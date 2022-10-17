Best Tech and PC Hardware Deals
Despite inflation concerns, there's rarely been a better time to save money on new PCs, components, and peripherals. Thanks to the collapse of crypto mining and a glut of inventory, graphics cards are not only readily available but often on sale. The price of memory is falling steadily and new CPUs are making the last-gen, still-great models dirt cheap.
Normally, we see the best prices of the year on Black Friday or in the couple of weeks before that. However, in 2022, retailers don't want to wait for Thanksgiving to start unloading inventory. So Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and others have been ramping up their deals on PC hardware components.
There are so many promotions and it's difficult to separate the hype from the actual bargains. Fortunately, we're doing some legwork for you, combing through the best deals on hardware and highlighting them below.
How to Tell a Deal From a Dud
We've checked all the best tech deals below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts. But if you see a product on sale and it's one we haven't covered, we recommend checking the price history and other vendors' prices on sites such as Google Shopping and PCPartPicker .
Amazon shoppers can use the website CamelCamelCamel and its Camelizer Chrome extension to see a product's price history. This will give you an idea of the average price and whether or not the current offer is an actual deal.
Best Deals on Tech Overall
Crucial P5 Plus (2TB) PCIe 4.0 SSD: was $234, now $161 at Amazon
This affordable drive promises read and write speeds of 6,600 MBps and 5,000 MBps respectively. IN our tests, it loaded games as fast as much more expensive drives. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $399, now $359 at eBay
This is the best price ever on the best current CPU for gaming. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D dominates the competition thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache and sits atop our list of best CPUs for gaming. View Deal
Intel Core i3-12100F: was $104, now $95 4t Newegg
Intel's entry-level Core i3-12100F features 4 performance cores and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz. Use coupon code FTSBXAZ49 to get it at an all-time low price. View Deal
Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ (27-inch, 1440p, 170Hz): was $379, now $309 at Amazon
If you don't have the desk space or budget for bigger higher-end options, this model from Asus represents a great middle-ground for gaming and is one of the best gaming monitors we've tested, now at its lowest price ever. With excellent dynamic contrast variable refresh, decent HDR and blur reduction, this is an excellent mid-range option that won't require a top-end GPU to power it. View Deal
Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,499, now $599 at Newegg after Rebate
This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had an amazing $900 cut from its original price.
Just know that to get the last $200 off, you'll have to deal with an old-school rebate (where you have to mail in the original UPC). Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editor's choice award. View Deal
Aorus F343U (43-Inch, 4K 144Hz QLED): was $1,000, now $699 at Newegg
We loved this colorful and accurate big-screen monitor when we tested it for its class-leading contrast and excellent HDR. Just note that it has some limitations as a TV replacement. View Deal
SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD: was $149, now $119 at Amazon
One of our favorite SSDs due to its impressive performance and quality, the Platinum P41 easily makes it onto our best SSD s list. We gave an Editors Choice award to the Platinum P41 in its review.
