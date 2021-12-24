RS Recommends: Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match and It’s Only $54

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s flash sale on its Fire HD tablets , which brings the price of the Fire HD 8 Tablet down to just $54.99. The top-rated tablet is normally $89.99+ and this $35 discount is the biggest deal we’ve seen since its release last year.

The Fire HD 8 is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes , but it’s the best tablet we’ve tested under $100, period (Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet i s on sale for $99 as of this writing but it’s normally $150). The Fire HD 8 tablet has a generous eight-inch, 720P (HD) screen that displays text, images, and videos very clearly, making it great for videos, reading and more.

Amazon says its battery can last up to 12 hours per charge, so you can use the Fire HD 8 for an entire transatlantic flight on a single charge. Keep in mind the apps you run, your brightness settings, and your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings will impact battery performance a lot.

This tablet comes with 32GB of storage, which means it can hold thousands of songs, dozens of apps, or a few hours of HD video. If you want more storage, you can add up to 512GB by popping in a MicroSD Card , a process that requires no tools and shouldn’t take longer than one minute.

These features set the Fire Tablet 8 apart from the iPad , which Apple says gets 10 hours of battery life per charge, and has no upgradable storage.

While the Fire HD 8 can’t run as many apps as Apple’s iPad, staples like Netflix , Hulu , Prime Video , Spotify , and Audible are all available (YouTube is the only main omission). You can even use the Fire HD 8’s 2MP (megapixel) camera to video conference on Zoom if you don’t have a webcam .

The Fire HD 8 is a great value at its full price, but at $54.99 it’s one of the best deals in tech. Don’t believe us? The Fire HD 8 Tablet currently boasts a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from more than 125,000 reviews online.

It’s the perfect device for watching video, browsing the web, posting on social media, or reading articles. This deal isn’t part of a themed sale, and Amazon notes it’s only going on for a limited time, so it could end today. Click here to shop the Fire Tablet deal .