Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: Our top picks from day two

By now we're well into day two of the Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, which means we're in the latter parts of the race where all the action starts to kick off. Like today's action on the Cols du Galibier and Granon, we know the final hours of the Prime Day sales will be fraught with action.

With time running out, you're still entirely welcome to head straight to Amazon and search the sales for yourself, we'll even help you go straight there , but the time it takes you to find the right deal could lead to it selling out before you do, so we think there's a better way. We've spent a lot of time digging through the sales to find good deals that are relevant to cyclists, so why not take advantage of that and let us guide you to the best deals?

So far we've seen plenty of Prime Day Garmin deals , with the Edge 530, 130 Plus and 1030 Plus computers all at their best-ever prices. There are also a tonne of Prime Day smartwatch deals including more Garmin but also Suunto and Polar. That's in addition to clothing, tools and plenty more besides, as you'll see below.

However, be mindful that the clock is ticking; all deals will end at midnight tonight, but some may end sooner, as not all of the deals are available for the full 48 hours. Similarly, not all deals went live at the start of the two-day event, and there'll be more deals going live every minute. Luckily, we've got a team of deal hunters and a hoard of tools at our disposal that allow us to quickly sift through the savings to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals for cyclists, and we'll be sharing them all below.

The one minor caveat to Amazon Prime Day is that to get the best deals, you'll need to be signed up to Amazon Prime. There are a host of benefits for doing so, but none greater than the discount you'll, which can easily offset a month's subscription.

Amazon also offers a free trial period for new users, but just remember that if you sign up specifically for a Prime Day cycling deal, to cancel your subscription once your order has been delivered.

Rest assured, we only ever share deals that we would be happy to buy ourselves, and we use various tools to assess the quality of the deals on offer. This includes software that allows us to compare prices against the wider market, as well as tools that allow us to compare over time. Therefore, you can be confident that any deal included in this Amazon Prime Day cycling deals roundup will be a genuinely good deal for that respective product.

What are the best Amazon cycling deals available right now?

Quick Deals USA

🚲 Bike computer : 36% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus & HRM Dual

🚲 Camelbak : 31 - 47% off various CamelBak cycling bottles

🚲 Smartwatches : Up to 51% off Garmin Forerunner, 43% off Instinct, 35% off Fenix 6 and more

🚲 Biometrics : Save on Garmin, Wahoo, Polar and Coospo heart rate monitors

🚲 Smartwatch : Save $125 on Suunto 9 Peak, Baro and more





Quick Deals UK

🚲 Bike computer : Garmin Edge 530 computer at best-ever price with 38% off

🚲 Cycling jackets : 56% off Gore Paclite rainproof, perfect for the British Summer

🚲 Bike cleaning : 65% off 5L of Muc Off, 54% off drivetrain cleaner and 59% off the Ultimate Cleaning Kit

🚲 Summer cycling : Gore C5 short sleeve jersey gets 56% off

🚲 Fuel up : HIGH5 Energy Gel 20 pack for £7.95

Most popular deals so far

These are the top five most popular deals that are still available, based on the number of clicks from Cyclingnews readers so far. This total was calculated at the end of Tuesday, day one of the Amazon Prime Day sales.

USA

UK

Amazon Prime Day cycling deals USA

Garmin Vector 3S Pedal-based Power Meter | 17% off

Was $635.00 | Now $529.99

Garmin's single sided power meter gives you accurate power measurement, doubling up the left side value to give you your power output. With everything enclosed in the pedal body it's neat and you can expect around 120 hours of data on the replaceable coin cell battery. View Deal

Garmin Enduro | 38% off

Was $799.99 | Now $499.99

The Garmin Enduro is designed to offer huge battery life. It does that in spades, with up to 300 hours of GPS tracking. Solar charging means it will keep itself topped up when you're out and about and its optical HRM and pulseox monitoring will keep abreast of your health and fitness. View Deal

Suunto 9 Peak GPS smartwatch | 20% off

Was $569.00 | Deal price $455.00

The Peak 9 is a GPS-enabled smartwatch that can provide navigation, track your heart rate, monitor 80 different sports, control music and more. It's geared towards adventure and exercise, but wouldn't look out of place in all other walks of live. View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus & HRM Dual | 36% off

