love."

New Line Cinema

Rotten Tomatoes score : 14%

Summary : In "Unconditional Love," after her husband leaves her, Grace Beasley (Kathy Bates) travels to London to pay homage to a beloved pop star at his funeral. But she soon suspects that foul play was involved in his death.

Andrews had a cameo appearance in the film as herself.

"Unconditional Love" was received as a melodramatic movie-musical that never found its stride.

"A misconceived comedy that despite a warmly empathetic performance from Kathy Bates, never makes its characters' unorthodox chemistry gel," David Rooney wrote for Variety .

The actress played Lily in "Tooth Fairy" (2010).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8vEu_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "Tooth Fairy."

20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score : 17%

Summary : In "Tooth Fairy," hockey player Derek Thompson ( Dwayne Johnson ) trades his hockey stick in for a pair of wings when he's forced to serve time as a tooth fairy to restore a little girl's faith in magic.

In the family comedy, Andrews had a supporting role as Lily, the head tooth fairy.

Critics said that "Tooth Fairy" fell victim to poor plotting and dialogue, making it borderline unwatchable.

"It has a terrible screenplay and you get the feeling that Johnson could be a much better light comedian than this, given a better chance," Derek Malcolm wrote for the London Evening Standard .

She was Felicity Marshwood in "Relative Values" (2000).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMHSO_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "Relative Values."

Isle of Man Film

Rotten Tomatoes score : 20%

Summary : After Nigel (Edward Atterton) marries film actress Miranda Frayle (Jeanne Tripplehorn), to the disdain of his mother Lady Marshwood (Andrews), he introduces her to his upper-class family.

Overall, critics found "Relative Values" to be an unremarkable comedy without much substance.

Critic John Leonard wrote , "... trying-too-hard film version of a bubble-headed Noel Coward play ..." in his review for New York Magazine.

The actress narrated "The King's Daughter" (2022).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w357E_0X9ydNN400
Kaya Scodelario in "The King's Daughter."

Lightstream Pictures Australia

Rotten Tomatoes score : 20%

Summary : King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan) steals a mermaid's powers in order to live forever. But his plans go awry when his illegitimate daughter (Kaya Scodelario) finds the magical creature.

Andrews lent her voice as the narrator of the film, which was based on the novel by Vonda N. McIntyre .

Critics weren't blown away by the adaptation.

James Berardinelli wrote for ReelViews , "Calling a movie a 'fairy tale' and having Julie Andrews provide 'Once Upon a Time...' bookend narration are not sufficient reasons to abandon things like intelligent plotting and compelling character development."

She had a small, uncredited role in "Trial of the Pink Panther" (1982).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ouDJ_0X9ydNN400
Peter Sellers starred in "Trial of the Pink Panther."

United Artists

Rotten Tomatoes score : 23%

Summary : In the 1980s sequel, Chief Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) suddenly goes missing on his way to investigate another diamond robbery, and journalist Marie Jouvet (Joanna Lumley) tries to put the pieces together.

Andrews had an uncredited role as Charwoman.

Critics took issue with this installment, especially in comparison to the rest of the well-received film series.

"The movie is almost a fraud. There's no new ideas and it doesn't achieve the quality of its predecessors," Diego Galán wrote for El Pais .

In "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" (2004), she returned as Queen Clarisse Renaldi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxugI_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."

Disney

Rotten Tomatoes score : 26%

Summary : After graduating from college, Mia ( Anne Hathaway ) takes her place as the next in line for the royal throne in Genovia under the guidance of her grandmother Queen Clarisse (Andrews). But marital expectations stand between the princess and her future as queen.

"The Princess Diaries 2" didn't break new ground for most critics, but it delivered an amiable adventure for young fans of the first movie .

"Sometimes charming, sometimes a tad too silly and all the time predictable, 'Princess Diaries 2' gives you what you'd expect and doesn't take many chances," Sara Gebhardt wrote for The Washington Post .

