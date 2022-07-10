Best Amazon Prime Day Tech and PC Hardware Deals 2022

Deals hubs

Prime Day could be a great time to purchase the tech you've been waiting for. One of the biggest deal holidays of the year, Amazon Prime Day 2022 takes place on June 12 and 13th this year, with plenty of savings available in the days leading up to the big event.

To get all the tech deals on Amazon, you'll need to be a Prime Member , which costs $139 for the year or $14.99 a month. However, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you've never done so before. Of course, even though Amazon is the reason for Prime Day, competitors such as Newegg and Best Buy are having their own tech sales at this time.

Whether you're building a PC , craving an upgrade, looking for one of the best gaming PCs , or just hoping to find one of the best gaming monitors on sale, we're here to help you sift through all the tech discounts this Prime Day.

Be sure to check back often, as we're constantly updating this page.

How to Tell a Deal from a Dud

We've checked all the best Prime Day tech deals below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts. But if you see a product on sale and it's one we haven't covered, we recommend checking the price history and other vendor's prices on sites such as Google Shopping and PCPartPicker .

Amazon Prime Day shoppers can use the website CamelCamelCamel and its Camelizer Chrome extension to see a product's price history. This will give you an idea of the average price and whether or not the current offer is an actual deal.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tech Overall

Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD: was $79, now $64 at Amazon

The Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan G 1 TB SSD uses a SATA III interface at 6 Gb/s. It's supported by 3D NAND flash memory and has read/write speeds of 550/500 MB/s. View Deal

New Inspiron 16 5000 Laptop: was $799, now $587 at Dell

This laptop is AMD Ryzen 5 5625U which comes with 6 cores, 12 threads and caps out at 4.3 GHz. This processor comes with AMD Radeon Graphics outputting to a 60 Hz 16-inch touchscreen with an FHD+ resolution (1920 x 1200px). Users get a 500 GB internal SSD for storage and 8GB of DDR4-3200. View Deal

EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $14 at Amazon

The EVGA X12 gaming mouse is a wired device that uses a USB cable to connect that’s 2 meters in length. It’s ambidextrous in design which makes it suitable for both left and right-handed users with buttons are placed in symmetrical locations. View Deal

Intel 660p Series M.2 2280 2TB SSD: was $179, now $149 at Newegg

The Intel 660p Series comes in a range of capacities including a 512 GB model, a 1 TB model and the 2 TB edition featured in this discount. All of the SSDs in the Intel 660p line use an SMI 2263 controller and a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. View Deal

AOC 24G2 24-Inch IPS Gaming Monitor: was $179, now $157 at Amazon

The AOC 24G2 uses a 23.8-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution measuring in at 1920 x 1080px. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1ms. View Deal

MSI Modern 15A Home & Business Laptop: was $1279, now $749 at Newegg

The MSI Modern 15A Home & Business Laptop is powered by an Intel i5-1155G7 processor which has a maximum speed of 4.5 GHz. It uses integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, outputting to a 15.6-inch IPS screen with an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080px). It has a 1 TB SSD and 16 GB of DDR4. View Deal

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Keyboard: was $129, now $96 at GameStop

This SteelSeries gaming keyboard is constructed with aircraft-grade aluminum alloy . It has six dedicated macro keys and RGB LED support that can be programmed with custom effects and stored locally via five onboard profiles. The top right also features an OLED smart display that can be programmed to relay personalized data, stats, and more. View Deal

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $299 at Dell

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut. View Deal

Intel 660p NVMe SSD (512GB): was $46, now $39 at Newegg

Intel's popular 660p SSD is the lowest price it has been in more than two years, sitting at just $39 for 512GB. This DRAMless drive and its QLC NAND boast sequential read and write rates of 1,500 and 1,000 MBPs which is 2 or 3 times faster than a SATA drive. View Deal

ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6900XT: was $1,239, now $849 at Newegg

ASRock's OC Formula Radeon RX6900XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Memory, core clock speeds of 2125MHz, a boost clock of 2475MHz, 5120 stream processors and compatibility with PCIe 4.0. View Deal

RTX 3080 Ti FE Builders Bundle: was $2,304, now $1,899 at Corsair

You can make significant savings on this Builders Bundle from Corsair which includes almost all the components to construct a super powerful gaming rig.

The bundle contains: an HX1200 power supply, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, iCUE H150i Elite LCD display liquid CPU cooler, iCUE ML120 RGB Elite premium 120mm PWM magnetic levitation fan kit and an iCUE 5000T RGB tempered glass mid-tower ATX PC case. View Deal

RTX 3090 Builders Bundle: was $2,779, now $2,399 at Corsair

You can make serious savings on this Builders Bundle from Corsair. Parts included in the bundle are an HX1200 power supply, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus from MSI, iCUE H150i Elite Capellix liquid CPU cooler, iCUE ML120 RGB Elite premium 120mm PWM magnetic levitation fan kit and an iCUE 5000D Airflow tempered glass mid-tower ATX PC case. View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12G GPU: was $1349, now $1069 at Amazon

As of writing, this 12GB graphics card is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz on its 8960 Cuda cores, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand.

MSI Ventus RTX 3080 12GB GPU: was $999, now $769 at Newegg

The 12GB RTX 3080 graphics card is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand. View Deal

PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 GPU: was $649, now $384 at Best Buy

This single fan-cooled RTX 3060 from PNY has 3584 CUDA cores and 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM. This small footprint card is ideal for smaller system builds. See our review of the Nvidia RTX 3060 for more details. View Deal

EVGA Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming 12GB GPU: was $429, now $422 at Best Buy

The RTX 3060 has 3584 CUDA cores and 12GBs of GDDR6 VRAM, with a dual-fan cooling solution ideal for a lower wattage graphics card. View Deal

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch: was $1,499, now $999 at Newegg

This 48-inch 4K OLED monitor with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had a $500 cut from its usual price. Other features include 10-bit colour / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editors choice award. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $274 at Amazon

This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day Monitor Deals

Gigabyte M32U: was $799, now $719 with code GMTBU5255 at Newegg

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers. View Deal

Gigabyte G27Q 27-Inch QHD 144Hz: was $330, now $239 at Newegg

This screen has a WQHD @144Hz, HDR, a 120% sRGB color gamut, and an ergonomic, adjustable design that fits into any setup with ease — all for a low price. View Deal

Razer Raptor 27 (2K, 144 Hz) Monitor: was $699, now $619 at Amazon

Razer's 27-inch, 2K display has a gorgeous panel that covers nearly 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut, along with attractive RGB lighting. The Razer Raptor is also FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible. View Deal

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $379, now $264 at Newegg

A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx sports a WQHD resolution, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ monitor: was $289, now $279 at Newegg after rebate

This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day SSD & HDD Deals

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $229, now $139 at Amazon

Our favourite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps. View Deal

WD BLACK SN750 2TB SSD: was $300, now $199 at Amazon

This PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD from Western Digital sports a sleek design that will fit into any build, along with fast read speeds up to 3,470 MB/s, which will really speed up loading times across your favourite games. View Deal

Seagate Laptop Thin HDD 500 GB: was $30, now $20 at Amazon

This thin laptop hard drive has a storage capacity of 500 GB. It uses a SATA interface and is capable of reaching read speeds up to 600 MB/s. View Deal

XPG SX8100 4TB SSD: was $700, now $449 at B&H

This 4TB SSD is down to $450 at B&H Photo. It has read/write speeds as high as 3500/3000 MBps. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day CPU Deals

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $399, now $349 at Newegg

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $174 at Amazon

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here. View Deal

Intel Core i7-12700KF: was $465, now $377 at Amazon

We gave the i7-12700K the coveted Editor's Choice award for good reason, it matches the i9-12900K in gaming performance but for a lot less money. The Core i7-12700K comes with eight P-cores and four E-cores, for a total of 20 threads. The P-cores run between 3.6 and 5.0 GHz, while the more power-efficient E-cores run between 2.7 and 3.8 GHz. The Core i7-12700K also comes with a 25MB L3 cache. View Deal

