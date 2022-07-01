ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ring Car Cam and Car Alarm: What we know so far

By Adam Ismail
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

Amazon is going all in on car security. The company announced three Ring-branded devices for cars at its Sept. 24, 2020 event — an alarm, a dash camera and an aftermarket device called Ring Car Connect that will integrate some of these monitoring features into vehicles themselves. And there's a software API for Ring Car Connect, too.

These products are still not available, but Amazon says it's received massive demand from car owners. Because who wouldn't want to integrate the same Ring suite of security feature inside their vehicles? Some people have even been installing Ring doorbells into their car to keep everything safe.

Here's what we know about the Ring Car Cam and Car Alarm so far.

Ring Car Alarm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEc19_0X5zlWmw00

(Image credit: Amazon)

We'll start with the Ring Car Alarm, an OBD-II device that sounds when it detects a break-in, towing or an accident. Should any of those situations occur, you'll be notified via another Alexa-compatible device, and you can even remotely fire the alarm manually if you so choose.

You might wonder how the Ring Car Alarm is capable of linking up with other devices. As it turns out, the OBD-II dongle doesn't employ a data connection or even Wi-Fi, but rather relies on Amazon's yet-to-be-launched Sidewalk network of Bluetooth Low Energy devices. Sidewalk figures to be an underlying part of Amazon's Ring and Echo hardware going forward. We were initially told it should be live before the end of 2020, but it's now 2022, and there's still no sign of the device.

Because of this, the Ring Car Alarm doesn't require any sort of monthly fee. That means all buyers will have to pay is the $59 cost of the device itself.

Ring Car Cam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dk1mq_0X5zlWmw00

(Image credit: Amazon)

Next, we step up to the Ring Car Cam, a $199 dash cam that does rely upon Wi-Fi and LTE. (And with this device, you'll have to pay for data separately.) Ring Car Cam features two HD cameras: one facing out the windshield, and another facing back into the cabin. Like the Ring Car Alarm, it'll notify owners should it detect anything awry, but being a full dash cam with a true data connection and a link to the cloud, it can do a lot more than that.

For example, if you've been pulled over, you can say "Alexa, I'm being pulled over," and the Ring Car Cam will begin recording a feed of the interior. Amazon promises all footage will be "securely stored," and that you can also opt to have a loved one notified upon saying that command.

Additionally, the Ring Car Cam's Emergency Crash Assist system will notify first responders immediately when an accident occurs. It's an appreciated feature, though it must be said that this kind of functionality is also making its way into phones, like Google's Personal Safety app on Android.

Ring Car Connect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrIdM_0X5zlWmw00

(Image credit: Amazon)

Think of Ring Car Connect as a way to integrate the Ring Car Alarm and Ring Car Cam's software into a vehicle that already has around-view or interior cameras. Car companies are free to integrate Ring Car Connect in their vehicles as they please, but until that happens, interested car owners can purchase a standalone, aftermarket $199 device that essentially enables these features within cars.

For example, all four vehicles in Tesla's current model range can add Ring Car Connect to supplement Tesla's Sentry Mode. When Sentry Mode is on, owners will be able to watch the feed through Ring apps. They'll also be able to watch recorded driving footage on other devices, though it's worth pointing out that like the Ring Car Cam, you'll have to pay a monthly fee to upload your data to the cloud via LTE.

Ring Car Cam and Car Alarm outlook

Given Ring's increasing prevalence, as well as the prevalence of the best dash cams , it was only a matter of time before Amazon made a play like this, leveraging the strength of the Alexa software and footprint for car security. It's also encouraging to see that the company's chosen to offer to options for customers — one that's more agreeably priced, as well as another with a truly extensive feature set.

Sure, $199 for a dash cam is quite expensive, as a cursory examination of the best selling candidates on Amazon demonstrates. That said, many of the companies in this field are quite lesser known, and the pricier options from mainstays like Garmin and Vava end up costing about the same as Amazon's proposition, if not more.

We look forward to testing out Amazon's slate of car products as soon as they're available.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Why India’s electric cars will eat Tesla’s lunch

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Elon Musk recently tweeted, in response to a question about its plans for India. Like some other things Musk has been saying of late, this did not reflect reality.
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

What will the iPhone 14 look like?

We’re getting ever closer to the release of the iPhone 14. The last time Apple substantially changed the iPhone’s design was when the iPhone 12 got squared-off edges. What is the iPhone 14 design going to look like?. Will Apple keep the squared-off sides? Are there any new...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max might be the most expensive iPhones ever

The iPhone 13 kept in place the pricing structure of its predecessor, even though the world was dealing with rising prices for most goods and services. But Apple will react to the growing inflation this year with a price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s what a couple of rumors claimed earlier this year. And now there’s a new report out indicating that price hikes are inevitable for the iPhone 14 Pro models.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Android#Car Companies#Ring Branded#The Ring Car Alarm#Bluetooth Low Energy
The Verge

Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly be able to detect if you have a fever

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly come with a body temperature sensor that can tell whether you’re running a fever, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Instead of giving you an exact reading, Gurman believes the watch should be able to detect a spike in body temperature, and then encourage you to talk to a doctor or use a thermometer.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Global Music Streamer Deezer Goes Public, Stock Plunges

Paris-based global music streaming platform Deezer has secured a public market listing on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, only to see its share price plunge on its opening trading day. Deezer, a rival to Spotify and Apple Music as it operates in around 180 markets worldwide, saw its stock close...
MUSIC
TechRadar

It's official, these are the most popular (and lucrative) programming languages right now

Four a tenth year running, JavaScript has held onto its title as the most popular programming language in the world, new data (opens in new tab) from Stack Overflow shows. Surveying more than 73,000 developers worldwide, the coding platform found that JavaScript is used by 65% of all respondents, followed by HTML/CSS (55.08%) and database language SQL (49.43%).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

8 Great Plug-In Hybrids For 2022

Our immediate future with cars isn't the all-electric drivetrain; it's hybrid. Anyone predicting that we'll all be driving electric vehicles in ten or twenty years is full of crap. Sure, the take-rate on EVs will increase, particularly in some countries rather than others, but in reality, here in the US, they account for 1% of car sales here in 2022. That's negligible enough that some automakers aren't even bothering with all-electric cars in any meaningful way yet. What most automakers are doing, though, is making and selling hybrids. Even Jeep has gone for it with a hybrid Wrangler, and it's a hit.
CARS
electrek.co

100% of UK car buyers are ready to go electric for the right price

A new study in the UK shows that 100% of new car buyers in the country are ready to go electric for the right price. Large parts of the population used to have a lot of concerns about going electric for their next vehicle – things like range, charging, long-term battery capacity, and several other factors have been cited by people hesitant about going electric.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

10 Future EVs You Should Be Excited About

If you want a little inside baseball, it's a fascinating time to be an automotive journalist when it comes to drivetrains. We're in a world where we're covering everything from hybrid cars achieving 55 to the gallon to a W16-engined four-wheeled bullet breaking the 300 mph barrier. We've got four-cylinder engines, both turbo and supercharged at the same time out in the mainstream, attainably priced supercharged V8 muscle cars, and stupidly fast hybrid supercars. Then there are the battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which is the segment where the most new models will be coming from in the foreseeable future. It's a veritable feast for the senses. But as we look forward, there are some new cars coming that stand out more than most, and of the bevy of EVs on the way by 2024, these are the ones we can't wait for.
CARS
TechCrunch

The Drako Motors 2,000-hp electric luxury SUV ‘feels more like a spaceship’

The San Jose, California-based automaker said the Dragon zips from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds using the company’s in-house DriveOS Quad Motor Powertrain and DriveOS vehicle architecture. Individual torque control and a three-stage suspension make the Dragon “feel less like a car and more like a spaceship,” according to the company.
SAN JOSE, CA
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Won't Reveal Specs Of New Cars To Customers

Some brands like to keep certain specs and figures a secret - just look at Tesla. But what about a manufacturer that doesn't offer any at all? Ford has recently announced that it would be decommissioning its Brochure Program for cars, trucks, and SUVs after the second quarter of 2022, and if you think it's because Ford is going green, you're wrong; it's stopping its digital brochure service too. Ford and Lincoln dealers received a letter last week stating that "due to the microchip shortage and related budget constraints, the Ford Brochure Program will be discontinued after Q2 2022. Both digital and printed brochures will no longer be available after June 30th."
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
Entrepreneur

The Apple iPad mini 4 Is Perfect for Business Travel

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. We're living in a new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic. The business world...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy