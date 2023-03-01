Best Tech and PC Hardware Deals

Deals hubs

We've tracked down some of the best deals on tech and computer components to bring you great savings on everything from CPUs, SSDs and graphics cards to laptops, monitors, and 3D printers. Despite inflation, prices of PC hardware are on the way down, because of declining demand and a glut of flash memory and GPUs.

If it's a PC component, a full system, a peripheral, or a maker product, you can save a lot of money on it right now and in the days ahead. There are many tech promotions and it's difficult to separate the hype from the actual bargains. Fortunately, we're doing some legwork for you, combing through the best deals on hardware and highlighting them below.

How to Tell a Deal From a Dud

We've checked all the best tech deals below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts. But if you see a product on sale and it's one we haven't covered, we recommend checking the price history and other vendors' prices on sites such as Google Shopping and PCPartPicker .

Amazon shoppers can use the website CamelCamelCamel and its Camelizer Chrome extension to see a product's price history. This will give you an idea of the average price and whether or not the current offer is an actual deal.

Best Deals on Tech Overall

XFX Speedster Merc 319 AMD RX 6950XT Black Gaming: now $699 at Newegg (was $889)

With 5120 stream processors and a boost clock up to 2368MHz, this 6950XT is AMD's most powerful GPU from the last generation of graphics cards. Stacked with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 256-Bit bus, the memory clocks at 18Gbps. View Deal

Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: now $799 at B&H Photo

Board partner Zotac has this version of the 4070 Ti with the latest Ada Lovelace architecture running 7680 Cuda cores that are boostable to 2610MHz. The included VRAM is 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a 192-Bit memory interface. Connections on the front panel include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a. View Deal

MSI Katana GF76 17-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,129 at Target (was $1,499)

The MSI Katana GF76 not only has a large 17.3-inch IPS screen, but also comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and a pokey Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Other specs include 16GBs of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $159 at Western Digital (was $289)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. View Deal

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT: now $820 at Amazon (was $949)

One of the latest GPU offerings from AMD, this RX 7900XT from XFX features a triple fan cooling solution to help keep the graphics card from thermal throttling. The 7900 XT comes with a whopping 20GB of GDDR6 VRAM and can boost up to 2535MHz. See our review of the RX 7900XT for more information. View Deal

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $599 at Newegg (was $649)

This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support, and USB Type-C. View Deal

Best Monitor Deals

Samsung Odyssey G70B 32-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor: now $649 at Amazon (was $999)

The Samsung Odyssey G70B is a 32-inch gaming monitor that boasts some impressive specs. With a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate on an IPS panel, the monitor with provide stunning visuals on any computer that has a graphics card powerful enough to make the most out of it. View Deal

Asus ROG Swift 360 Hz PG259QNR 24.5-inch gaming monitor: now $384 at Amazon (was $399)

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR is a gaming monitor aimed at serious FPS gamers and those who require the higher accuracy of higher frame rates. With its 360Hz refresh rate, this monitor can pump the frame rates as long as your graphics card can keep up.

The PG259QNR measures 24.5 inches and has a 1080p FHD resolution on an IPS panel. The lower resolution makes it easier to sustain the high FPS count without encountering dips in performance during crucial gameplay. View Deal

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit): now $195 at Newegg (was $229)

Our favorite budget monitor to date, we found this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh. View Deal

Gigabyte M32U: now $729 at Newegg with rebate (was $799)

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch, and built-in speakers. View Deal

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-inch: now $799 at Newegg (was $1,499)

This excellent 48-inch 4K OLED monitor/TV has a 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GTG) Response Time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium.

Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices. Check out our Aorus FO48U review to see why we gave it our Editor's choice award. View Deal

Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: now $329 at Dell (was $589)

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut. View Deal

Best SSD & HDD Deals

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 2TB SSD: now $179 at B&H Photo with coupon applied (was $199)

This 2TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD delivers up to 7.1GB/s of read and 6.6 GB/s of write throughput and is now on sale at this low price - thanks to a $20 coupon. View Deal

WD Black SN850X 2TB: now $159 at Western Digital (was $289)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best. View Deal

WD Black SN850 2TB SSD for PlayStation 5: now $199 at Amazon (was $299)

One of our favorite SSDs, the WD Black SN850 is a fast Gen 4.0 PCIe M.2 SSD with read/write performance of 7000/5300MB/s respectively. See our review of the SN850 for greater detail. This particular 2TB model is officially licensed with Sony PlayStation and comes with a heatsink - so that it can be installed in a PS5 console and dissipate heat better, due to the confined space. View Deal

Crucial P3 2TB SSD: now $109 at Amazon (was $174)

The Crucial P3 2TB SSD can reach read/write speeds of 3500/3000 MB/s. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and connects using an NVMe interface. View Deal

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $124 at Best Buy (was $189)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review . But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $99 at Amazon (was $229)

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps. View Deal

Best CPU Deals

AMD Ryzen 5 5500: now $98 at Newegg (was $159)

The Ryzen 5 5500 is a 6-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler. Use code ERECPA522 for $5 off. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: now $128 at Amazon (was $259)

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box. View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $299 at eBay (was $364)

Currently the cheapest price on the best CPU for outright gaming. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D dominates the competition thanks to its generous 3D V-Cache and sits atop our list of best CPUs for gaming. View Deal

Best Laptop and Desktop PC Deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim: now $1,798 at Amazon (was $2,099)

With a 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, this laptop packs a lot of power into its ultra-slim frame.

