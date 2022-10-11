Gifts for the Impossible Man: 60 Christmas Gift Ideas for Men Who Seem to Have Just About Everything

Some guys can be impossible to shop for. We all know the type of guy that replies, “I already have everything I need,” when you ask what to get him for his birthday any holiday. (It’s like, we don’t care, dude, that’s not the point!) That’s why picking out the best gifts for him can feel like an impossible task. But, as the holidays come closer and closer, your impossible-to-shop-for guy still deserves one of the best Christmas gifts the world has to offer.

So what do you do when trying to pick out the perfect gift for your hard-to-shop-for dad , boyfriend or husband? We’re here to tell you that shopping for gifts for the impossible man is, actually, possible. You’ve just got to get creative.

The impossible-to-shop-for man generally falls into two categories — there’s the easygoing guy who doesn’t need much to be happy. Then there’s the guy who takes meticulous care of himself and loves the finer things in life. Fortunately, we know plenty of both, which is why we put together this unique holiday gift guide. There are manly tools, fancy soaps and fun novelty gifts galore, so you can find the right thing for the man in your life, whether it’s the best gift for dad , your husband or even your boss.

Lucky for you, we’ve gathered together the best Christmas gifts for the impossible man that he will actually appreciate. Whether you’re hunting for the comfiest new pants of the year or the wildest-looking gadget you’ve ever seen, we’ve got plenty of unique options for you. From Mancrates to Masterclasses, from hatchets to survival hacks, these are some pretty unusual picks. Hey, at least they aren’t something he’s already got, which is a plus.

Read on and discover the best gifts for the impossible man in your life.

Saucemoto Dip Clip

BEST STOCKING STUFFER

Know a guy who’s constantly eating on the road? This is the perfect gift he didn’t know he needed. The Saucemoto dip clip is a gamechanger for all on-the-go drive-through eaters. Its sole focus? To hold your sauces for you so you can safely eat chicken nuggets and french fries in the car. The pack comes with two clips (for two different sauces, duh) that attach themselves right onto your car’s air conditioning vent for safe, unmessy dippage. He’s going to thank you for this one, we’re sure of it.

Buy: Saucemoto Dip Clip $10.00 (orig. $12.99) 23% OFF

Tabletop Cornhole

BEST GAME

Dudes absolutely love cornhole. It’s simply a right of passage at this point. If your favorite guy is missing warm cornhole summers but doesn’t need a new cornhole set, snag him this tiny, tabletop cornhole set so he can get in on the mini action. You know what they say, practice makes perfect!

Buy: Tabletop Cornhole $50.00

YETI Rambler Half Gallon Water Jug

BEST FOR SERIOUS WATER DRINKERS

You can’t go wrong with one of the best YETI gifts for Christmas. And yeah, even for dudes that have it all, we’re sure they can find use in a 64 oz insulated water jug from YETI. We all know the kind of person that makes drinking water part of their personality, so this is the gift for them. This is a bottle that fits all daily 8 glasses inside for continuous drinking on long-haul trips and adventures. It uses a No Sweat exterior that makes holding easy on the hottest days when most other bottles are covered with condensation. Liquids inside stay frigid even when the weather hits triple digits, making this an excellent companion for sweltering hikes. Plus, it comes with a top handle for easier carrying.

Buy: YETI Rambler Half Gallon Water Jug $100.00

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit

BEST FIRE PIT

The best fire pit of the year comes in the tiniest size you could comfortably keep a backyard fire. That’s right, the new Solo Stove Mesa is a fire made for the table on your back patio. This tiny pit is perfect for keeping guests warm in smaller spaces. And, of course, roasting marshmallows. Solo Stove also uses Signature 360° Airflow that rids off smoke entirely so your giftee won’t when chilling around the fire. Use mini wood or charcoal depending on your preference for a seamless fire ideal for cooks and post-meal hangs around the fire.

Buy: Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit $84.99 (orig. $119.99) 29% OFF

Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding

BEST DESSERT

There are no words to describe just how tasty New York City’s famous Magnolia Bakery banana pudding is. We all thought it was way too hyped up until we got the opportunity to try it, and to keep it simple, no other dessert on this planet has the ability to top the taste. It. Is. Heaven. We have nothing else to say here except that this gift is mandatory both for Magnolia Bakery fans and newbies alike. Consider your giftee’s life changed with this one.

Buy: Best of Magnolia Bakery Sampler Pack $45.00

Carhartt Legacy Backpack

BEST BACKPACK

Whoever he is, he’s got the Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie . That we’re sure of. But, every dude’s favorite brand is back with another accessory taking over the streets in every major city across America. It’s time we talk about the Carhartt Legacy Backpack . We’ve been obsessed with this backpack for a bit now, but we recently have only realized just how popular it is amongst men across the country. So, it’s time to get your favorite dude in on the new trend and everyone’s current favorite piece from Carhartt.

Buy: Carhartt Legacy Backpack $66.62 (orig. $69.98) 5% OFF

BUG-A-SALT 3.0

BEST FOR BUG HATERS

Looking to fight nasty, unwanted bugs and have some fun while doing it? The BUG-A-SALT is the way to go. Grab ordinary table salt you use in the kitchen, fill this baby up, aim and shoot. It kills ants, flies and other small bugs from as far as three feet away. Your man’s never killed bugs like this before, making this one of the most fun gifts for men this year — hands down. Kiss those pesky little lantern flies goodbye.

Buy: BUG-A-SALT 3.0 $49.95

Norpro Garlic Baker

BEST FOR AT-HOME CHEFS

So he’s never had roasted garlic before? Sinful. Change his life with the Norpro Garlic Baker sold on Amazon. He’ll be spreading it onto bread and steak, mixing it around salads, adding it to soups and even eating it straight up in no time. It’s simply delish. This roaster will bring his garlic to the perfect consistency on grill tops and inside ovens for the most delectable treat he never knew he needed.

Buy: Norpro Garlic Baker $14.49

L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Scuffs

BEST SLIPPERS

Something we’re sure of? He could use a pair of new slippers. Just like he can every year. These completely frill-free scuff slippers are ideal for slipping on and strutting around the house, making them perfect for any guy who just wants, well, a pair of slippers. They’re easy to wear, don’t look too outrageous and have a Goldilocks fit his feet will most certainly enjoy. Plus, they’re from L.L.Bean, so you know they’re quality.

Buy: L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Scuffs $44.95

Meridian The Complete Package

BEST FOR DOWNSTAIRS

He’s not trimming his crotch with the same buzzer he’s using on his face… right? RIGHT? If he is, stop the madness and get him The Complete Package from Meridian . This buzzer is meant specifically for the downstairs region and will give an effortless shave time and time again. The trimmer never nips or pulls and it even comes with a spray to keep things fresh below the belt.

Buy: Meridian The Complete Package $74.70 (orig. $83.00) 10% OFF

AuKing Mini Projector

BEST FOR MOVIE NIGHTS

Watching movies on your flatscreen TV is so 2010. We’re living in 2022, people, it’s time to spice it up a bit. Gift your favorite movie geek the AuKing Mini Projector and help them hold the best movie night anyone’s ever been to. It’s set with 1080p resolution with a 35% brighter image than other leading projectors for that cinema-like experience. All they’ll be missing is some popcorn.

Buy: AuKing Mini Projector $89.99 (orig. $99.99) 10% OFF

Jambys

BEST FOR COZY DUDES

We have become obsessed with Jambys in the past couple of months because of just how comfortable they are. But, what exactly are they? Jambys are none other than underwear with pockets. Yeah, it might sound crazy, but one wear will have your giftee understanding why these are the best gift he’s ever gotten. They are the softest article of clothing we’ve ever placed on our bodies and are deemed wearable around the house because, well, pockets. Pick from a number of cool colors to gift his favorite.

SPY AWARD WINNER

Buy: Jambys $35.00

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

BEST FOR RELAXATION

A gorgeous oil diffuser that sits in the house amongst the furniture? It’s going to be a yes from us. Here’s the issue with the majority of today’s oil diffusers: they’re tacky. They’re all created with that ugly fake woo facade and it’s such a dated look that we’re completely bored of. Thankfully, Vitruvi exists to create a stone diffuser with a number of settings so he can lounge and relax as his favorite scent billows in the air all from a luxurious, charming diffuser.