Andrews was Marianna in "The Man Who Loved Women" (1983).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhcmL_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "The Man Who Loved Women."

Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score : 33%

Summary : In the dramatic comedy "The Man Who Loved Women," psychiatrist Marianna (Andrews) recounts the story of her past client, a sculptor named David Fowler (Burt Reynolds).

Critics largely felt that "The Man Who Loved Women" didn't balance its comedic moments amidst a sad, drawn-out film.

"The warmth that might have made this film work never materializes and slickness is no substitute," Yardena Arar wrote for the Associated Press .

The actress played Lili Smith in "Darling Lili" (1970).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XocX_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "Darling Lili."

Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score : 40%

Summary : Set during World War I, "Darling Lili" follows young Lili Smith (Andrews) behind enemy lines as she works as a dance-hall singer to gather information in Germany. But Lili grows conflicted when she falls for one of her targets.

Despite Andrews' star power, "Darling Lili" wasn't a very well-received war movie, even if its romantic subplot made up for some of its failings.

"[It's] not that bad if you view it more as a love story than as a war story," film critic Dennis Schwartz wrote.

She voiced Queen Lillian in "Shrek the Third" (2007).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnBaL_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews and Cameron Diaz voiced characters in "Shrek the Third."

DreamWorks

Rotten Tomatoes score : 41%

Summary : After King Harold (voiced by John Cleese) passes away, Queen Lillian (voiced by Andrews) informs Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) that he is next in line for the throne of Far Far Away — unless he can find another replacement.

The sequel had its moments, but critics felt like it lacked the heart and humor of the first two installments.

Critic Michael Compton called it a "satisfying sequel that has its charm but isn't quite up to par with its predecessors" in his review for the Bowling Green Daily News

In "The Princess Diaries" (2001), she originated her role as Queen Clarisse.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00p1Qr_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "The Princess Diaries."

Disney

Rotten Tomatoes score : 49%

Summary : Clumsy teenager Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway) is thrown for a loop when her estranged grandmother (Andrews) visits her in San Francisco and reveals that she is next in line for the throne of Genovia.

Although some critics accused "The Princess Diaries" of following a predictable plot pattern, most adored Andrews and Hathaway in their lead roles.

"Despite the hackneyed quality of the pretext, nice performances save this film from itself," John R. McEwen wrote for Film Quips Online .

Andrews starred as Gillian Fairchild in "That's Life!" (1986).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9Hbc_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "That's Life!"

Blake Edwards Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score : 53%

Summary : As Gillian Fairchild (Andrews) awaits test results back for a harrowing diagnosis, her husband (Jack Lemmon) grapples with his own neuroses as his 60th birthday celebration unfolds.

Despite strong efforts from the cast, the film felt incomplete and tonally rushed, according to critics.

"'That's Life' has many moments of truth and some good performance," Roger Ebert wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times . "But it's not all of a piece; not every scene seems to have been thought through on the same level."

The actress voiced Queen Lillian again in "Shrek Forever After" (2010).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48adXg_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews and John Cleese voiced characters in "Shrek Forever After."

DreamWorks

Rotten Tomatoes score : 57%

Summary : After being tricked by the duplicitous Rumpelstiltskin (voiced by Walt Dohrn), Shrek (voiced by Myers) goes back to his old ogre ways. But he risks losing Fiona (voiced by Cameron Diaz ) and their family in the process.

Andrews returned for the installment as the voice of Queen Lillian.

Although more critically successful than "Shrek the Third," the fourth movie still didn't quite measure up to the original with critics.

"The film is engaging enough, due to a narrative gimmick that makes the old ground new again," Leo Robson wrote for the Financial Times .

She voiced Gru's mother in "Despicable Me 3" (2017).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXsrL_0X9ydNN400
Steve Carell and Julie Andrews voice son and mother in "Despicable Me 3."

Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score : 59%

Summary : After getting fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru (voiced by Steve Carell ) travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother.

Andrews returned to her supporting role in the sequel, providing the voice of Gru's mother.

Although some critics thought "Despicable Me 3" seemed like an exercise in checking boxes, Carell's voice work helped the animated flick shine.

"Carell is the life of the party and the main reason this animated blast of slapstick silliness packs appeal beyond the PG crowd," Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone .

In "Aquaman" (2018), she provided the voice for Karathen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpHQJ_0X9ydNN400
Jason Momoa starred in "Aquaman."

Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 65%

Summary : In the superhero movie "Aquaman," Aquaman ( Jason Momoa ) and Mera (Amber Heard) are the only ones capable of saving Atlantis from Aquaman's half-brother, King Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Andrews provided the voice of Karathen, a colossal sea creature who assists Aquaman.

The film's spectacle and production design wowed critics, but its script was lacking something.

"Veteran cinematographer Don Burgess's widescreen images beguile, and Bill Brzeski's production design impresses mightily," Andrea Gronvall wrote for the Chicago Reader . "But next time, someone please give Momoa and company some memorable dialogue."

In "Torn Curtain" (1966), she was Sarah Sherman.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQKB3_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews and Paul Newman in "Torn Curtain."

Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score : 65%

Summary : In Alfred Hitchcock's "Torn Curtain," psychiatrist Michael Armstrong (Paul Newman) and his fiancée Sarah (Andrews) go behind the Iron Curtain as they defect to East Germany at the height of the Cold War.

"Torn Curtain" was never critically appraised as one of Hitchcock's finer films, but some critics felt like it was too harshly judged upon its release.

"Dismissed by many as part of Hitchcock's regrettable declining years, 'Torn Curtain' turns out to be a surprisingly tense and intimate spy thriller," Christopher Lloyd wrote for The Film Yap .

Andrews was Jerusha Hale in "Hawaii" (1966).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEHbY_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "Hawaii."

Mirisch Corporation

Rotten Tomatoes score : 67%

Summary : In "Hawaii," missionary Abner Hale (Max von Sydow) and his wife, Jerusha (Andrews), set off on a voyage to Hawaii, where Abner preaches his Christain faith and Jerusha embraces the local customs.

"Hawaii" had some missteps with critics, but the film ended with its themes firmly intact.

"The conflict between nave dogma and nave innocence is effectively established, but the spectacle is always broader than it is deep," Time Out reviewed .

The actress played Samantha Taylor in "10" (1979).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmSGd_0X9ydNN400
Dudley Moore and Julie Andrews in "10."

Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score : 68%

Summary : In the romantic comedy "10," composer George Webber (Dudley Moore) grows dissatisfied in his relationship with his girlfriend, Samantha (Andrews), and falls for a woman he's never met.

A character study with a star-studded cast, "10" had all the right ingredients but earned mixed reception upon its release.

"A sporadically funny, marginally interesting fiasco that might have evolved into a memorable romantic comedy," Gary Arnold wrote for The Washington Post .

She returned to her voice role in "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (2022).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zr6k3_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews voiced Gru's Mom in "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

Universal

Rotten Tomatoes score : 70%

Summary : The prequel to "Despicable Me" follows Gru (Carell) as he grows up in the suburbs and dreams of becoming a supervillain. But soon he has the notorious villain league, the Vicious 6, after him for the wrong reasons.

Andrews returned for the installment in the franchise to voice Gru's mother.

Critics had mixed opinions about the animated movie, but many found it entertaining.

Jenny Nulf wrote for Austin Chronicle , "'Minions: The Rise of Gru' might not be sophisticated storytelling, but not all animated films have to be. Sometimes they can just be about joy."

She provided the singing voice of Ainsley Jarvis in "The Pink Panther Strikes Again" (1976).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NuhgW_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews dubbed the performance in "The Pink Panther Strikes Again."

United Artists

Rotten Tomatoes score : 77%

Summary : In "The Pink Panther Strikes Again," Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) races to stop Charles Dreyfus (Herbert Lom) from creating a deadly weapon that will destroy the planet.

