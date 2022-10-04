ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiVZG_0X5BpciY00

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets , specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet , on sale right now for just $44.99.

The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279 ). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price, just in time for its second Prime Day event .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeZK2_0X5BpciY00

Buy: Fire 7 Tablet (2022) $44.99

While the Prime Early Access Sale takes place October 11 and 12, you can get this Fire Tablet at a discount now as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day Deals . The Fire HD 7 tablet has a generous seven-inch touchscreen that displays text, images and videos very clearly, making it great for streaming, reading and more.

Amazon says its battery can last up to 10 hours per charge, so you can use the Fire tablet for an entire transatlantic flight on a single charge. Keep in mind the apps you run, your brightness settings, and your WiFi and Bluetooth settings will impact battery performance a bit.

This tablet comes with 16 or 32GB of storage, which means it can hold thousands of songs, dozens of apps, or a few hours of HD video. If you want more storage, you can add up to 1TB by popping in a MicroSD Card , a process that requires no tools and shouldn’t take longer than one minute.

These features set the Fire Tablet 7 apart from the iPad , which Apple says gets 10 hours of battery life per charge, and has no upgradable storage.

While the Fire HD 7 can’t run as many apps as Apple’s iPad, staples like Netflix , Hulu , Prime Video , Spotify , and Audible are all available (YouTube is the only main omission). You can even use the Fire HD 7’s 2MP (megapixel) camera to video conference on Zoom if you don’t have a webcam .

The Fire HD 7 is a great value at its price it’s one of the best Amazon deals available. You can even save an additional 20% off if you choose to trade in a valid device ( check here for full details) .

The Fire HD 7 Tablet currently boasts a 4.4-star rating (out of five) online from more than 2600 reviews. It’s the perfect device for watching video, browsing the web, posting on social media, or reading articles.

While you can wait for the Fire HD 8 Tablet to come out later this month, the new Amazon tablet starts at $99.99 —  more than double the sale price of the HD 7 Tablet. Feature-wise, the new tablet will be a little faster and get you a couple extra hours of battery life, but otherwise they’re quite similar to each other. In other words: if you’re looking for a cheaper tablet, click here to shop the Fire Tablet 7 deal before prices go up again.

