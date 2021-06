Eric Shandroff aka Myster-E Edutainment is a creative and captivating Hip Hop MC, spoken word poet, and teaching artist. He currently works as a teaching artist for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, facilitating workshops in schools for poetry and Hip Hop. Myster-E serves as a board member for Rappers and Rabbis, an organization that fuses Jewish Education with Hip Hop practices. Myster-E is deep rooted in Hip Hop culture as a member of the Universal Zulu Nation, and has opened for Hip Hop icons such as KRS One, Prodigy of Mobb Deep, Joel Ortiz, Papoose, and more. Myster-E is now a U.S. Hip Hop Cultural Ambassador for Next Level USA and has been named to represent Team Poland, in which he will be performing for audiences and facilitating workshops and classes.