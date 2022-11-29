Best Cyber Monday Monitor Deals: 4K, Gaming, More

No matter how great your latest GPU or CPU upgrade, your tech life won't change as much as you'd like if you're still staring at the same old screen. If you do any kind of PC gaming, getting a gaming monitor with a high-refresh rate will change the way you play, eliminating tearing and ghosting. Upgrading to a larger screen or one with a higher resolution will let you have a more immersive experience or see more content at once. And, if you like your primary display(s), adding additional ones will improve your multitasking.

The good news is that there are plenty of great monitor deals to be had this Cyber Monday / Black Friday deals season. Amazon and other retailers such as Newegg , Dell and Best Buy are offering amazing savings on screens right now and we're tracking them to help you find the right one. Whether you're shopping for one of the best gaming monitors , or just an inexpensive secondary or portable display, check out the highlighted Cyber Monday monitor deals below.

Specs to Look For: Cyber Monday Monitor Deals

Size - 27 inches seems to be the typical entry-level size where 24 inches is small and 32-inches or higher should be considered large.

Refresh Rate - If you're a gamer, you'll prefer a high-refresh rate display that's at least 120 Hz and supports FreeSync and / or G-Sync technology. Unless you're an esports professional, you probably don't need more than 165 Hz.

Resolution - 4K is the top resolution most people can afford, but it can be expensive if you want both high resolution and high refresh rates. You can usually get a good price on 2K, high refresh monitors and even better savings on 1080p screens.

Best Cyber Monday Monitor Deals

Hottest Monitor Deals Overall

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 VA Gaming Monitor: now $749 at B&H Photo (was $1,499)

At 50% of the MSRP Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 won't last long! This 49 inch, 5120 x 1440 VA panel has a 32:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curve, 240Hz and supports up to 125% of the sRGB and 95% of the DCI color spaces. It has excellent color reproduction out of the box and the picture is sharp. View Deal

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $449 at Newegg (was $649)

This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support and USB Type-C. That's a $200 savings for you. View Deal

Samsung UR59 Curved Monitor: now $299 at B&H Photo (was $449)

Our favorite budget, 4K monitor has great picture quality, accurate color after calibration and a nice, 1500R curve. It boasts a 2500:1 contrast ratio and 250 nits of brightness. View Deal

Dell S2722DGM 27-inch QHD: now $189 at Dell (was $299)

One of the best 27-inch gaming monitors you can get. the S2722DGM delivered 350 nits of brightness, a 2536:1 contrast ratio and 111.8 percent of the sRGB color gamut on our tests. View Deal

Dell S3222DGM 32-inch QHD: now $249 at Best Buy (was $399)

Our favorite gaming monitor is now at a price which matches its all-time low. The S322DGM stands out thanks to its wide color volume, strong brightness and great responsiveness. View Deal

Dell G3223Q 32-inch 4K: now $599 at Dell (was $799)

Our favorite 4K gaming monitor, the Dell G3223Q offers pro-level color accuracy, low input lag and great build quality. On our tests, the monitor reproduced 92 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. It also got up to 607 nits in HDR mode. View Deal

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 24-inch FHD: now $169 at Newegg (was $249)

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit) now $169 at Newegg (was $249) Our favorite budget monitor to date, we found this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh. View Deal

Alienware AW2521HFL 25-inch FHD: now $199 at Dell (was $349)

This high refresh rate monitor sports a 240 Hz panel with a 1080p resolution and promises to cover 99 percent of the sRGB gamut with 400 nits of brightness. View Deal

ViewSonic Elite XG320U 32-inch 4K: now $699 at Amazon (was $999)

Viewsonic's Elite XB320U is a 32-inch 4K gaming monitor with an expansive color gamut, high accuracy and solid gaming performance. Capable of 150Hz. In our review , the 4k IPS panel excels in the 32-inch class and supports a 1ms response time. View Deal

Dell G2722HS IPS 27-inch FHD: now $149 at Amazon (was $217)

The Dell G2722HS uses a 27-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution. It has a maximum 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. There are two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort available for video input. View Deal

Dell Curved 34-inch WQHD: now $379 at Amazon (was $499)

Users looking for a large curved display should appreciate this offer on the Dell S3422DWG. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate that caps out at 144 Hz. There are multiple video input options including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. View Deal

Dell S3222HG Curved 32-inch FHD: now $199 at Amazon (was $299)

The Dell S3222HG gaming monitor features a 32-inch VA panel with a 165 Hz resolution. It has a curvature of 1800R and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. View Deal