Featuring read/write speeds of 7,000 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s, this drive is one of the fastest M.2 SSDs on the market and perfect for a top-end gaming system. Click on the coupon to receive 15% off. View Deal
Samsung 870 EVO 4TB SATA SSD: was $399, now $332 at Newegg
A great choice if you are in need of a SATA upgrade. One of our favorite SSDs. Delivers sequential speeds of up to 560/530 MBps and sustains up to 98,000/88,000 random read/write IOPS across the board. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X: was $299, now $199 at Newegg with Promo Code FTSBXAZ44
This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering at $200, particularly for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. View Deal
GIGABYTE G24F 2 24-Inch 165Hz/180Hz 1080p Monitor: was $179, now $159 at Newegg
If your gaming monitor budget is tight, it's tough to beat this 1080p IPS model from Gigabyte. Its native refresh is 165 Hz, but it goes up to 180Hz in overdrive mode. While we haven't tested this panel, it's rated for 300 nits of brightness and 95% DCI-P3 and 125% sRGB. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $259, now $150 at Amazon
The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $193 at Amazon
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here. View Deal
Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4: was $2,199, now $1,389 via promo code FTSBXAZ86 at Newegg
This powerful laptop aimed at creators and gamers has some fantastic features that include a super-sharp 4K/UHD AMOLED screen, that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and Intel's Core i7-12700H CPU. Other specs include 16GBs of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal
Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard: was $110, now $97 at Amazon
The keyboard provides wireless support using 2.4 GHz wireless as well as via Bluetooth. It has 110 RGB backlit keys as well as 6 macro keys and dedicated media controls in the corner. View Deal
Intel Core i5-12600KF (4.9 GHz, 6P + 4E Cores): was $311, now $277 at Amazon
The best mid-range CPU for gaming is now at a fantastic price. This processor offers 6 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and up a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz before you overclock it. It also supports DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0. View Deal
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G GPU: was $839, now $759 at Newegg
This 10GB graphics card can reach speeds up to 1,800 MHz MHz on its 8704 Cuda cores, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand. View Deal
Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: was $159, now $109 at Amazon
The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for shock, dust, and water resistance. View Deal
Alienware x15 (RTX 3070): was $2,749, now $1,599 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware's m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 16GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and two 256GB M.2 NVMe SSDs in a raid 0 configuration. View Deal
Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini ITX Case: was $109, now $97 at Amazon
This attractive case gives you a panoramic view of your build, thanks to tempered glass on three sides. It also has USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and plenty of room for fans and components. View Deal
ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT: was $1,239, now $769 at Newegg
ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX6900XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, a boost clock of 2475MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0. View Deal
EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming 12GB GPU: was $500, now $429 at Best Buy
The RTX 3060 has 3584 CUDA cores and 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM, with a dual-fan cooling solution ideal for a lower-wattage graphics card. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $269 at Amazon
This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking. View Deal
Best Monitor Deals
Samsung Odyssey G7 (32-inch, 2K, 240 Hz): was $799, now $579 at Amazon
This 32-inch monitor has a VA panel with a tight, 1000R curve, support for HDR600 and a 240 Hz refresh rate. We gave it 5 stars when we reviewed it. View Deal
GIGABYTE G24F 2 24-Inch 165Hz/180Hz 1080p Monitor: was $179, now $159 at Newegg
If your gaming monitor budget is tight, it's tough to beat this 1080p IPS model from Gigabyte. Its native refresh is 165 Hz, but it goes up to 180Hz in overdrive mode. While we haven't tested this panel, it's rated for 300 nits of brightness and 95% DCI-P3 and 125% sRGB. View Deal
Acer Nitro XV241Y Xbmiiprx 24-Inch IPS 270 Hz Monitor: was $200, now $179 at Amazon
The Acer Nitro XV241Y Xbmiiprx monitor spans 24-inches across and is AMD Freesync Premium certified. It has a 270 Hz IPS panel with an FHD resolution. View Deal
Gigabyte M32U: was $799, now $679 at Newegg
This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers. View Deal
Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,499, now $799 at Newegg with rebate
This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had an amazing $900 cut from its original price.
