ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Buddy Valastro Has a Big Home for His 4 Kids! Inside the ‘Cake Boss’ Star’s New Jersey Mansion

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xaaF_0X5mmqHi00

When Buddy Valastro isn’t baking delicious treats at Carlo’s Bakery or starring on the hit TV series Cake Boss, he’s spending time at home with his wife, Lisa Valastro, and their four kids. Because the beloved baker lives in a sprawling mansion in New Jersey, there’s tons of space for their big family to create beautiful memories.

Buddy and Lisa are the proud owners of a massive property in the Montville area, which is about 25 miles from his iconic bakery located in Hoboken, NJ. The longtime lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2001, moved into the massive property in 2014, according to reports.

The Buddy vs. Duff star and his stunning spouse’s abode features a master bedroom, rooms for each of their children — Sofia, Bartolo, Marco and Carlo — multiple bathrooms, various living areas, a foyer with vaulted-ceilings and, of course, a five-star kitchen.

Considering Buddy is one of Hollywood’s most favorite celebrity bakers, it’s no surprise his kitchen is what dreams are made of. The open-concept area boasts a giant island, a gas stove, plenty of drawers for ingredients, a large dinner table and a pantry for storing all their food.

For Buddy, one of the best parts of having a big home is being able to host all of his family and friends. “Somebody could show up with twenty people just like that,” he told People in March.

The former Next Great Baker host’s backyard is just as luxurious as the inside of their home. Outdoors, you can find a patio with furniture, an area for dining and a lavish pool surrounded by lush green grass. The married pair’s backyard also overlooks a body of water.

“One of the things I love most about the house is the view,” Buddy shared with the outlet while gushing over their very own outside oasis. “It’s very surreal and calms you down after a long day.”

Even though Buddy enjoys traveling the world for his busy career, he loves nothing more than being at home with his wife and their children. “Honestly, I don’t like to go out,” he explained.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside Buddy’s family home!

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
bravotv.com

See Inside Lisa Hochstein's "Barbie Dream House": It's "Very Hollywood Glam"

After a years-long renovation process, Lisa Hochstein is finally living in the most incredible home in a lavish location. "Star Island is famous around the world. Everybody knows this address and everybody wants to be there," The Real Housewives of Miami cast member explained on the show's Season 4 premiere. "But it took us years to bulldoze this house and to get into it."
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

The Exterior of Jennifer Aydin's House Is Aglow for Christmas

Jennifer Aydin’s home is fully decked out for Christmas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently took to Instagram to show off the festive decorations outside of her sprawling New Jersey home. Jennifer offered a glimpse at the glowing, cheery exterior of her family’s residence on her...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kendra Wilkinson shares rare photos of her kids — and they look so grown-up!

Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson is sharing rare photos of her children — and fans can’t believe how grown up they look. In the pictures, 11-year-old Hank IV towers over 5-foot-4 Wilkinson. Alijah, 7, comes up to her mom’s shoulder. “Please tell your babies to stop getting so big,” one...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Valastro
Closer Weekly

‘Home Town’ Stars Erin and Ben Napier Have the Ideal Marriage! See Their Sweetest Quotes About Love

Relationship goals! Erin Napier and Ben Napier currently star in their own HGTV home renovation show, Home Town. Even with their increased popularity, the power couple is still very humble and puts their family first. The proud parents of daughters Helen and Mae are always sharing sweet comments about each other that prove their love runs deep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
extratv

Reality Couple Calls It Quits — While Taping Reunion!

It's over between "Vanderpump Rules" sweethearts James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss — and their sense of timing is everything!. People magazine reports the couple ended their engagement during the filming of the Bravo show's Season 9 reunion in L.A. on Friday. According to the outlet, Leviss handed her engagement ring...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cake Boss#Home#Celebrity
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

Watch: Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge. Like mother, like daughter. Jessica Alba and her 13-year-old daughter Honor are making the internet do a double take over their latest family photo. On Nov. 29, the LA's Finest star posted a series of holiday snaps with her loved ones, including her eldest daughter. "#photodump from an awesome week with my sweet fam bam and our besties @kellysawyer @jpatricof #grateful #thankful #blessed," she captioned the carousel of photos.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Musician Phil Collins Is a Father of 5! Meet His Children Who Are Taking Over Hollywood

Musician Phil Collins is the mastermind behind some of the biggest radio hits that have taken over the airwaves since 1970. The Genesis drummer has had both a huge career with his band and an equally successful solo career full of award-winning work. His five children, Joely, Simon, Lily, Nicholas and Matthew, are equally as talented and have started to take over Hollywood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy