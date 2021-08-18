8 best men’s suits for every budget and occasion

Some men relish any opportunity to get dressed up. Others would wear a dressing gown and bear claw slippers on their wedding day if given the choice.

Whichever camp you fall into, society dictates that you’re probably going to find yourself reaching for a suit sooner or later. And when that time comes, it pays to have a good one at your disposal.

“Although we’ve seen streetwear and athleisure take centre stage in recent seasons, weddings, job interviews, important presentations and other life-changing events still require a man to be in a suit,” says Alex Field, menswear director at luxury high-street fashion retailer Reiss . “That’s why a good suit is the most important wardrobe investment a man can make. It always pays off.”

But picking the right suit isn’t always easy. There’s a lot to sift through and not all of it is worthy of your hard-earned cash. That’s why we’ve done the hard bit for you and rounded up some of the best options out there right now to suit (pun not intended) every taste and budget.

How we tested

During our testing, we took a close look at each and every suit to assess details, fit, fabric and quality of construction. Only the very best made the cut.

Reiss Dunn slim-fit blazer and trousers, sold separately

Best: Slim-fit suit

With a textured finish and slim cut, this single-breasted option from Reiss offers a contemporary twist on the classic navy suit. The quality and fit are unparalleled for the price and the simplicity of the design means that this is something you’ll be able to keep calling on for decades to come. It’s also highly versatile. Keep it sharp with a dress shirt and Oxford shoes or dress it down with luxe sneakers and a fine gauge knit.

Hugo Boss slim-fit suit

Best: Wool suit

Can’t decide whether to go for navy or light grey? Here’s your solution. This well-cut suit from Boss is rendered in a blue-grey micro-patterned wool fabric that’s sure to get some heads turning for the right reasons. It features a classic single-breasted jacket with matching trousers and a streamlined fit throughout.

Suitsupply light grey lazio suit

Best: Suit under £300

Amsterdam’s Suitsupply is known for working with Europe’s top fabric mills to deliver exceptional suits at affordable prices. This particular one is woven by Vitale Barberis Canonico, an Italian fabric mill, and features a lightly padded shoulder, notch lapels and flap pockets. Make no mistake, at well under £300, you’re getting a lot of suit for your money.

Next Donegal suit

Best: Three-piece suit

It’s difficult to fault this Donegal tweed-inspired three-piece suit from Next. At such a reasonable price, you may have some money left for some shoes and accessories to top it off.

M&S ultimate navy wool-blend suit

Best: Budget-friendly suit

The term “wardrobe essential” gets tossed around a lot, but along with a good pair of jeans, some quality T-shirts and a solid winter coat, a classic navy suit is a real menswear must-have. Constructed from a wool mix, this slim-fit navy suit from M&S is surprisingly well made for the price. It features a touch of built-in elasticity for freedom of movement and bounce back wool to eliminate creases.

Topman pink skinny-fit blazer and trousers

Best: Pink suit

There’s a lot going on here: double-breasted; peak lapels; cropped legs; pink. If you’re looking for a subtle suit, keep scrolling. If, on the other hand, you want to convey a bit (or a lot) of personality through your tailoring choices, this is the suit for you. Plus, at just over £80 for a suit, it’s a total steal.

Universal Works London jacket and Aston trousers

Best: Laid-back suit

It doesn’t matter how nice the suit is, some men just feel uncomfortable in tailoring and would rather wear something more casual. If that sounds like you, then the unstructured, laid-back styling of this cotton-twill jacket and trouser set from Universal Works could be the answer. OK, so it’s probably not going to go down too well at a black-tie dinner, but for weddings, fancy dates and special occasions, it’s a great alternative to traditional wear.

Kingsman Conrad three-piece suit

Best: Traditional suit

Mr Porter’s Kingsman line originally launched alongside the release of Matthew Vaughn's 2015 blockbuster Kingsman: The Secret Service . The collection brings the franchise’s costumes to life and this retro wool suit is a perfect example. The three-piece suit is inspired by Mr Harris Dickinson's character in the prequel, The King's Man . It’s woven from checked wool, sourced from Lovat Mill in Scotland, and has a slim fit with a single-breasted design and traditional notch lapels.

Men’s suits FAQs

How to measure your chest for a suit jacket

To work out your chest size, you’ll need a tape measure. Wrap it around the widest part of your torso (under your arms across your chest). Make sure you don’t hold your breath while measuring as this could make you order a smaller suit jacket that you need.

The verdict: Men’s suits

You could spend double the money and still not end up with anything that looks as good as Reiss’s Dunn suit . It’s a subtle twist on a menswear classic with simple styling that will keep it relevant for decades to come. Couple that with Reiss’s reputation for quality, off-the-peg tailoring and you’ve got a clear winner. Head and padded shoulders above the rest.

