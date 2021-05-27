How To Make Money Fast: 19 Proven Ways

Whether you need to reel in your spending or just want to get ahead with your finances, consider picking up a side gig for extra cash flow. Become a ride-share driver, take some online surveys, make deliveries for Amazon or leverage your unique skills to earn more. Here are 19 options for making money fast, starting today.

The Best Ways To Make Money Fast

How To Make Money in One Day Without a Job

If you don’t have time to get a job — or you already have a job and you need some extra money on the side — take a look at how to make quick cash with some of the items around your home.

1. Sell Your Gently Used Items on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace

Do you have gently used items that you no longer want? If so, there probably is someone — or several someones — who gladly will pay you for them. Take a few photos, write a brief description and post your items for sale on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. You also can make a tidy profit by selling high-quality clothing and accessories on platforms such as Poshmark or Tradesy.

2. Trade In Old Gadgets and Electronics for Cash

To make quick cash with minimal effort, try trading in your old, unwanted electronics for cash . Here are some items to consider:

Phones

iPods

Fitness trackers

Tablets

Game consoles

Laptops

Buyback services will purchase old gadgets and electronics like these online. Some electronics buyback services include ItsWorthMore, Decluttr, Gazelle and Trademore. You can also use eBay and other third-party marketplaces to price your items appropriately and sell them independently.

3. Sell Unused Gift Cards

If you have unwanted gift cards gathering dust in a drawer, sell them. Sure, you might not get full face value for the cards, but it’s not like you’ll take a loss. Remember, you didn’t buy them. So, it’s essentially free money in your pocket.

Sell unused gift cards on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or eBay. Or, visit sites such as CardCash to see how much you can sell your gift card for and make the sale in just a few clicks. You also can offer gift cards on your social media accounts to see if there are any takers.

How To Make Money Online at Home

If you want to make decent money without the 9-to-5 grind , there are easy ways to score cash online. You won’t get rich quickly, but you can make as much as a regular job. Here are some ways to earn money fast online.

4. Work as a Freelancer

$5 or more per project

Fiverr is a great place for first-time freelancers looking to build experience and their portfolios. From logo design and animation to editing and voice-over work, you can find tasks suited to your skills. Prices start at $5 per project.

Once you accumulate feedback, referrals and experience, you can start charging much more. Some people have taken their Fiverr gigs full time, with jobs paying as much as $10,000 per project, according to the company’s website.

5. Be an Affiliate Marketer

Up to $300 a day or more

Affiliate marketing involves sharing products online and earning a commission by joining one or more affiliate programs, such as Amazon Associates , ClickBank or ShareASale. You’ll earn by promoting and selling those products through your blog or social media channels.

According to Affise, a performance marketing platform for advertisers, low-level affiliates can earn up to $300 a day, while high-level affiliates can earn up to $3,000 a day.

Affiliate marketing can be an entire career — not just a side hustle — based on passive income, which is as close as most people are ever going to get to free money .

6. Sell Digital Products

Depends on the pricing of products and units sold

Digital products can be sold through a number of marketplaces, many of which also handle physical sales: WordPress blogs, eBay and Etsy are a few popular options to sell courses, artwork, printables and more.

According to Oberlo, it’s estimated that there will be 2.14 billion global digital buyers in 2021. The more digital products you have to sell, the more passive income you’ll potentially make.

7. Become an Online Survey Taker

Up to $16 an hour

It’s not the most exciting side hustle, but there is money to be made filling out online surveys . Many sites such as Survey Junkie and Swagbucks allow users to earn cash and gift cards.

You also can visit the website for the Columbia Business School Center for Decision Sciences to sign up for online research studies that pay about $16 an hour.

8. Become a User Tester

$10 per 20-minute assignment

If you have 20 minutes to spare, you can make fast cash at home on UserTesting, which pays $10 per test. The company pays people to visit websites and apps, complete sets of tasks and give opinions on the experience.

9. Tutor Students Online

Up to $25 per hour before commission

If you have a computer, an internet connection and expertise in just one subject area, you can tutor students online . TutorMe hires tutors in more than 300 subjects and pays $16 an hour. Preply uses tutors in more than 100 subjects, and the tutors set their own rate. English tutors on the site typically charge $15 to $25 per hour, before Preply’s commission.

10. Work as a Virtual Assistant

Average income of $15.84 per hour

A virtual assistant can work for an individual or a big business, performing tasks that include responding to customer phone calls, setting appointments, assisting with travel or event planning, or posting to social media. Since we do these things daily as part of our personal agendas, many people are well suited to virtual assistant jobs. Indeed reported that virtual assistants earn an average of $15.84 an hour.

