Newest Chase Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: January 2022

Getting free money is easier than you might think. One way is by cashing in on bank account sign-up bonuses , such as those offered at Chase. You can earn hundreds of dollars, which you can use to jump-start or boost your savings balance.

If you’ve been considering opening an account at Chase , now may be a good time to check out the bank’s current offers. Read on to explore Chase bank promotions for January 2022.

Checking Account Promotions

If you’re a student, a business owner or just in the market for a new checking account bonus, Chase has something for you in January.

Chase Secure Banking Offer: $100 Bonus

Chase Secure Banking’s settings mean you won’t overdraw your account, meaning you’ll save big if you typically end up paying overdraft fees. It comes with a monthly fee of $4.95, but there are no check-cashing fees, no fees on money orders or cashier’s checks and no fees to pay bills through Chase Online Bill Pay or to send money through Zelle .

Cash value: $100

$100 Minimum deposit to qualify: N/A

N/A Expiration date: Jan. 19, 2022

Jan. 19, 2022 How to get it: Open a new Chase Secure Banking account either online through the offer page or in-branch (request a coupon via email through the offer page to apply at a branch) and make 10 qualifying transactions within 60 days of enrolling in the offer. Qualifying transactions include making debit card purchases, paying bills online through Online Bill Pay, using Chase QuickDeposit or sending or receiving money through Zelle.

Open a new Chase Secure Banking account either online through the offer page or in-branch (request a coupon via email through the offer page to apply at a branch) and make 10 qualifying transactions within 60 days of enrolling in the offer. Qualifying transactions include making debit card purchases, paying bills online through Online Bill Pay, using Chase QuickDeposit or sending or receiving money through Zelle. When you’ll get it: Within 15 days of making the qualifying transactions

Within 15 days of making the qualifying transactions Terms and conditions: Must be a new Chase checking customer who has not closed a Chase checking account in the past 90 days or closed one with a negative balance in the past three years. You can’t have claimed another coupon bonus in the past two years, and only one bonus is available per customer. Your account must be open and not restricted to receive the bonus.

Must be a new Chase checking customer who has not closed a Chase checking account in the past 90 days or closed one with a negative balance in the past three years. You can’t have claimed another coupon bonus in the past two years, and only one bonus is available per customer. Your account must be open and not restricted to receive the bonus. Monthly fees: $4.95

$4.95 Promotion page: Chase Secure Banking $100 bonus offer

Chase Total Checking: $225 Bonus

Signing up for a new Chase Total Checking account can net you a $225 bonus through mid-January. Read on for the full picture:

Cash value: $225

$225 Minimum deposit to qualify: N/A

N/A Expiration date: Jan. 19, 2022

Jan. 19, 2022 How to get it: Open a new Chase Total Checking account through the offer page and receive a direct deposit of your paycheck, pension or government benefits within 90 days of opening.

Open a new Chase Total Checking account through the offer page and receive a direct deposit of your paycheck, pension or government benefits within 90 days of opening. When you’ll get it: Within 15 days of receiving a qualifying direct deposit

Within 15 days of receiving a qualifying direct deposit Terms and conditions: You can’t have an existing Chase checking account, have closed one within the last 90 days, or have closed an account with a negative balance in the last three years. Closing your account within six months will lead to Chase recouping the bonus.

You can’t have an existing Chase checking account, have closed one within the last 90 days, or have closed an account with a negative balance in the last three years. Closing your account within six months will lead to Chase recouping the bonus. Monthly fees: The Chase Total Checking account comes with a $12 monthly fee, which can be waived by receiving at least $500 in electronic deposits in a month, having a balance of $1,500 at the beginning of each day, or maintaining a combined average balance of $5,000 across eligible Chase accounts daily.

The Chase Total Checking account comes with a $12 monthly fee, which can be waived by receiving at least $500 in electronic deposits in a month, having a balance of $1,500 at the beginning of each day, or maintaining a combined average balance of $5,000 across eligible Chase accounts daily. Promotion page: Chase Total Checking bonus offer

Chase College Checking: $100 Bonus

College students between the ages of 17 and 24 will want to check out this offer, which gives a free C-note for opening a new student checking account. Get the details:

Cash value: $100

$100 Minimum deposit to qualify: N/A

N/A Expiration date: Jan. 19, 2022

Jan. 19, 2022 How to get it: Make 10 qualifying transactions in your new College Checking account within 60 days of applying the coupon. Qualifying transactions include debit card purchases, online bill payments , Zelle and ACH credits, mobile deposits and checks paid.

Make 10 qualifying transactions in your new College Checking account within 60 days of applying the coupon. Qualifying transactions include debit card purchases, online bill payments , Zelle and ACH credits, mobile deposits and checks paid. When you’ll get it: Within 15 days of making the qualifying transactions

Within 15 days of making the qualifying transactions Terms and conditions: To qualify for the College Checking account, you must be between 17-24 years old, show a valid student ID or proof of college enrollment/acceptance and provide an expected graduation date.

