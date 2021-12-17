The 18 Best Travel Mugs for a Caffeinated Commute

Whether you’re back at the office, still working from the couch or you never did WFH in the first place , a travel mug is still a work essential. Travel mugs eliminate waste from single-use paper or plastic cups, and many travel mugs have the added benefit of keeping your brew hotter for longer. But not all travel mugs are created equal. Some leak, while others don’t insulate as well as advertised. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best travel mugs to buy online.

Besides the quality differences, there’s also a lot of variation in style and function. Stainless steel thermoses can keep coffee hot for hours and the good ones won’t leak, but they don’t always offer the best drinking experience, and they can sometimes keep coffee too hot to comfortably drink from. Another great option worth considering is a ceramic or glass travel mug. These are less durable and won’t keep your tea hotter for longer, but they also won’t impart any metallic flavor to your coffee or tea. Camp cups are metal cups with a traditional mug shape. Camp cups offer some insulation, but they’re not leak-proof and won’t fit in a cup holder.

A reusable travel mug is the way to go on for your travels, commutes or even for use at home. These are the best mugs to buy right now.

1. Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug

BEST OVERALL

Contigo’s travel mug is one of the most highly-rated travel coffee mugs we’ve seen, and we can see why. It’s got a leak-proof lid as well as Thermalock vacuum insulation that’ll keep drinks cold for up to 21 hours, and hot for up to nine hours. This means your drink will stay warm through your entire commute and most of your workday. It’s got a grip-able surface so it’s easy to hold in one or both hands, and it’s got a slim body that’s a perfect fit for most cup holders. It’s also top-rack dishwasher safe, but we recommend hand washing it for the longevity of the vacuum insulation.



Buy: Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug $12.74

2. Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug

PUREST FLAVOR

Sure, it looks good, and sure, it keeps coffee hot. But the detail that sets this mug apart is the ceramic lining, which prevents stale metallic odors from seeping into your coffee. The Fellow Carter mug swaps the small drinking hole for a twist-off lid, so it’ll feel more like drinking from a regular cup. It’s available in a wide range of colors, too. It’s also available in a cupholder-friendly size.



Buy: Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug $35.00



Buy: Fellow Carter Move Mug (Cupholder Friendly) $27.50

3. Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler

HOT OR ICED

Simple Modern’s insulated tumbler is by far one of the best values for the money. It has a stylish and simple design, with a tapered shape that fits comfortably in hands and cup holders. It comes in dozens of attractive matte colors, plus some funky patterns. Like other mugs, it keeps drinks at the ideal temperature for hours. But what makes this already good value even better is the inclusion of two caps; there’s a straw lid for cold drinks, plus a flip lid for hot drinks. These lids twist into place, rather than using sometimes unreliable rubber gaskets. It comes in a range of sizes.



Buy: SimpleModern Travel Coffee Cup $19.99

4. Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

UPGRADE PICK

With over 7,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug has plenty of fans. It comes in either a 12 or 16-ounce capacity and has a stainless steel, vacuum-insulated wall to help maintain the temperature of your beverage. The design of the mug makes it ideal for most average-sized cup holders. You’ll also find that it features a two-step opening lid, which helps prevent condensation, as well as an air vent and mouthpiece for comfortable drinking. In addition, the mug is available in a range of attractive colors, allowing you to choose the one which best fits your personality.

Buy: Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug $25.99 (orig. $45.00) 42% OFF

5. Ello Jane Ceramic Travel Mug

BEST CERAMIC

If you prefer to sip from something that’s not metallic, ceramic is a great choice. This beautiful mug from Ello can hold 18 ounces of your favorite morning pick-me-up liquid, and the ceramic material won’t leach into your drink or smell. The slider lid is friction-fit so you get a good seal, and the mug has a silicone boot that acts as a built-in coozy for keeping everything warm. The mug is splash-resistant, dishwasher and microwave-safe and all parts are BPA free.



Buy: Ello Jane Ceramic Travel Mug $14.99

6. YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Mug

BEST CAMP MUG

YETI is known for making excellent outdoor beverage carriers, and their durability and quality make them excellent travel mugs. This YETI rambler is a tough coffee mug that’s built for the outdoors, so it can definitely handle your 20-minute subway commute. It’s got a full-loop Triple Grip handle that fits wider hands and hands with gloves on them, and it’s got Duracoat color on the outside that won’t scratch, peel or fade. It’s got double-wall vacuum insulation as well as a no-sweat design so your fingers won’t get damp on even the hottest of days. It’s also dishwasher safe, to make your life as easy as possible.



Buy: YETI Rambler 14 oz. Stainless Steel Mug $38.40

7. Ello Ogden Ceramic Travel Mug

BEST CUPHOLDER-FRIENDLY CERAMIC MUG

When it comes to ceramic travel mugs, Ello is the brand to know. There have tons of stylish options that are great for use at home, on the go or at your desk. Many of their mugs have handles, but their “Ogden” mug replaces the handle for a silicone sleeve, making for a great mug for use in your car. It has a press-on lid and is available in a range of different colors.



Buy: Ello Travel Mug $14.99

8. KeepCup

BARISTA-DESIGNED

Most travel mugs are designed with the drinker in mind, but the KeepCup was actually made with the barista in mind. The size and shape of the mugs make them easier to use and pour into, meaning you’ll get a better cup of coffee. The cork sleeve makes it easy to hold while you’re drinking. It’s made from glass, so it obviously won’t keep your coffee hot for as long. But if you like to drink your coffee right away, then this is a great option to get.