Other Ways To Make Money Quickly

So, you can make money online fast. But, if you’re willing to work outside of your home, there are many more options for side gigs. If you want to avoid getting a traditional job altogether, you may want to pick up multiple side gigs to help you make enough income.

11. Become a Ride-Share Driver

Average income of up to $377 per month

Driving for Uber or Lyft is among the most popular side hustles because of the flexibility this option offers. You can pick your schedule, drive when and where you want, and rent or lease a car through the ride-share company if needed.

12. Make Deliveries for Amazon or Uber Eats

Average income of $62,339 a year (Uber Eats)

Uber Eats drivers make an annual average of $62,339 a year, according to salaries reported on Indeed. Even with an average salary that’s this high, you’ll still be working on a contract basis. That means you can set your own hours and work as much as you need to.

You can also use your car to work as a delivery driver for Amazon Flex . Drivers typically make $18 to $25 per hour, depending on factors such as your location and how much you earn in tips, according to Amazon.

13. Become a Pet Sitter or Dog Walker

Median income of $12.68 per hour

Sign up to watch pets while their owners are out of town. Pet-sitting sites, such as Rover, connect pet owners with sitters for a cut — 15% to 25% — of the sitter’s earnings paid by client users. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, pet sitters make a median of $12.68 an hour, or $24,990 a year.

14. Get a Babysitting Gig

$12.75 an hour and up, depending on experience, location and number of children

Babysitters are always in demand. According to ZipRecruiter, they make a national average of $17 or more. Plus, watching two kids can come with an increase. According to Care.com, add 50 cents to $1 to your hourly rate for each additional child you babysit — double that for an infant.

15. Install Christmas Lights for the Holidays

$1.25 to $3 per linear foot of lights

According to Thumbtack, most installers charge double to install lights on a second story. And don’t forget about the removal costs. Thumbtack also noted that you can charge about half of what you charged to install for that. You also can choose to wrap outdoor trees with lights and charge $60 to $1,200 for each, depending on tree size.

Many seasonal jobs are available that pay quite a bit, but you’re going to need to rotate through them if you want to maintain income all year-round — or work very hard during that one season.

16. Become a Home Organizer

Up to $49.89 an hour

A professional home organizer makes up to $49.89 an hour, according to PayScale, with an average hourly rate of $20.98. To start organizing professionally, post listings on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, or connect with your neighbors on NextDoor.

17. Help With Home Gardening

Average income of $14.88 an hour

Do you have a green thumb? Maybe it’s time to become a gardener. The average gardener makes almost $15 per hour, according to Indeed, so you’ll need to work about 20 hours to make $300.

18. Assist With Deliveries or Moving

Up to $39 per hour

Delivery drivers often need some muscle to help them load and unload their trucks for deliveries and moves. Sign up with GoShare to become a “helper” and earn an average of $39 per hour. Or, at Dolly, the “hands” are paid $15 an hour, plus tips.

19. Start a Snow Removal Service

Up to $75 per hour

Remember going door to door as a kid with your snow shovel asking neighbors if they wanted the sidewalk or driveway shoveled for a few dollars? Adults with a good, working snowblower can do that, too — or advertise their services on social media. According to HomeAdvisor, the going rate is $25 to $75 per hour.

How To Build Sustainable Wealth

Once you’ve made extra money, you should focus on setting yourself up for long-term financial success. It isn’t just about how to make money fast, but also about keeping it.

Investing

If you’re a beginner when it comes to investing , take time to set your investment goals. Here’s what you should think about:

Consider Your Investment Goals Figure out how much you can budget for investments. Choose your investment types based on your risk tolerance. Choose a platform to invest with. GBR_Logo

With these in mind, you can create a solid foundation where you can not only begin building your wealth but also continue maintaining it.

Budgeting

Creating a budget allows you to compare your income to your expenses, as well as to set goals for spending and saving. While there are different budgeting techniques, all of them revolve around tallying your expenses and reducing expenses where you can.

Saving Money

Regardless of how you choose to make money, you need to be able to store your cash safely and provide easy access to funds when you need them.

Opening a savings account can be your first step to building sustainable wealth. And if you find that you need more help in reaching your savings goals , you can work with a qualified and reputable financial planner.

Jami Farkas and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

Data is accurate as of May 18, 2021, and subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Make Money Fast: 19 Proven Ways