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $294, now $249 with code FTPBU8559 at Newegg

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use. View Deal

Intel Core i7-11700K: was $419, now $317 at Newegg

A huge discount on this CPU which offers solid gaming and application performance, as you can read in our review. This 14nm Rocket Lake CPU offers a max speed of 5 GHz. View Deal

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $355 at Amazon

This 11th Gen flagship consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop and Desktop PC Deals

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,899 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,899 at Newegg after rebate

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3070): was $2,200, now $1,799 at Amazon

Probably the most portable RTX 3070 laptop on the list, the Razer Blade 14 is a thin, lightweight option sporting a QHD panel, AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on PC Cases, Motherboards, PSUs, and Coolers

NZXT H710 ATX Mid Tower PC Case: was $169, now $119 at Amazon

This mid-tower case from NZXT features a front I/O with a USB Type-C port, a tempered glass side panel, and two Aer F120mm fans. The case also comes with removable dust filters, and a removable bracket for your water-cooling radiators up to a length of 240mm. View Deal

Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $124, now $100 at Newegg

This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build. View Deal

Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $104, now $77 at Newegg

An airflow-inspired front panel adorns the Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta, with an angular design to the mesh material. This case comes with three LED fans in the front and a rear exhaust fan, with room for up to a 360mm radiator in the front, a 240mm radiator in the top, and a 120mm radiator in the rear. View Deal

Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4): was $219, now $189 at Amazon

The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. A feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale. View Deal

ASRock Z590 Extreme: was $247, now $149 at Newegg

This 10th & 11th Gen Intel CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s Connectors and 3x M.2 sockets — all in an affordable package. View Deal

EVGA 750 GA Super Nova: was $139, now $77 at Amazon

This 750W PSU from EVGA is 80 Plus Gold certified, fully modular, and comes with a 10-year warranty. View Deal

Corsair RMx Series RM650x (2018): was $125, now $109 at Newegg

Like all RMx models, the RM650x is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, features fully modular cabling, and is equipped with a medium-speed rifle bearing fan. Check our RM650x review for more details. View Deal

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $139, now $89 at Amazon

Need a reliable, powerful, fully modular PSU for your PC build? Look no further than Thermaltake's 850W Toughpower GF1: featuring an ultra-quiet design and 80+ Gold standard durability and stability. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Peripherals and More

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset: was $270, now $219 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is capable of connecting both wirelessly and with a cable. The wireless connection is made via Bluetooth while the wired connection relies on a 3.5mm audio jack. It features a black design with copper-colored accents throughout. View Deal

HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset: was $99, now $69 at Amazon

A comfortable gaming headset is a must, no matter your chosen gaming platform and these from HyperX offer a comfortable ergonomic design with fantastic 7.1 virtual surround sound, impressive bass due to the large 53mm drivers, and removable mic. View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129, now $64 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $20 at Amazon

With a maximum DPI of 6400, the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming mouse stands as a viable mid-tier gaming mouse. It has 5 programmable buttons that use mechanical switches. On the underside is an optical sensor. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $59 at Amazon

The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive 54% off its retail price. With a 20k DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming. View Deal

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Keys: was $149, now $99 at Best Buy

Corsair's K70 RGB Rapidfire keyboard is a full-sized wired keyboard with Cherry MX low-profile mechanical switches. The K70 also comes with a soft-touch detachable wrist rest, dedicated multimedia controls, USB pass-through, and FPS/MOBA keycap sets. View Deal

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $170, now $79 at Walmart

This Razer peripheral bundle come complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset. View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL: was $119, now $99 at Amazon

This is a spacious gaming keyboard that the Razer is famous for, plus it features orange switches for a tactile and clicky feel. This BlackWidow is also built for ergonomics thanks to the removable wrist rest and portability, courtesy of the tenkeyless design and removable micro USB cable. View Deal

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL: was $149, now $147 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience. View Deal

More Prime Day Deals