In the comedy, Andrews dubbed the singing voice of Ainsley Jarvis.

Critics didn't fawn over "The Pink Panther Strikes Again" as they did with the original, but they did praise Sellers' performance.

"The comedy is broader and more cartoonish than before, but it is as funny as ever," John J. Puccio wrote for Movie Metropolis .

In "Despicable Me" (2010), she originated the voice role of Gru's mother.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwATQ_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews voiced a character in "Despicable Me."

Illumination Films

Rotten Tomatoes score : 81%

Summary : In the animated comedy "Despicable Me," a supervillain named Gru (voiced by Carell) must reevaluate his wicked lifestyle when he adopts three orphan girls.

Andrews originated her voice role as Gru's mother in the film.

Colorful, likable, and littered with jokes, "Despicable Me" was generally well-received by critics.

Critic Michael Dequina called it a "consistent stream of chuckles and a lot of convincing heart," in his review for Movie Report.

Andrews was Sally Miles in "S.O.B." (1981).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lETn_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "S.O.B."

Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score : 81%

Summary : In the Hollywood satire "S.O.B.," director Felix Farmer (Richard Mulligan) tries to keep his failed family film afloat by convincing his wife, Sally (Andrews), to help him make it R-rated.

With a game cast and confident direction from filmmaker Blake Edwards, "S.O.B." earned a rave reception from critics.

"Black comedy is a tough commodity to sustain and, after a broad start, Edwards quickly finds a deft balance that paints a cockeyed, self-contained world that comfortably supports its exaggerated characters," the Variety staff reviewed .

She was Millie Dillmount in "Thoroughly Modern Millie" (1967).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vpjtp_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score : 83%

Summary : In the 1920s musical comedy "Thoroughly Modern Millie," a young flapper named Millie (Andrews) falls for company man Trevor Graydon (John Gavin), who in turn develops feelings for Millie's roommate, Dorothy (Mary Tyler Moore).

Critics called "Thoroughly Modern Millie" an enjoyable period musical.

"[A] very underrated Julie Andrews musical," critic Steve Crum wrote for Video-Reviewmaster.com . "A cult favorite for many, including myself."

She famously starred as Maria in "The Sound of Music" (1965).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKPYF_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews as Maria in "The Sound of Music."

Robert Wise Productions via YouTube

Rotten Tomatoes score : 83%

Summary : In the film adaptation of Rodger and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music," Maria (Andrews) becomes the governess in the household of a widowed Austro-Hungarian naval captain and brings joy to his seven children at the brink of World War II.

Considered an instant classic, "The Sound of Music" earned warm reviews upon its release and continues to capture the hearts of viewers today.

"There's an inimitable heart-warming quality about the film which has made 'The Sound of Music' a timeless cinematic wonder," Pratim D. Gupta wrote for the Film Companion .

She originated the voice role of Queen Lillian in "Shrek 2" (2004).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39TNaG_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews voiced the Queen in the "Shrek" franchise.

DreamWorks

Rotten Tomatoes score : 89%

Summary : In "Shrek 2," Shrek (voiced by Myers) and Fiona (voiced by Diaz) go to the magical land of Far Far Away to meet Fiona's parents, who are less than charmed by the ogre.

Andrews voiced Queen Lillian for the first time in "Shrek 2."

The sequel received even better reviews the original, and critics said it kept all the charm, fun, and satirical tone of "Shrek."

"This second edition of DreamWorks's Oscar-winning ogre opus may not match the original for, well, originality, but it honors the prime injunction governing sequels: To thine own characters be true," Joe Morgenstern wrote for the Wall Street Journal .

In "The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story" (2009), she appeared as herself.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIXPt_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews was interviewed for the documentary.