Acer Predator XB273K 27-inch 4K: now $499 at Amazon (was $599)

This 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor represents great value. The IPS panel has great out-of-box color accuracy and a 4ms (GTG) response time. The Predator XB273K delivers pro-level color accuracy and contrast, reaching over 4,000:1, according to our testing , and over 2,000:1 after our calibration. View Deal

Aorus FV343U 43-inch 4K: now $579 at Amazon (was $1,099)

We loved this colorful and accurate big-screen monitor when we tested it for its class-leading contrast and excellent HDR. Just note that it has some limitations as a TV replacement. View Deal

Aorus FO48U OLED 48-inch 4K: now $779 at Newegg (was $1,499)

This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had an amazing $900 cut from its original price!

Just know that to get the last $200 off, you'll have to deal with an old-school rebate (where you have to mail in the original UPC). Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editor's choice award. View Deal

LG 32UN500-W 32-inch 4K: now $249 at Amazon (was $299)

This 31.5-inches, 16:9, 4K display has a VA panel running at 60Hz. There are two HDMI 2.0 and 1 DisplayPort 1.4 ports. The monitor has great image quality and while the lack of HDR means that colors don't pop, the overall image is clear. View Deal

Samsung M8 Series 32-inch 4K: now $499 at Amazon (was $729)

The Samsung M8 is a 32-inch monitor that doubles as a Smart TV. It features a 4K resolution, built-in 1080p webcam and built-in speakers. In addition, it features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with Samsung's Smart TV UI with support for all major streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Sling TV (among others). View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch QHD: now $549 at Amazon (was $799)

This 32-inch monitor has a VA panel with a tight, 1000R curve, support for HDR600 and a 240 Hz refresh rate. We gave it 5 stars when we reviewed it. View Deal

AOC CQ27G2 Curved 27-inch QHD: now $209 at Amazon (was $289)

This monitor from AOC features a curved VA panel with a 2K resolution. It's AMD FreeSync certified and has a notable refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of just 1ms. View Deal

LG 43UN700T-B 43-Inch 4K: now $496 at Amazon (was $699)

This screen is huge with a dense resolution of 3840 x 2160 to back it up. Users have two built-in 10-watt speakers to use with the 43UN700T-B as well as 4 HDMI inputs. This is the lowest price we've seen for this monitor since it was first released.



View Deal

Best Gaming Monitor Deals

MSI MPG Artymis 273CQR 27-inch QHD: now $249 at Amazon (was $499)

The 27-inch curved QHD MSI MPG Artymis 273CQR gaming monitor features a refresh rate of 165 Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium — and it's 50% off for Cyber Monday. View Deal

LG 27GN800-B FHD: now $239 at Amazon (was $299)

This is a 27-inch 1440p monitor with a 144 Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, FreeSync, HDR10 support. It connects over both HDMI and DisplayPort, and covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut. View Deal

LG 27GL83A-B Ultragear 27-inch QHD: now $249 at Amazon (was $299)

This LG monitor is a great pick for a gaming monitor - featuring a 27-inch IPS panel with a 1ms response time, a 1440p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also G-Sync compatible. View Deal

Gigabyte M32U 32-inch 4K: now $569 at Amazon (was $799)

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers. View Deal

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch QHD: now $269 at Dell (was $589)

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix PG259QNR 24-inch FHD: now $329 at Amazon (was $549)

This 24-inch, eSports-tier FHD display boasts a 1 ms response time and a 360 Hz refresh rate, decent brightness and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. View Deal

Best Productivity Monitor Deals

Dell UltraSharp UP3218K 32-inch 8K: now $4,024 at Dell (was $5,029)

With a 31.5-inch panel and an 8K resolution, Dell's UltraSharp UP3218K is the ultimate monitor for professionals and business users. The monitor is factory-calibrated with an accuracy of Delta-E less than 2. View Deal

LG 34WQ73A-B UltraWide 34-Inch QHD: now $339 at Amazon (was $469)

The LG 34WQ73A-B has a 34-inch QHD panel that features HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C connectivity. It's designed for productivity warriors and even includes a built-in KVM switch. View Deal

InnoView 15.6-inch Portable Monitor 4K Touchscreen: now $367 at Amazon (was $599)

The InnoView 15.6-inch portable monitor offers a 4K resolution, 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage, and USB-C/HDMI connectivity. As an added bonus with Windows-based machines, the InnoView monitor also features a touch screen. View Deal