Buy: Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser $123.00

Kollea Beer Chiller Sticks

BEST FOR YOUR BEER

It’s clear that keeping liquids cold is a huge deal for us at SPY, which is why one of the best gifts for the impossible man is this gift set containing two beer chiller sticks. You know the times when you forget to put your beer bottles in the fridge and you’re stuck drinking none other than a warm brew? Well, you’ll never have that problem again with these 304 stainless steel rods. Simply keep them in the freezer at all times and pop them in beer as needed. Drinks will be chilled in no time!

Buy: Beer Chiller Sticks $21.11

TurboAnt X7 Max Folding Electric Scooter

BEST SCOOTER

It seems like everyone has an electric scooter these days, so don’t let your favorite man miss out. This electric scooter from TurboAnt is a SPY-tested and loved option that folds for folks living in smaller spaces. It can go up to 20 mph at a time and has a relatively long battery life to keep him zooming all through town. To make your life easier, it comes with a detachable battery that makes the scooter effortless to charge. We would suggest this to anyone living in a city that’s racking up too much debt in bus or train fares. Trust us, this is an option that pays for itself in the grand scheme of things.

Buy: TurboAnt X7 Max Folding Electric Scooter $599.98

World’s Smallest Hungry Hippos

TINIEST GAME

Sure, it’s dumb, but it’s $12. This is affordable dumb. And, not to mention, adorable dumb, too. The World’s Smallest Hungry Hippos set is exactly what you think it is. Diminishing two of the original four hippos, this one-on-one finger game is a silly way to play one of his most-treasured childhood games.

Buy: World’s Smallest Hungry Hippos $12.00

Our Place Ovenware Set

BEST FOR THE OVEN

If you take a peek at most SPY’s gift guides, you’ll likely see some pieces from Our Place… like… everywhere. That’s how much we stand by this brand’s cookware . Because your man probably already has the brand’s ultra-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot , consider one of their newest: the Ovenware Set . This set isn’t just visually gorgeous, it’s compact, convenient and makes cooking in the oven a total breeze. Whether he’s roasting a chicken, baking a loaf of bread of even flipping pancakes on the stovetop (yes, the Ovenware Set can do that, too), he’s going to find use after use with this set.

Buy: Our Place Ovenware Set $195.00

Judy Mover Max

BEST OVERALL

We hope he’ll never have to use it, but on the off-chance he does, the Judy Mover Max emergency kit will come in handy when he least expects it. The Judy is an emergency bag filled with everything one could possibly need in an, “Oh, crap!” kind of situation. It’s equipped with over 50 life-saving survival essentials that can be used for a family of four for up to 72 hours total. Have him keep it in the back of his closet for life’s “just in case” moments.

Think of it this way, if your impossible man never uses this gift, that’s actually a good thing!

SPY AWARD WINNER

Buy: Judy Mover Max $195.00

Pick-a-Palooza DIY Guitar Pick Punch

BEST FOR GUITAR PLAYERS

Now here’s something for the guitar-obsessed: a Pick-a-Palooza DIY Guitar Pick Punch. And, yeah, it is exactly what it sounds like. This device punches guitar picks to give old plastics like IDs, credit cards and MetroCards a brand-new lifespan. We’re sure he’s going to have a lot of fun with this one.

Buy: Pick-a-Palooza DIY Guitar Pick Punch $23.95 (orig. $27.95) 14% OFF

Gerber 17.5-Inch Freescape Hatchet

BEST HATCHET

Every dude needs a hatchet. Okay, let’s rephrase that — every dude wants a hatchet. Why? Because they’re badass. Whether he’s chopping wood or just wants a badass hatchet to show off to his friends, this is absolutely the one. Chops are cleaner than ever, steel is durable as hell and there’s even a sheath for safety and storage.

Buy: Gerber 17.5-Inch Freescape Hatchet $46.99 (orig. $65.00) 28% OFF

TUSHY Spa 3.0

BEST FOR TOILETS

If you didn’t alright know, toilet paper isn’t fully doing the job as much as we’d all like. That said, it’s time to gift him a massive upgrade. The TUSHY Spa 3.0 is the brand’s newest way to clean up after going number 2. It has an adjustable warm and cool option that takes freshwater (the same from your sink, never the bowl) to rinse downstairs after he does the deed. Trust us, it’s a game-changer.

Buy: TUSHY Spa 3.0 $119.00 (orig. $149.00) 20% OFF

Hydro Flask Cork Mug

BEST FOR THE OFFICE

If there is anyone doing insulated mugs fantastically, it’s Hydro Flask. While that shouldn’t come as a surprise to Hydro Flask lovers, it might for those that have never invested in the brand and snagged a product for themselves. If your impossible man is an all-day everyday coffee drinker yet can’t keep the right temp, pick him up a Hydro Flask Mug in 6oz, 12oz or 24oz. We’re currently obsessed with this cork exterior that we’ve tested and fully approve of. Our coffee quite literally stays hot for hours on end.

Buy: Hydro Flask Cork Mug $22.95

Tech Deck Ultra DLX Fingerboard 4-Pack

BEST THROWBACK

Ah, the Tech Deck. The most ridiculous toy from the late 90s to the early 2000s that simply everyone needed to have. Now that it’s 2022 and we’re all, well, adults, it sort of feels no different. Surprise him with a blast from the past. It’s affordable, fun and will surely bring a smile to his face.

Buy: Tech Deck Ultra DLX Fingerboard 4-Pack $9.98 (orig. $11.99) 17% OFF

Bearaby Cuddler

BEST FOR SNUGGLE BUDDIES

While we’re obsessed with Bearaby for its weighted blankets, we have to put something new from the brand on your radar this Christmas. For any dude that can’t stop snuggling, consider gifting the Bearaby Cuddler, the world’s most comfortable cuddling pillow. Coming in at 82” x 7.5” and 6 lbs total, this bouncy pillow is perfect for snuggling up head to toe for any giftee that simply needs snuggles. Each Cuddler is made from natural Melofoam , a latex made from rubber tree sap. Trust us, we tested this for ourselves and have not slept a night without it since. Total game-changer.

Buy: Bearaby Cuddler $199.00

Lava Lamp

BEST LAMP

We’re going old school this year by gifting one of the most classic bedroom decorations money can buy: the lava lamp. Because it’s time to get funky. This lava lamp from Amazon has great reviews and provides a soft, vibey light throughout any room. And you thought the 90s were dead!

Buy: Lava Lamp $39.46 (orig. $44.99) 12% OFF

Squirrel Buster Standard Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder

BEST FOR WILDLIFE WATCHING

Got a bird lover on your hands? If they don’t have a bird feeder, they’re really missing out on a top of really cool visual opportunities. Because you never know who’s going to pay you a visit! The only issue with bird feeders: squirrels. No one wants a pesky squirrel snacking on their bird food. For crying out loud, it’s bird food! Thankfully, this bird feeder doesn’t allow squirrels to eat. It recognizes the weight if a squirrel gets itself on and completely closes the doors to the food. Birds only!

Buy: Squirrel Buster Standard Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder $50.18

818 Tequila Reposado

BEST FOR SHARING

Okay, we have a confession to make: we’re newly obsessed with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Reposado. “I had the opportunity to head to an 818 tasting a few weeks back and truthfully, I didn’t know what to expect,” says our e-commerce and special projects editor Tyler Schoeber, “but, hell, this reposado is passionate, classy, sip-worthy and oddly relaxing. It hits a lot like a nice whiskey and mixes deliciously into a margarita.” With that said, this isn’t your “let’s do shots” kind of tequila, rather a late-night sipper your giftee will choose when they’re getting a little bored of the bourbon on their bar cart. Trust us, everyone’s gotta try 818.

Buy: 818 Tequila Reposado $69.99

Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe

BEST ROBE

We recently fell in love with Casper’s brand-new Snoozewear collection, but specifically their Snoozewear Blanket Robe. This duvet-turned-robe is the elevated Snuggie you never thought could ever exist. It’s inspired by Casper’s classic duvet to make it feel like you never left bed even when you have. This is the ideal must-have for all-day couch sitting, movie nights and those days when you work from home and you’d rather be a few feet away in bed.

