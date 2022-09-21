All the new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections from DC in 2022 (and 2023)
Looking for a list of new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections?
You came to the right place.
No character has more monthly titles with their name on the cover than DC's Dark Knight... its Caped Crusader ...one half of its Dynamic Duo.
So check out Newsarama's comprehensive list below of new Batman comic books, original graphic novels, and collected editions, updated each week with new on-sale information.
And for ALL of DC's offerings in addition to Batman including Wonder Woman and Superman, check out DC's full publishing schedule it's released for now through December 2022 and part of January, 2023.
Tuesday, September 20
- Batman - One Bad Day: Two-Face (one-shot) by writer Mariko Tamaki and artists Javier Fernandez and Jordie Bellaire
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #7 by writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora
- Batman: The Knight #9 (of 10) by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico
- DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #2 (of 8) by writer Tom Taylor and artists Trevor Hairsine and Andy Lanning
- Dark Knights of Steel Vol. 1 hardcover by writer Tom Taylor and artists Yasmine Putri and Bengal collects Dark Knights Of Steel #1-6
- Batman: No Man's Land Omnibus Vol. 2 hardcover by writers Chuck Dixon, Greg Rucka, Dennis O’Neil, and others and artists Dale Eaglesham, Scott Mcdaniel, and others collects Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #122-126; Azrael: Agent of the Bat #58-61; Batman #569-574; Batman: Shadow of the Bat #89-94; Detective Comics #736-741; Catwoman #75-77; Robin #68-73; The Batman Chronicles #18; Nightwing #38-39; Batman No Man's Land #0 #0; Batman: No Man's Land Secret Files #1
Tuesday, September 27
- Batman: Beyond the White Knight #5 (of 8) by writer and artist Sean Murphy
- Batman: Fortress #5 (of 8) by writer Gary Whitta and artist Darick Robertson
- Batman: The Audio Adventures #1 (of 7) by writer Dennis McNicholas and artists Anthony Marques and J. Bone
- Detective Comics #1064 by writer Ram V and artist Rafael Albuquerque; backup story by writer Simon Spurrier artist Dani
- DC: Mech #3 (of 6) by writer Kenny Porter and artist Baldemar Rivas
- Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #6 (of 6) by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Scott Godlewski
- Batman: Curse of the White Knight Deluxe Edition by writer and artist Sean Murphy collects Batman: Curse of the White Knight #1-8 and Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze
- Future State: Gotham Vol. 2: The Next Joker trade paperback by writer Dennis Culver and artist Giannis Milonogiannis collects Future State: Gotham #8-12
Tuesday, October 4
- Batman #128 by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez; backup story art by Leonardo Romero
- Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5 (of 7) by writer Joshua Williamson and artists Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez
- Gotham City: Year One #1 (of 6) by writer Tom King and artists Phil Hester and Eric Gapstur
- Batman - Knightwatch #2 (of 5) by writer J. Torres and artist Marcelo Di Chiara
- Batman: The Long Halloween Haunted Knight Deluxe Edition hardcover by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale collects Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special #1, Batman: Madness – A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special #1, and Batman: Ghosts – A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special #1
- Absolute Doomsday Clock hardcover by writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank collects Doomsday Clock #1-12 plus dozens of pages of behind-the-scenes features, including sketches by Frank
Tuesday, October 11
- Batman Incorporated #1 by writer Ed Brisson and artist John Timms
- Batman Vs. Robin #2 (of 5) by writer Mark Waid and artist Mahmud Asrar
- Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries # 1 by writer Sholly Fisch and artist Dario Brizuela
- Batman Urban Legends #20 anthology by writers Zim Zub, Chris Burnham, Joey Esposito, and Nadia Shammas and artists Max Dunbar, Sergio Acuna, Chris Burnham, and Jahnoy Lindsay
- Flashpoint Beyond #6 (of 6) by writers Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, and Jeremy Adams and artist Xermánico