Buy: KeepCup Travel Coffee Cup $26.03 (orig. $32.00) 19% OFF

9. REI Co-op Wild Step Graphic Camp Mug

BEST DESIGN

As the name suggests, REI’s camp mug is great for sitting around the campfire and enjoying a hot cup of coffee or tea. It’s insulated, so it’ll keep your coffee hot for longer without transferring heat to your hands. That said, it’s not as insulated as a Contigo travel mug, for example, so this option is better for drinking out of right away. It also won’t fit into a cup holder. But from the campsite to the cafe, REI’s camp mug is one of the best picks.



Buy: REI Camp Mug $20.00

10. Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

BEST CAP

Old-school Stanley thermoses are still one of the best picks if you’re looking to carry a lot of coffee or tea. The 20 oz option is slim enough to easily carry in the hand, and the sturdy design is great for throwing in a backpack and taking on the go. One of the best features is the cap, which doubles as a small cup to drink out of. The trouble with many travel mugs is that because they keep your drinks hot, they might be too hot to drink out of. With this mug, you can easily pour out a little to let it cool down.



Buy: Stanley Travel Coffee Cup $22.46 (orig. $31.00) 28% OFF

11. Hydro Flask Tumbler

TRENDIEST BRAND

Hydro Flask’s travel water bottles are incredibly popular for their great design and unstoppable insulation. Unsurprisingly, the brand also makes great hot drink tumblers. This option comes in a wide range of colors, and the simple press-in lid has built-in insulation. It fits comfortably in the hand and can fit in most cup holders. This option holds 22 oz, so it’s a good option if you start your day with a big cup of coffee.



Buy: REI Camp Mug $21.93 (orig. $30.00) 27% OFF

12. S’well Stainless Steel Traveler

MOST ATTRACTIVE

The S’well Stainless Steel Traveler is a solid choice for an everyday travel mug. It comes in 12, 16, 20 and 40-ounce options and offers a range of colorful and unique designs to choose from. It features a screw-top lid to keep your liquids secure and an ergonomic grip, which makes drinking on the go easier than with many competing mugs. Plus, the bottle is made from high-quality, durable stainless steel and boasts a triple-walled construction, which is also BPA and toxic-free.

Buy: S'well Stainless Steel Traveler $29.17 (orig. $35.00) 17% OFF

13. Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Mug

BEST FOR TRADITIONALISTS

The Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug is available in a range of attractive metallic colors. It features a useful handle for control whilst drinking and vacuum insulation technology to keep hot drinks hot for up to five hours and cold drinks cold for up to nine hours. Inside, you’ll find a handy built-in tea hook. The mug has a stainless steel interior and exterior for a durable build, and the shape of the 16-ounce mug means it fits into most car cup holders without a problem.

Buy: Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Mug $24.70 (orig. $29.99) 18% OFF

14. YETI Rambler Tumbler

BEST FOR COMMUTERS

The YETI Rambler Tumbler features an advanced MagSlider Lid, which utilizes magnets to keep your beverages from escaping and makes the opening and closing process especially easy. The tumbler features a 20-ounce design, which is ideal for an early morning pick-me-up on the way to work, while the tumbler’s slim design allows the cup to fit average-sized cup holders. The Rambler is BPA-free and dishwasher safe, and the stainless steel construction of the exterior is covered in a durable coat of color. This mug is really built to last.

Buy: YETI Rambler Tumbler $29.98

15. Handmade Sunset To-Go Cup

MOST UNIQUE SHAPE

While it might not be the sturdiest of shapes for your daily commute, it definitely is the coolest. This work of art from uncommon goods places the sunset of your dreams right onto your daily cup of brew in the shape of, well, an egg. An egg sunset. Beautiful. While it is quite random overall, it is a gorgeous way to get your daily caffeine intake. Our only suggestion: be careful when you get to work and place this on your desk, this isn’t something you want to knock over.



Buy: Handmade Sunset To-Go Cup $32.00

16. Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug

MOST TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED

From the makers of arguably the most amazing at-home coffee mug on the market comes an option you can take on the road. Meet the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug , your favorite to-go coffee mug with the ability to keep your drink at a consistent temperature ranging from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Each insulated mug holds 12 ounces of liquid, which is around the same size as a tall coffee from Starbucks. The desired temperature is always listed on the exterior of the mug, so you know how hot your beverage is before you even take a sip. Each mug has a two-hour battery life from a single charge, but charging this thing has never been so easy. When you get to work, simply place it on top of the included battery charging coaster for all-day use and to ensure it’ll be ready to go tomorrow.



Buy: Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug $231.00

17. BEAST Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Cup

BEST STRAW OPTION

With a name like BEAST, you’d expect the BEAST Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Cup to boast a pretty impressive resume. And it doesn’t disappoint. At 30 ounces, it’s the largest travel mug on our list and comes with a whole range of handy extras to make your morning commute as hassle-free as possible. In addition to the splash-proof lid, you’ll get two unbreakable steel straws as well as a free brush cleaner to give you a more relaxed drinking experience. This mug is also BPA-free, dishwasher safe and vacuum-insulated to keep your drinks at your desired temperature for ages.

Buy: BEAST Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee Cup $21.25 (orig. $35.00) 39% OFF

18. Bubba Brands 34 Oz. Travel Mug

LARGE CAPACITY

If one cup of coffee in the AM (or two or three) is not enough to get you started, you need this jumbo size travel mug from Bubba Brands. It’s got a whopping 34-ounce capacity and still has a skinny base that can fit into car cup holders, as well as a handle that makes carrying all that liquid a little easier. It’s excellent for hot and cold beverages and has dual-wall foam insulation for temperature regulation without sweating. The handle is ergonomically designed and the mug has a durable and tough construction. The flip-top lid makes quick sips easy a well.



Buy: Bubba Brands Travel Mug $10.99 (orig. $22.19) 50% OFF