Buy: Casper Snoozewear Blanket Robe $169.00

Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO

BEST FOR BALD GUYS

If your man is shaving his bald head with a straight razor or beard trimmer, it’s time to help him out with one of the best bald head shavers. This, right here, is something that should be in every bald man’s Dopp kit. It’s a genuine lifesaver for fast, effortless shaves no matter where you are. For real, we’ve even tested this while walking around the streets of New York City and cut hair shed nowhere. Heads are left totally clean as a whistle and shinier than shiny. Plus, you can use it in the shower or dry if you please.

Buy: Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO $109.98 (orig. $149.99) 27% OFF

Masterclass Subscription

BEST FOR LEARNERS

Know a design buff? Or maybe a culinary specialist? Or a potentially a science nerd? No matter his interests or talents, gift your impossible guy a Masterclass class or subscription taught by incredibly renowned professionals in their chosen field such as Gordon Ramsay, Dr. Jane Goodall, R.L. Stine, deadmau5 and many more. Learning from the best of the best like this will feel like the chance of a lifetime for him. Best part about it? An annual fee is only $180 altogether, making Masterclass a pretty reasonably priced Father’s Day gift for men given what it is.

Buy: Gordon Ramsay on Masterclass $180.00

SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards

BEST FOR THE HOST

Charcuterie boards are where it’s at these days. Like, have you ever seen your favorite man happier than he is in the cheese aisle of Trader Joe’s before you host a party? Probably not. This year, snag him the charcuterie board of all charcuterie boards to make his cheese and meat dreams come true.

Buy: SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards $59.99 (orig. $69.99) 14% OFF

Mars Dust Globe

BEST FOR SPACE LOVERS

Though man hasn’t reached Mars quite yet, we’re getting closer and closer with each day passing by. Have your giftee commemorate what will be one of the most incredible achievements in human history before it even occurs with this Mars Dust Globe. The globe depicts two astronauts standing on the red planet. Shake it up and watch red Martian dust swirl around them.

Buy: Mars Dust Globe $35.00

OURA Alta Towel

BEST FOR THE BATHROOM

We know what you’re thinking: a towel? As a gift? For the impossible man? When he’s already got plenty? And, the answer is, heck yeah! The OURA Alta isn’t just any towel — this is a towel made for our modern-day and age. Each ultra-plush, hypoallergenic is hiding a secret inside. What is it? Well, it’s that it kills 99% of germs. The musty smell atop older used towels are actually germs, mold and bacteria piling themselves on top of the material, which is absolutely filthy.

Thankfully, OURA is here to change that by killing germs before they get a chance to grow. So, your giftee can finally kiss that filthy towel goodbye.

Buy: OURA Alta Towel $83.80 (orig. $155.00) 46% OFF

Bulldog Natural Skincare Original Face Wash

BEST FOR SELF-CARE

For a lot of people, face wash seems like a weird gift to give. But, Bulldog isn’t weird. It’s wanted. This face wash for men is what every dude should be rubbing on their face. It’s got great cleaning properties that are excellent for all skin types and will be a key component to your favorite dude’s skincare routine. We love it so much, we named it a winner for the second year in a row in the 2021 Man , SPY’s end-of-year awards.

Buy: Bulldog Natural Skincare Original Face Wash $7.89

George Foreman Electric Quesadilla Maker

BEST RANDOM APPLIANCE

Oddly specific kitchen appliances are essential for any impossible-to-shop-for man. On our radar this year? A good old quesadilla maker. Because you can never go wrong with a good quesadilla. This one from George Foreman is extremely well-rated and creates the tastiest of tasty quesadillas in just 5-minutes today. Time to get chowing!

Buy: George Foreman Electric Quesadilla Maker $29.98 (orig. $34.99) 14% OFF

Telescoping Back Scratcher

A MUST-HAVE

For as long as there have been men, we’ve been searching for sticks and other tools to scratch our backs. Perhaps that’s why these telescoping back scratchers are one of the most popular gift ideas ever featured on SPY. We love gifts under $10, and this wooden handle back scratcher will feel like heaven on your favorite impossible dude’s back. This one’s a true no-brainer.

Buy: RMS 5 Pack Telescoping Back Scratcher $12.99

Construction Plate & Utensils

BEST FOR THE MANCHILD

Mom always said to never play with your food, but to the manchild that needs to learn his manners a bit more, the best condescendingly funny gift to give is this Construction Plate & Utensils. Hey, it’s kind of a drag, but come on — it’s way funny.

Buy: Construction Plate & Utensils $34.00

Fellow Ode Electric Brew Grinder

BEST FOR COFFEE LOVERS

The coffee lover might already have a fancy coffee maker, but this grinder from Fellow will help them upgrade their morning routine by making sure the coffee is as fresh as possible. Coffee loses freshness very quickly after being ground, which is why it’s best to buy whole beans and grind them yourself. This Fellow grinder lets him do that while offering the added benefit of looking like a work of art.

Buy: Fellow Ode Coffee Grinder $299.00

Velociraptor Garden Sculpture Set

BEST FOR GREEN THUMBS

Are you gifting a dude that can never spend too much time in the garden? If so, these hilarious velociraptor garden sculptures are the perfect present for him . Although velociraptors were known for being swift little thieves, these bad boys are here to protect all of his beloved fruits and veggies he works so tirelessly on and will absolutely bring a smile to his face. They’re perfect for all dinosaur lovers that want to add a little pizzazz to their home’s exterior.

Buy: Velociraptor Garden Sculpture Set $220.00

Beer Chilling Coasters

BEST COASTERS

Coasters are great for keeping your tables safe from water damage, but that’s, like, all they do. If only they had a second purpose that reimagined the way we place our drinks down. Well, now you can snag coasters with a second reason for existing. These stone coasters hold beer both cans and bottles to keep the contents colder for longer. Because who wants a warm beer?

Buy: Beer Chilling Coasters $35.00 – $45.00

Position of the Day Playbook By Nerve.com

BEST SEX BOOK

It’s a special day, so you know what that means — it’s time for some special play. Give him a little help with this Position of the Day Playbook by Nerve.com. Choose whichever they suggest you two do to spice things up on any random day or holiday. The choice is up to both of you.

Buy: Position of the Day Playbook By Nerve.com $12.95

Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

BEST FOR PIZZA LOVERS

It’s hard to hate pizza. Hell, half of us are lactose intolerant nowadays and what do we give it all up for? Pizza. It’s a staple to our diet. Now, your dude can be the best pizza chef in town with the Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven. This affordable backyard pizza oven reaches a sweltering 950°F in just 20-minutes to create pizzas in only 60 seconds total. Trust us, this is going to transform your backyard BBQs.

Buy: Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven $599.00

Mancrates

BEST FOR EVERY KIND OF GUY

There’s no guy on this earth that won’t love a personalized Mancrate, believe that. What is a Mancrate, you ask? It’s a box filled with a number of goodies based on the interests of your giftee. No matter what he’s into, Mancrates has a crate for it. Whiskey ? There’s a crate for that. Beer ? One for that, too. Lure making ? Surprisingly, yes. Anything that tough-to-gift guy loves, Mancrates surely has a crate for it. Even if he’s already got what comes jampacked inside, you’ll get an A+ for sheer creativity, and that’s a fact. When it comes to gifts for the impossible man, you can’t go wrong with Mancrates.

Buy: Mancrates Personalized Barware Crate $99.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

BEST FOR NOSY DUDES

Everybody wants to keep their house safe, there’s no denying that. Whether your giftee lives in a small apartment or a grand manor, his valuables are still his valuables and the safety of his family is important. Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is an excellent gift for, well, literally anyone that wants to keep their space safe. The device lets you see, hear and speak to any guests out front whether wanted or unwanted without even opening the door and will notify your smartphone when motion is detected.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 $259.99

Homesick Candles

BEST CANDLE

There’s always a sort of stigma over whether or not women should gift men candles. But, like, it’s a candle. It shouldn’t be deemed a feminine or masculine gift to give or receive. Therefore, gift him a candle this year, because you know he loves them. Homesick candles are perfect for gifting because they’re super specific — gift him the scent of his home state or a memorable trip you took together. We love this brand-new Montreal candle since we haven’t had the chance to leave the country in so long. Maybe he’ll love it, too!

Buy: Homesick Candles Montreal Candle $30.40 (orig. $38.00) 20% OFF

Casetify Phone Case

BEST FOR CLUMSY GUYS

He might have it all, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t constantly breaking everything. If he’s on his fourth iPhone so far this year, please, and we mean PLEASE, get him a phone case from Casetify. Casetify, unlike most extremely durable phone case alternatives, actually makes numerous cases that are both semi-indestructible and cool. There are collections out the wazoo, too, depending on his sense of style. You can even snag yourself some new options for his iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and all other smartphones.

Buy: Acid Smiles Casetify Case $50.00

Fulton & Roark LTD Res No. 13: Lost Man

BEST COLOGNE

We’re all about solid colognes these days and we’re sure your giftee will be, too. Solid colognes are essential to any man that finds himself on the road because of just how packable they are. Simply throw it in your carry-on without ever thinking twice. No potential of breaking, no possibility of getting it taken at airport security, just great-smelling men 24/7. Fulton & Roark is our go-to brand for solid colognes and their newest scent called “Lost Man” is a must.

Buy: Fulton & Roark LTD Res No. 13: Lost Man $60.00

New York Times Custom Birthday Book

SENTIMENTAL PICK

Although this Christmas likely won’t also be your giftee’s birthday, the New York Times Custom Birthday Book is a great gift for someone who really already has it all. This coffee table sitter displays a book filled with every front-page New York Times story since their birth. It’s definitely quite the keepsake and an awesome way to commemorate your giftee’s special day.

Buy: New York Times Custom Birthday Book $99.95

PaintYourLife Custom Portrait

EDITOR’S PICK

Earlier this year, SPY e-commerce editor Taylor Galla tested the PaintYourLife service , and she was deeply impressed. PaintYourLife takes meaningful photographs and transforms them into works of art you can hang on your wall. The company’s team of professional artists will make a painting that’s completely unique to you. Customers can create a portrait of a beloved pet or celebrate a special moment in their relationship. PaintYourLife also makes compilation paintings, in which a loved one who has passed away is painted into a family portrait. Many guys are hard to shop for because they only appreciate truly meaningful gifts, and this is one of the most thoughtful and unique gift ideas we’ve found yet.

Buy: PaintYourLife Custom Portrait Prices Vary

VNYL

BEST FOR VINYL COLLECTORS

For guys with a growing vinyl collection, potentially the coolest surprise of them all to gift will be a box from VNYL. What is VNYL, you ask? Well, it’s a subscription vinyl record service (that does have one-time options, don’t worry) that ships three random records to your home based on your music taste. Connect his Spotify so the VNYL team can understand what he’s into and his Discogs so they know what he already has and surprise him with three records that he’ll totally love. Our e-commerce editor tried out the VNYL subscription service himself, so if you’re weighing on whether or not to buy it, check out his full review here .

Buy: VNYL Subscription Starting at $22.00/Month

Disco Ball Ornament Set

BEST FOR CHRISTMAS TREES

One of the easiest gifts to give for Christmas? Ornaments. Why? Because nobody hates ornaments. Sure, they’re useless 90% of the year, but whenever Christmas comes knocking, your giftee will hang their favorites proudly among the tree. This disco ball ornament set is perfect for anyone who likes to get a little funky with their Christmas decor.

Buy: Disco Ball Ornament Set $16.00

Fanatek Camera Lens Coffee Mug

BEST FOR PHOTOGRAPHERS

While this is a great gift for photographers, it’s also an excellent gift for coffee lovers. Which, if you know just about any photographer, you’ll realize the two practically go hand-in-hand. Long days on set? Coffee. Long nights editing? Coffee. Living? Breathing? Coffee. And, coffee. This lens-like mug is perfect for the photo lover in your life.

Dosaze Contoured Orthopedic Pillow

BEST PILLOW

We know, a pillow might be a weirder gift to give during the holiday season, but if he’s complaining about back, shoulder or neck pain, it might be the way to go. The Dosaze Contoured Orthopedic Pillow is a luxuriously designed pillow that cradles the natural curvature of the neck for proper alignment and exceptional comfort during sleep. It uses premium memory foam that’s naturally cooling and ideal for any kind of sleeper, whether he chooses his side, stomach or back.

Buy: Dosaze Contoured Orthopedic Pillow $119.99

Custom Map Serving Tray

BEST FOR HOMESICK

Is your man from Japan but now living in the Frisco Bay? Or maybe he’s from the Jersey Shore but made the move to coastal Spain. Whatever the case may be, if your impossible man is ever reminiscent of his hometown, splurge on a customizable map serving tray to bring him a little bit closer to home. No matter which place stays near and dear to his heart while living miles away from it, this serving tray will honor it in his new home. Use it as a constant table centerpiece to hold candles and other items, a serving tray for cheese and crackers when you have guests or a decorative wall piece to show off to guests.

Buy: Custom Map Serving Tray $65.00

Pistachio Pedestal

BEST FOR NUT LOVERS

Let’s get nutty. Well, tree nutty. For any and all pistachio-loving dudes out there, gift this pedestal bowl so he can get cracking. Simply place a slew of pistachios in the upper bowl and leave the shells at the bottom trough. It’s a totally unique gift that will need a bit of explaining upon opening.

Buy: Pistachio Pedestal $48.00

WWF Adopt a Great White Shark

BEST FOR THE DO-GOODER

It can be hard to get the do-gooder in your life anything, especially if they’re not as interested in material goods. WWF’s symbolic adoptions are a great way to give them something meaningful, while still having something to actually give them. The $60 gift set includes an adoption certificate, photo and best of all, a cute plush of the animal. The pandas are popular, but spare a thought for ecologically important but not as cute animals, like the great white shark.

Buy: WWF Symbolic Adoption $60.00

The Happy Hour Budweiser Can Onesie

BEST FOR THE BEER GUY

Sometimes the most ridiculous gifts can be the best gifts, and that’s exactly the case with The Happy Hour Budweiser Can Onesie. For any Budweiser beer lover, this seems like a general must-have. The kind of gift that’ll have your giftee kicking their feet up and cracking open another cold one.

Buy: The Happy Hour Budweiser Can Onesie $89.99

Braun Classic Analog Alarm Clock

BEST FOR THE LATE SLEEPER

Most people probably use their phones as their alarms, but it’s no secret that phones can be a distraction when it comes to bedtime, whether that’s from blue light or doomscrolling. That’s why an alarm clock can be a surprisingly good gift for one’s mental and physical health, even though everyone hates their alarm clocks. Of course, this clock won’t make getting out of bed any easier, but it looks good and is made by the design masters at Braun.

Buy: Braun Alarm Clock $40.00

GETMr. Daily 3-in-1 Face Lotion

ANTI-AGING PICK

Is your man protecting his mug from the sun? We didn’t think so. This year, we tested and loved this new facial sunscreen designed specifically for the tougher skin on men’s face. This mineral sunscreen and moisturizer provides everything his skin needs to look its best for years to come. GETMr. is a broad-spectrum mineral SPF 30 sunscreen that also contains moisturizers and plant extracts. It’s also free from parabens, animal cruelty, sulfates and chemical SPF.

Buy: GETMr. Daily 3-in-1 Face Lotion $39.99

Jot Coffee

BEST FOR COFFEE LOVERS

We know, trying a new cup of joe that isn’t your day-to-day go-to from Dunkin’ can sound pretty scary, but in this case, it’s completely worth it. If your impossible man is a coffee lover, then get him to try out Jot Coffee — the purest, most concentrated coffee on the planet. Because it’s 20 times more caffeinated than any coffee alternative, you only need one tablespoon to transform a simple glass of iced water into the smoothest, tastiest coffee on the planet.

When you’re on the hunt for gift ideas for the impossible man, you want to find something he hasn’t heard of before, and this concentrate is the coffee world’s best-kept secret right now. Perfect for DIY iced coffee or creative cocktails, we think any coffee lover will appreciate this super-coffee as much as we did.

Buy: Jot Coffee $49.95