- I Am Batman #14 by writer John Ridley and artist Christian Duce
- Future State: Gotham #18 (final issue) by writer Dennis Culver and artist Geoff
- The Jurassic League #6 (of 6) by writers Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon and artist Juan Gedeon
Tuesday, October 18
- Batman - One Bad Day: The Penguin #1 (one-shot) by writer John Ridley and artists Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, and Arif Prianto
- GCPD: The Blue Wall #1 (of 6) by writer John Ridley and artist Raffaele
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 by writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora
- Batman: The Knight #10 (of 10) by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Carmine Di Giandomenico
- DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #3 (of 8) by writer Tom Taylor and artists Trevor Hairsine and Andy Lanning
- Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition hardcover by writer Jeph Loeb and artists Jim Lee And Scott Williams collects Batman #608-619 and an interlude from Wizard #0
- Batman: The Court of Owls Mask and Book Set by writer Scott Snyder and artists Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion collects Batman #1-7
Tuesday, October 25
- The Riddler: Year One #1 (of 6) by writer Paul Dano and artist Stevan Subic
- Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #1 (of 6) by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Abel
- Detective Comics #1065 by writer Ram V and artist Rafael Albuquerque; backup story by writer Simon Spurrier artist Hayden Sherman
- Batman: Beyond The White Knight #6 (of 8) by writer and artist Sean Murphy
- Batman: Fortress #6 (of 8) by writer Gary Whitta and artist Darick Robertson
- Batman: The Audio Adventures #2 (of 7) by writer Dennis McNicholas and artists Anthony Marques and J. Bone
- DC: Mech #4 (of 6) by writer Kenny Porter and artist Baldemar Rivas
- Justice League Incarnate hardcover by writers Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver and artists Brandon Peterson, Andrei Bressan, and various collects Justice League Incarnate #1-5
Tuesday, November 1
- Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 (of 7) by writer and artist Marc Silvestri
- Batman #129 by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez; backup story by Zdarsky and artist Leonardo Romero
- Gotham City: Year One #2 (of 6) by writer Tom King and artists Phil Hester and Eric Gapstur
- Dark Knights of Steel #8 (of 12) by writer Tom Taylor and artist Yasmine Putri
- Batman - Knightwatch #3 (of 5) by writer J. Torres and artist Erich Owen
- Batman: Shadow War hardcover by writers Joshua Williamson, Nadia Shammas, Ed Brisson, and Stephanie Phillips and artists Howard Porter, Viktor Bogdanovic, Roger Cruz, Paolo Pantalena, and collects Shadow War: Alpha #1, Batman #122-123, Deathstroke Inc. #8-9, Robin #13-14, Shadow War Zone #1, and Shadow War: Omega #1
Tuesday, November 8
- Batman Vs. Robin #3 (of 5) by writer Mark Waid and artist Mahmud Asrar
- Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #6 (of 7) by writer Joshua Williamson and artists Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez
- Batman Incorporated #2 by writer Ed Brisson and artist John Timms
- Batman: Urban Legends #21 anthology by writers Michael Cho, Anthony Falcone, Joey Esposito, Dennis Culver, and Julio Antle and artists Michael Cho, Vasco Georgeiv, Hayden Sherman, and others
- I Am Batman #15 by writer John Ridley and artist Karl Mostert
- The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #2 by writer Ivan Cohen and artist Dario Brizuela
- Detective Comics #38 Facsimile Edition by writers Bill Finger, Jerry Siegel, Gardner Fox, and others and artists Bob Kane, Maurice Kashuba, Ken Ernst, and others
- Batman Black and White Box Set collects all five Batman Black and White trade paperbacks
- Justice League Vol. 2: United Order by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artists Steve Pugh, Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur, and Scott Godlewski collects Collects Justice League #64-68
- Absolute Dark Nights: Metal hardcover by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo collects Dark Nights: Metal #1-6, Batman: Lost #1, and Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1, plus more than 100 pages of extras and special features in an oversize slipcase
Tuesday, November 15
- Batman - One Bad Day: Mr. Freeze #1 (one-shot) by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Matteo Scalera
- Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Batman #1 (one-shot) by writers Simon Spurrier and Meghan Fitzmartin and artists Ryan Sook, Dan Jurgens, and Norm Rapmund
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #9 by writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora
- DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #4 (of 8) by writer Tom Taylor and artists Trevor Hairsine and Andy Lanning
- GCPD: The Blue Wall #2 (of 6) by writer John Ridley and artist Stefano Raffaele
- Batman/Spawn: The Classic Collection hardcover by writers Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, and Frank Miller and artists Klaus Janson and Todd Mcfarlane reprints and collects Batman/Spawn: War Devil #1 and Spawn/Batman #1
- Arkham City - The Order of the World trade paperback by writer Dan Watters and artist Dani collects Arkham City - The Order of the World
Tuesday, November 22
- Detective Comics #1066 by writer Ram V and artist Ivan Reis; backup story by writer Simon Spurrier and artist Hayden Sherman
- Batman: Fortress #7 (of 8) by writer Gary Whitta and artist Darick Robertson
- Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #2 (of 6) by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Abel
- Batman: The Audio Adventures #3 (of 7) by writer Dennis McNicholas and artists Anthony Marques and J. Bone
- DC: Mech #5 (of 6) by writer Kenny Porter and artist Baldemar Rivas
- The Human Target #9 (of 12) by writer Tom King and artist Greg Smallwood
Tuesday, November 29
- Detective Comics 2022 Annual #1 (one-shot) by writer Ram V and artist Christopher Mitten
- Nubia & The Justice League Special #1 (one-shot) by writers Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Stephanie Williams and artists Amancay Nahuelpan and Alitha Martinez
- Flashpoint Beyond trade paperback by writers Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, and Jeremy Adams and artist Xermánico
Tuesday, December 6
- Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #2 (of 7) by writer and artist Marc Silvestri
- Batman #130 by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez; backup story by Zdarsky and artist Leonardo Romero
- Gotham City: Year One #3 (of 6) by writer Tom King and artists Phil Hester and Eric Gapstur
- Batman - Knightwatch #4 (of 5) by writer J. Torres and artist Marcelo Di Chiara
- The Brave & The Bold #28 Facsimile Edition by writer Gardner Fox and artists Mike Sekowsky and Bernard Sachs
- Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes trade paperback by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Scott Godlewski collects Justice League Vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #1-6
- Batman: Joker's Asylum trade paperback by writers Arvid Nelson, Jason Aaron, J.T. Krul, and others and artist Alex Sanchez, Jason Pearson, Guillem March, and others collects Joker's Asylum: The Joker #1, Joker's Asylum: Penguin #1, Joker's Asylum: Poison Ivy #1, Joker's Asylum: Scarecrow #1, Joker's Asylum: Two-Face #1, Joker's Asylum Ii: The Riddler #1, Joker's Asylum Ii: Harley Quinn #1, Joker's Asylum Ii: Mad Hatter #1, Joker's Asylum Ii: Killer Croc #1, and Joker's Asylum Ii: Clayface #1
- Batman: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1 hardcover by writers Bill Finger, Edmond Hamilton, and others and artists Sheldon Moldoff, Dick Sprang, and others collects stories from Batman #101-116 and Detective Comics #233-257
Tuesday, December 13
- Batman/Spawn #1 (one shot) by writer Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo
- Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 (one shot) by writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Jurgens and others
- Batman: Urban Legends #22 (anthology) by writers Jamal Campbell, Joey Esposito, Dennis Culver, and Yedoye Travis and artists Jamal Campbell, Vasco Georgeiv, Hayden Sherman, and others
- Batman Incorporated #3 by writer Ed Brisson and artist John Timms
- I Am Batman #16 by writer John Ridley and artist Christian Duce
- The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #3 by writer Matthew Cody and artist Erich Owen
- Batman/Catwoman hardcover by writer Tom King and artists Clay Mann and Liam Sharp collects Batman/Catwoman #1-12, Batman/Catwoman Special, Batman Annual #2, Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and Detective Comics #1027
- Batman: Killing Time hardcover by writer Tom King and artist David Marquez collects Batman: Killing Time #1-6
Tuesday, December 20
- Batman Vs. Robin #4 (of 5) by writer Mark Waid and artist Mahmud Asrar
- Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 (of 7) by writer Joshua Williamson and artists Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez
- Batman - One Bad Day: Catwoman (one-shot) by writer G. Willow Wilson and artists Jamie McKelvie and Tamra Bonvillain
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 by writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora
- DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #5 (of 8) by writer Tom Taylor and artists Trevor Hairsine and Andy Lanning
- GCPD: The Blue Wall #3 (of 6) by writer John Ridley and artist Stefano Raffaele
- Batman: Shadows of the Bat: House of Gotham hardcover by writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Fernando Blanco collects Detective Comics #1047-1058
- Batman: Shadows of the Bat: The Tower hardcover by writer Mariko Tamaki and artists Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Max Raynor, and Amancay Nahuelpan collects Detective Comics #1047-1058
Tuesday, December 27
- Detective Comics #1067 by writer Ram V and artist Ivan Reis; backup story by writer Simon Spurrier and artist Hayden Sherman
- Batman: Beyond The White Knight #7 (of 8) by writer and artist Sean Murphy
- Batman: Fortress #8 (of 8) by writer Gary Whitta and artist Darick Robertson
- Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #3 (of 6) by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Abel
- Batman: The Audio Adventures #4 (of 7) by writer Dennis McNicholas and artists Anthony Marques and J. Bone
- The Riddler: Year One #2 (of 6) by writer Paul Dano and artist Stevan Subic
- DC: Mech #6 (of 6) by writer Kenny Porter and artist Baldemar Rivas
On sale in January 2022
- Batman - One Bad Day: Bane (one-shot) by writer Joshua Williamson and artists Howard Porter and Tomeu Morey
Tuesday, January 3, 2022
- Dark Knights of Steel #9 (of 12) by writer Tom Taylor and artist Yasmine Putri
- Batman - Knightwatch #5 (of 5) by writer J. Torres and artist Marcelo Di Chiara
- Gotham City: Year One #3 (of 6) by writer Tom King and artists Phil Hester and Eric Gapstur
- Batman Vs. Ra's al Ghul trade paperback by writer and artist Neal Adams and artist Neal Adams collects Batman Vs. Ra's al Ghul #1-6
Tuesday, January 10, 2022
- Batman: Urban Legends #23 (anthology) Final Issue by writers Jamal Campbell, Joey Esposito, Dennis Culver, and Kenny Porter and artists Jamal Campbell, Vasco Georgiev, Hayden Sherman, and Simone Di Meo
- Dark Nights: Metal Omnibus hardcover by writers Scott Snyder, James Tynion Iv, and others and artists Greg Capullo, Jim Lee, Andy Kubert, John Romita Jr., and others collects Dark Nights: Metal #1-6, plus tie-In stories from Dark Days: The Forge #1, Dark Days: The Casting #1, Batman: The Red Death #1, Batman: The Devastator #1, Batman: The Merciless #1, Batman: The Murder Machine #1, Batman: The Drowned #1, Batman: The Dawnbreaker #1, Dark Nights: The Batman Who Laughs #1, Batman: Lost #1, Hawkman: Found #1, Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1, Nightwing #29, The Flash #33, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #32, Green Arrow #32, Suicide Squad #26, Teen Titans #12, and Justice League #32-33
Tuesday, January 17, 2022
- DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #6 (of 8) by writer Tom Taylor and artists Trevor Hairsine and Andy Lanning
- Batman & Robin by Tomasi and Gleason Omnibus hardcover by writer Peter J. Tomasi and artists Patrick Gleason, Mick Gray, and others collects Batman and Robin (Vol. 1) #20-22, Batman and Robin (Vol. 2) #0-40, Batman and Robin (Vol. 2) #23.1, Batman and Robin Annual #1-3, Robin Rises: Omega #1, Robin Rises: Alpha #1, Secret Origins #4, and Detective Comics #27
- Batman: Urban Legends Volume 4 trade paperback by writers Ram V, Mohale Mashigo, Che Grayson, Ryan Cady, Joey Esposito, Alex Paknadel, and others and artists Anand RK, Arist Deyn, Serg Acuna, Gleb Melnikov, Amancay Nahuelpan, and others
Tuesday, January 31, 2022
- Batman Beyond: Neo-Year trade paperback by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and artist Max Dunbar
On sale in February 2022
- Batman - One Bad Day: Clayface (one-shot) by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artists Xermanico and Romulo Fajardo Jr.
On sale in March 2022
- Batman - One Bad Day: Ra's al Ghul (one-shot) by writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis
On sale Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Absolute Batman: Three Jokers hardcover by writer Geoff Johns and artist Jason Fabok collects Batman: Three Jokers issues #1-3
