Charlotte, NC

Truist Field in uptown will transform into pumpkin patch for a day

By Your704 Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
For the second year in a row, Truist Field in uptown will be transformed into a pumpkin patch. (Courtesy Charlotte Knights)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re looking for a fun spot to buy a pumpkin this fall, the Charlotte Knights have you covered. For the second year in a row, Truist Field in uptown will be transformed into a pumpkin patch.

On Oct. 2 from 12-8 p.m., families can pick out a pumpkin and decorate it at the ballpark in uptown. In addition, fall-themed treats will be available for purchase.

Medium size pumpkins cost $10 and large pumpkins cost $20. Admission is free.

Orders can also be placed online. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Charlotte Knights Charities.

The Taste of Charlotte food festival will also take place on the concourse of the stadium on the same day. For more information on the festival, click here.

