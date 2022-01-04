Investing.com AUD/USD Index

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

The Investing.com series of indexes is a unique set of indexes, developed in-house. Each index measures overall exposure to major currency pairs, commodities and indexes, using data from futures exchanges and OTC providers on all long and short open positions. The number displayed in the economic calendar is the...

www.investing.com

MARKETS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise on China PMI Data

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, FOMC, Omicron, China PMI - Talking Points. FOMC-induced wave of risk aversion likely to spill over into APAC trading. Omicron fears persists through Asia as Hong Kong puts on new travel curbs. AUD/USD trims overnight strength and pivots lower as technicals weaken. Asia-Pacific traders are likely to...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Talking Points:. The Australian Dollar was abysmally weak in November but over the past few weeks has started to show signs of life. AUD/USD has bullish continuation potential after a month of higher-highs and lows, but AUD/JPY may be a more amenable area for Aussie bulls to focus on at the moment.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

XAU/USD retreats as US Dollar Index bounces back

US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
MARKETS
investing.com

FX Weekly: USD/JPY Versus DXY, EUR/USD, GBP And AUD Outlook

Currency markets begin the week with DXY at 95.67 and a 128 pip drop from November's high at 96.95 and just ahead of vital 97.16. October and November's monthly averages were located from the 5-year at 95.25 to tops at 98.00's and 99.00's. DXY begins January in a 413 pip...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined near mid-0.7200s

AUD/USD consolidated its recent gains and remained confined in a range below the monthly high. A softer tone around the equity markets acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie. The downside remains cushioned amid receding Omicron fears and thin end-of-year liquidity. The AUD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7217; (P) 0.7245; (R1) 0.7276;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains mildly on the upside with 0.7205 minor support intact. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.7236) will argue that fall from 0.8006 has completed at 0.6992, after defending 0.6991 support. Further rally would be seen to 0.7555 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, below 0.7205 minor support will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.
MARKETS
investing.com

AUD/USD Downside Risks Linger

AUDUSD buyers are in the process of trying to extend the ascent from the 13-month low of 0.6992 beyond the falling 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Nevertheless, the bearish SMAs are demonstrating that the directional trend remains skewed to the downside. The Ichimoku lines are indicating that positive...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, JPY, AUD, NZD and cross pairs

Currency markets this week are driven by middle currencies GBP/USD, AUD/USD and associated cross pairs while top and bottom currency pairs EUR/USD and NZD/USD remained trapped in tiny ranges. GBP/USD began the week above vital 1.3357 followed by Sunday's reported levels at 1.3357, 1.3441 and 1.3459. While GBP/USD appears to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Holding above a critical support at 0.7205

US indexes lead the way for the aussie in the absence of relevant macroeconomic figures. Gold retreated from a fresh December high to end the day in the red. AUD/USD is technically neutral, although losing its upward strength. The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7263, its highest for December, turning south...
MARKETS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Trims Gains as Wall Street Stocks Run out of Steam

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Omicron, Wall Street, Holiday Trading - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets may see a mixed open after volatility on Wall Street. Omicron fears linger as trading volumes remain light amid holiday season. AUD/USD set a fresh December high before trimming gains this morning. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Gains Bullish Momentum, Oil Surges

AUD/USD started a fresh increase above the 0.7200 resistance. A key rising channel is forming with support near 0.7180 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is still struggling below the 1.1350 resistance zone. Crude oil price extended rally above the $75.00 resistance. AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The Aussie Dollar started a major...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Indecisive below 50-DMA within a rising channel

AUD/USD remains flatlined below 50-DMA despite an upbeat mood. Markets switch to wait-and-see mode amid thin trading conditions. The path of least resistance appears down for the aussie traders. AUD/USD is fluctuating between gains and losses, as traders are unable to decide on a clear direction amid a pullback in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to reach 0.7800-0.8000 by Q4 2022 – CBA

Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) offer an optimistic outlook for AUD/USD, expecting the major to rise all through 2022. “A key uncertainty could be the outcome of the Federal election due in May. While the opposition Labor Party is currently well ahead in most opinion polls, a tight result or even a ‘hung’ parliament could potentially impact investor sentiment. But a center-left government, as evidenced in the US, could see a big boost to government spending.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Above the 0.72 handle, a test of 0.7300 remains on the cards

Optimism within financial markets underpinned the AUD/USD pair. Spot gold extended its gains beyond $1,800 a troy ounce, despite a better market mood. AUD/USD maintains its bullish stance, with the next relevant resistance at 0.7275. The AUD/USD pair hit an intraday high of 0.7250, trading nearby as the US session...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: At risk of falling towards 0.6992, 2021 low

Falling gold prices and the poor performance of equities weighed heavily on the pair. Market participants will now focus on the US monthly employment report. AUD/USD trades at its lowest in over two weeks and has room to extend its decline. The AUD/USD pair fell to a fresh two-week low...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, NFP, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. Tomorrow brings Non-Farm Payrolls and given the December FOMC rate decision, there will be considerable attention paid to tomorrow’s report in the effort of setting rate expectations around the FOMC. EUR/USD and USD both remain in rather stubborn ranges: But GBP/USD...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD continues its two-day slump pierces 0.7160

The Australian dollar falls at the mercy of a hawkish US central bank that eyes reducing its balance sheet. US Initial Jobless Claims rose more than foreseen but remain at five-decade lows. AUD/USD Technical Outlook: The pair is bearish biased and soon might test the 0.7100. In the North America...
MARKETS