Was $699.99 | Deal price $449.99

Until it was recently superseded by the Edge 1040, the 1030 Plus was Garmin's range-topping GPS computer. We've only once seen it as cheap as this, but this time it comes with the added value of an included HRM Dual heart rate monitor. View Deal

Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect exercise bike | 20% off

Was $499.99 | Deal price $399.99

This smart indoor exercise bike is a budget alternative to Peloton. It has a fixed flywheel like spin bikes at the gym, and it can connect to the Echelon app (you'll need to bring your own tablet or smartphone) where you'll find a hoard of instructor-led classes. View Deal

Suunto 9 Baro GPS smartwatch | 34% off

Was $599.00 | Deal price $397.79

This high-spec smartwatch from Suunto comes with GPS activity tracking, route navigation, a colour touchscreen, heart rate tracking, a 170-hour battery life, and more. It's available in stainless or titanium construction, in a range of colours. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 7 | 28% off

Was $429.00 | Now $309.00

With loads of fitness tracking functionality including ECG and pulseox monitoring, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers plenty for the athlete, including workout recording and sleep tracking. That's in addition to playing your tracks and contactless payment via Apple Pay. View Deal

DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo 4K camera | 21% off

Was $538.99 | Deal price $299.00

Whether you're vlogging or simply want to record your ride in the event of a crash, this is a superb low-profile option with a great discount. View Deal

Thule Cadence 2 Seat Bicycle Trailer | 36% off

Was $449.95 | Deal price $287.80

This two-seat bike trailer is a great way to bring the kids along for a ride before they're old enough to pedal of their own accord, or for longer rides that might see them tired. It weighs 22lb, comes with seatbelt-like safety straps, and folds down nice and flat when at home. View Deal

GoPro HERO8 Black | 17% off

Was $299.99 | Deal price $249.99

The former flagship action camera for GoPro (and, let's be honest, by proxy the whole industry). It's a few years old, but it's still among the best out there. View Deal

Garmin Instinct | 30% off

Was $249.99 | Now $175.00

The original Garmin Instinct is a robust smartwatch with military grade ruggedness. It gives you long battery life and, via its in-built optical heart rate measurement will track your health and fitness 24/7. View Deal

Smith Optics Attack Max ChromaPop Sunglasses | 38% off

Was $249.00 | Deal price $154.99

Cycling sunglasses are both fashion and function. They protect your eyes from the sun and wind, help you see, and they have to look great too. The Smith Attack Max ChromaPop look great and it's easy to swap to the included second lens for different lighting conditions. View Deal

Le Col Men's Pro Bib Shorts | 25% off

Were $205.00 | Deal price $153.75

Le Col has quickly made a name for itself with its Italian-made cycling kit. Worn by the Bora-Hansgrohe pro team, these shorts feature a Pro Dolomiti seat pad for long ride comfort and a close pro fit. View Deal

Smith Trace MIPS Helmet | Up to 42% off

Was $260.00 | Deal price from $149.99

The Smith Trace MIPS helmet is available in a whole range of sizes and 20 different colours, with some at full price, others with this hefty discount. They all feature Smith's Koroyd crushable layer rather than the traditional EPS foam shell and add MIPS for even more protection from injury in a crash. View Deal

Le Col Men's Aqua Zero Jersey | 25% off

Was $185.00 | Deal price $138.75

Le Col's take on the Gabba is made from a water and wind resistant, breathable, lightly insulated Aqua Zero fabric for on-bike comfort when working hard in wet weather. There's a high collar and tight, aero fit and 3+1 rear pockets for all your kit and your valuables. View Deal

Le Col Men's Hors Categorie SS Jersey | 30% off

Was $190.00 | Deal price $133.00

The Le Col Hors Categorie jersey is designed to go long with a comfortable fit and fabrics that aren't too compressive or lightweight but feel comfortable to ride in however far you plan to go. There are comfortable embroidered logos and a long reflective strip on the middle pocket to up visibility. View Deal

Polar Vantage M | 64% off at Amazon

Was $279.95 | Now $99.95

Another option if you're looking for a multisport GPS smartwatch is the Polar Vantage M. It's got Polar's high-definition wrist-based heart rate monitoring, is lightweight and has the option to swap wristbands.

