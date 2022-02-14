11 best silk pillowcases that prevent frizzy hair and help reduce wrinkles

The easiest way to upgrade your bedtime beauty regime is with a pure mulberry silk pillowcase. Known for softening skin, their super-smooth texture helps you to avoid annoying pillow face creases.

Because they’re less absorbent than a classic cotton pillowcase, silk pillowcases don’t pull moisture out of your skin overnight, so your evening skincare soaks in well too. This is why silk pillowcases improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as they help to ensure optimum hydration levels are maintained.

They offer a frizz-fighting factor for your hair, as there’s no static created as you toss and turn in the night – a big bonus if you’re prone to flyaway bedhead. And if that wasn’t enough, the breathable nature of silk helps to control your temperature, and it’s antibacterial and hypoallergenic too.

But with so many silk pillowcases on the market, which one should you choose?

How we tested

We tested several 100 per cent silk pillowcases over a number of months, using the exact same bedding and sleeping conditions to ensure consistency. Our winners spanned different shade options and momme levels (also known as the silk thread’s weight), and they’re all machine washable. We also considered different price points to pinpoint the best value for money.

From zip closures to envelope styles, piped finishes to smooth edges, read on for our definitive list of the best silk pillowcases.

This Is Silk natural white silk pillowcase

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

We’ve been using this pillowcase for six months, and in that time we have noticed our often-dry hair feels less prone to breakage. It has also been gently soothing for our face and brought extra moisture to skin, which has shown up regularly in the form of reduced creases the next morning. Cooling on warm nights and equally snug on chillier ones, we can feel the comforting surface of this pillowcase when turning in bed and have experienced better quality of sleep as a result.

It’s an undyed 22 momme silk pillowcase, so the creamy white colour is from natural shading – you can also purchase it in half silk pillowcase tie form (£25.99, Thisissilk.com ) and in an array of colours and patterns including blue, grey, pink, stripe, and marble. This particular 50cm x 75cm version has an envelope finish, but you can buy zipper-edged cases too. We also rate its robust packaging box for travel reuse, with handy washing instructions inside.

Buy now £49.99, Thisissilk.com

Bouclème grey silk envelope pillowcase

Best: Affordable silk pillowcase

Rating: 9/10

For under £30, this 22 momme, 100 per cent silk, light metallic grey pillowcase is a steal. It arrived in a reusable magnetic closing box, and the 51cm x 66 cm envelope style fitted our standard pillow snugly. Extremely soft on both our skin and hair, we could feel hydrating face nourishment when coming into contact with the tactile case, and we also saw significantly reduced flyaway frizz after waking up.

If the grey doesn’t work with your bedding, it’s also available in white (£29, Boucleme.co.uk ). Its only detail is an embroidered “b” on an otherwise minimal design. Unfortunately, it’s currently out of stock, but you can sign up to be notified when it returns.

Buy now £29.00, Boucleme.co.uk

Slip silk pink queen envelope pillowcase

Best: Luxury silk pillowcase

Rating: 9/10

Available in a wide pattern and shade selection across pillowcase types, picks include zippered, caramel, gold, navy, white, charcoal and marble, as well as the pink envelope case we sampled. The queen size at 51cm x 75cm fitted our standard pillow well, but you can also shop king, euro, and other shapes too.

The sumptuously shiny case is a thickness of 22 momme mulberry silk and is presented in a sturdy presentation box. Although it is a serious investment, its delicate fabric does feel particularly durable, even after regular washing over a few months, and we felt really relaxed laying our head on the breathable fabric before falling asleep. We woke up the next morning without a fluffy bedhead, and our skin looked softer too.

Buy now £85.00, Slipsilkpillowcase.co.uk

Soak & Sleep duck egg blue pure mulberry silk standard housewife pillowcase pair

Best: Matching pair

Rating: 8/10

We appreciated being able to have a matching set of silk pillowcases at such a reasonable price point. Both cases are finished with a zip closure, ensuring a secure fit on the slippery silk; as they’re made from 19 momme mulberry pure silk thread, the composition is lightweight and almost sheer, so we were careful to avoid catching it. It also features a delicate piped edge finish. Overall, the sleek texture enabled a calming wind down before bed, and our skin felt refreshed the next day.

Buy now £45.00, Soakandsleep.com

The White Company pure silk pillowcase

Best: Cooling silk pillowcase

Rating: 8/10

This white 19 momme silk pillowcase has an envelope end and simple edging. We tried the 50cm x 75cm size, which slipped onto our standard pillow easily, with the silk lying flat without any stretch. You can buy the 50cm x 90cm version for bigger pillows too (£80, Thewhitecompany.com ).

We found the super soft composition to be comfortable and lightweight – after waking in the night, its cooling fabric helped us get back to sleep in no time. And it also appeared to hydrate our skin, as we saw a welcome smoothness and pillow crease-free face in the morning, in addition to hair that wasn’t sticking out everywhere.

Buy now £65.00, Thewhitecompany.com

Blissy white silk pillowcase

Best: Range of patterns and colours

Rating: 8/10

Available in three sizes and several shades including tie dye, marble, lavender, red, blue, pink, and gold, we tested the white 20in x 30in queen version. Complete with presentation box packaging and useful care instructions, this pillowcase zips shut to ensure clean coverage of your pillow. The glossy white 22 momme silk has a slightly creamy warm tone, and enough thickness to feel high quality.

While lying in bed we enjoyed its cooling smooth material, and on a warm night, slept better for that welcome temperature control. Plus, we noted fresher looking and feeling skin in the morning after regular daily use.

