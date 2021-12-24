ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match and It’s Only $54

By Brandt Ranj
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s flash sale on its Fire HD tablets , which brings the price of the Fire HD 8 Tablet down to just $54.99. The top-rated tablet is normally $89.99+ and this $35 discount is the biggest deal we’ve seen since its release last year.

The Fire HD 8 is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes , but it’s the best tablet we’ve tested under $100, period (Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet i s on sale for $99 as of this writing but it’s normally $150). The Fire HD 8 tablet has a generous eight-inch, 720P (HD) screen that displays text, images, and videos very clearly, making it great for videos, reading and more.

Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet

Amazon says its battery can last up to 12 hours per charge, so you can use the Fire HD 8 for an entire transatlantic flight on a single charge. Keep in mind the apps you run, your brightness settings, and your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings will impact battery performance a lot.

This tablet comes with 32GB of storage, which means it can hold thousands of songs, dozens of apps, or a few hours of HD video. If you want more storage, you can add up to 512GB by popping in a MicroSD Card , a process that requires no tools and shouldn’t take longer than one minute.

These features set the Fire Tablet 8 apart from the iPad , which Apple says gets 10 hours of battery life per charge, and has no upgradable storage.

While the Fire HD 8 can’t run as many apps as Apple’s iPad, staples like Netflix , Hulu , Prime Video , Spotify , and Audible are all available (YouTube is the only main omission). You can even use the Fire HD 8’s 2MP (megapixel) camera to video conference on Zoom if you don’t have a webcam .

The Fire HD 8 is a great value at its full price, but at $54.99 it’s one of the best deals in tech. Don’t believe us? The Fire HD 8 Tablet currently boasts a 4.6-star rating (out of five) from more than 125,000 reviews online.

It’s the perfect device for watching video, browsing the web, posting on social media, or reading articles. This deal isn’t part of a themed sale, and Amazon notes it’s only going on for a limited time, so it could end today. Click here to shop the Fire Tablet deal .

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Apple’s HomePod Mini Speaker is Just $80 Today

The HomePod Mini, Apple’s only smart speaker after the discontinuation of the original HomePod in 2020, is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy. The store’s $20 discount brings the HomePod Mini From $100 to $80. This deal is only available today, and the speaker is likely to go out of stock before then. One thing to note is that while the HomePod Mini is available in several colors, only the Black and White models are currently available. Apple’s HomePod Mini is the company’s answer to Amazon’s Echo and the Google Nest Audio. You can use the speaker to...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best Soundbars for Your Home Theater

Most TVs these days deliver decent sound quality, but if you want that true cinema experience from your home entertainment system, you’ll want to invest in a soundbar. The speakers built into your television set are designed for everyday viewing (I.e. watching the news or streaming a talk show), but they’re often a secondary consideration for manufacturers, losing cache next to picture size and sharpness of images. If you’re watching a movie or music program, or even a show with quick, frenetic dialogue, a soundbar will help amplify the audio for bold, bracing, room-filling sound. After all, you could always stream...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Amazon Is Offering a Big Discount on Audible Subscriptions

Amazon’s subscription services like Kindle Unlimited and Prime have always provided an excellent value, but the company is currently running its best deal yet on an Audible subscription. The store is offering new subscribers a 60% discount on the first three months of their subscription. Instead of $14.95 per month, you’ll pay just $5.95. You’ll save $27 by taking advantage of this early holiday promotion. If you’ve never tried Audible, here’s up everything you need to know about the service. Each month Audible subscribers receive a “credit,” which can be redeemed on the audiobook of your choice. The audiobook you pick will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

10 Roku tips and tricks you wish you knew before now

Streaming services have gained popularity as some major movies and TV shows premiere on these services. People are cutting the cord in favor of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more. If you have a newer smart TV, you can download and install most major streaming...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