The Vantage M works with the Polar Flow app to keep track of your training and also interfaces out to Strava, TrainingPeaks and other fitness tracking apps. View Deal

Oakley Sutro sunglasses | 32% off

Was $178.00 | Deal price $121.10

The Sutro are a large-lens, stylish pair or sunglasses made using high-quality materials and Oakley's renowned lens tech for impressive comfort and on-bike performance. View Deal

Gore Men's C5 Thermo Bib Tights | 31% off

Were $170.00 | Deal price $117.40

Kit yourself out for cooler weather with these thermal tights from Gore, with a fleeced fabric and DWR treatment to help keep road spray at bay. They incorporate Gore Windstopper fabric in the front of the seatpad, to make things that much more comfortable on your cold rides. View Deal

Thousand Chapter MIPS helmet | 26% off

Was $145.00 | Deal price $108.00

Thousand has a solid reputation for its quality and stylish commuter-style cycling helmets. This one, the Chapter MIPS, comes with a magnetic rear light for 30 Lumens of added safety, and eight vents to keep your head cool on warmer days. View Deal

Suunto Core Sports smartwatch | 17% off

Was $123.00 | Deal price $105.83

While not a true smartwatch, the Suunto Core is a great budget choice for outdoor enthusiasts, no matter if you're into cycling, hiking, camping or other. Features include an altimeter, a barometer and a compass, but there's also a dual clock function for when you're in another time zone. View Deal

Garmin Varia RVR315 Radar | 33% off

Was $149.99 | Deal price $99.99

Fixed to the rear of your bike, this device will use radar to detect traffic approaching and send a warning to a device on your handlebars, be that a smartphone, your computer or the Varia display. View Deal

Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones | 30% off

Was $129.95 | Deal price $89.95

Bone conduction headphones are really useful for cyclists who want to listen to a podcast or music while out on the open road. It means you don't shut out the other road users, allowing you to remain aware of what's going on around you. View Deal

AfterShokz Aeropex Bone Conduction Headphones | 30% off

Was $129.95 | Deal price $89.95

With an eight-hour battery life, IP67 waterproof rating and an exclusive added sport pack and sport belt, these Aeropex earphones are as good a price as we've ever seen. View Deal

Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap| 36% off

Was $119.99 | Deal price $73.94

Fizik makes some of the best cycling shoes , and while we haven't reviewed this particular model our experience with Fizik shoes is almost always good. Plus, they look dead stylish, which always helps. View Deal

Thousand Heritage helmet | 25% off

Was $99.00 | Deal price $74.00

The Heritage embodies Thousand's style, with its vintage moto design and small inbuilt visor. There's also a secret hole behind the logo, through which you can put your bike lock. View Deal

Smith Express MIPS Helmet | Up to 37% off

Was $110.00 | Deal price from $69.00

Another Smith helmet with a decent discount for the right size and colour, the Express MIPS mixes urban style with a full set of protection features, including MIPS and a rear vent light. There are 13 vents in total and a removeable fabric visor for comfortable city riding. View Deal

Magicshine RN1200 Front Light | 20% off

Was $74.99 | Deal price $59.99

As its name indicates, the Magicshine RN1200 puts out 1200 lumens on its peak mode of its three constant and two flashing options. Runtimes vary from 1.5 up to 7 hours and there's USB C recharging in 2.5 hours. Usefully, a USB C cable will also allow you to use the RN1200 as a power bank for your other devices. The base is compatible with a Garmin mount too. View Deal

AfterShokz OpenMove Bone Conduction Headphones | 30% off

Was $79.95 | Deal price $55.95

One of the best-priced products from Aftershokz (now known as Shokz) is the Openmove. It gets the same bone conduction tech, a six-hour battery life, IP55 waterproofing and naturally, Bluetooth connectivity. View Deal

Garmin HRM Dual | 24% off

Was $69.99 | Deal price $52.50

With a battery that lasts up to 3.5 years, the HRM dual will take you through multiple years of training, both indoors and out. It runs using both ANT+ and Bluetooth, so you don't need an ANT+ connector for your Zwifting needs.