(model -GA503QS-BS96Q) View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15: now $1,899 at Best Buy (was $2,199)

The ROG Zephyrus 15 sports a 1440p QHD 15.6-inch screen and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: now $1.901 at Newegg (was $2,399)

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5: now $1,149 at Best Buy (was $1,499)

The Aorus 5 (model-SE4-73US213SH) from Gigabyte has a 15.6-inch FHD IPS screen and components that include an Intel Core i7-12700H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 17: now $2,099 at Newegg (was $2,499)

The powerful Aorus 17 (model-YE5-74US544SH) contains an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The resolution of the screen is only 1080p on an IPS panel, but the screen does boast a massive 360 Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Gigabyte G5 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,122 at Newegg (was $1,199)

This version of the Gigabyte G5 (model - KE-52US213SH) is stacked with an Nvidia RTX 3060, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The screen is an IPS panel that measures 15.6 inches with an FHD resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. These are some great specs for a gaming laptop at this price point. View Deal

MSI Katana GF76 17-Inch Gaming Laptop: now $1,129 at Target (was $1,499)

The MSI Katana GF76 not only has a large 17.3-inch IPS screen, but also comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, and a pokey Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Other specs include 16GBs of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

MSI Vector GP66: now $2,099 at Newegg (was $2,599)

This impressively specced Vector GP66 from MSI has a 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD screen, Intel's 12th Gen Core i9-12900H CPU, the powerful Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU, a massive 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

(model-Vector GP66 12UHSO-673) View Deal

Best Deals on PC Cases, Motherboards, PSUs, and Coolers

Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler: now $109 at Amazon (was $142)

The Noctua NH D15 CPU Cooler has a dual-tower design with six heat pipes and two fans providing great cooling performance for near-silent systems. It also supports Intel's LGA1700 socket for Alder Lake CPUs. View Deal

Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra: now $319 at Amazon (was $369)

The Z690 Aorus Ultra from Gigabyte is an LGA 1700 socketed motherboard that supports Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs and comes complete with PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, and WiFi 6. This board also uses DDR5 RAM for superfast memory. View Deal

Gigabyte Z690 UD AX (DDR4): now $189 at Amazon (was $219)

The LGA 1700 Z690 UD AX from Gigabyte has three M.2 sockets, PCIe 5.0, USB 3.2, Gen 2x2 type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and lots of thermal cooling on its VRMs. A feature-rich board for a great price whilst it's on sale. View Deal

ASRock Z590 Extreme: now $139 at Newegg (was $247)

This 10th & 11th Gen Intel CPU-compatible motherboard packs plenty of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, 2x PCI Express x16 slots, 6x SATA3 6.0Gb/s Connectors and 3x M.2 sockets — all in an affordable package. Save an additional 3% with promo code FBCFTT2. View Deal

Thermaltake Tower 100 Mini ITX Case: now $97 at Amazon (was $109)

This attractive case gives you a panoramic view of your build, thanks to tempered glass on three sides. It also has USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and plenty of room for fans and components. View Deal

Lian Li Lancool III Mid-Tower ATX Case (White): now $154 at Newegg (was $159)

This spacious mid-tower case from Lian Li comes with 4 pre-installed 140mm PWN fans for out-of-the-box high airflow. With a mesh front panel and tempered glass side panel, there are also 2x USB 3.0 / Audio front ports and a Type C port. View Deal

Phanteks Eclipse P300A: now $82 at Amazon (was $89)

A popular mid-tower ATX case for building in, the Phanteks Eclipse P300A has good airflow - thanks to its mesh front panel, and included rear exhaust fan. The front panel includes audio ports and 2 x USB 3.0 ports. View Deal

Antec NX410 ATX Mid-Tower Case: now $84 at Amazon (was $89)

This mid-tower case from Antec has a mesh front panel, a tempered glass side panel, and three pre-installed ARGB fans. This case comes in white. View Deal

Best Deals on Peripherals and More

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam: now $138 at Amazon (was $199)

