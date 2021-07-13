The Best Restaurants In Wynwood

If there's one place in the Midwest that you can trust for seafood, it's Chicago. Between the aquatic treasures nearby, and the ability to ship supplies quickly from either coast, the tasty secrets of the deep are available to all. Add in some of the best chefs in the country, and it's not hard to see why Chicago is rife with excellent seafood restaurants that serve slurpable oysters, pristine tuna tartare, buttery lobster rolls and crab legs by the pound. Better yet, there's something for every budget—from quick-service lunch in the Loop to splurge-worthy steakhouses. We went on an extended expedition throughout the city and gathered our breakdown of the best seafood restaurants in Chicago.