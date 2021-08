Yesterday the market got behind the Fed’s idea that inflation is transitory after a calm consumer price index (CPI) reading. Will that change today after a sizzling producer price index reading? Remember that any gains in PPI can often get reflected in CPI down the road as companies react to higher wholesale prices by passing them along to the consumer. And then there’s the other side of the coin—where companies absorb these prices, which can impact margins. Either way, inflation tends to pack a wallop.