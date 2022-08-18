Best mattress topper deals in August 2022

With August in full swing, retailers are now offering their best mattress topper deals of the season. However, not all mattress toppers are cut from the same cloth. To get the biggest bang for your buck, we recommend comparing the best mattress toppers and opting for the one that best suits your budget.

Even if you already own the best mattress on the market, a solid mattress topper can help extend your mattress' life, while simultaneously giving you added comfort and support. We're combing through the best sales and highlighting the best mattress topper deals you can buy. (Make sure to follow our guide to the best mattress sales and best bedding sales for promos you can get right now).

Also, once you've purchased your mattress topper, check out how to how to clean a mattress topper in six easy steps .

Labor Day and mattress topper deals

The first Labor Day mattress sales of the season are now live. As a result, we're seeing a new wave of mattress topper deals on some of our favorite toppers from the likes of Tempur-Pedic and Bear Mattress. (The former is currently at its lowest price to date). Make sure to follow our Labor Day coverage for the best deals of the season.

Today's best mattress topper sales

Best mattress topper deals

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic

Editor's Choice: Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers . It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 (twin, $127 off) or $251 (queen, $167 off), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Bear Mattress Topper: was $245 now $172 @ Bear

The Bear mattress topper is a simple way to add softness and support to any mattress. As part of its current mattress topper deals — you can use coupon code "LD30" to take 30% off the mattress topper's full price. After discount, the twin size costs $172 (was $245), whereas the queen size costs $242 (was $345). View Deal

Layla Mattress topper: was $269 now $215 @ Layla

The Layla Mattress topper is perfect for anyone who has a mattress that’s too firm. The plush is made with memory foam and it's designed to condense under your hips, shoulders and back, reducing pressure points for comfier sleep in all positions. All sizes are on sale. After discount, you can get the twin for $215 or the queen for $279. View Deal

ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper: was $334 now $249 @ ViscoSoft

The Active Cooling Copper Topper is designed to keep you from overheating at night. It features a removable and washable fabric cover that deflects moisture. Meanwhile inside, two inches of antimicrobial copper-infused foam help transfer heat away from your body. The twin is on sale for $249 (was $334), whereas the queen is on sale for $349 (was $469). View Deal

Allswell Mattress Topper: was $68 now $57 @ Allswell

The Allswell Mattress Topper offers 2 inches of breathable foam between you and your mattress to promote better airflow and moisture wicking. Use coupon code "DREAM" to drop its price to $57.80. That's $10 off and one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen this month. View Deal

The Layer: was $195 now $136 @ Casper

Casper is taking a generous 30% off The Layer, which is the company's mattress topper. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for Casper's mattress topper. The topper features a handle and collapsible design that makes it easy to transport. View Deal

Wayfair Sleep Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was $139 now $55 @ Wayfair

This 2.5-inch gel memory foam mattress contours to your body whether you're a side, stomach, or back sleeper. It also supports your lower back by keeping your spine neutral. It's now 60% off and on sale for $55.99. View Deal

ViscoSoft mattress topper: up to 25% off @ ViscoSoft

The ViscoSoft mattress topper is currently on sale for 25% off. It offers a full 4 inches of copper-infused foam and a supportive design. View Deal

