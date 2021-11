Xbox is finally fixing one of the strangest issues on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with a future update. Headphone users on PS4 and PS5 will know that when you connect your headphones to your controller there's an option to mute the TV. In fact, you can make it so the TV is automatically muted when you connect your headphones. For whatever reason, you can't do this on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Rather, when you connect your headphones, audio comes through both, which means the only way to stop audio coming through the TV is to manually mute it. Obviously, this is less than ideal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO