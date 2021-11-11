CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Steak Diane

beef2live.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteak Diane is an American dish of a pan-fried beefsteak with a sauce made from the seasoned pan juices, generally prepared in restaurants tableside, and flambéed. It was popular in the middle of the 20th century, and became considered dated by 1980. "Steak Diane" does not appear in the...

beef2live.com

Comments / 3

OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
RECIPES
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Avocados?

A perfectly ripe avocado is a beautiful thing. Cutting into one and finding an interior that's buttery, smooth, and a beautiful light green hue is a satisfying feeling. Perhaps you've heard that avocado should never go in the refrigerator, that it prevents them ripening or turns the green flesh black. Is that true? Should you ever store a ripe avocado in the refrigerator? What about an unripe avocado? And what are you supposed to do with the leftover half of an avocado? To answer all of these questions, we consulted some food professionals.
FOOD & DRINKS
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Michael Symon Closed So Many Of His Restaurants

Are you a fan of celebrity chef Michael Symon? You might know this Cleveland-born chef for his early Food Network appearances on shows such as "Ready... Set... Cook!" and "Food Nation with Bobby Flay," his 2008 win of "The Next Iron Chef," and his frequent hosting duties of past shows such as "The Melting Pot" (via Food Network). But long before Symon was a television star, he was working hard in the restaurant business, opening his first hometown spot with his wife Liz way back in 1997 (via USA Today). Recognition came quickly, with Food & Wine naming Symon as its top new chef the following year, and a quick succession of restaurant openings followed until the chef racked up an astounding 21 eateries.
CELEBRITIES
princesspinkygirl.com

Cheesy Potato Casserole

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Finger lickin’ Cheesy Potato Casserole is a classic, comforting side dish that your family will love. It will be sure to please everyone’s taste buds with its creamy texture and cheesy goodness. This dish is also super easy to prepare thanks to the frozen hashbrowns potatoes and only 10-minutes prep time.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Classic Thanksgiving Side Andrew Zimmern Makes Just Like His Grandma

Fans of chef and television host Andrew Zimmern might know him from his Travel Channel show, "Bizarre Foods," on which he's eaten shiver-inducing items ranging from coconut grubs to fermented shark meat. However, the avid gourmand is just as renowned for his soulful home cooking that often features recipes he learned from his family. Zimmern's favorite roast chicken recipe, for example, is based on his grandmother's technique.
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

What's for dinner tonight? Let's try a one-dish meal packed with all the yummiest ingredients you can find! Food enthusiast and recipe developer Hayley MacLean has crafted this mouthwatering Mexican cornbread casserole recipe, and it's sure to please the whole family. "This dish is a hit because it is full of flavor, is super simple to put together, and is super hearty and filling," MacLean explains of the dish. "One pan of this will feed the whole family with leftovers to spare." We totally second this. Anything to make dinner quick and tasty, we're here for it!

