Best Tech and PC Hardware Deals

Despite inflation concerns, there's rarely been a better time to save money on new PCs, components, and peripherals. Thanks to the collapse of crypto mining and a glut of inventory, graphics cards are not only readily available but often on sale. The price of memory is falling steadily and new CPUs are making the last-gen, still-great models dirt cheap.

Normally, we see the best prices of the year on Black Friday or in the couple of weeks before that. However, in 2022, retailers don't want to wait for Thanksgiving to start unloading inventory. So Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and others have been ramping up their deals on PC hardware components.

There are so many promotions and it's difficult to separate the hype from the actual bargains. Fortunately, we're doing some legwork for you, combing through the best deals on hardware and highlighting them below.

How to Tell a Deal From a Dud

We've checked all the best tech deals below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts. But if you see a product on sale and it's one we haven't covered, we recommend checking the price history and other vendors' prices on sites such as Google Shopping and PCPartPicker .

Amazon shoppers can use the website CamelCamelCamel and its Camelizer Chrome extension to see a product's price history. This will give you an idea of the average price and whether or not the current offer is an actual deal.

Best Deals on Tech Overall

Crucial P5 Plus (2TB) PCIe 4.0 SSD: was $234, now $161 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $399, now $359 at eBay

This is the best price ever on the best current CPU for gaming. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D dominates the competition thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache and sits atop our list of best CPUs for gaming. View Deal

Intel Core i3-12100F: was $104, now $95 4t Newegg

Intel's entry-level Core i3-12100F features 4 performance cores and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz. Use coupon code FTSBXAZ49 to get it at an all-time low price. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ (27-inch, 1440p, 170Hz): was $379, now $309 at Amazon

If you don't have the desk space or budget for bigger higher-end options, this model from Asus represents a great middle-ground for gaming and is one of the best gaming monitors we've tested, now at its lowest price ever. With excellent dynamic contrast variable refresh, decent HDR and blur reduction, this is an excellent mid-range option that won't require a top-end GPU to power it. View Deal

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,499, now $599 at Newegg after Rebate

This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had an amazing $900 cut from its original price.

Aorus F343U (43-Inch, 4K 144Hz QLED): was $1,000, now $699 at Newegg

We loved this colorful and accurate big-screen monitor when we tested it for its class-leading contrast and excellent HDR. Just note that it has some limitations as a TV replacement. View Deal

SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD: was $149, now $119 at Amazon

One of our favorite SSDs due to its impressive performance and quality, the Platinum P41 easily makes it onto our best SSD s list. We gave an Editors Choice award to the Platinum P41 in its review.

Featuring read/write speeds of 7,000 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s, this drive is one of the fastest M.2 SSDs on the market and perfect for a top-end gaming system. Click on the coupon to receive 15% off. View Deal

Samsung 870 EVO 4TB SATA SSD: was $399, now $332 at Newegg

A great choice if you are in need of a SATA upgrade. One of our favorite SSDs. Delivers sequential speeds of up to 560/530 MBps and sustains up to 98,000/88,000 random read/write IOPS across the board. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: was $299, now $199 at Newegg with Promo Code FTSBXAZ44

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering at $200, particularly for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. View Deal

GIGABYTE G24F 2 24-Inch 165Hz/180Hz 1080p Monitor: was $179, now $159 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $259, now $150 at Amazon

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $193 at Amazon

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4: was $2,199, now $1,389 via promo code FTSBXAZ86 at Newegg

This powerful laptop aimed at creators and gamers has some fantastic features that include a super-sharp 4K/UHD AMOLED screen, that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and Intel's Core i7-12700H CPU. Other specs include 16GBs of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard: was $110, now $97 at Amazon

The keyboard provides wireless support using 2.4 GHz wireless as well as via Bluetooth. It has 110 RGB backlit keys as well as 6 macro keys and dedicated media controls in the corner. View Deal

Intel Core i5-12600KF (4.9 GHz, 6P + 4E Cores): was $311, now $277 at Amazon

The best mid-range CPU for gaming is now at a fantastic price. This processor offers 6 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and up a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz before you overclock it. It also supports DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0. View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G GPU: was $839, now $759 at Newegg

This 10GB graphics card can reach speeds up to 1,800 MHz MHz on its 8704 Cuda cores, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand. View Deal

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: was $159, now $109 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for shock, dust, and water resistance. View Deal

Alienware x15 (RTX 3070): was $2,749, now $1,599 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 16GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs in a raid 0 configuration. View Deal

Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini ITX Case: was $109, now $97 at Amazon

This attractive case gives you a panoramic view of your build, thanks to tempered glass on three sides. It also has USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and plenty of room for fans and components. View Deal

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT: was $1,239, now $769 at Newegg

ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX6900XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, a boost clock of 2475MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0. View Deal

EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming 12GB GPU: was $500, now $429 at Best Buy

The RTX 3060 has 3584 CUDA cores and 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM, with a dual-fan cooling solution ideal for a lower-wattage graphics card. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $269 at Amazon

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking. View Deal

Best Monitor Deals

Samsung Odyssey G7 (32-inch, 2K, 240 Hz): was $799, now $579 at Amazon

This 32-inch monitor has a VA panel with a tight, 1000R curve, support for HDR600 and a 240 Hz refresh rate. We gave it 5 stars when we reviewed it. View Deal

GIGABYTE G24F 2 24-Inch 165Hz/180Hz 1080p Monitor: was $179, now $159 at Newegg

Acer Nitro XV241Y Xbmiiprx 24-Inch IPS 270 Hz Monitor: was $200, now $179 at Amazon

The Acer Nitro XV241Y Xbmiiprx monitor spans 24-inches across and is AMD Freesync Premium certified. It has a 270 Hz IPS panel with an FHD resolution. View Deal

Gigabyte M32U: was $799, now $679 at Newegg

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers. View Deal

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,499, now $799 at Newegg with rebate

This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had an amazing $900 cut from its original price.

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $330, now $189 at Newegg

This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB color gamut, and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price. View Deal

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $179 at Dell

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut. View Deal

Best SSD & HDD Deals

Crucial P3 1 TB SSD: was $89, now $73 at Amazon

The Crucial P3 1 TB SSD can reach read/write speeds of 3500/3000 MB/s. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and connects using an NVMe interface. View Deal

Crucial P5 Plus (2TB) PCIe 4.0 SSD: was $234, now $161 at Amazon

PNY CS900 120GB SSD: was $29, now $15 at Amazon

Ideal for a boot drive for an old laptop or PC upgrade this small 120GB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA III SSD is a bargain at this price. The CS900 offers speeds up to 515 MB/s read and 490 MB/s write. View Deal

Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD: was $79, now $60 at Amazon

The Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD uses a SATA III interface at 6 Gb/s. It's supported by 3D NAND flash memory and has read/write speeds of 550/500 MB/s. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $229, now $129 at Amazon

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps. View Deal

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD: was $289, now $179 at Amazon

The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for shock, dust, and water resistance. View Deal

Best CPU Deals

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $399, now $359 at eBay

This is the best price ever on the best current CPU for gaming. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D dominates the competition thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache and sits atop our list of best CPUs for gaming. View Deal

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $449, now $339 at Newegg with Promo Code

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT: was $749, now $679 at Amazon

This the lowest price ever for this card and lowest we've ever seen on any card with an RX 6900 XT. AMD's RX 6900 XT easily outpaces Nvidia's RTX 3080 at 4K gaming and other high-res, high setting workloads. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $193 at Amazon

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $269 at Amazon

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking. Check out our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X review for gaming and performance benchmarks. View Deal

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $357 at Amazon

This 11th Gen flagship consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology. View Deal

Best Laptop and Desktop PC Deals

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,799 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

Best Deals on PC Cases, Motherboards, PSUs, and Coolers

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series Mouse: was $109, now $59 at Amazon

This is a wireless mouse that uses both 2.4 GHz wireless as well as Bluetooth to connect. It has a programmable RGB LED and 7 buttons that can be customized with macros. The Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series Mouse has a Marksman 26K optical sensor with a maximum speed of 26,000 DPI. View Deal

Lian Li Strimer Plus V2 24-in ARGB Cable: was $69, now $59 at Newegg

Bring some bling to your ATX power cable. The Lian Li Strimer Plus V2 is a 24-pin extension cord with integrated ARGB lighting that you can control via software. It comes with a controller box. Use coupon code FTSBXAZ53 to get it at this price. View Deal

Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse: was $19, now $15 at Amazon with Coupon

This wired gaming mouse from Redragon is RGB backlit and has 9 buttons total that can be programmed. It has an adjustable speed that caps out at 8000 DPI. View Deal

Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $104, now $79 at Newegg with Promo Code FTSBXAZ54

An airflow-inspired front panel adorns the Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta, with an angular design to the mesh material. This case comes with three LED fans in the front and a rear exhaust fan, with room for up to a 360mm radiator in the front, a 240mm radiator in the top, and a 120mm radiator in the rear. Use promo code FTSBXAZ54 to redeem this offer. View Deal

Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler: was $142, now $99 at Amazon

The Noctua NH D15 CPU Cooler has a dual-tower design with six heat pipes and two fans providing great cooling performance for near-silent systems. It also supports Intel's LGA1700 socket for Alder Lake CPUs. View Deal

