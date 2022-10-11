ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale 2022: Top Shoe and Sneaker Deals to Check Out Today

By Nikki Chwatt
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHDrt_0X9Np4zD00

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, running from October 11 to October 12, is here with deals on just about anything you can imagine, including fashion and beauty deals . Best of all, there are tons of shoe and sneaker deals from across categories. We’re talking dress shoes for the office, athletic sneakers for working out , fun shoes for the weekend, and everything in between. It’s all on Amazon, and it’s all on sale.

While Amazon began Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Amazon Prime Early Access Sale proves the deals have only gotten bigger and better. Therefore, we’re making sure to let you in on the best of the best shoe and sneaker deals throughout the two-day shopping event. With the holiday season around the corner, it’s a great time to stock up on the gifts for him , the gifts for her , and of course, the sneakerheads without having to pay full price for just about anything. Of course, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll get deals on free shipping for a wider range of products.

If you’re shopping for the current season and want some fresh shoes for heading back to the office or for weekend getaways, there are plenty of crisp white sneakers , comfortable boots , polished loafers , and more on sale.

We pulled the best Amazon Prime Day shoe deals you can shop now, from Adidas Ultraboost sneakers to Schutz pumps.

Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clogs

It’s always a good time to get a new pair of slippers, and these Crocs won’t disappoint in terms of comfort. Wear them inside or outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUr5Q_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Crocs Unisex-Adult Baya Lined Clogs
$59.95
$39.95

Reebok Women’s Club MEMT Sneakers

Don’t second-guess these retro-inspired white sneakers . They’re comfortable but minimal, making them great for every season and a sense of style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhTdA_0X9Np4zD00

Buy:
Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
$65
$48.60

Adidas Men’s Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes

The Men’s Adidas Ultraboost Sneaker is also discounted. It’s a great shoe for long walks and quick runs or just with athleisure clothes every day of the week. The uppers on these are made partly with yarn from Adidas’s Parley Ocean Plastic , which works to eliminate and prevent plastics in the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrW82_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes
$190
$109.37

Adidas Women’s Ultraboost DNA Running Shoes

The Adidas Ultraboost DNA Sneaker is a solid work shoe. It’s made specifically for running with an adaptive Primeknit upper that hugs the foot and a Boost midsole for energy return with every stride. Additionally, the Stretchweb outsole provides flexible traction for any terrain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309529_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Adidas Women's Ultraboost DNA Running Shoe
$180
$79.99

The Drop Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandals

A subtle black snakeskin design makes these slip-on heels the perfect versatile heel to own. They can dress up any old dress or jeans in your closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQGoh_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandals
$49.90
$34.93

APL Techloom Phantom Running Shoes

These stylish APL sneakers have you covered for any and all activities like running errands or going to the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMuI0_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
APL Techloom Phantom Running Shoes
$165.00
$144.96

The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boots

The Drop’s Sia shoe is a great boot to wear to the office . It’s casual but leans into the western trend with the stacked heel and pointed toe. They are dressier than something like a combat boot but more substantial than a flat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11f1zs_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
The Drop Women's Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boots
$69.90
$55.13

New Balance Women’s 515 V3 Classic Sneaker

New Balance’s 515 V3 Sneaker is a lightweight walking sneaker that’s on sale for less than $60. Even if you’re just walking to meet friends for brunch, you will get your money’s worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSW1M_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
New Balance Women's 515 V3 Classic Sneaker
$74.99
$58.65

Under Armour Men’s Charged Pursuit 3 Running Shoes

This Under Armour sneaker features f oam padding around the ankle collar for a comfortable fit and feel, a d eluxe foam sock liner for underfoot comfort, and c harged cushioning for ultimate responsiveness and durability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PO9Dc_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Under Armour Men's Charged Pursuit 3 Running Shoes
$70
$44.17

Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pump Heels

The humble pump is one to invest in early when building a stylish heels collection, starting with the classics like Schutz’s Lou Pointed Toe Pumps black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3CEg_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Schutz Women's Lou Pointed Toe Pump Heels
$118
$98