This deal brings it below that of the latest Wahoo Tickr, which means it's likely to be a popular one. View Deal

Thousand Jr. Kids' helmet | 25% off

Was $60.00 | Deal price $45.00

Like the adult version, the Thousand Jr. kids helmet follows the vintage moto style. It features six vents, it's available in six colours, and comes with a sticker pack so your little one can style it how they like. View Deal

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds | 35% off

Was $45.99 | Deal price $29.89

I own a pair of these earphones and can confirm that they're seriously good for the price. I bought them in 2020 for the work-from-home-zoom-call-onslaught and surge of riding indoors. They never once failed me. I never had one fall out of my ears, even when riding them on pretty aggressive gravel terrain. View Deal

CooSpo H6 Heart Rate Monitor | 32% off

Was $35.99 | Deal price $24.59

With this deal, this value heart rate monitor undercuts all of the major brands by at least half, meaning if you want to track your heart rate while riding, there aren't many cheaper options. View Deal

Finish Line Super Bike Wash | 15% off

Was $12.99 | Deal price $11.03

I'm never sure if Finish Line means that this is a wash for super bikes, or a bike wash that is super. In a way, it's kind of both. It's designed to be sprayed on and wiped (or rinsed) off, forgoing the bucket and sponge (and water altogether if you wish). It's basically meant to provide a quick light wash between 'proper' cleans; the sort that's most often reserved only for your super-bike. View Deal

Finish Line 1-Step Chain Cleaner and Lubricant | 16% off

Was $9.25 | Deal price $7.76

Cleaning the chain is probably everyone's least favourite bike maintenance job. This cunning product from Finish Line makes it a lot easier though as it flushes out old lube and dirt in a single step while applying a new wet lube layer to your chain. It's designed for bikes that see occasional or commuting use, helping to keep rust from forming. View Deal

Finish Line E-Bike cleaner | 24% off

Was $8.99 | Deal price $6.78

It might seem like a gimmick at first, but this e-bike cleaner is formulated to avoid inadvertent damage to the electrical components of an e-bike when cleaning it. It's also suitable for exercise bikes. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day cycling deals UK

Echelon EX-5s Smart Connect Exercise Bike | 21% off

Was £1,698.00 | Deal price £1,349.00

If you're looking for a smart bike that will provide instructor-led indoor cycling classes, you've probably heard of Echelon, the biggest competitor to the market leader Peloton. This is one of the brand's best exercise bikes, and comes complete with a 21.5-in touchscreen up front. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro | 53% off

Was £649.99 | Deal price £307.80

The 6X Pro gives you the peak of Garmin's smartwatch functionality in a larger format that's easier to read. There's pretty much all the cycling functionality you could need, plus it monitors your fitness, recovery and sleep. There's even on board music. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | 49% off

Was £599.00 | Deal price £304.99

A little smaller than the 6X Pro, the Fenix 6 Pro still packs the same functionality, including turn by turn navigation with built-in basemaps and the connectivity to link wirelessly to power meters, smartphones and your home WiFi network for easy syncing. View Deal

Polar Grit X | 37% off

Was £379.00 | Now £236.99

As an alternative to Garmin's smartwatches, the Polar Grit X gives you long battery life with up to 40 hours of full GPS tracking, which you can extend to 100 hours. It's light at 64g and non-bulky so it's comfortable to wear and it supports Komoot-based navigation and Strava connectivity. View Deal

GoPro Hero8 Black Action Cam Bundle | 30% off

Was £329.99 | Deal price £229.99

With 4k60 video and 12Mp still capability, the Hero8 lets you record all your rides just like a pro rider. It comes with two levels of image stabilisation. You can also shoot 8x slo-mo video at 1040/240fps. This bundle includes the camera, a spare battery, protective housing and carrying case. View Deal

Garmin Edge 530 | 38% off

Was £259.99 | Deal price £159.99

Among the best cycling computers available, the Edge 530 eschews a touchscreen in favour of the simplicity of buttons, but don't let that fool you into thinking this is a basic computer. It's packed with all the features you're likely to need, including maps, connectivity other sensors and much much more. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earphones | 44% off