Disney

Rotten Tomatoes score : 90%

Summary : The documentary "The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story" details the lives of famous songwriters Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman and their lifelong collaborations with Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Andrews was interviewed for the documentary to talk about their involvement in "Mary Poppins."

Critics hailed the feel-good documentary as a fitting tribute to a talented pair.

Critic Claudia Puig described it as a "touching and illuminating documentary about the songwriting duo," in her review for USA Today.

Andrews was Emily Barham in "The Americanization of Emily" (1964).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2V70_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "The Americanization of Emily."

MGM

Rotten Tomatoes score : 93%

Summary : The dramatic comedy "The Americanization of Emily" takes place in 1944 in London, as cynical Lieutenant Commander Charles Edward Madison (James Garner) is assigned to fight in the D-Day invasion — to the dismay of his new love, Emily (Andrews).

Chock-full of witty dialogue and speeches, "The Americanization of Emily" didn't shy away from delivering a scathing satire on the war in critics' eyes.

"[Paddy] Chayefsky's scabrously funny script brims with snappy, crackling dialogue," Nick Schager wrote for Slant Magazine .

"Enchanted" (2007) was narrated by Andrews.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0WcK_0X9ydNN400
Amy Adams starred in "Enchanted."

Disney

Rotten Tomatoes score : 93%

Summary : In "Enchanted," sweet-natured Princess Giselle ( Amy Adams ) topples down a witch's well and ends up smack dab in the middle of New York City. As she tries to find a way home, Giselle unexpectedly falls for the Manhattan lawyer (Patrick Dempsey) who's helping her.

Andrews added a dash of charm to "Enchanted" by narrating the beginning and end of the film.

Critics loved "Enchanted," from its fun-loving story to its delightful cast.

"A clever throwback to a bygone era that is very much a product of this one; a clash of past and present combining for something truly magical," Matthew Lucas wrote for From the Front Row .

She starred as the titular lead in one of her highest-rated films, "Mary Poppins" (1964).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxEiV_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins.

Disney

Rotten Tomatoes score : 96%

Summary : In the family musical "Mary Poppins," a magical nanny (Andrews) comes to the aid of the Banks family and spreads her stern, yet sunny disposition everywhere she goes.

"Mary Poppins" was a massive hit upon its release and has retained its classic status through the decades due to its capable cast, wonderful animation, and memorable tunes.

"The sets are luxuriant, the songs lilting, the scenario witty but impeccably sentimental, and the supporting cast only a pinfeather short of perfection," Time magazine reported in its review .

The actress starred as Victoria Grant in "Victor Victoria" (1982).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f6Am_0X9ydNN400
Julie Andrews in "Victor Victoria."

Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 97%

Summary : In the musical comedy "Victor Victoria," British soprano Victoria Grant (Andrews) reinvents herself as a male singer to step up her nightclub act with the help of a cabaret performer named Toddy (Robert Preston).

Sparkling with warm humor and an electric lead performance by Andrews, "Victor Victoria" left critics smitten.

"Don't miss this one," the Time Out staff reported . "It sends sparks."

Note: Rotten Tomatoes scores were updated at the time of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical ratings were not included.

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Funniest American Movies of All Time

Hollywood has left America in stitches since silent films first flickered in the cinema screens more than 100 years ago. From slapstick to parody, from low brow to biting satire, movie mythmakers have created some of the most famous, and quotable, films of all time while leaving audiences laughing. Before talking pictures, the silent medium […]
MOVIES
CNET

Every Harry Potter Movie Ranked: From Grindelwald to Azkaban

It's been over 20 years since Harry Potter hit cinemas, launching one of the biggest screen franchises eve. It's been up and down since then. There's been classics and clunkers in equal measure. So, without further ado, here's our ranking of all 10 Harry Potter movies, including the prequel flicks...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Psycho’ Review: One of the Greatest and Most Suspenseful Films of All Time