Athlefit Women’s Chelsea Platform Ankle Boots

This lug sole boot with a sock-like ankle design is great for the winter. It’s stylish but will ensure you stay warm. Plus, it goes with various jean styles, maxi skirts, and knit dresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45myKs_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Athlefit Women's Chelsea Platform Ankle Boots
$60.99
$56.99

New Balance Men’s 520 V7 Running Shoes

New Balance Men’s 520 V7 Running Shoe is a great option for all types of training. The s oft midsole and molded heel provide cushion but ensure it doesn’t feel too heavy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6EmG_0X9Np4zD00

Buy:
New Balance Men's 520 V7 Running Shoes
$64.99
$37.99

New Balance Men’s 515 V3 Sneakers

Step out in style with these New Balances . They feature classic logo branding and an ’80s-inspired upper with a blue, green, black, and grey colorway. Additionally, they include a lightweight EVA midsole and comfort insert for underfoot cushioning that helps you easily get through your day. Treat them as neutral and pair them with trousers, jeans, or sweatpants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SoEs_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
New Balance Men's 515 V3 Sneakers
$74.99
$49.99

Hush Puppies Women’s Heaven Loafers

Loafers are known to be uncomfortable, but why make your feet suffer when you can opt for a comfortable pair by Hush Puppies? These don’t need any break-in time. They have HPO2Flex cushioned triangle footbed pattern that conforms to the way you walk, providing air circulation, flexibility, and superior support. Plus, a rubber outsole provides traction with every step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiHpH_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Hush Puppies Women's Heaven Loafers
$64.95
$57.87

Vans Women’s Platform Trainers Sneakers

Another purchase that is always wise: Vans trainers . These classic shoes have been modernized with a platform sole for a comfortable and casual look and feel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0Uee_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Vans Women's Platform Trainers Sneakers
$64.95
$58.48

ASICS Men’s Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoes

The Asics GEL-Kayano 26 is best known for a mesh upper that wraps around the foot, while Gel cushioning in the midsole provides cushioning and support. If you have plantar facilities or other foot issues, this is a great shoe for you because it’s light, has a roomy interior, and has a removable insole that can be replaced with an orthotic for arch support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWvbM_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
ASICS Men's Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoes
$160
$109.95

Hunter Rain Boots

There’s no person who wouldn’t be better off with a Hunter Rain Boot in their closet. As far as rain boots go, they are completely waterproof with a higher boot construction, which means more of your feet and legs will stay dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmQVu_0X9Np4zD00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Hunter Rain Boots
$140
$98

Converse Hi-Tops

Converse Hi-Tops are a timeless shoe option should you want a pair of sneakers but fear impulse buys. A black pair of high-tops are a smart, wearable purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEwko_0X9Np4zD00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon


Buy:
Converse Hi-Tops
$94.77
$76.52

Columbia Womens Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Shoe

Columbia Women’s Hiking Shoe is a great option if you’re just starting to become a hiker and have no idea where to start. Columbia is always a good bet, and these are waterproof with intense traction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8Xke_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
BUY NOW:
$89.95
$62.70

Dr. Scholl’s Men’s Sync Oxfords

This is the one if you’re looking for a dress shoe that’s equal parts contemporary, practical and polished. These timeless Dr. Scholl Oxfords are crafted from rich brown faux leather with black laces. The pair’s cushioned insoles should keep your feet comfortable, while rubber soles will absorb shock and provide smooth traction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgSKM_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Dr. Scholl's Men's Sync Oxfords
$85
$64.99

Timberland PRO 6IN Direct Attach Boots

The Timberland PRO 6IN Direct Boot is a great boot to have on hand for getting around during inclement weather or for hiking with friends. They are waterproof and durable, made to withstand uneven ground and tough weather conditions. The extra ankle protection provides extra support and protection against scrapes and scratches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHcPp_0X9Np4zD00


Buy:
Timberland PRO 6IN Direct Attach Boots
$195
$149.95

What Type of Shoe Deals Can We Expect to See This Amazon Prime Day 2022?