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra: was $369, now $199 at Amazon

The Z690 Aorus Ultra from Gigabyte is an LGA 1700 socketed motherboard that supports Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs and comes complete with PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, and WiFi 6. This board also uses DDR5 RAM for superfast memory. View Deal

ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac: was $124, now $89 at Newegg

Grab yourself an AM4 socket B550 from ASRock for a great price. This ATX mobo comes with support for 5000/4000/3000-series CPUs and DDR4 RAM. Use the promo code FBCFTT2 to bring the price down to $86. View Deal

Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4): was $219, now $179 at Amazon

The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. A feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale. View Deal

ASRock Z590 Extreme: was $247, now $139 at Newegg

This 10th & 11th Gen Intel CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s Connectors and 3x M.2 sockets — all in an affordable package. Save an additional 3% with promo code FBCFTT2. View Deal

Thermaltake 500W 80+ PSU: was $44, now $28 at Amazon

If you're looking for an inexpensive but reputable PSU for a budget PC build, Thermaltake's Smart 500W is at an all-time low price. This PSU is 80+ certified so it has some level of efficiency for this price. View Deal

EVGA 750 GA Super Nova: was $139, now $122 at Amazon

This 750W PSU from EVGA is 80 Plus Gold certified, fully modular, and comes with a 10-year warranty. View Deal

Corsair RM750 (2021) PSU: was $129, now $99 at Amazon

Currently on sale is Corsair's RM750. Available at this price for a limited time to Amazon Prime members. The RM750 is a modular PSU so you only need connect the cables you need — avoiding airflow obstruction in your builds. The unit includes a 140mm rifle bearing fan to keep the supply cool when under load, and perform near-silent when idle. View Deal

Best Deals on Peripherals and More

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $109, now $49 at Amazon with coupon

The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard is colorful, compact, and attractive, with bright RGB and a slim aluminum shell. You can pick up this full-size, wired keyboard with HyperX's tactile Aqua switches (similar to Cherry MX Browns) for just $49 (with coupon) today. View Deal

Asus ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $89 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Falchion Wireless sports an ultra-compact 65 percent layout and clicky Cherry MX Blue switches, and is currently on sale for $89 ($99 with Cherry MX Reds or Browns). Asus also makes a version of this keyboard with its own in-house NX switches . View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha S: was $129, now $69 at Amazon

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset is a solid, well-built comfortable headset that offers excellent natural audio reproduction. It's a great headset at full price — and it's currently on sale for $69, which is within $10 of the lowest we've seen it at. View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset: was $179, now $113 at Amazon

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset usually goes for around $179 but is discounted today to $119. It has 50mm high-end sound drivers with a frequency response range of 12 Hz up to 28,000 Hz. According to Razer, the battery can last up to 24 hours. View Deal

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: was $49, now $29 on Amazon

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste features a lightweight, 60g design, one RGB lighting zone, and a sensor with a max sensitivity of 16,000 DPI and 40g acceleration. View Deal

Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse: was $109, now $69 at Lenovo

A fantastic mouse for productivity workflows, the MX Master 3 features an electromagnetic scroll wheel, a 4000DPI precision sensor, and long battery life between charges. Winner of our Editors Choice award, you can see our review of the Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse for more information. View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate with Charging Dock: was $149, now $79 on Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse features optical switches, 20,000 DPI, and up to 70 hours of battery life. The mouse alone normally costs $129, so $79 is a decent discount — especially when you include the handy RGB charging dock. View Deal

Razer Viper Ultralight Wired Gaming Mouse: was $60, now $35 at Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultralight wired gaming mouse features a Razer 5G optical sensor with a speed of 20,000 DPI. It's ambidextrous in design and connects using a wired connection. This is one of the best prices we've seen for the mouse since it was first released. View Deal

Logitech MX Keys Mini: was $109, now $69 at Lenovo

This mini wireless keyboard from Logitech features a clutter-free design and a backlight that automatically turns on when your hands are near and adjusts based on the lighting in your environment. With a 10-day battery life when connected via Bluetooth. View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129, now $59 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls. View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $41 at Amazon

The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone and has removable weights to customize its feel. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $19 at Amazon

With a maximum DPI of 6,400, the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming mouse stands as a viable mid-tier gaming mouse. It has 5 programmable buttons that use mechanical switches. On the underside is an optical sensor. View Deal

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless: was $99, now $49 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless is an ultra-lightweight 68g gaming mouse with low-latency 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 200 hours of battery life. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $67 at Amazon

The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive retail price. With a 20,000 DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming. View Deal

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $95, now $79 at Walmart

This Razer peripheral bundle come complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset. View Deal

More Deals on Tech

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: was $49, now $29 on Amazon