“You’ve never seen Psycho!?” I cannot tell you how many times I’ve fielded this question, often awkwardly, from people of all levels of movie knowledge and interest. Up until this very moment, the answer has been an unforgivable “no,” which is typically said with a prolonged sigh. Of course, the sigh is not directed at the person asking me, but rather at myself for getting into this situation in the first place. How can someone so in love with movies have not seen Psycho? Miraculously, I’ve been able to dodge spoilers, save for knowing that there was an iconic scene with Jamie Lee Curtis’ mother screaming in the shower. But other than that, I was able to go into this film cold. After sinking into its swampy waters, one thing is certain: this film is an unfettered cinematic masterpiece.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Garner
Person
Gary Arnold
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Kaya Scodelario
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Richard Mulligan
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Paul Newman
Person
Kathy Bates
Cinemablend

15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘Bones and All’ Is Too Delicious for the Writing Branch to Ignore

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 30, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The most progressive...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus is hitting Disney+ just in time for Halloween season 2022, and now we know that the film's official Rotten Tomatoes score is. At the time of writing this, Hocus Pocus 2 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%, with 34 reviews having been submitted by critics. The current breakdown is that 67% of critics seem to rate the film "Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes standards, while 32% feel it is Rotten. While that's not a resounding amount of praise for the film, it's a solid indicator that the sequel recaptures at least some of the magic of the cult-classic original.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#The Boys#Cold War#Film Star#Variety
thedigitalfix.com

Pinocchio (2022) review: more like Pinocchi-oh no

Pinocchio (2022), like many of the live-action Disney movies, is a difficult movie to review. You have to balance the nostalgia you feel toward the original animated movie with the understanding that these new films aren’t really made for me. They’re made for a new generation, to get them hooked on Disney movies the same way we were growing up.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Cast, Title Unveiled

The next Planet of the Apes movie is coming into focus, with 20th Century Studios confirming the cast for the newly titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film, from director Wes Ball, will star Owen Teague alongside newly announced castmembers Freya Allen and Peter Macon. It is slated for a 2024 release. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes picks up many years after War for the Planet of the Apes, the 2017 feature that concluded the previous trilogy and used motion capture technology to tell the origin story of Caesar, a chimp that leads the simians...
MOVIES
EW.com

David Yates to direct Tarzan

Director David Yates shepherded the Harry Potter franchise through its final four installments. Now, one year after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part 2, Yates has nailed down his next project: A new film about Tarzan, Edgar Rice Burroughs' ferocious tree-swinging wild man. A source close to the production has confirmed the initial report by Vulture that Yates is onboard to helm the new Tarzan. The character has a long cinematic history, from the silent movies through the Johnny Weissmuller era all the way to Disney's animated Tarzan in 1999. David Yates' Tarzan film comes fromWarner Bros, which also produced the Potter series.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Skyfall

Despite being released back in 2012, there are plenty of people who are still getting into the James Bond franchise at this time, and Skyfall is just one of the many titles that a lot of superfans would suggest they watch. There are those who would say that at one point, the storylines tend to blur into one another since the gist of it is that James Bond gets the girl, saves the day, and eliminates the bad guy. Hey, it’s a common trope among action movies, and Bond is one of those that helped to revolutionize the idea. After all, Bond has been one of the biggest names in action for so long that one could be forgiven for the idea that he inspired a great deal of the movies that have come along since his inception. There are many different ways to pick apart every Bond movie, but to do so would be to incur the ire of those who have been watching the movies from the Sean Connery days up until the present. But still, sometimes, one can’t help but pick at certain points within a franchise since it brings a sense of equality to the movies.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

The best cult classic horror movies

Cult classics can be quite strange, not only when you consider the typically off-the-beaten path narratives, characters, or settings they present, but also when you think about the fact that most of these little artistic masterpieces were either ignored or completely despised when they were first released. And in the world of horror cinema, there are hundreds of cult classic flicks to absorb, often because these unique films are made on such small budgets, receiving minimal promotion and only hanging out in theaters for a small window of time (or going straight to home video).
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

612K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy