RS Recommends: Amazon’s $60 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

By Brandt Ranj and Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets , specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet , on sale right now for just $59.99.

The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279 ). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price.

Buy: Fire 7 Tablet (2022) $59.99

The Fire HD 7 tablet has a generous seven-inch touchscreen that displays text, images and videos very clearly, making it great for streaming, reading and more.

Amazon says its battery can last up to 10 hours per charge, so you can use the Fire tablet for an entire transatlantic flight on a single charge. Keep in mind the apps you run, your brightness settings, and your WiFi and Bluetooth settings will impact battery performance a bit.

This tablet comes with 16 or 32GB of storage, which means it can hold thousands of songs, dozens of apps, or a few hours of HD video. If you want more storage, you can add up to 1TB by popping in a MicroSD Card , a process that requires no tools and shouldn’t take longer than one minute.

These features set the Fire Tablet 7 apart from the iPad , which Apple says gets 10 hours of battery life per charge, and has no upgradable storage.

While the Fire HD 7 can’t run as many apps as Apple’s iPad, staples like Netflix , Hulu , Prime Video , Spotify , and Audible are all available (YouTube is the only main omission). You can even use the Fire HD 7’s 2MP (megapixel) camera to video conference on Zoom if you don’t have a webcam .

The Fire HD 7 is a great value at its price it’s one of the best Amazon deals available. You can even save an additional 20% off if you choose to trade in a valid device ( check here for full details) .

The Fire HD 7 Tablet currently boasts a 4.4-star rating (out of five) online from more than 2000 reviews. It’s the perfect device for watching video, browsing the web, posting on social media, or reading articles. Click here to shop the Fire Tablet deal .

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