Buy now £45.00, Blissy.com

Only Curls silk pillowcase, black

Best: Dark coloured silk pillowcase

Rating: 8/10

This black silk pillowcase is a great option if you’re worried about lighter colours showing marks. Made from pure silk in 19 momme, the case doesn’t feel at all flimsy – we also noted the 50cm x 75cm size fits a standard pillowcase without pulling the material too tight, thanks to an envelope closing edge.

Soft without being slippery, Only Curls’ pillowcase has a lightweight, sleek composition, rather than looking overly glossy, and features embroidered branding on one corner. When using this pillow our hair resisted fluffiness overnight, with skin feeling smoothed by morning too. Unfortunately, the black and grey shades are currently out of stock but keep checking back here for updates. Alternatively, it is also available in pink and white.

Buy now £40.00, Onlycurls.com

Holistic Silk pure mulberry silk anti-ageing pillowcase, jade

Best: For skincare absorption

Rating: 8/10

Another pillow that comes in a multitude of shades – seven to be precise, including saffron, silver, white and navy – you can also buy these in a pair. We sampled the jewel-toned jade option with champagne-coloured piping running around its sides. The 22 momme pillowcase is packaged in a presentation pouch with two lavender sachets (almost like scented tea bags), and we found them handy both while in use and during storage.

Its 50cm x 75cm size generously fits a standard size pillow, with the corners slightly rounded. Although at this price it is an investment, the luxury silk here is very thick, so we think it’s just about justifiable. And as a result, it really did ensure our tester’s skin soaked up our usual night serum – we saw an extra glow the next morning.

Buy now £90.00, Holisticsilk.com

Silk Works London mulberry silk pillowcase, ivory

Best: Hair smoothing silk pillowcase

Rating: 8/10

This 22 momme thread pillowcase has a light finish that is almost transparent. It is only available in two sizes and four shades, so not as extensive a range as the others we tested. That said, the product that is available was particularly gentle on our skin – we noticed our hair didn’t feel pulled when turning over, making it much smoother on awakening. Plus, with a zipper closing, we found it fits a standard pillow securely, with enough give for the material to lie smoothly.

Buy now £60.00, Silkworkslondon.com

The Nap Co silk pillowcase

Best: Personalised silk pillowcase

Rating: 8/10

This would be the ultimate pamper gift for someone. This pillowcase arrives in both a stylish presentation box and has a resealable storage pouch. But what we loved most, was that there’s an option to personalise your pillowcase with embroidery. Made of a whopping 25 momme mulberry silk, this pillowcase and packaging has an extra luxurious feel, and the 50cm x 75cm queen size comfortably coated our tester’s standard pillow without any tightness. We sampled the pillowcase in white, and you can also snap up other shades including charcoal, rose gold and pearl – every shade just oozes luxury.

Being an independent small business, however, does mean that products sometimes sell out. Though the brand does regularly restock, it’s worth noting you may have to have a bit of patience – good things come to those who wait, after all. The sleek pillowcase feels delicate to touch, and our hair and face looked fresher for sleeping on it.

Buy now £45.00, Thenapco.com

John Lewis & Partners the ultimate collection silk standard pillowcase, latte

Best: For breathable comfort

Rating: 9/10

Available in several colour options including steel, pale blue, mint, and gold, we tested the ashy latte shade. The 75cm x 50cm size fits our standard pillow without any material pulling. Its envelope style offers a minimalist finish which looks sleek, and we appreciated the instant comfort from sinking into the flowing material.

The 19 momme silk machine washes well and we were happy to note the case retained its surface shine after regular use. We really enjoyed the breathable, cooling effect on our skin, helping us feel more relaxed, even during restless nights. Meanwhile, our face was softened on awakening, and particularly so after applying extra evening skincare. Finally, our tester’s hair looked much less frizzy, thanks to its smooth finish minimising any strand ruffling.

Buy now £45.00, Johnlewis.com

Silk pillowcase FAQs

Is silk or satin better for your hair?

You can buy pillowcases in either silk or satin and each has its advantages. They both have the same smoothing benefits, with the main differences between them being in their make-up: silk is a natural fibre, while satin is manufactured from other materials. However, satin still feels soft to the touch and can even feel smooth like silk.

It is also worth considering how much you want to spend on a pillowcase, as the price points are slightly higher when it comes to silk. A satin pillowcase is a great choice if you can't stretch to the price of a silk one, as it still offers some great skincare and haircare benefits over a cotton pillowcase.

Do silk pillowcases really make a difference?

In short: yes. When it comes to your hair and skin, a silk or satin pillowcase will help reduce the effects that friction from tossing and turning can cause, such as creases on your face and frizzy or tangled tresses.

How should you wash a silk pillowcase?

While it is best to check the washing care instructions that come with your specific pillowcase, the majority of styles can be washed either by hand or in a machine.

Silk pillowcase brand Slip recommends using a PH-neutral liquid detergent and/or fabric softener to prevent the material from hardening and to ensure that the temperature is kept below 30C. The safest method if your machine doesn't specify exact heat settings is either cold or just one level above.

A delicates bag is also optional, depending on your washing machine and whether or not it tends to grab items and tear them.

If you wish to maximise the life of your pillowcase, hand washing is the ultimate method but whatever you do, do not place it in a tumble dryer.

Which momme silk is best?

For silk pillowcases, a momme weight of 12 to 19 is considered good quality, while a momme range anywhere between 19 and 30 is deemed very high quality. Anything lower than 12 will not be as durable and will be prone to more damage and tearing. In our test, the top performers were 19 momme or higher.

The verdict: Silk pillowcases

This Is Silk ’s pillowcase is our standout winner for both temperature control capabilities and improving hair condition. Plus, it was a very good price.

Meanwhile, affordable buy Bouclème reduces flyaway frizz while feeling soft on skin. And, we also really rate the premium priced sumptuously breathable pillowcase from Slip .

