Best Tech and PC Hardware Deals 2022

Whether you're building a PC , craving an upgrade, looking for one of the best gaming PCs , or just hoping to find one of the best gaming monitors on sale, we're here to help you sift through the discounts.

To make saving simpler, we're rounding up the very best deals on tech and hardware below, from components like CPUs and SSDs to peripherals to prebuilt desktops and even gadgets.

Be sure to check back often, as we're constantly updating this page.

How to Tell a Deal from a Dud

We've checked all the best tech deals below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts. But if you see a product on sale and it's one we haven't covered, we recommend checking the price history and other vendor's prices on sites such as Google Shopping and PCPartPicker .

Amazon shoppers can use the website CamelCamelCamel and its Camelizer Chrome extension to see a product's price history. This will give you an idea of the average price and whether or not the current offer is an actual deal.

Best Deals on Tech Overall

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT: was $1,239, now $999 at Newegg

ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX6900XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, a boost clock of 2475MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0. View Deal

RTX 3080 Ti FE Builders Bundle: was $2,304, now $1,899 at Corsair

You can make significant savings on this Builders Bundle from Corsair which includes almost all the components to construct a super powerful gaming rig.

The bundle contains: an HX1200 power supply, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, iCUE H150i Elite LCD display liquid CPU cooler, iCUE ML120 RGB Elite premium 120mm PWM magnetic levitation fan kit and an iCUE 5000T RGB tempered glass mid-tower ATX PC case. View Deal

RTX 3090 Builders Bundle: was $2,779, now $2,399 at Corsair

You can make serious savings on this Builders Bundle from Corsair. Parts included in the bundle are an HX1200 power supply, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus from MSI, iCUE H150i Elite Capellix liquid CPU cooler, iCUE ML120 RGB Elite premium 120mm PWM magnetic levitation fan kit and an iCUE 5000D Airflow tempered glass mid-tower ATX PC case. View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12G GPU: was $1349, now $799 at Amazon

As of writing, this 12GB graphics card is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz on it's 8960 Cuda cores, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand.

PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 GPU: was $649, now $449 at Best Buy

This single fan cooled RTX 3060 from PNY has 3584 CUDA cores and 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM. This small footprint card is ideal for smaller system builds. See our review of the Nvidia RTX 3060 for more details. View Deal

EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming 12GB GPU: was $429, now $389 at Best Buy

The RTX 3060 has 3584 CUDA cores and 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM, with a dual fan cooling solution ideal for a lower wattage graphics card. View Deal

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,500, now $999 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $309 at Amazon

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking. View Deal

Best Monitor Deals

Gigabyte M32U: was $799, now $699 with code HTSBS3A338 at Newegg

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers. View Deal

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,500, now $999 at Newegg

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $330, now $249 at Newegg after rebate

This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB color gamut, and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price. View Deal

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $299 at Dell

Available at an all-time low price, our favourite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut. View Deal

Razer Raptor 27 (2K, 144 Hz) Monitor: was $699, now $619 at Amazon

Razer's 27-inch, 2K display has a gorgeous panel that covers nearly 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut, along with attractive RGB lighting. The Razer Raptor is also FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible. View Deal

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $379, now $249 at Newegg

A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx sports a WQHD resolution, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ monitor: was $329, now $309 at Newegg after rebate

This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting. View Deal

Best SSD & HDD Deals

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $229, now $154 at Amazon

Our favourite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps. View Deal

WD BLACK SN750 2TB SSD: was $300, now $199 at Amazon

This PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD from Western Digital sports a sleek design that will fit into any build, along with fast read speeds up to 3,470 MB/s, which will really speed up loading times across your favourite games. View Deal

Seagate Laptop Thin HDD 500 GB: was $30, now $18 at Amazon

This thin laptop hard drive has a storage capacity of 500 GB. It uses a SATA interface and is capable of reaching read speeds up to 600 MB/s. View Deal

XPG SX8100 4TB SSD: was $700, now $449 at B&H

This 4TB SSD is down to $450 at B&H Photo. It has read/write speeds as high as 3500/3000 MBps. View Deal

Best CPU Deals

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $399, now $384 at Newegg

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly match the gaming prowess of the 12900K. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $199 at Amazon

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here. View Deal

Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $465, now $361 at Amazon

We gave the i7-12700K the coveted Editor's Choice award for good reason, it matches the i9-12900K in gaming performance but for a lot less money. The Core i7-12700K comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, while the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The Core i7-12700K also comes with a 25MB L3 cache. View Deal

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $294, now $277 at Newegg

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use. View Deal

Intel Core i7-11700K: was $419, now $317 at Newegg

A huge discount on this CPU which offers solid gaming and application performance, as you can read in our review. This 14nm Rocket Lake CPU offers a max speed of 5 GHz. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $309 at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $384 at Amazon

This 11th Gen flagship consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology. View Deal

Best Laptop and Desktop PC Deals

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,979 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,899 at Newegg after rebate

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3070): was $2,200, now $1,799 at Amazon

Probably the most portable RTX 3070 laptop on the list, the Razer Blade 14 is a thin, lightweight option sporting a QHD panel, AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Best Deals on PC Cases, Motherboards, PSUs, and Coolers

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $124, now $109 at Newegg

This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build. View Deal

Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $104, now $64 at Newegg after Rebate

An airflow-inspired front panel adorns the Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta, with an angular design to the mesh material. This case comes with three LED fans in the front and a rear exhaust fan, with room for up to a 360mm radiator in the front, a 240mm radiator in the top, and a 120mm radiator in the rear. View Deal

Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4): was $219, now $189 at Amazon

The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. A feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale. View Deal

ASRock Z590 Extreme: was $247, now $149 at Newegg

This 10th & 11th Gen Intel CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s Connectors and 3x M.2 sockets — all in an affordable package. View Deal

EVGA 750 GA Super Nova: was $139, now $86 at Amazon

This 750W PSU from EVGA is 80 Plus Gold certified, fully modular, and comes with a 10-year warranty. View Deal

Corsair RMx Series RM650x (2018): was $125, now $110 at Newegg

Like all RMx models, the RM650x is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, features fully modular cabling, and is equipped with a medium-speed rifle bearing fan. Check our RM650x review for more details. View Deal

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $139, now $89 at Amazon

Need a reliable, powerful, fully modular PSU for your PC build? Look no further than Thermaltake's 850W Toughpower GF1: featuring an ultra-quiet design and 80+ Gold standard durability and stability. View Deal

Best Deals on Peripherals and More

HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $99, now $66 at Amazon

A comfortable gaming headset is a must, no matter your chosen gaming platform and these from HyperX offer a comfortable ergonomic design with fantastic 7.1 virtual surround sound, impressive bass due to the large 53mm drivers, and removable mic. View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129, now $64 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $18 at Amazon

With a maximum DPI of 6400, the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming mouse stands as a viable mid-tier gaming mouse. It has 5 programmable buttons that use mechanical switches. On the underside is an optical sensor. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $85 at Amazon

The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive 38% off its retail price. With a 20k DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $149, now $99 at Best Buy

Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets. View Deal

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $170, now $79 at Walmart

This Razer peripheral bundle come complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset. View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL: was $119, now $99 at Amazon

This is a spacious gaming keyboard that the Razer is famous for, plus it features orange switches for a tactile and clicky feel. This BlackWidow is also built for ergonomics thanks to the removable wrist rest and portability, courtesy of the tenkeyless design and removable micro USB cable. View Deal

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL: was $149, now $147 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience. View Deal