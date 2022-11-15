Best Monitor Deals: 4K, Gaming, More

No matter how great your latest GPU or CPU upgrade, your tech life won't change as much as you'd like if you're still staring at the same old screen. If you do any kind of PC gaming, getting a gaming monitor with a high-refresh rate will change the way you play, eliminating tearing and ghosting. Upgrading to a larger screen or one with a higher resolution will let you have a more immersive experience or see more content at once. And, if you like your primary display(s), adding additional ones will improve your multitasking.

The good news is that there are plenty of great monitor deals to be had. Amazon and other retailers such as Newegg and Best Buy are offering amazing savings on screens this week and we're tracking them to help you find the right one. Whether you're shopping for one of the best gaming monitors , or just an inexpensive secondary or portable display, check out the highlighted monitor deals below.

Specs to Look For: Monitor Deals

Size - 27 inches seems to be the typical entry-level size where 24 inches is small and 32-inches or higher should be considered large.

Refresh Rate - If you're a gamer, you'll prefer a high-refresh rate display that's at least 120 Hz and supports FreeSync and / or G-Sync technology. Unless you're an esports professional, you probably don't need more than 165 Hz.

Resolution - 4K is the top resolution most people can afford, but it can be expensive if you want both high resolution and high refresh rates. You can usually get a good price on 2K, high refresh monitors and even better savings on 1080p screens.

Best Monitor Deals

Hottest Monitor Deals Overall

Dell G2722HS 27-Inch IPS Monitor: was $217, now $149 at Amazon

The Dell G2722HS uses a 27-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution. It has a maximum 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. There are two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort available for video input. View Deal

LG 32-Inch UltraGear QHD Monitor: was $250, now $200 at Walmart

The LG 32GN600-B spans 32-inches across and uses a VA panel with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440px. It’s AMD FreeSync Premium certified and has a high refresh rate of 165 Hz. Users get both a DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports to use for video input. View Deal

Dell 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $450, now $379 at Amazon and Dell

Users looking for a large curved display should appreciate this offer on the Dell S3422DWG. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate that caps out at 144 Hz. There are multiple video input options including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. View Deal

LG 34WP60C-B 34-Inch Curved Monitor: was $399, now $299 at Amazon

The LG 34WP60C-B curved display features a VA panel that spans 34-inches across. It has a UWQHD resolution which measures up to 3440 x 1440. This monitor is also AMD FreeSync Premium certified. View Deal

Dell S3222HG 32-inch Curved Monitor: was $299, now $229 at Amazon

The Dell S3222HG gaming monitor features a 32-inch VA panel with a 165 Hz resolution. It has a curvature of 1800R and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. View Deal

Dell 24.5-Inch 240 Hz Gaming Monitor: was $199, now $149 at Amazon

This gaming monitor spans 25-inches across and features an IPS panel with a refresh rate of 240 Hz. It covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. View Deal

Dell S3221QS (2 Inch Curved 4K, FreeSync, VA): was $399, now $319

When we tested Dell's S3221QS, we liked its strong contrast and stylish design. With a max refresh rate of 60Hz, it's not the best at gaming but, with variable refresh, it will do in a pinch for many titles, while also being a great screen for other tasks. View Deal

Aorus F343U (43-Inch, 4K 144Hz QLED): was $1,000, now $699 at Newegg

We loved this colorful and accurate big-screen monitor when we tested it for its class-leading contrast and excellent HDR. Just note that it has some limitations as a TV replacement. View Deal

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,499, now $799 at Newegg with rebate

This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had an amazing $900 cut from its original price!

Just know that to get the last $200 off, you'll have to deal with an old-school rebate (where you have to mail in the original UPC). Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editor's choice award. View Deal

Samsung M8 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor: was $729, now $590 at Amazon

The Samsung M8 is a 32-inch monitor that doubles as a Smart TV. It features a 4K resolution, built-in 1080p webcam and built-in speakers. In addition, it features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with Samsung's Smart TV UI with support for all major streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Sling TV (among others). View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 (32-inch, 2K, 240 Hz): was $799, now $610 at Amazon

This 32-inch monitor has a VA panel with a tight, 1000R curve, support for HDR600 and a 240 Hz refresh rate. We gave it 5 stars when we reviewed it. View Deal

GIGABYTE G24F 2 24-Inch 165Hz/180Hz 1080p Monitor: was $180, now $149 at Newegg

If your gaming monitor budget is tight, it's tough to beat this 1080p IPS model from Gigabyte. Its native refresh is 165 Hz, but it goes up to 180Hz in overdrive mode. While we haven't tested this panel, it's rated for 300 nits of brightness and 95% DCI-P3 and 125% sRGB. View Deal

AOC CQ27G2 27 Curved 144 Hz QHD Monitor: was $289, now $209 at Amazon

This monitor from AOC features a curved VA panel with a 2K resolution. It's AMD FreeSync certified and has a notable refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of just 1ms. View Deal

Dell S3222DGM 32-Inch 2K Gaming Monitor: was $529, now $289 at Dell

The best gaming monitor for most people, Dell's 32-inch S3222DGM is close to its all-time low price. The display sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and an extremely wide color gamut with excellent contrast. View Deal

Alienware AW2521HFL 25-inch, 240 Hz Monitor: was $349, now $299 at Dell

This is 24.5-inch monitor offers a 240 Hz refresh rate, which makes it ideal for eSports gaming. It also promises 400 nits of brightness and 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut, along with a built-in USB hub. View Deal

LG 43UN700T-B 43-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor: was $649, now $596 at Amazon

This screen is huge with a dense resolution of 3840 x 2160 to back it up. Users have two built-in 10-watt speakers to use with the 43UN700T-B as well as 4 HDMI inputs. This is the lowest price we've seen for this monitor since it was first released.



View Deal

Best Gaming Monitor Deals

LG 27GL83A-B 27-inch Ultragear QHD: was $379, now $279 at Amazon

This LG monitor is a great pick for a gaming monitor - featuring a 27-inch IPS panel with a 1ms response time, a 1440p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also G-Sync compatible. View Deal

MSI Optix MAG321QR: was $429, now $379 at Newegg

This 31.5-inch display from MSI has a 2560 x 1440 resolution with 165 Hz display and is officially listed as G-Sync compatible. It also has a built-in USB hub. View Deal

Gigabyte M32U: was $799, now $649 at Newegg

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers. Use coupon code LDYBW2232 to get it at this price. View Deal

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $269 at Dell

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix PG259QNR: was $549, now $399 at Amazon

This 24-inch, eSports-tier FHD display boasts a 1 ms response time and a 360 Hz refresh rate, decent brightness and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. View Deal

Best Productivity Monitor Deals

Dell UltraSharp UP3218K: was $5,029, now $4,024 at Dell

With a 31.5-inch panel and an 8K resolution, Dell's UltraSharp UP3218K is the ultimate monitor for professionals and business users. The monitor is factory-calibrated with an accuracy of Delta-E less than 2. View Deal

Best Portable Monitor Deals

Innocn 15A1F 15-inch Full HD OLED: was $349, now $199 at Amazon

The Innocn 15A1F offers 15.6 inches and a Full HD resolution in a portable monitor at an excellent price. But perhaps its best feature is that you get a colorful OLED panel after a discount. View Deal

InnoView 15.6-inch Portable Monitor 4K Touchscreen: was $599, now $399 at Amazon with coupon applied

The InnoView 15.6-inch portable monitor offers a 4K resolution, 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage, and USB-C/HDMI connectivity. As an added bonus with Windows-based machines, the InnoView monitor also features a touch screen. View Deal