To qualify for the College Checking account, you must be between 17-24 years old, show a valid student ID or proof of college enrollment/acceptance and provide an expected graduation date. Monthly fee: For college students between the ages of 17 and 24, there’s no monthly fee from the time of opening the account until graduation, for up to five years.

For college students between the ages of 17 and 24, there’s no monthly fee from the time of opening the account until graduation, for up to five years. Promotion page: Chase College Checking bonus offer

Chase Business Complete Checking Offer: Up To $300 Bonus

Chase is currently offering up to $300 if you open a new business checking account. You can enroll in the coupon and open a Chase Business Complete Checking account through the offer page. Chase Performance Business Checking (or Chase Performance Business Checking with Interest) and Chase Platinum Business Checking are also eligible, but must be opened in-branch.

Cash value: $300

$300 Minimum deposit to qualify: $2,000 to get a $300 bonus

$2,000 to get a $300 bonus Expiration date: Jan. 20, 2022

Jan. 20, 2022 How to get it: To be eligible for the $300 bonus, open a new Chase Business Complete Checking account through the offer page and fund it with at least $2,000 in new-to-Chase funds within 30 days of coupon enrollment. Then, maintain a balance of at least $2,000 for the next 60 days. Additionally, you must make five qualifying transactions, which include debit card purchases, mobile deposits, ACH credits and wires (debits and credits) within the first 90 days of opening your account.

To be eligible for the $300 bonus, open a new Chase Business Complete Checking account through the offer page and fund it with at least $2,000 in new-to-Chase funds within 30 days of coupon enrollment. Then, maintain a balance of at least $2,000 for the next 60 days. Additionally, you must make five qualifying transactions, which include debit card purchases, mobile deposits, ACH credits and wires (debits and credits) within the first 90 days of opening your account. When you’ll get it: Within 15 days of completing the qualifying requirements

Within 15 days of completing the qualifying requirements Terms and conditions: Must not currently be a Chase business checking customer or have closed an account within the last 90 days or with a negative balance in the past three years. Not for government entities, nonprofits, political action committees or campaign accounts.

Must not currently be a Chase business checking customer or have closed an account within the last 90 days or with a negative balance in the past three years. Not for government entities, nonprofits, political action committees or campaign accounts. Monthly fee: The Chase Business Complete Checking account has a monthly fee of $15, but it can be waived a variety of ways, including maintaining an average beginning daily balance of $2,000 or spending at least $2,000 on your linked Chase Ink Business Card. For full details on waiving the fee, refer to the offer page.

The Chase Business Complete Checking account has a monthly fee of $15, but it can be waived a variety of ways, including maintaining an average beginning daily balance of $2,000 or spending at least $2,000 on your linked Chase Ink Business Card. For full details on waiving the fee, refer to the offer page. Promotion page: Chase Business Complete $300 Checking offer

Credit Card Promotions

Chase is known for its credit cards, so read on for the best offers for new cardholders in September, plus ways you can boost your bonus by referring friends.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Credit Card: 60,000 Bonus Points ($750 Value)

The Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card lets you earn double points on dining, grocery store and travel purchases. Redeem the points for travel to get 25% more value, or use them as a statement credit to reduce your balance. New cardholders get even more: 60,000 bonus points if they meet spending requirements. Here’s more:

Cash value: $750

$750 Minimum spend to qualify: $4,000

$4,000 Expiration date: N/A

N/A How to get it: Open a new Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card and use the card to make at least $4,000 in purchases within the first three months.

Open a new Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card and use the card to make at least $4,000 in purchases within the first three months. When you’ll get it: Six to eight weeks after qualifying for bonus

Six to eight weeks after qualifying for bonus Terms and conditions: This offer is available to new Chase Sapphire cardmembers who have not received a bonus in the last 48 months.

This offer is available to new Chase Sapphire cardmembers who have not received a bonus in the last 48 months. Annual fee: $95

$95 Promotion page: Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus offer

Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus offer Boost your bonus: Chase Sapphire Preferred has a referral bonus of 20,000 bonus points per friend referred, up to 100,000 bonus points a year.

Chase Freedom Flex and Freedom Unlimited: 20,000 Bonus Points ($200 Value)

These two cards offer a similar bonus structure, with cash back varying by category. Chase Freedom Flex has 5% cash back up to $1,500 on rotating quarterly categories, plus 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase, 3% cash back on dining and drugstores and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases, while the Freedom Unlimited card has the same bonus structure minus the rotating categories. Additionally, both have no annual fee and offer a 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 15 months.

The low spend to receive the bonus could be worth exploring if you’re in the market for a new credit card. Plus, both cards are currently offering 5% cash back on grocery purchases (excluding Target and Walmart) if you’re looking for another incentive to sweeten the deal.

Cash value: $200

$200 Minimum spend to qualify: $500

$500 Expiration date: N/A

N/A How to get it: Open a new Chase Freedom Flex or Freedom Unlimited credit card and make $500 in purchases within three months of account opening.

Open a new Chase Freedom Flex or Freedom Unlimited credit card and make $500 in purchases within three months of account opening. When you’ll get it: Six to eight weeks after qualifying

Six to eight weeks after qualifying Terms and conditions: You must not currently hold the card or have previously received an opening bonus for the card in the past 24 months. Balance transfers, fees, interest and various other transactions do not count as purchases (see the offer page for details).

You must not currently hold the card or have previously received an opening bonus for the card in the past 24 months. Balance transfers, fees, interest and various other transactions do not count as purchases (see the offer page for details). Annual fee: $0

$0 Promotion pages: Chase Freedom Flex bonus offer Chase Freedom Unlimited bonus offer

Boost your bonus: Referring a friend who opens any Freedom card can get you a $100 cash-back bonus , up to $500 per year.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card: 75,000 Bonus Points ($750 Value)

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited credit card lets you earn 1.5% cash-back rewards on purchases. Redeem the rewards for cash back, travel and gift cards. Build your rewards balance faster with complimentary employee cards and enjoy zero liability protection. New customers can receive $750 cash back, plus 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months. Here’s how:

Cash value: $750

$750 Minimum spend to qualify: $7,500

$7,500 Expiration date: N/A

N/A How to get it: Apply for a new Ink Business Unlimited credit card and make at least $7,500 in purchases within 90 days.

Apply for a new Ink Business Unlimited credit card and make at least $7,500 in purchases within 90 days. When you’ll get it: Six to eight weeks after meeting requirements

Six to eight weeks after meeting requirements Terms and conditions: The account must be open and in good standing to receive the bonus points. Qualifying purchases do not include balance transfers , wire transfers or cash advances. The account must be open and not in default to receive the bonus.

The account must be open and in good standing to receive the bonus points. Qualifying purchases do not include balance transfers , wire transfers or cash advances. The account must be open and not in default to receive the bonus. Annual fee: $0

$0 Promotion page: Ink Business Unlimited credit card bonus offer

Ink Business Unlimited credit card bonus offer Boost your bonus: Ink Business cards have a referral bonus of 20,000 points per business, up to five per year. That’s up to 100,000 bonus points.

Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card: 75,000 Bonus Points ($750 Value)

With the Chase Ink Business Cash credit card, you’ll earn up to 5% cash back on purchases made in select categories. The card has no annual fee and comes with free employee cards. New account holders also can qualify for a bonus worth $750 and 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months. Here’s how:

Cash value: $750

$750 Minimum spend to qualify: $7,500

$7,500 Expiration date: N/A

N/A How to get it: Open a new Ink Business Cash credit card account and make $7,500 in purchases within the first three months.

Open a new Ink Business Cash credit card account and make $7,500 in purchases within the first three months. When you’ll get it: Within six to eight weeks after meeting requirements

Within six to eight weeks after meeting requirements Terms and conditions: The account must be open and in good standing to receive the bonus points. Qualifying purchases do not include cash advances, balance transfers and purchases made with convenience checks.

The account must be open and in good standing to receive the bonus points. Qualifying purchases do not include cash advances, balance transfers and purchases made with convenience checks. Annual fee: $0

$0 Promotion page: Ink Business Cash credit card bonus offer

Chase Refer-A-Friend: Up To $500 Bonus

If you’re already a Chase customer, you can earn extra cash by referring others to open an account. You don’t need any Chase coupons, but you do need to sign up to receive a referral link to share with your friends and family members. You can earn $50 for each qualifying referral — up to $500 per year. Here’s more.

Cash value: Up to $500

Up to $500 Minimum spend to qualify: N/A

N/A Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Complete the online form to receive a link to share with friends. Referrals must use the link to open the account.

Complete the online form to receive a link to share with friends. Referrals must use the link to open the account. When you’ll get it: Within 30 days of the referred person meeting requirements

Within 30 days of the referred person meeting requirements Terms and conditions: Accounts are subject to approval. Both your account and your referral’s account must be open at the bonus payment time.

Accounts are subject to approval. Both your account and your referral’s account must be open at the bonus payment time. Monthly fee: N/A

N/A Promotion page: Chase Refer-A-Friend bonus offer

Is Chase the Right Bank for You?

Chase bonuses can be lucrative if you meet the qualifications to open an account and earn the bonus. But that shouldn’t be the only reason you open an account. It’s more important to find a bank that offers products and services that meet your financial needs. Chase is a large, national bank with plenty of branches and convenient ATMs . If you can meet the requirements to avoid hefty fees, it may be worth a second look at what Chase offers .

Jared Nigro contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of Jan. 3, 2022. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Chase Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: January 2022