Best Monitor Memorial Day Deals 2022: 4K, Gaming and More

With Memorial Day almost upon us, we check the internet for the best Memorial Day monitor deals.

It's more difficult than ever to find savings on internal components like CPUs or RAM or even locate a high-end graphics card close to MSRP. However, buying a new monitor could have an even more dramatic effect on your tech life than improving your system's performance. The good news is that there are plenty of monitor deals to be had.

If you do any kind of PC gaming, getting a gaming monitor with a high-refresh rate and adaptive sync will completely change the way you play, eliminating tearing and ghosting. Upgrading to a larger screen or one with a higher resolution will let you have a more immersive experience.

And if you want to be productive, moving up to a higher resolution will give you more screen real estate for multitasking or editing documents. Getting a monitor with a wider color gamut will make everything you look at, including this web page, more attractive.

Below, we're listing all the best monitor deals. Whether you're shopping for one of the best gaming monitors , or just an inexpensive second or third screen, you can find.

Specs to Look For: Monitor Deals

Size - 27 inches seems to be the typical entry-level size where 24 inches is small and 32-inches or higher should be considered large.

Refresh Rate - If you're a gamer, you'll prefer a high-refresh rate display that's at least 120 Hz and supports FreeSync and / or G-Sync technology. Unless you're an esports professional, you probably don't need more than 165 Hz.

Resolution - 4K is the top resolution most people can afford, but it can be expensive if you want both high resolution and high refresh rates. You can usually get a good price on 2K, high refresh monitors and even better savings on 1080p screens.

Best Monitor Deals

Hottest Monitor Deals Overall

LG 24MP60G-B 24-Inch IPS: was $170, now $136 at Amazon

Users holding put for an affordable 24-inch IPS display should check out this offer from Amazon on the LG 24MP60G-B gaming monitor. It has an FHD resolution and a 1ms response time lending to its AMD FreeSync certification. View Deal

Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch Curved Monitor: was $799, now $549 at Acer

The Acer Predator Z35P is a 35-inch curved gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 100Hz refresh rate, and a 3440x1440 resolution. This monitor also uses Nvidia G-Sync technology. View Deal

Gigabyte M32U: was $799, now $749 at Newegg

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers. This offer is also available at Best Buy . View Deal

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $329, now $234 at Newegg

This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB colour gamut and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price. Use promo code MDSBS24343 during checkout to redeem the offer. View Deal

Alienware AW2521HF: was $394, now $289 at Amazon

The AW2521HF is a 24.5-inch gaming panel with true 1ms GtG IPS response time, 1080p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, along with USB 3.0 ports, both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, and a 99% sRGB colour gamut. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix 27-Inch Monitor: was $500, now $469 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Strix 27-inch gaming monitor features a 170Hz IPS panel with a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. It's DisplayHDR 400 certified and has both HDMI and DisplayPort input options. View Deal

Best Gaming Monitor Deals

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $408, now $299 at Dell

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix PG259QNR: was $800, now $549 at Amazon

This 24-inch, eSports-tier FHD display boasts a 1 ms response time and a 360 Hz refresh rate, decent brightness and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. View Deal

Gigabyte G27FC: was $249, now $189 at Newegg

With some seriously good specs for gamers, this 27-inch FHD panel packs a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, adaptive sync and (most importantly for peak performance) a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate. This offer is also available at Best Buy and B&H . View Deal

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor: was $286, now $279 at Newegg

This 27-inch gaming monitor features a QHD resolution with a buttery smooth 170Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync for smooth variable refresh rate gameplay, a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut, low input lag and HDR. View Deal

Razer Raptor 27 (2K, 144 Hz) Monitor: was $700, now $619 at Amazon

Razer's 27-inch, 2K display has a gorgeous panel that covers nearly 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut, along with attractive RGB lighting. This is an all-time low price. View Deal

Best Productivity Monitor Deals

Dell UltraSharp UP3218K: was $5,010, now $3,769 at Dell

With a 31.5-inch panel and an 8K resolution, Dell's UltraSharp UP3218K is the ultimate monitor for professionals and business users. The monitor is factory-calibrated with an accuracy of Delta-E less than 2. View Deal