The Logitech Brio 4K was the first 4K webcam on the market back when it first debuted in 2017. There are lots of 4K webcams now, but the Brio 4K is still a solid performer with good auto light correction, a 90-degree field of view, and 5x HD zoom. $135 isn't the cheapest we've seen it, but it's pretty close — and definitely cheaper than most 4K webcams. View Deal

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: now $69 at Amazon (was $69)

Despite being launched in 2013, this is still one of the best webcams for most people. It offers 1080p/30fps resolution and performs pretty well in both low-light and overexposed settings, and is at one of its lowest prices of just $59 right now. View Deal

Razer Kiyo Pro: now $94 at Amazon (was $199)

The Razer Kiyo Pro is one of our favorite webcams, thanks to its excellent, flattering images and practically headset-level mic quality. View Deal

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: now $55 at Walmart (was $95)

This Razer peripheral bundle comes complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset. View Deal

Glorious Model D- Gaming Mouse: now $49 at Amazon with coupon (was $85)

A fantastic mouse for FPS gaming, the Glorious Model D- (Minus) is a lightweight mouse with a honeycomb cutout design to help reduce its weight. The Model D- uses a Pixart PMW3360 sensor that can go up to 12K DPI, and weighs only 61 grams. View Deal

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $111 at Amazon (was $149)

The Logitech G502 is one of the best gaming mice. This wireless gaming mouse packs Logitech's Hero 25K sensor and premium features such as custom weights. View Deal

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse (League of Legends Edition): now 62 at Amazon (was $129)

This version of the G PRO wireless came before the more recent "Superlight" version. Still, although it isn't as light, it offers a better experience for left-handed players as this mouse is truly ambidextrous with buttons on the left and right sides of the mouse. The League of Legends version uses a blue and gold color scheme. View Deal

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series Mouse: now $72 at Amazon (was $109)

This is a wireless mouse that uses both 2.4 GHz wireless as well as Bluetooth to connect. It has a programmable RGB LED and 7 buttons that can be customized with macros. The Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Champion Series Mouse has a Marksman 26K optical sensor with a maximum speed of 26,000 DPI. View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: now $39 at Amazon (was $79)

The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone and has removable weights to customize its feel. View Deal

Razer Viper Ultralight Wired Gaming Mouse: now $43 at Amazon (was $60)

The Razer Viper Ultralight wired gaming mouse features a Razer 5G optical sensor with a speed of 20,000 DPI. It's ambidextrous in design and connects using a wired connection. This is one of the best prices we've seen for the mouse since it was first released. View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight with charging dock: now $43 at Best Buy (was $149)

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a wireless optical gaming mouse, and this model comes with a charging dock. This version comes in white and has RGB lighting and an impressive 20K DPI sensor. See our review of the Razer Viper Ultimate for more details on this mouse. View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate: now $59 at Best Buy (was $169)

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless is an optical mouse that comes complete with a charging dock. With a 20K DPI sensor and RGB lighting, this right-handed mouse is good for gaming and productivity work. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: now $23 at Amazon (was $49)

With a maximum DPI of 6,400, the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming mouse stands as a viable mid-tier gaming mouse. It has 5 programmable buttons that use mechanical switches. On the underside is an optical sensor. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: now $59 at Amazon (was $129)

The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive retail price. With a 20,000 DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, It’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming. View Deal

Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse: now $16 at Amazon with coupon (was $20)

This wired gaming mouse from Redragon is RGB backlit and has 9 buttons total that can be programmed. It has an adjustable speed that caps out at 8000 DPI. View Deal

Amazon Basics Large Extended Gaming Mouse Pad: now $14 at Amazon (was $17)

A large mouse pad that measures 35.5 x 16.88 inches and has a non-slip rubber base with a smooth cloth upper for improved mouse glide. View Deal

Corsair MM350 Pro Mouse Pad: now $19 at Best Buy (was $39)

It's not RGB, but the Corsair MM350 Pro mouse mat has just about everything else you need. Its extra-large surface is both comfortable and cooling and is perfect for sliding your mouse around on. View Deal

Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: now $62 at Amazon (was $69)

The Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a wired device with backlit keys. As the name suggests, it has a tenkeyless form factor so there is no numeric pad. The keys are mechanical with tactile switches. View Deal

SteelSeries Apex 7 (Brown Switch): now $87 at Best Buy (was $159)

The full-sized Apex 7 mechanical keyboard from SteelSeries comes with an OLED display and Brown switches. The keyboard also features full RGB backlighting and a detachable wrist rest. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha S: now $100 at Amazon (was $129)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset is a solid, well-built comfortable headset that offers excellent natural audio reproduction. View Deal

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset: now $119 at Amazon (was $179)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset usually costs around $179 but is discounted today to $119. It has 50mm, high-end sound drivers, with a frequency response range of 12 Hz up to 28,000 Hz. According to Razer, the battery can last up to 24 hours. View Deal

