All the new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections from DC in 2022 (and 2023)

Tuesday, September 20

Tuesday, September 27

Tuesday, October 4

Tuesday, October 11

Tuesday, October 18

Tuesday, October 25

by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Abel Detective Comics #1065 by writer Ram V and artist Rafael Albuquerque; backup story by writer Simon Spurrier artist Hayden Sherman

by writer Kenny Porter and artist Baldemar Rivas Justice League Incarnate hardcover by writers Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver and artists Brandon Peterson, Andrei Bressan, and various collects Justice League Incarnate #1-5

Tuesday, November 1

by writer J. Torres and artist Erich Owen Batman: Shadow War hardcover by writers Joshua Williamson, Nadia Shammas, Ed Brisson, and Stephanie Phillips and artists Howard Porter, Viktor Bogdanovic, Roger Cruz, Paolo Pantalena, and collects Shadow War: Alpha #1, Batman #122-123, Deathstroke Inc. #8-9, Robin #13-14, Shadow War Zone #1, and Shadow War: Omega #1

Tuesday, November 8

by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artists Steve Pugh, Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur, and Scott Godlewski collects Collects Justice League #64-68 Absolute Dark Nights: Metal hardcover by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo collects Dark Nights: Metal #1-6, Batman: Lost #1, and Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1, plus more than 100 pages of extras and special features in an oversize slipcase

Tuesday, November 15

by writers Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, and Frank Miller and artists Klaus Janson and Todd Mcfarlane reprints and collects Batman/Spawn: War Devil #1 and Spawn/Batman #1 Arkham City - The Order of the World trade paperback by writer Dan Watters and artist Dani collects Arkham City - The Order of the World

Tuesday, November 22

by writer Kenny Porter and artist Baldemar Rivas The Human Target #9 (of 12) by writer Tom King and artist Greg Smallwood

Tuesday, November 29

by writers Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Stephanie Williams and artists Amancay Nahuelpan and Alitha Martinez Flashpoint Beyond trade paperback by writers Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, and Jeremy Adams and artist Xermánico

Tuesday, December 6

by writers Arvid Nelson, Jason Aaron, J.T. Krul, and others and artist Alex Sanchez, Jason Pearson, Guillem March, and others collects Joker's Asylum: The Joker #1, Joker's Asylum: Penguin #1, Joker's Asylum: Poison Ivy #1, Joker's Asylum: Scarecrow #1, Joker's Asylum: Two-Face #1, Joker's Asylum Ii: The Riddler #1, Joker's Asylum Ii: Harley Quinn #1, Joker's Asylum Ii: Mad Hatter #1, Joker's Asylum Ii: Killer Croc #1, and Joker's Asylum Ii: Clayface #1 Batman: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writers Bill Finger, Edmond Hamilton, and others and artists Sheldon Moldoff, Dick Sprang, and others collects stories from Batman #101-116 and Detective Comics #233-257

Tuesday, December 13

by writer Tom King and artists Clay Mann and Liam Sharp collects Batman/Catwoman #1-12, Batman/Catwoman Special, Batman Annual #2, Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and Detective Comics #1027 Batman: Killing Time hardcover by writer Tom King and artist David Marquez collects Batman: Killing Time #1-6

Tuesday, December 20

by writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Fernando Blanco collects Detective Comics #1047-1058 Batman: Shadows of the Bat: The Tower hardcover by writer Mariko Tamaki and artists Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Max Raynor, and Amancay Nahuelpan collects Detective Comics #1047-1058

Tuesday, December 27

by writer Paul Dano and artist Stevan Subic DC: Mech #6 (of 6) by writer Kenny Porter and artist Baldemar Rivas

On sale in January 2022

Batman - One Bad Day: Bane (one-shot) by writer Joshua Williamson and artists Howard Porter and Tomeu Morey

Tuesday, January 3, 2022

by writer Tom King and artists Phil Hester and Eric Gapstur Batman Vs. Ra's al Ghul trade paperback by writer and artist Neal Adams and artist Neal Adams collects Batman Vs. Ra's al Ghul #1-6

Tuesday, January 10, 2022

by writers Jamal Campbell, Joey Esposito, Dennis Culver, and Kenny Porter and artists Jamal Campbell, Vasco Georgiev, Hayden Sherman, and Simone Di Meo Dark Nights: Metal Omnibus hardcover by writers Scott Snyder, James Tynion Iv, and others and artists Greg Capullo, Jim Lee, Andy Kubert, John Romita Jr., and others collects Dark Nights: Metal #1-6, plus tie-In stories from Dark Days: The Forge #1, Dark Days: The Casting #1, Batman: The Red Death #1, Batman: The Devastator #1, Batman: The Merciless #1, Batman: The Murder Machine #1, Batman: The Drowned #1, Batman: The Dawnbreaker #1, Dark Nights: The Batman Who Laughs #1, Batman: Lost #1, Hawkman: Found #1, Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1, Nightwing #29, The Flash #33, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #32, Green Arrow #32, Suicide Squad #26, Teen Titans #12, and Justice League #32-33

Tuesday, January 17, 2022

by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artists Patrick Gleason, Mick Gray, and others collects Batman and Robin (Vol. 1) #20-22, Batman and Robin (Vol. 2) #0-40, Batman and Robin (Vol. 2) #23.1, Batman and Robin Annual #1-3, Robin Rises: Omega #1, Robin Rises: Alpha #1, Secret Origins #4, and Detective Comics #27 Batman: Urban Legends Volume 4 trade paperback by writers Ram V, Mohale Mashigo, Che Grayson, Ryan Cady, Joey Esposito, Alex Paknadel, and others and artists Anand RK, Arist Deyn, Serg Acuna, Gleb Melnikov, Amancay Nahuelpan, and others

Tuesday, January 31, 2022

Batman Beyond: Neo-Year trade paperback by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and artist Max Dunbar

On sale in February 2022

Batman - One Bad Day: Clayface (one-shot) by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artists Xermanico and Romulo Fajardo Jr.

On sale in March 2022

Batman - One Bad Day: Ra's al Ghul (one-shot) by writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis

On sale Tuesday, May 23, 2023