Was £249.95 | Deal price £139.00

Bose needs no introduction as a brand, and the QuietComfort Noise Cancelling earphones are another example of the brand's ability to create high quality products. Even at this price, they're a bit of a treat, but with their impressive audio, noise cancellation, Aware mode (to let in the surrounding sounds) and more, it's unlikely you'll be disappointed with your purchase. View Deal

POC Octal MIPS Helmet | 25% off

Was £180.00 | Deal price £134.49

The POC Octal offers POC's large vent style and comfortable fit in a mid-priced helmet. You get MIPS protection built in as well and it's impressively lightweight. It's available in a couple of colours and all three sizes at this discounted price. View Deal

Invoxia GPS bike tracker | 19% off

Was £159.00 | Deal price £129.37

If you're worried about bike theft, there are a few preventative measures you can take. The best bike locks will hopefully prevent it from happening, but no lock is unbreakable, so the best GPS bike trackers are a great way to increase your chances of recovering the bike if ever it does get taken. View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PI5 Noise Cancelling Earphones | 40% off

Was £199.99 | Deal price £119.00

With active noise cancellation that can adapt to the environment, a 15 minute quick charge allowing an hour of listening, and smart assistant support such as Google and Siri, these are a great pair of earphones for anyone looking for headphones for all walks of life, both on and off the bike. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | 43% off

Was £199.99 | Now £113.05

The Versa gives you voice commands as well as GPS and optical heart rate. It works with the Fitbit app to track workouts, sleep and recovery and there's 6 months' premium Fitbit membership included. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 | 34% off

Was £159.99 | Now £105.00

With GPS and optical HRM, the Forerunner 45 gives you tracking functionality at bargain price. You get up to 13 hours of GPS tracking or 7 days working as a smartwatch. As well as black, it's available in white, lilac and red versions. View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 Plus | 41% off

Was £169.99 | Deal price £99.99

If you're not looking for all the latest functionality, the Edge 130 does a lot of what Garmin's pricier computers do but at a bargain price. Its monochrome screen is easy to read, it's compact and is operated via four buttons on the sides of the case. View Deal

AfterShokz Aeropex Sport Headphones | 36% off

Was £149.95 | Deal price £95.96

The Aeropex's bone conduction audio technology is particularly useful to cyclists, given it's best we avoid completely filling our ears with music whilst riding out on the road. The Aeropex isn't the latest in the range, but it scored highly in our Aeropex review . View Deal

Garmin HRM-Pro | 25% off

Was £119.99 | Deal price £89.95

Garmin's top-of-range heart rate strap gives you dual ANT+ and BLE connectivity and will store and forward your data so you can run or swim without a smartwatch. It runs for up to a yar on a CR2032 battery and is waterproof to 5 ATM. View Deal

Gore Paclite cycling jacket | 56% off

Was £199.99 | Deal price £88.05

While buying a rain jacket in the height of summer might seem unusual to the rest of the world, it's par for the course in the UK. A Paclite jacket especially so, which is designed to pack down small into a pocket and be on hand when the weather takes an unexpected turn. View Deal

Gore Phantom men's cycling jacket | 54% off

Was £179.99 | Deal price £83.29

The Phantom cycling jacket is aimed at year-round commuters and winter warriors alike, and while cold weather isn't an issue we're dealing with, it's one that will inevitably return... this is the UK after all. View Deal

Abus Bordo Combination Folding Lock | 39% off

Was £89.95 | Deal price £54.98

Abus is a dominating force in the bike lock market, and its Bordo folding locks have been rated highly by us in the past. This particular one comes with a four-digit code, rather than a key, meaning you'll never have that annoying lost-your-keys moment. View Deal

JBL Tune 125 TWS Wireless Earphones | 44% off

Was £89.99 | Deal price £49.99

JBL is among the most well-known brands for audio tech. Its Tune 125 wireless earphones come with a battery life of up to 32 hours, active noise cancellation tech and crisp sound. A great accompaniment when you're spinning away the hours on the indoor trainer. View Deal

POC Omne Air MIPS Helmet | Up to 67% off

Was £140.00 | Deal price from £46.14

If you've got a small head and want a black helmet, you can pick up the Omne Air MIPS for under £50, although there are smaller discounts too on other sizes and colours. It's another comfortable helmet option from POC with its large vents for plenty of airflow and MIPS built in for added protection in a crash. View Deal

JBL Tune 130NC TWS Wireless Earphones | 44% off

Was £79.99 | Deal price £44.99

With 40 hours of battery, Active Noise Cancelling tech and sweatproof design, these JBL wireless in ear headphones will be hard to ignore. They're marginally better specced than the Tune 125 also listed here, at a slightly higher price. View Deal

Gore C5 Opti men's cycling bib shorts | 56% off

Was £99.99 | Deal price £43.74

Gore's C5 bib shorts are a very well renowned pair of mid-priced cycling shorts on any normal day, so to find them with this level of discount easily puts them among the best value available online this week. View Deal

Cateye AMPP 1100 Front Light | 55% off

Was £94.99 | Deal price £42.89

If you really want nighttime vision on the road, then the AMPP 1100 is a great option. With 55% off, it's down among the price bracket of lights less than half as powerful, so while the days are currently long, now is a great time to buy. View Deal

Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit | 50% off

Was £74.99 | Deal price £37.58

While the summer weather means bikes don't get quite so dirty, there's never a wrong time of year to give your bike a thorough clean, especially as it helps them to last longer, which is no doubt useful at the moment with bike parts so hard to get hold of. As with any job, having the correct tools is essential and this Ultimate Cleaning Kit from Muc Off will ensure you have them to hand. View Deal

Garmin HRM Dual | 42% off

Was £59.99 | Deal price £34.99

Using both ANT+ and Bluetooth, the HRM Dual allows you to connect to Zwift without an ANT+ connector, saving you even more money. View Deal

SKS Raceblade Pro XL mudguards | 36% off

Was £54.99 | Deal price £34.99

Whether you're permanently converting your road bike to a winter steed or temporarily want a little extra coverage for a long wet ride, the Raceblade Pro XL are a great solution. They simply clip onto your forks and seatstays and are just as easy to remove afterwards. View Deal

Pro Bike tool wall mount | 47% off

Was £59.99 | Deal price £31.99

Hanging a single bike from a wall via the top tube, this indoor storage rack lifts your bike from the floor, keeping it out of the way and off your clean carpets. It can be adjusted to hold it further from the wall, and it fixes using three large screws. View Deal

Cateye AMPP 800 Front Light | 55% off

Was £64.99 | Deal price £28.99

The AMPP 800 packs enough power - 800 Lumens - to see where you're going, even when you start to pick up the pace, and will be hard to miss by other road users. View Deal

CatEye AMPP 500 / VIZ 150 light set | 53% off

Was £59.99 | Deal price £28.19

This lightset combines the mid-powered front light with a powerful rear for the perfect 'be-seen' combination. It's a great addition to your arsenal if you regularly ride among traffic on overcast days or dark nights. View Deal

Awang 5-25Nm Torque Wrench | 36% off

Was £43.99 | Deal price £27.99

With delicate bolts and carbon parts, a torque wrench is more and more an essential tool if you want to do any bike maintenance yourself. This Awang wrench set covers the range for the majority of bike parts and comes with a collection of five hex heads from 3mm up to 8mm as well as four Torx heads, a long 5mm hex and an extender. View Deal

Cateye Viz Rear Light | 47% off

Was £49.99 | Deal price £26.69

A decent rear light will help keep you more visible during the day and is a necessity for night riding. With up to 450 lumens output, the Viz fits the bill in its Daytime Hyperflash mode, although there are another three mode options for other conditions, including group rides. Runtimes head up to 65 hours and there's Micro USB recharging. View Deal

On-Guard 8001 Brute | 37% off

Was £41.99 | Deal price £26.61

With a hardened steel shackle measuring 16.8mm thick, this 2kg lock is Brute by name and brute by nature. It measures 20.2cm x 11.5cm, making it small enough to mount to your frame - mount included - or fit into a rucksack with ease. View Deal

Abus Catena 6806K Chain Lock | 21% off

Was £27.98 | Deal price £21.99

This chain lock from Abus is a great way to secure your bike to larger obstacles, where a D-Lock can't reach, or secure your wheels to the frame as a second line of defence to would-be thieves. View Deal

High 5 Zero Electrolyte Tabs 8 Pack | 30% off

Was £27.95 | Deal price £19.55

For shorter rides or turbo sessions where you don't need carbs, electrolyte tabs help replace salts lost in your sweat. Here's a chance to stock up, with 8 tubes of 20. If you don't fancy pink grapefruit flavour, there are loads of other options on site with a similar level of discount. View Deal

Cateye AMPP 500 Front Light | 59% off

Was £39.99 | Deal price £16.49

Cateye makes some of the best bike lights on the market, so to find one with this discount is worth a look. It's the 500-lumen version of the AMPP. Just enough to see with on dark lanes, but best kept to help you be seen by other traffic. View Deal

Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream | 38% off

Was £22.50 | Deal price £13.96

With the temperatures as warm as they are this week, the increased buildup of heat and sweat is a prime breeding ground for chafing and saddle sores. Chamois cream reduces the abrasion between skin and shorts, and helps avoid the minor cuts, bruises and pressure that can result. View Deal

High 5 Energy Drink Orange 2,2kg | 32% off

Was £17.99 | Deal price £12.19

Stock up on High 5's orange flavour drink with this big tub at a big discount. Made with a mix of maltodextrin and glucose, it also contains sodium and potassium to replace lost minerals. It's naturally flavoured and free of aspartame and other artificial sweeteners too. View Deal

Muc Off Nano-Tech bike cleaner 5L | 65% off

Was £34.47 | Deal price £12.19

A fully biodegradable formula complete with Muc Off's Nano technology, which is designed to break down dirt more quickly. This bike cleaning fluid comes in a 5L bottle, which can then be decanted into smaller reusable spray bottles. View Deal

HIGH5 Energy Gel 20 pack | 71% off

Was £26.99 | Deal price £7.95

Whether you're trying to fuel an indoor interval session or a 100-mile sportive, energy gels are among the best way to fuel up quickly, without solid food sitting in your stomach uncomfortably. They can often be expensive, but to get 20 of them for under 40p each is as good value as we've seen for a long time. View Deal

SiS Go Isotonic Energy Gel 7 pack | 60% off

Was £14.00 | Deal price £5.50

Whether it's a race, a training ride, or an ultra fondo, carbohydrates are key, and the SIS Go Isotonic energy gels come with 22 grams of them in a stomach-friendly isotonic formula. Just don't eat more than three per hour. View Deal

SIS Go Hydro Zero Sugar Electrolyte Tablets | 31% off

Was £7.99 | Deal price £5.49

With the weather as hot as it currently is, there's probably not been a better time to add electrolytes to your drinks. SIS is among the biggest cycling sports drink brands out there, and these effervescent tabs come with caffeine for an added boost - though be aware that caffeine can also dehydrate you, so there are others available without if that's a concern. View Deal

Muc-Off Nano-Tech Bike Cleaner | 56% off

Was £12.06 | Deal price £5.25

The OG bike cleaning product, Muc Off, has evolved over the years, but at its core, it's designed to gently rid your bike of dirt, grime, oils and all the other road- or trail nasties. Stock up on this one. You'll probably need it come winter. View Deal

Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant | 51% off

Was £8.99 | Deal price £4.38

On the face of it, this looks like a pretty unremarkable sachet of tubeless sealant, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Not only is the sealant itself really good at its job of sealing punctures, but the opening to the sachet is the exact width to slide over a valve, meaning you don't need to mess about with hoses or removing the tyre. On the rear, there's a measurement guide too, allowing you to use just the right amount. View Deal

Audible: Three months free

Finally, Prime Day cycling deals also extend to subscription deals, in this case Audible, which allows you to download and listen to audiobooks with a set number of monthly credits. I tend to listen to audiobooks whilst riding outside (with one earphone only), and I find it an amazing way to learn, without investing any additional time off the bike. View Deal