Just know that to get the last $200 off, you'll have to deal with an old-school rebate (where you have to mail in the original UPC). Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editor's choice award. View Deal
Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $330, now $189 at Newegg
This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB color gamut, and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price. View Deal
Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $179 at Dell
Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut. View Deal
Best SSD & HDD Deals
Crucial P3 1 TB SSD: was $89, now $73 at Amazon
The Crucial P3 1 TB SSD can reach read/write speeds of 3500/3000 MB/s. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and connects using an NVMe interface. View Deal
Crucial P5 Plus (2TB) PCIe 4.0 SSD: was $234, now $161 at Amazon
This affordable drive promises read and write speeds of 6,600 MBps and 5,000 MBps respectively. IN our tests, it loaded games as fast as much more expensive drives. View Deal
PNY CS900 120GB SSD: was $29, now $15 at Amazon
Ideal for a boot drive for an old laptop or PC upgrade this small 120GB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA III SSD is a bargain at this price. The CS900 offers speeds up to 515 MB/s read and 490 MB/s write. View Deal
Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD: was $79, now $60 at Amazon
The Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD uses a SATA III interface at 6 Gb/s. It's supported by 3D NAND flash memory and has read/write speeds of 550/500 MB/s. View Deal
Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $229, now $129 at Amazon
Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps. View Deal
Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD: was $289, now $179 at Amazon
The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB features up to 1,050/1,000 of sequential read/write throughput and connects using a USB-C or USB Gen 3 connection. It also has an IP65 rating for shock, dust, and water resistance. View Deal
Best CPU Deals
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $399, now $359 at eBay
This is the best price ever on the best current CPU for gaming. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D dominates the competition thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache and sits atop our list of best CPUs for gaming. View Deal
Intel Core i7-12700K: was $449, now $339 at Newegg with Promo Code
The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K. View Deal
XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT: was $749, now $679 at Amazon
This the lowest price ever for this card and lowest we've ever seen on any card with an RX 6900 XT. AMD's RX 6900 XT easily outpaces Nvidia's RTX 3080 at 4K gaming and other high-res, high setting workloads. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $193 at Amazon
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $269 at Amazon
This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking. Check out our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X review for gaming and performance benchmarks. View Deal
Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $357 at Amazon
This 11th Gen flagship consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology. View Deal
Best Laptop and Desktop PC Deals
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,799 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal
Best Deals on PC Cases, Motherboards, PSUs, and Coolers
Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series Mouse: was $109, now $59 at Amazon
This is a wireless mouse that uses both 2.4 GHz wireless as well as Bluetooth to connect. It has a programmable RGB LED and 7 buttons that can be customized with macros. The Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series Mouse has a Marksman 26K optical sensor with a maximum speed of 26,000 DPI. View Deal
Lian Li Strimer Plus V2 24-in ARGB Cable: was $69, now $59 at Newegg
Bring some bling to your ATX power cable. The Lian Li Strimer Plus V2 is a 24-pin extension cord with integrated ARGB lighting that you can control via software. It comes with a controller box. Use coupon code FTSBXAZ53 to get it at this price. View Deal
Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse: was $19, now $15 at Amazon with Coupon
This wired gaming mouse from Redragon is RGB backlit and has 9 buttons total that can be programmed. It has an adjustable speed that caps out at 8000 DPI. View Deal
Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $104, now $79 at Newegg with Promo Code FTSBXAZ54
An airflow-inspired front panel adorns the Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta, with an angular design to the mesh material. This case comes with three LED fans in the front and a rear exhaust fan, with room for up to a 360mm radiator in the front, a 240mm radiator in the top, and a 120mm radiator in the rear. Use promo code FTSBXAZ54 to redeem this offer. View Deal
Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler: was $142, now $99 at Amazon
The Noctua NH D15 CPU Cooler has a dual-tower design with six heat pipes and two fans providing great cooling performance for near-silent systems. It also supports Intel's LGA1700 socket for Alder Lake CPUs. View Deal
Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra: was $369, now $199 at Amazon
The Z690 Aorus Ultra from Gigabyte is an LGA 1700 socketed motherboard that supports Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs and comes complete with PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, and WiFi 6. This board also uses DDR5 RAM for superfast memory. View Deal
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac: was $124, now $89 at Newegg
Grab yourself an AM4 socket B550 from ASRock for a great price. This ATX mobo comes with support for 5000/4000/3000-series CPUs and DDR4 RAM. Use the promo code FBCFTT2 to bring the price down to $86. View Deal
Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4): was $219, now $179 at Amazon
The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. A feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale. View Deal
ASRock Z590 Extreme: was $247, now $139 at Newegg
This 10th & 11th Gen Intel CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s Connectors and 3x M.2 sockets — all in an affordable package. Save an additional 3% with promo code FBCFTT2. View Deal
Thermaltake 500W 80+ PSU: was $44, now $28 at Amazon
If you're looking for an inexpensive but reputable PSU for a budget PC build, Thermaltake's Smart 500W is at an all-time low price. This PSU is 80+ certified so it has some level of efficiency for this price. View Deal
EVGA 750 GA Super Nova: was $139, now $122 at Amazon
This 750W PSU from EVGA is 80 Plus Gold certified, fully modular, and comes with a 10-year warranty. View Deal
Corsair RM750 (2021) PSU: was $129, now $99 at Amazon
Currently on sale is Corsair's RM750. Available at this price for a limited time to Amazon Prime members. The RM750 is a modular PSU so you only need connect the cables you need — avoiding airflow obstruction in your builds. The unit includes a 140mm rifle bearing fan to keep the supply cool when under load, and perform near-silent when idle. View Deal
Best Deals on Peripherals and More
HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $109, now $49 at Amazon with coupon
The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard is colorful, compact, and attractive, with bright RGB and a slim aluminum shell. You can pick up this full-size, wired keyboard with HyperX's tactile Aqua switches (similar to Cherry MX Browns) for just $49 (with coupon) today. View Deal
Asus ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $89 at Amazon
The Asus ROG Falchion Wireless sports an ultra-compact 65 percent layout and clicky Cherry MX Blue switches, and is currently on sale for $89 ($99 with Cherry MX Reds or Browns). Asus also makes a version of this keyboard with its own in-house NX switches . View Deal
HyperX Cloud Alpha S: was $129, now $69 at Amazon
The HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset is a solid, well-built comfortable headset that offers excellent natural audio reproduction. It's a great headset at full price — and it's currently on sale for $69, which is within $10 of the lowest we've seen it at. View Deal
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset: was $179, now $113 at Amazon
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset usually goes for around $179 but is discounted today to $119. It has 50mm high-end sound drivers with a frequency response range of 12 Hz up to 28,000 Hz. According to Razer, the battery can last up to 24 hours. View Deal
HyperX Pulsefire Haste: was $49, now $29 on Amazon
The HyperX Pulsefire Haste features a lightweight, 60g design, one RGB lighting zone, and a sensor with a max sensitivity of 16,000 DPI and 40g acceleration. View Deal
Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse: was $109, now $69 at Lenovo
A fantastic mouse for productivity workflows, the MX Master 3 features an electromagnetic scroll wheel, a 4000DPI precision sensor, and long battery life between charges. Winner of our Editors Choice award, you can see our review of the Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse for more information. View Deal
Razer Viper Ultimate with Charging Dock: was $149, now $79 on Amazon
The Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse features optical switches, 20,000 DPI, and up to 70 hours of battery life. The mouse alone normally costs $129, so $79 is a decent discount — especially when you include the handy RGB charging dock. View Deal
Razer Viper Ultralight Wired Gaming Mouse: was $60, now $35 at Amazon
The Razer Viper Ultralight wired gaming mouse features a Razer 5G optical sensor with a speed of 20,000 DPI. It's ambidextrous in design and connects using a wired connection. This is one of the best prices we've seen for the mouse since it was first released. View Deal
Logitech MX Keys Mini: was $109, now $69 at Lenovo
This mini wireless keyboard from Logitech features a clutter-free design and a backlight that automatically turns on when your hands are near and adjusts based on the lighting in your environment. With a 10-day battery life when connected via Bluetooth. View Deal
Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129, now $59 at Amazon
The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls. View Deal
Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $41 at Amazon
The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone and has removable weights to customize its feel. View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $19 at Amazon
With a maximum DPI of 6,400, the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming mouse stands as a viable mid-tier gaming mouse. It has 5 programmable buttons that use mechanical switches. On the underside is an optical sensor. View Deal
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless: was $99, now $49 at Amazon
The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless is an ultra-lightweight 68g gaming mouse with low-latency 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 200 hours of battery life. View Deal
Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $67 at Amazon
The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive retail price. With a 20,000 DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming. View Deal
Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $95, now $79 at Walmart
This Razer peripheral bundle come complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset. View Deal
